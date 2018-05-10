Meet America's Next Pension Casualty

Authored by Simon Black via SovereignMan.com,
In 1923, a young Jewish immigrant from a small town in modern-day Ukraine founded a candy company in Brooklyn, New York that he called “Just Born”.
His name was Samuel Bernstein. And if you enjoy chocolate sprinkles or the hard, chocolate coating around ice cream bars, you can thank Bernstein– he invented them.
Nearly 100 years later, the company is still a family-owned business, producing some well-known brands like Peeps and Hot Tamales.
But business conditions in the Land of the Free have changed quite dramatically since Samuel Bernstein founded the company in 1923.
The costs to manufacture in the United States are substantial. And business regulations can be outright debilitating.
One of the major challenges facing Just Born these days is its gargantuan, underfunded pension fund.
Like a lot of large businesses, Just Born contributes to a pension fund that pays retirement benefits to its employees.
And in 2015, Just Born’s pension fund was deemed to be in “critical status”, prompting management to negotiate a solution with the employee union.
The union simply demanded that Just Born plug the funding gap, as if the company could merely write a check and make the problem go away.
Management pushed back, explaining that the pension gap could bankrupt the company.
And as an alternative, the company proposed to keep all existing retirees and current employees in the old pension plan, while putting all new employees into a different retirement plan.
It seemed like a reasonable solution that would maintain all the benefits that had been promised to existing employees, while still fixing the company’s long-term financial problem.
But the union refused, and the case went to court.
Two weeks ago the judges ruled… and the union won. Just Born would have no choice but to maintain a pension plan that puts the company at serious risk.
It’s literally textbook insanity. The court (and the union) both want to continue the same pension plan and the same terms… but they expect different results.
It’s as if they think the entire situation will somehow magically fix itself.
Those of us living on Planet Earth can probably figure out what’s coming next.
In a few years the fund will be completely insolvent.
And this company, which employs hundreds upon hundreds of well-paid factory workers in the United States, will probably have to start manufacturing overseas in order to save costs.
Honestly it’s some kind of miracle that Just Born is still producing in the US. The owners could have relocated overseas years ago and pocketed tens of millions of dollars in labor and tax savings.
But they didn’t. You’d think the union would have acknowledged that, and tried to find a way to work WITH the company to benefit everyone in the long-term.
Yet thanks to their idiotic union, these workers are stuck with an insolvent pension fund and zero job security.
Now, here’s the really bizarre part: Just Born contributes to something called a “Multi-Employer Pension Fund”.
In other words, it’s not Just Born’s pension fund. They don’t own it. They don’t manage it. And they’re just one of the several large companies (typically within the candy industry) who contribute to it.
So this raises an important question: WHO manages the pension fund?
Why… the UNION, of course.
The multi-employer pension fund that Just Born contributes to is called the Bakery and Confectionery Union and Industry International Pension Fund.
This is a UNION pension fund. It was founded by the Union. And the President of the Union even serves as chairman of the fund.
This is truly incredible.
So basically the union mismanaged its own pension fund, and then legally forced the company into an unsustainable financial position that could cost all the employees their jobs. It’s genius!
Just Born, of course, is just one of countless other businesses that faces a looming pension shortfall.
General Electric has a pension fund that’s underfunded by a whopping $31 billion.
Bloomberg reported last summer that the biggest corporations in the United States collectively have a $382 billion pension shortfall.
Not to worry, though. The federal government long ago set up an agency called the Pension Benefit Guarantee Corporation to bail out insolvent pension funds.
(It’s sort of like an FDIC for pension funds.)
Problem is– the Pension Benefit Guarantee Corporation is itself insolvent and in need of a bailout.
According to the PBGC’s own financial statements, they have a “net financial position” of MINUS $75 billion, and they lost $1.3 billion last year alone.
The federal government isn’t really in a position to help; according to the Treasury Department’s financial statements, Social Security and Medicare have a combined shortfall exceeding $40 TRILLION.
And public pension funds across the 50 states have an estimated combined shortfall of $1.4 TRILLION, according to a 2016 report by the Pew Charitable Trusts.
It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to see what’s coming.
Solvent, well-funded pensions and state/national retirement programs are as rare as mythical unicorns.
Nearly all of them have terminal problems and will likely become insolvent (if they’re not already).
The unions are driving their own pensions into the ground; and the government has ZERO bandwidth to bail anyone out, least of all itself.
So if you’re still more than two decades out from retirement, you can forget about any of these programs being there for you as advertised.
But there is a silver lining here:
The government can’t fix this. The union can’t fix this. But YOU can.
