Rome Has A Big Problem With Burning Buses

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 05/11/2018 - 02:45

Yesterday, a public bus caught fire on Rome's Via del Tritone.

The number 63 bus quickly become engulfed in flames but thankfully, the driver and passengers escaped unhurt. Interestingly, as Statista's Martin Armstrong notes, the sight of a burning bus in central Rome is nothing new with people blaming Atac, the capital's transport authority, for the unusual phenomenon.

So far this year, nine buses have caught fire in the city while there were 22 incidents last year. In 2016, there were 14 in total.

Infographic: Rome Has A Big Problem With Burning Buses | Statista

You will find more infographics at Statista

The blazes have become so common that they even have their own social media hashtag - #flambus, which rhymes with Trambus, Atac's previous name.

Unions have said the buses suffer from a lack of maintenance and internal investigations have failed to stop the fires. Officials have also warned that Atac services are unsafe and there is a growing risk to travellers.

La Repubblica has reported that preliminary investigations say the Mercedes Citaro bus suffered a short circuit before it became engulfed in flames.

Comments

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 3
SmittyinLA Fri, 05/11/2018 - 03:07 Permalink

Italy should just dump public transportation and go with uber/lyft, public transportation is a tool for imposing Socialism on the public, whenever public employees want a raise or more benefits or more debt-they park the public transportation and hold the entire nation hostage, fuck that shit, tech has terminated their franchise. Bunga bunga

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 1
HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 Fri, 05/11/2018 - 03:12 Permalink

The one place I didn't use public transport, when I was in Europe, was Rome. It was horrible 20 years ago. I can't imagine what it's like now. The gypsies used to pickpocket outsiders. Now, with all the gimmigrants, nafricans, and assorted other riff raff, riding a bus in Rome has to be quick transport to one of the circles of hell.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Obamanism666 Fri, 05/11/2018 - 03:53 Permalink

Where is Mussolini when you need him? Bus was late because it caught fire is no excuse. If they are bendy buses then the same thing happened in London under the Mayorship of Boris, hence the Boris bikes

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Easyp Fri, 05/11/2018 - 04:32 Permalink

Don't believe they just catch fire. 

In Africa Mercedes Benz vehicles of all types survive for years on minimal maintenance without catching fire.