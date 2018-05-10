Monica Lewinsky Blown Out By Magazine Event After Bill Clinton Confirms Attendance

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 05/10/2018 - 19:25

Monica Lewinsky says that she was disinvited from an annual event after former President Clinton confirmed his attendance at the Town & Country 2018 Philanthropy Summit held on Wednesday.

Clinton attended the summit to introduce Parkland shooting survivor Emma Gonzalez. 

Lewinskly tweeted late Wednesday morning "dear world: please don’t invite me to an event (esp one about social change) and ―then after i’ve accepted― uninvite me because bill clinton then decided to attend/was invited.
it’s 2018."

Lewinsky then added "p.s. ...and definitely, please don't try to ameliorate the situation by insulting me with an offer of an article in your mag."

One wonders what Town & Country's original plan was in the event that both Clinton and Lewinsky accepted their invitations, but we're fairly certain someone's out of a job next year. 

Following the Lewinsky disinvite, President Clinton said through a spokesman that he did not know about the incident. 

Lewinsky, who famously had an affair with Clinton when he was in office, has seen her profile and reputation rise along with the current Me Too moment. Many have acknowledged the sexist way she was villainized by the press and many politicians in the ’90s. She was sent into exile for years, as she’s written, while Clinton’s reputation as an elder statesman only grew.

The move by Town & Country struck many as exactly the wrong thing to do ― particularly at a time when women are finally being heard when it comes to issues of sexual harassment. -Huffington Post

Reactions have been, as expected...

Expendable Container Thu, 05/10/2018 - 19:28 Permalink

nmewn Thu, 05/10/2018 - 19:32 Permalink

Monica Lewinsky✔@MonicaLewinsky

dear world:
please don't invite me to an event (esp one about social change) and --then after i've accepted-- uninvite me because bill clinton then decided to attend/was invited.
it's 2018.
emily post would def not approve.
Me

2:07 PM - May 9, 2018

It's time for a #DragaHunertDollarBillThroughaTrailerParkMeToo movement!

And Tyler! This!...

"One wonders what Town & Country's original plan was in the event that both Clinton and Lewinsky accepted their invitations, but we're fairly certain someone's out of a job next year."

Never ascribe to "progressive" incompetence that which can easily be shown to be a Trump mole...sending out the invitations.

It's a Brand-New-Day! ;-)

SRV Thu, 05/10/2018 - 19:39 Permalink

While I understand the agenda driven media, could we please stop using "affair" to describe a 50 year old pervert sexually assaulting an unpaid intern straight out of college inside the White House while POTUS!

Yeah, just your everyday, garden variety hookup... meh! 

Ms No SRV Thu, 05/10/2018 - 20:15 Permalink

I almost feel sorry for her.  She seems like she is a really nice, cheery, really dumb type.  She was no match for a full fledged psycho.  She always told the truth because it came out later.  He used his psycho charm to make her think he loved her or something and then toyed with her.  Her life is ruined for fucking around with that degenerate.  Probably got some herps too.  I bet if any of you guys would have met her before she met him you would have liked her, although she likely would have been intolerably squeaky and stupid.

Robert Trip Thu, 05/10/2018 - 19:46 Permalink