YOU have the ability to take matters into your own hands and establish a robust, well-funded, tax-advantaged retirement plan.
One example is a “solo 401(k)”, an extremely cost-effective and flexible planthat allows you to squirrel away tens of thousands of dollars each year and invest in a wide range of potentially more lucrative asset classes, from private equity to cryptocurrency.
There’s a multitude of other options out there.
Fixing this problem merely requires a little bit of education, and the will to take action.
Comments
401k's are a scam!
This company is a perfect takeover target. Pre-package a bankruptcy. Re-organize with no debts. Move production to Puerto Rico.
In reply to 401k's are a scam. by Jack McGriff
Yeah put all of your money in a 401k and in 20 years it'll be confiscated to cover the Social Security Ponzi scheme.
In reply to This company is a perfect… by Stuck on Zero
The judiciary in this country has WAY too much power. And apparently MATH does not compute when lawyers are involved...
In reply to Yeah put all of your money… by ufos8mycow
Mitt "The LBO Reaper" Romney will be knocking soon.
In reply to The judiciary in this… by SmallerGovNow2
Pain Capital will step right up. Whoops, I meant Bain, silly me.
In reply to Mitt "The LBO Reaper" Romney… by FireBrander
Maybe Just Born should Just Die. Take the money and run I say.
In reply to Pain Capital will step right… by STP
It's all going down. Either in a fiery Tesla crash, or a slow bloodletting of inflation.
Protect yourself with a 401k (the sum of which might by you a couple huevos if the gov has their way).
I'm sure the government has a plan. Which will go up like a Tesla battery once the FRN loses the reserve currency.
pods
In reply to Pain Capital will step right… by STP
You just gotta stay / get out of their jurisdiction. It will happen. I expect Just Born is done as a US manufacturer owned by the current owners, it just is acting rather than talking to solve the problem.
In reply to The judiciary in this… by SmallerGovNow2
Lawyers think the "laws" of Mathematics can simply be rewritten, just like their other laws.
In reply to The judiciary in this… by SmallerGovNow2
Absolutely correct SGN. If the IRS takes you to Tax Court or vice versa the Tax Court judges understand the tax laws and issues and ask intelligent questions because the Tax Court judges only hear, day in and day out, tax cases like bankruptcy judges. However, the appellate courts are stacked with judges that are legal hacks that are appointed as political payback. They have zero expertise in ANY subject. These are the types of judges that are ruling on these cases. Additionally, you will notice, as with the Illinois judge that ruled in favor of the unions, this is a judge from a liberal, unionized State (Pennsylvania). Additionally, I believe that this is the same union (Bakers) that forced Hostess out of business because they would not work with management on a sensible contract. As another pointed out, Just Born will file for bankruptcy, extinguish their pension liability, move production off-shore and keep their headquarters in the U.S. as a token gesture while the union bosses continue to collect $200k+ a year off of union dues and the workers get screwed.
In reply to The judiciary in this… by SmallerGovNow2
I thought the 401ks would be confiscated for the bank bail-ins.
In reply to Yeah put all of your money… by ufos8mycow
Nah, not big enough to need them. They were just watered down with a firehouse of inflationary debt issuance.
I doubt 401ks would ever get "confiscated" in the normal terms.
They will just take them slowly through inflation.
Frog meet pot of water.
pods
In reply to I thought the 401ks would be… by yellowsub
How can you save/invest when the dollar is a debt based currency? You can. It true with all Ponzis. As long as there is a privately held Fed in charge, there will no escape.
,
In reply to This company is a perfect… by Stuck on Zero
If I was the owner I'd be asking "Who is John Galt?"
In reply to This company is a perfect… by Stuck on Zero
Elaborate.
In reply to 401k's are a scam. by Jack McGriff
http://fortune.com/2017/06/21/ceo-pay-2016-equilar/
$1000 says there will no problem funding the CEO's pension...any takers?
In reply to Elaborate. by autofixer
Just say no to all Unions,,,,,the biggest scammers are the ones for gov employees......
Close them all down.
In reply to . by FireBrander
Idiot.
There is nothing wrong with workers banding together to get a fair share of the PROFITS.
Without the rise to power of Unions in the USA, you would have worked 50hr weeks starting at age 7 and worked for pennies until you died.
I'm not defending corrupt, disconnected from reality, Unions that want a share of a pie that doesn't exist...those will fail on their own.
Their ENTIRE "illegal immigrant" situation exists because of Corporate America's thirst for the EXPLOITATION of desperate people for profit. And, as a bonus, the "illegals" have destroyed the unions...when the "illegals" AND the unions are gone...the only thing left for Corporate America to exploit will be YOU!
