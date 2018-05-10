In Ominous Development, NHTSA Joins NTSB In Probing "Horrific" Tesla "Deathtrap" Crash

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 05/10/2018 - 15:46

Nothing spoils the excitement of a new relationship quite like having to reckon with the consequences of a fatal accident that left two teenagers dead inside a piece of machinery that you helped create. And yet it appears that's exactly what Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who has already had a rather extreme week, even by Musk standards, is about to do, according to CNBC

Because barely a day after the NTSB said it would be sending a team to investigate yesterday's "horrific" deathtrap crash, in which the two teens died after being trapped in the burning Model S, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which has much wider latitude to hold Tesla accountable, has said it will launch a probe of its own. That's bad news for Tesla, because, unlike the NTSB, which can only issue recommendations, the NHTSA has the power to fine companies and impose other penalties.

Musk

The NTSB is essentially toothless, which, we imagine, is why Musk felt comfortable blowing them off, sparking a feud between the regulator and Tesla involving the NTSB probe into another fatal Tesla crash in Mountain View, Calif.

"The agency will take appropriate action based on its review," NHTSA said Thursday.

The NTSB has said it expects to focus its investigation on the electric vehicle battery fire that was a factor in the Florida crash and several other fatal accidents involving Teslas. The agency said it does not currently expect Autopilot to be part of its inquiry - though that could of course change.

Police who responded to the scene have said speed appeared to be a factor in the crash as well. Tesla issued a statement saying it would cooperate fully with local authorities (though the NTSB might be SOL).

"Our thoughts are with the families and friends affected by this tragedy," Tesla said in a statement. "We are working to establish the facts of the incident and offer our full cooperation to local authorities."

Three 18-year-old men were driving a Tesla in Fort Lauderdale when it suddenly slammed into a wall. Two of the men were trapped inside the vehicle and died in the fiery wreck. A third who was ejected from the vehicle survived.

takeaction Thu, 05/10/2018 - 15:48 Permalink

Tesla is SO SCREWED....I said this yesterday...and a fellow ZH member pointed this out.

I said"Short the hell out of Tesla"  and he mentioned that all of this bad news should crash this stock, yet it stays.  It is like the PPT has a special place for Tesla and Facebook.  Very weird.  I agree....Tesla Death Traps....showing their true colors.  Those big batteries are not happy when they short out in a wreck...

 

jcaz Blythes Master Thu, 05/10/2018 - 16:33 Permalink

But.... But.... March 2014, Elon stated that the risk of fire in his cars was now "virtually zero"-  hmm....  

Well, he does have a BS in Physics, so maybe he understands the term "virtually" better than most- does he understand it better than a judge and jury?

Check out YouTube for clips how just ONE battery pack blows up, and then think about the 2000 in every Tesla....

Personally, I wasn't too concerned about the whole battery thing until I heard about the batteries from the wreck this past Mar 23 re-igniting by themselves SIX DAYS LATER earlier today-  WTF???  You're nuts to drive one of these Hindenburgs......

BaBaBouy jcaz Thu, 05/10/2018 - 16:46 Permalink

Bad Batteries??? Is It because they are removing the EXPENSIVE Cobalt???

""The maker of electric vehicles said in a letter to shareholders it has slashed its reliance on cobalt for its Model 3 vehicle, while raising nickel content, and that its latest batteries already employ less cobalt than similar types already on the market. On a conference call with analysts, Musk went further.

“We think we can get cobalt to almost nothing,” the carmaker’s chief executive officer said in response to a question on reducing battery costs.""

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-05-02/tesla-supercharging-…

helloimjohnnycat Overfed Thu, 05/10/2018 - 17:08 Permalink

Do you understand how many POUNDS of air are required in order for one pound of gasoline to burn completely ?

Do you know how many pounds are in one gallon of gasoline ?

The typical stoichiometric ratio is 14.7 / 1.

Gasoline itself does not burn. 

Except in joo-wood movies, gasoline pumps & subterranean fuel tanks do not explode when Ice Cube's homies bust off a few caps.

Greater efficiencies of internal combustion engines were achieved with fuel injection. Computerized engine management systems have enabled optimization for all running conditions & loads.

The root goal is to enhance the BURNING of the gasoline fuel. And burning is the correct term. When the fuel inside an ICE " explodes " vs. a continual burn, that's called detonation and damage occurs.

I would not own or drive a Tesla, much less park one in my garage or shop.

We will be seeing more episodes with Tesla batteries burning into crumbs.

If one of those POS things plows into you, remember the old bumper sticker :  In case of rapture this vehicle will be unmanned.

GTFOOTW and don't hang around rubber necking ! The fumes will be acrid.

" Ave, plebes, morituri te salutant. "

 

 

 

OccamsCrazor takeaction Thu, 05/10/2018 - 16:11 Permalink

So how did the teens not get out of the inferno of a tesla ?????

Was the car so mangled, they could not 'hit the eject button' ?

 

Did autopilot screw them ? 

 

Musk is probably in DC now greasing a few gubmint 'officials.'  

Lithium batteries are a PAINFUL burn.  High heat. LOTS of energy. 

Donald J. Trump takeaction Thu, 05/10/2018 - 16:13 Permalink

TSLA should have died a long time ago.  There are too many joo bucks sloshing through it's veins keeping it alive.  Take the excess money away and it will die but until then it will be the most shorted.  Btw, it's hard to short it cause so many already are.  

Other thoughts:

Why isn't NTSB and NHTS under the same umbrella?

How is a Tesla even allowed to speed?

Give Me Some Truth takeaction Thu, 05/10/2018 - 16:25 Permalink

Isn’t Tesla the protected company with the most politically correct product? If it is allowed to, ah, crash a lot of powerful people will have egg on their face. I don’t think this will be allowed to happen. Should, but “should”no longer has anything to do with anything.

... Gold and silver “should” be sky-high right now.

boattrash DingleBarryObummer Thu, 05/10/2018 - 16:01 Permalink

How ironic that they'd investigate...Having worked/working in both aviation and maritime industries, I can assure you that any accident resulting in fatalities will bring on an investigation that you can hardly imagine. Believe me, it doesn't take 6-8 similar accidents.

Edit; maybe they feel a fiduciary responsibility to make sure we get the "most bang for our bailout-buck"

Give Me Some Truth boattrash Thu, 05/10/2018 - 16:31 Permalink

All investigations are not created equal. Some investigations are not even investigations. Yes, I am thinking about that so-called five-year “investigation” into silver rigging.

What about the “investigations” into whether Assad actually gassed his own people. Or the “investigation” into what really happened to the Skripials.

If it has been deemed that Tesla is to be protected, this investigation will turn out okay for Tesla.