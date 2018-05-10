Rome Has A Big Problem With Burning Buses

Yesterday, a public bus caught fire on Rome's Via del Tritone.
The number 63 bus quickly become engulfed in flames but thankfully, the driver and passengers escaped unhurt. Interestingly, as Statista's Martin Armstrong notes, the sight of a burning bus in central Rome is nothing new with people blaming Atac, the capital's transport authority, for the unusual phenomenon.
#JJFHypothesis #FlamBus #Rome #Italy pic.twitter.com/A3KqWyJrRY— JJFH (@JJFHypothesis) May 10, 2018
So far this year, nine buses have caught fire in the city while there were 22 incidents last year. In 2016, there were 14 in total.
You will find more infographics at Statista
The blazes have become so common that they even have their own social media hashtag - #flambus, which rhymes with Trambus, Atac's previous name.
Unions have said the buses suffer from a lack of maintenance and internal investigations have failed to stop the fires. Officials have also warned that Atac services are unsafe and there is a growing risk to travellers.
La Repubblica has reported that preliminary investigations say the Mercedes Citaro bus suffered a short circuit before it became engulfed in flames.
Comments
Were these buses produced on Tesla's assembly line?
this is not worthy of a top post but i just got transported 40 years, animated film competition, cat watches house on fire and says "I think I'll wait for a roast mouse. Mouse flambeu."
Between enough absynthe, Lenny Bruce and a couple good joints we could remember that one....
Sorry I dated myself but never sorry I dated your sister.
In reply to Were these buses produced on… by ProstoDoZiemi
Burning Bushes ? But wasn’t it just one ? Ahh the Romans always indulging, never learned from history.
In reply to this is not worthy of a top… by a Smudge by an…
The flow of immigration to and from every country in the world into Europe:
http://thesoundingline.com/flow-asylum-seekers-towards-europe/
In reply to Burning Bushes ? But wasn’t… by Rapunzal
Maybe TSLA can take some lessons on how to make a survivable flaming vehicle...
The Pope is sacrificing Italians to the god of Molech
Nero’s fiddle was heard playing in the background....
Sorry, capo, the bus fire ate my report.
Am I the only one who expected a Muslim story line?
It's there. They couldn't come out and say it. Paris has had car burnings for nearly a decade in the Muslim and nafrican areas, of course. It's routine.
In reply to Am I the only one who… by FlKeysFisherman
either that or, for the first time in world history, buses have suddenly started burning up all on their own.
yeah: it's the affikin/hajii invaders adding their little contributions to Western Civ
In reply to It's there. They couldn't… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Italy should just dump public transportation and go with uber/lyft, public transportation is a tool for imposing Socialism on the public, whenever public employees want a raise or more benefits or more debt-they park the public transportation and hold the entire nation hostage, fuck that shit, tech has terminated their franchise. Bunga bunga
The one place I didn't use public transport, when I was in Europe, was Rome. It was horrible 20 years ago. I can't imagine what it's like now. The gypsies used to pickpocket outsiders. Now, with all the gimmigrants, nafricans, and assorted other riff raff, riding a bus in Rome has to be quick transport to one of the circles of hell.
Back in my time in Europe, the Roman driving style wasn’t exactly “genteel.”
You were brave to attempt it.
Only Romania was actually crazier: they’d try to save gas and run with the lights off, even at night on unlit streets.
In reply to The one place I didn't use… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
It doesn't say...but I presume these are Eco-friendly tree-hugging buses...charged with power derived from fossil fuels...
Where is Mussolini when you need him? Bus was late because it caught fire is no excuse. If they are bendy buses then the same thing happened in London under the Mayorship of Boris, hence the Boris bikes
Mafia scam, cue bono?
Don't believe they just catch fire.
In Africa Mercedes Benz vehicles of all types survive for years on minimal maintenance without catching fire.