First, they exploited the "Illegals" for profit; and I demanded deportation.
Then, the "Unions" failed and I cheered.
Then they deported the "Illegals" and I cheered again.
Then they had no choice but to "employ" me...and now I live in a "dormitory" (surrounded by a fence to keep me safe) making shoes for pennies an hour; any job is better than no job.
In reply to Just say no to all Unions,,,… by ZENDOG
Bullshit - and low quality bullshit at that.
I'm non-union. Never been in one. I earn a very decent living. Because I negotiate the terms of my employment and I add to my skills constantly.
Unions are for people that want to appropriate the skills of others to make up for their own lack of skills.
In reply to Idiot. There is nothing… by FireBrander
LOL!
Wait until your "skill set" is put up against the same "skill set" of someone from China or India willing to work for 1/4 of what YOU think you are worth.
You are delusional if you think the Robber Barons (RBs)are going to pay you "what you're worth". Wow! I'm sure they get a good chuckle at just how stupid people are..."I'm WORTH">..lol...priceless..when all the unions are gone and the RBs are in full control, AGAIN, you'll be "worth" what they tell you you're worth.
1800's USA here we come!
I just can't stop laughing picturing you reading off your "Skill Set" to the next Vanderbilt and telling him what you're "worth"...omg..thanks for the great laugh.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Robber_baron_(industrialist)
In reply to Bullshit - and low quality… by DisorderlyConduct
Man don't bad mouth those "good old times"*. A Bill of RIght is nothing without a civil society. A society does not produce only physical tradeable goods. Nowadays it is something else... even slaves understood than individualism was more than a dead end but a big swimming pool of shit.
In reply to LOL! Wait until your "skill… by FireBrander
I interview and hire a lot of people from India. But for one hire, we filter out about 500-750 applicants.
Life is never static. I increase my value constantly. Others will try to compete with me. That's OK and quite healthy. It keeps me on my toes.
Your argument is pathetic. As if competition is the problem. Loser. I work for a guy that built a business up from his garage to being over $750M/year, and I'm sure his net worth is impressive. Without people like him creating an environment where people can work and prosper, you're left with nothing. His efforts now result in employment for thousands.
In reply to LOL! Wait until your "skill… by FireBrander
You have a lot of time and need for public recognition for a successful man, weird.
In reply to I interview and hire a lot… by DisorderlyConduct
What trade do you work in ? I'm going to suggest that the need for a union probably differs between a carpentry framer and a coal miner however , I'm also guessing that many of the safety standards and overtime laws that you benefit from where the product of previous generations unions fighting for labor rights.
In reply to Bullshit - and low quality… by DisorderlyConduct
Exactly, he's clueless about the origins of the foundation his "Skill Set" stands upon; even worse, the dummy wants to demolish that foundation!
In reply to What trade do you work in ?… by curbjob
You guys sure do seem to know a lot about this alternate reality where unions never existed. How do you guys know what would have happened in a different timeline completely separate from our own?
In reply to Exactly, he's clueless about… by FireBrander
LOL. I love what you did there. By quoting "skill set" you seek to call into question that I have made or possessed anything that wasn't gifted to me by others. Wrong.
I put myself through school. I have trained constantly for many years. I owe nothing to others for that. I paid. I studied. I worked the hours. I determined my path. My foundation is my intellect.
In reply to Exactly, he's clueless about… by FireBrander
I'm a principal engineer at an electronics firm. I started many years ago earning less than minimum wage and worked up to where I am now.
I have voted with my feet several times as gigs ended up not panning out. That's what we are supposed to do - take our skills elsewhere when the work situation is not mutually beneficial. I never thought of getting all the engineers together and forcing management to do other than they wanted. But that's because gangs and extortion are illegal. Plus, I don't think any other engineers would go along.
In reply to What trade do you work in ?… by curbjob
That is why we are fucked, the high class has inner fights but as far as fucking us they show an impressive class solidarity.
Meanwhile, some are looking at the communist boogieman completely oblivious of the capitalist rubber barons that steal their future. It is the capitalists rubber barons that are in position to consolidate a long and lasting international dominance upon the people of the world and their total exploitation, the communists failed a while ago.
The globalist may fail still the thing will look like a cartel which from the People pov may change really few things (if at all) on adaily basis.
Anyway I think we the People are late... "trop tard" could be the war of the upcoming revolution... of the high class...
