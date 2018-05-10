Stocks Jump For 6th Straight Day As Dollar, Yield Curve Dump

CPI's 'miss' prompted another day of 'bad is good' as wage growth slowed and stocks (and bonds) ripped...

Goldilocks is back, bitches...

Buy it all... (Small Caps showed the first signs of momo lag after Europe closed)...

On the week, it's all fun and games with Nasdaq leading...

Despite all the excitement The Dow remains red for 2018...The S&P managed to hold green for the year today...

S&P Small Cap 600 ramped to a new record intraday high...Quadruple Top, anyone?

VIX tumbled to a 12 handle...

Bank stocks love the collapsing yield curve...

Now where have we seen that pattern before?

Tesla Bonds ain't loving it...

So - to summarize - The Dow is up over 1200 points in the last 7 trading days... and 30Y Treasury yields are unchanged.

SPOT THE ODD ONE OUT!!

Meanwhile, the Treasury curve continues to collapse... 30Y Yields are now lower on the week...

5s30s broke below 30bps for the first time since 2007

2s30s tumbled 5bps to 47bps! 2s10s flattened 4bps to 43bps...

and 7s10s flattened 2bps to 2.5bps!!

The Dollar looks like it broke its momo run...biggest drop in 2 months

And then there's Malaysia where stocks ramped as FX did not... who do you trust?

Cryptos were treading water most of the day until they suddenly kneejerked lower for no good reason...Unconfirmed chatter was that MtGox custodian was dumping 2000BTC blocks...

Dollar weakness helped the entire commodity space...

WTI closed above $71 and RBOB extended its gains post-Trump...

Either Copper needs to rip, Gold needs to dip, or 10Y notes are due a big rally...