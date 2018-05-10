Putin: The Whole World Sees The "Dangerous Dollar Monopoly"

Addressing the Russian Parliament following his inauguration, Vladimir Putin observed the necessity of increasing Russia’s economic sovereignty and independence from the petrodollar system, stressing that the West is boosting this process through its economic bullying in the form of sanctions.
TASS reports:
“We used to behave naïvely, but now we see that the WTO [the World Trade organization] rules are all too often broken, the restrictions are imposed for political reasons, which they call sanctions. "
"Plus more and more of them are imposed to secure its favorite competitive advantages,” Putin said.
“We need to increase the level of our economic sovereignty but this is not a straightforward decision,” the head of state said.
“Oil is traded in dollars on the exchange,” Putin said.
“Certainly, we are thinking about what we need to do in order to get free of this burden. Furthermore, our partners are helping us by introducing all these unlawful restrictions and violating principles of the global trade, because the whole world sees the dollar monopoly is unreliable; it is dangerous for many, not only for us,” he added.
As The Duran's Frank Sellers notes, generally speaking, any country that wants to buy oil needs to buy dollars first, with which to accomplish the commodity purchase, which is a major aspect of the dollar’s global hegemony in international trade.
The US, in attempting to maintain this, has been resorting to international bullying in its sanctions and financial practices, which, continuing down this path, is only ensuring America’s eventual irrelevance on the global economical stage.
We have seen how this is happening around the world, with China’s introduction of the Petroyuan, Venezuela’s petro, and with bilateral trade deals and banks being erected so as to side step both the dollar and American economic sanctions. Putin cites Russia’s gold and foreign currency reserves, and his intention to do something about Russia’s dependence on the American dollar backed oil system.
“This is not merely a separation from the dollar; this refers to the need of strengthening our economic sovereignty,” Putin said.
“Our gold and foreign currency reserves undergo diversification and we will continue to do it,” he added.
As Sputnik News reports, Putin's latest announcement came less than two months after China launched yuan-denominated oil futures on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange, thus challenging the dominance of the Brent and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) benchmarks. Incidentally, in 2017 China emerged as the largest oil buyer, surpassing the United States. According to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), in 2017 China imported 8.4 million barrels of crude per day, half a million more than the US.
Russia is ready to support the Chinese contracts, as Sputnik contributor Igor Naumov wrote, citing a source close to the top management of the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchange (SPBEX).
"Currently, the US dollar is used as the contract currency in the global hydrocarbon trading system, as well as for other commodities," the journalist explained. "This is what largely provides the dollar with its status as the world's leading reserve currency. [However], the yuan is seeking to dislodge the American [petrodollar] from one of the fastest growing oil markets in the world."
As we noted previously, Russia bought another 300,000 troy ounces of gold in March bringing Russia's total gold reserves to 1,891 tonnes or 60.8 million troy ounces as of the start of April, the central bank announced loudly at the weekend.
The continuing robust and steady accumulation of gold reserves continues (for the 37th straight month)...
The build-up of gold reserves by non-Western countries is something which could end up tipping the scales of the global order.
Many believe that should bad relations continue between the US and these nations then US-denominated assets currently held in forex holdings by the relevant central banks, could be dumped for alternatives. Nations may opt to diversify into the Chinese yuan (in the case of Russia) but also gold. Most likely it would just take either Russia or China to do this, before many others followed suit.
We know from recent comments by the likes of Erdogan and Putin that this is a possibility not far from their minds:
“With the dollar the world is always under exchange rate pressure. We should save states and nations from this exchange rate pressure. Gold has never been a tool of oppression throughout history.” Turkish PM Erdogan, April 2018
Comments
Putin is just another shill cozying up with bibi.
Sad world
Speaking of sad...
In reply to Putin is just another shill… by Labworks
Instead ~ Trump would like to DOUBLE DOWN on the [joobuck] dollar monopoly...
Because, well, HE'S A JEW...
mosley & Peggy Joseph disapprove of this message... [not because of their POLITICAL sycophant magnetic needle pointing ~ but instead because of their unpaid gas & mortgage bills which are CLEARLY gonna get paid after the HOPE&CHANGE phase wears off]
In reply to Speaking of sad... by gmrpeabody
I have never seen so many rookie posters coming out of the woodwork...,
could Soros be paying these numbnuts?
In reply to Instead ~ Trump would like… by TheWholeYearInn
Go Putin Go. You gold loving SOB.
