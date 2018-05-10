Monica Lewinsky Blown Out By Magazine Event After Bill Clinton Confirms Attendance

Monica Lewinsky says that she was disinvited from an annual event after former President Clinton confirmed his attendance at the Town & Country 2018 Philanthropy Summit held on Wednesday.
Clinton attended the summit to introduce Parkland shooting survivor Emma Gonzalez.
Lewinskly tweeted late Wednesday morning "dear world: please don’t invite me to an event (esp one about social change) and ―then after i’ve accepted― uninvite me because bill clinton then decided to attend/was invited.
it’s 2018."
Lewinsky then added "p.s. ...and definitely, please don't try to ameliorate the situation by insulting me with an offer of an article in your mag."
One wonders what Town & Country's original plan was in the event that both Clinton and Lewinsky accepted their invitations, but we're fairly certain someone's out of a job next year.
Following the Lewinsky disinvite, President Clinton said through a spokesman that he did not know about the incident.
President Clinton was invited to address the Town & Country Philanthropy Summit. He gladly accepted. Neither he nor his staff knew anything about the invitation or it being rescinded. https://t.co/iZ0xtG4OvQ— Angel Ureña (@angelurena) May 9, 2018
Lewinsky, who famously had an affair with Clinton when he was in office, has seen her profile and reputation rise along with the current Me Too moment. Many have acknowledged the sexist way she was villainized by the press and many politicians in the ’90s. She was sent into exile for years, as she’s written, while Clinton’s reputation as an elder statesman only grew.
The move by Town & Country struck many as exactly the wrong thing to do ― particularly at a time when women are finally being heard when it comes to issues of sexual harassment. -Huffington Post
Reactions have been, as expected...
1. Monica Lewinsky becomes more awesome every day— Laura Marsh (@lmlauramarsh) May 9, 2018
2. Almost everything that was used to dismiss her in the 1990s (her status as an intern, the power of her male boss) has since become a serious issue at the forefront of debate (exploitation of young, precarious workers; #MeToo)
maybe don't let Bill Clinton introduce young women activists at your big summit at all https://t.co/lPzuwAlLze— Sarah Jones (@onesarahjones) May 9, 2018
2:07 PM - May 9, 2018