In reply to Idiot. There is nothing… by FireBrander
Indeed, France is a case studies, the more the state got involved in the Union/Enterprise arbitration for both healthcare and retirement the more the accountability went south. Through the state things got overly politicized, served as vehicle for political gains (through unsustainable promises). Accountability was sound till De Gaulle departed...
It is wanted and the onbvious benefit of the fews. Qui bono is easily answered.
In reply to Idiot. There is nothing… by FireBrander
The reason we have a 5 day work week and good working conditions is not because unions demanded them, but because we became so productive that we could afford to take 2 days off and still survive. Capitalism drove such productive growth and wealth that companies were able to afford to offer better conditions to their workers to retain the best talent.
Do you think if unions demanded air conditioning in factories in 1850, they would have gotten it? NO! People could not afford such things. Do you think if a factory didn't have air conditioning in 2018 they could hire and retain the best talent? NO!
Competition for the best workers drives workplace improvements.
Unions protect the laziest workers. They are the exact opposite of what you claim them to be, as demonstrated by the stupidity shown in this article.
In reply to Idiot. There is nothing… by FireBrander
Idiot go say that to the free divers of foxcom factory...
I think lots of People are completely clueless as they never got close to the high class and some cities nicer districts...
Succesful entrepreneurs tend to think they understand capitalism because they are successful entrepreneurs and that is in fact not related. There were successful entrepreneur in the "Old regime" which was not a capitalism regime.
In reply to The reason we have a 5 day… by LewisDodgson
What "profits" is there from gov't for public union workers?
In reply to Idiot. There is nothing… by FireBrander
There is a big problem with it when the union protects government employees. Even FDR said that.
In reply to Idiot. There is nothing… by FireBrander
as I said, I don't/won't defend corrupt unions.
Government union workers are different debate; let's not toss out the idea/usefulness of private industry unions because of them.
In reply to There is a big problem with… by artichoke
upvote 9999999999999999999
To all you labor union parasites:
You preach the propaganda that you are the ones who create the business's success and deserve more for your labor,
Then start your own businesses !!!!
You don't because you don't have the intelligence, drive, and discipline - you are skilled only at strangling businesses that more competent and motivated people create.
The government labor unions are at the same level as pathogens and cancer - eradicate them all !
In reply to Just say no to all Unions,,,… by ZENDOG
Invest in yourself, giving money weekly/bi-weekly to some 401k account manager that doesn't have your best interest in mind isn't going to be fruitful in your later years
In reply to . by FireBrander
>that allows you to squirrel away tens of thousands of dollars each year < Really? Well, problem solved for the blue collar working guy!!!!
In reply to Invest in yourself, giving… by I woke up
"In 2015, CEOs were paid 247 times more than an average worker. In 2016, that figure rose to 254 times the average worker"
... and if one goes back to the 1960's, CEO's were paid 50 times more than the average worker. What's missing is that today that 254 number only includes American workers .. If one included the workers in American manufacturing companies offshored operations, it's closer to 1000.
In reply to . by FireBrander
And that is the CEO, a working person, the highest level of the "intermediary class" (middle class is not relevant as a social determinant, it is more a std of living aka people from the working class making a "comfortable living").
The real high class does not work, hides most of its money away from countries taxes, uses trusts and what not to hide its interest, etc. they have plenty of extremely wealthy agents.
The high class is not about race, it is not about religion, it is not about countries, it is about families we speak about families so extremely low number of people. They hide their wealth, they control (in part valuation of the good of this world...) and things like Forbes do a good job at hiding whose is wealthy by taking in account people that have share of the enterprises, enterprise that have strategical values more often then not, etC.
In reply to "In 2015, CEOs were paid 247… by curbjob
Union "bakers"( unskilled schlubs ) are paid 250 times open fire, mud oven real bakers in turd world. They, the union, should give up to third world labor.
Fight Union Privilege! Workers of the world unite against American union patriarchy and greed!
( fair is fair )
In reply to . by FireBrander
Yes, they are.
As bloated with hopium as are the rackets on which they’re based.
When the rackets pop, they pop.
It’s happened before...
In reply to 401k's are a scam. by Jack McGriff
I feel the same way about RRSPs here. I'll keep my assets out of the system and when the time comes to retire, the world can fuck off, and in the mean time they can have some fuck off pie I made.
In reply to 401k's are a scam. by Jack McGriff
Indeed, over the curse of a live those that don't fail are "in the known".
All the countries of this world countries needs a multiple systems: saving, local investments funds; strategic funds, and generational sharing of the aging burden.
In reply to 401k's are a scam. by Jack McGriff