Ha!
In reply to I have never seen so many… by gmrpeabody
As Putin's first order of business following his third? presidency, he will add to the 20% uranium mines with 20% of our gold mines. Barrick?
In reply to Instead ~ Trump would like… by TheWholeYearInn
Bombing Moscow in 3, 2, 1....
Making up lies about Russia in 3, 2, 1...
In reply to Instead ~ Trump would like… by TheWholeYearInn
So your the Idiot Retard from the lab...
In reply to Putin is just another shill… by Labworks
A picture is worth a thousand words. Speaks volumes about its sponsors... https://media.8ch.net/file_store/b7c2d670ec0e9169fa1204db0372301157723c…
In reply to So your the Idiot Retard… by Fiscal Smegma
Definitely my favorite president. https://8ch.net/qresearch/res/1361749.html#1362496
In reply to Putin is just another shill… by Labworks
Putin said "gold" !!!
In reply to Putin is just another shill… by Labworks
free trade would seem to indicate that someone can trade whatever for whatever currency they deem is favorable to them. So where are the freetraders in america in that context?
More Russian Hookers for all....
Silk Road to Peace or Pieces.
The more people invest in the BRI, the more people refuse to go to war.
In reply to Silk Road to Peace or Pieces. by Chupacabra-322
Apple is getting beat up in China.
Hurrayyyy ... MAGA Trump!
I'm still stackin. Yeah yeah yeah.
I'm no fan of war, but a threat against the Dollar will most definitely incite one. War is coming.
PSYOPS: There shall be no war, no secessions, no civil war, no revolution, no pandemic, no famine, - this is a sleepy time in Human History after major calamitous northern hemisphere planetary wars. And, yes, every Baby Boomer shall be paid all and more Social Security. No worries at all.
"And, yes, every Baby Boomer shall be paid all and more Social Security. No worries at all."
As it should be! I paid a hell of a chunk of earnings paying into SS, Medicare and Medicaid.
It ain't like the freebie shit everyone else is getting...
In reply to PSYOPS: There shall be no… by Zhaupka
Putin talks a lot. IMO he lost credibility after not responding to the Syria fiasco after all the bellicose talk.
He is right in what he says,,, just no follow through lately.
Russia wants so badly to be a part of the West it appears they may be willing to even give up some of their sovereignty for the chance.
It's a wait and see game now.
president Putin will have to destroy the london gold exchange as well as the comex by some mean, the gold will shoot up to $10,000 or more will crash the dollar to 50 cents or below and this will end the myth once and for all, like what happened to the tomahawk missiles.
Get rid of the PetroDollar and maybe gov'ts around the world will have to practice some restraint on debt theft from the next generation.
Elimination of the Petrodollar will not bring an end to usury.
In reply to Get rid of the PetroDollar… by falconflight
dump that bullshit dollar made by the evil money changers... Jesus will whip them again
We do indeed live in interesting times. The world is currently engaged in a massive game of speculation that contains a lot of risks. A massive number of short positions have formed against the dollar which will cause the dollar to strengthen as they unwind. Currencies are under assault in places where the economy is weak and the issuer is buried in debt from borrowing dollars they can never repay.
A global slowdown combined with rising interest rates in the U.S. and the Fed’s QT (quantitative tightening) has resulted in emerging markets beginning to lose their lifeline of inflows. This could lead to a large shift in the value of many currencies. More on what to expect in the article below.
http://Stronger Dollar Is Problem For Global growth.html
Thank you Putin for speaking openly about the US$
geopolitical news is truly difficult to try and find truth..Simple as it may sound, I think of it in my own neighborhood..what are neighbors doing...If I find out there is a bully down the street, it will catch my attention. If I find out he bought 5k worth of ammo, I would raise an eyebrow..But I know I have my own ammo, and a few guys with me in the neighborhood etc...It does seem to me, that israel moved into the neighborhood, then wants everyone who have lived in that neighborhood for centuries do bow down to them...I dont think that is a good thing. If I move into a neighborhood, I do good things.. ie: recently, before moving, I lived in a neighborhood, and I went and helped neighbors clean their yard, grow some veggies etc...the entire neighborhood began to change just by my simple efforts on saturdays...rothchild israel did not move into the middle east to be helpful, but to control the middle east and il and resources etc. . Not my cup of tea. Seeing my neighbors get excited about their yards was something I hold dear in my heart. I did it you guys, and all by myself..on saturday mornings.