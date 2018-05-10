New Loan Sharks Enter The Credit Card Business

Authored by John Rubino via DollarCollapse.com,
A while back, a writer (whose name and story details I unfortunately don’t remember) was researching the credit card business and tried to figure out how card issuers decide which customers to pursue. To this end he created a series of fake personas ranging from an affluent straight-arrow who always pays her bills on time to a white-trashy guy with impulse control issues and a history of multiple defaults and late payments.
The findings? Impulse-control-issues guy was deluged with card solicitations while straight arrow’s mailbox was relatively empty. Credit card companies, it turned out, make most of their money by extending credit to people who will be frequently late (thus generating massive late fees) and who are likely, when they do make a payment, to choose the minimum and let their balances accrue at double-digit interest rates. Customers who pay off their modest monthly balance are relatively unprofitable for the card companies and are therefore not as attractive.
Why bring this up, other than because it’s always fun to pick on such obvious villains? Because two uber-villains are now eyeing the business:
Goldman, Wells Fargo Look to Credit Cards for Bigger Returns
Two of the biggest U.S. banks, Goldman Sachs Group Inc.and Wells Fargo & Co., are on the brink of piling into credit-card lending, seeking a share of the $183 billion in fees and interest tied to the product.
Goldman Sachs is weighing the move as part of a push into consumer finance with its Marcus online lender, Chief Financial Officer Marty Chavez said during a conference call with analysts last month. Wells Fargo plans to resume targeting U.S. non-customers with mailed credit-card offers later this year and began accepting new applicants from outside affiliates in 2016.
The firms have pressing reasons to jump into card lending. Goldman is looking for a business that promises attractive returns even if the bank doesn’t win a large share, Chavez said. And for Wells Fargo, entering a market rich with fees is even more important after a Federal Reserve order crimped its business plans amid customer abuses in retail banking.
The lure is clear. The fees and interest U.S. banks collected from their card businesses jumped 12 percent in 2017 from a year earlier, according to estimates from payments consultancy R.K. Hammer. The average household that maintains a balance in credit-card debt pays $904 in interest a year, a study by Nerdwallet shows.
Let’s take a quick look at these income streams. “Interchange income” is what card companies charge merchants for transactions. This is a legitimate fee that merchants don’t like but accept as the price of convenience.
Interest income is the loan-shark level rates cards charge their customers who carry a balance. According to Bankrate.com, the average rate is currently 16.9%. Anyone who pays this kind of interest on a loan in today’s artificially-low-rate world is clearly disabled in some fundamental way and should not be preyed upon by lenders. But in the world of credit cards they’re celebrated as ideal customers.
Late fees go hand-in-hand with exorbitant interest rates. If a customer/victim is desperate enough to pay 17% interest they’re probably going to miss the occasional payment, allowing the card companies to tack an extra $30 or so dollars onto the ever-expanding balance.
As for cash advance fees, here’s an explanation from financial site TheBalance:
Your credit card issuer isn’t really doing you any favors by letting you take out a cash advance, which can be done via ATM or through convenience checks your card issuer sends in the mail.
They’ll make money off the transaction, by charging a cash advance fee each time you take out a cash advance against your credit limit. That’s on top of interest charged starting from the day you make the cash advance.
Most credit card issuers charge either a flat fee or a percentage of the cash advance amount, whichever is greater. For example, a typical cash advance fee is the greater of $10 or 5%. So, if you take out a cash advance of $100 under these terms, your cash advance fee would be $10 since 5% of $100 is only $5. On the other hand, if you take out a cash advance of $500, your cash advance fee would be $25.
With some credit cards, you may face a cash advance fee even if you don’t take out a cash advance from the ATM.
The readership of this blog skews older, wiser, and more affluent, so let’s have a show of hands:
How many of you pay frequent late fees on your cards? Virtually none? Good for you.
How many of you carry a balance and pay double-digit interest? Virtually none again? Excellent.
How many of you pay an annual fee on your card? Some of you? Understandable because card issuers make fee-charging cards sound like status symbols, but in reality they do virtually nothing that a no-fee card can do. So cancel that high-fee card and replace it with one that lets you buy stuff and accepts full payment at the end of the month – which is to say any standard-issue Visa or Mastercard.
Now, if you’re not feeding the credit monster, where are all these billions in interest and fee income coming from? Obviously from the poor bastards who can’t manage credit and because of that are specifically targeted by the card issuers. Now that Goldman and Wells Fargo are jumping in, look for mail carriers with trailer parks on their routes to have sore backs in 2019.
The only happy part of this story is the timing. This late in the cycle, an expansion into subprime consumer lending (which is what credit cards are as currently marketed) is virtually guaranteed to blow up in card issuers’ faces.
Comments
they already have sore backs; they have been going after high school and college students for years............
Yes, by all means, let's super inflate more debt. What could possibly go wrong with one more bubble. Champagne, anyone?
Candygram!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hi6b5LU4mmY
Bread and Butter for the Postal Service. Mail is their lifeblood...
People are odd. We have a tenant in a commercial property who is late with the rent every month. Always. And the tenant pays the 5% late fee. This has been going on for years now. We felt so bad for the tenant we gave them a Christmas present of free rent for that month expecting them to catch up for once. No way. It's back to late fees.
That shark looks like a Rothschild...
Thankfully Christianity has a prohibition on usury....
not joos
USury.
I had a big, goofy husky named Jaws that got a pre-approved AMEX app.
His paws were too big to hold the crayons that I completed that app with. Mailed it too.
Never heard from those fucks again.............
Fools and their money are soon departed into a banker's pocket.
How do you steal money from people who don't have any?
The geniuses in Alabama solved that quandary:
https://www.al.com/opinion/index.ssf/2017/01/after_debtors_prison_alaba…
You give it to them. At interest.
An ancient Jew trick.
Thrown out of the temple for a good 5 minutes.
You pledge your title for your $2000 car for a $400 loan? You allow your wages to be garnished if you miss a payment? You hand over your guns, or your silver goblets, as collateral? I don’t know how they do it, but they do. And they are.
Anyone else live in a city or state where “Pay Day” or “Title Loan” or “Quick Cash” places are more conspicuous than Subway sandwhich shops? They are everywhere, and have been for years. Who do you think backs the loanshark loans these businesses give out? I don’t know for sure, but I have my suspicions.
Also, how can the economy be so “robust” if these places are multiplying like mushrooms? I’m not exaggerating, I count 12 in a half-mile stretch on one street in my city.
There are no doubt 5-6 liquor stores within earshot of those moneymarts. And a Subway or two. Shit for the shitty.
Don't go bankrupt , plan to go bankrupt
All your money are belong to us
maybe not "loan sharks", maybe "loan squids"!
if GS is getting into the CC business at this late date, regardless of market share, must mean cash is being banned soon
hey, i wonder if mastercard/visa/ipay sell personal details (like age/sex/home address etc) of the products services that people buy via cards/phones?
I think it's important to point out that credit card interest rates are widely misunderstood and forget to consider the effects of amortization.
Here is an example. Let's say you owe $10k on your Visa card at 30% interest. The minimum payment is 3% of the card balance, in this example ~$300.00. It will take 73 months to pay this card off paying the minimum. In investments, we like to think in terms of simple interest. You make 10% per year, etc. In loans with amortization, you pay a different interest amount over time as the principal balance shrinks. In this example, you would pay $11,853 in interest.
If we annualize the interest rate over the six years, the 30% headline rate suddenly becomes ~9%. ((total interest / total payments)/years). 9% is a decent return for a bank and enough to cover the high-risk debtors and suddenly looks reasonable. Do this for your mortgage next...