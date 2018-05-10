Stocks Jump For 6th Straight Day As Dollar, Yield Curve Dump

CPI's 'miss' prompted another day of 'bad is good' as wage growth slowed and stocks (and bonds) ripped...
Goldilocks is back, bitches...
Buy it all... (Small Caps showed the first signs of momo lag after Europe closed)...
On the week, it's all fun and games with Nasdaq leading...
Despite all the excitement The Dow remains red for 2018...The S&P managed to hold green for the year today...
S&P Small Cap 600 ramped to a new record intraday high...Quadruple Top, anyone?
VIX tumbled to a 12 handle...
Bank stocks love the collapsing yield curve...
Now where have we seen that pattern before?
Tesla Bonds ain't loving it...
So - to summarize - The Dow is up over 1200 points in the last 7 trading days... and 30Y Treasury yields are unchanged.
SPOT THE ODD ONE OUT!!
Meanwhile, the Treasury curve continues to collapse... 30Y Yields are now lower on the week...
5s30s broke below 30bps for the first time since 2007
2s30s tumbled 5bps to 47bps! 2s10s flattened 4bps to 43bps...
and 7s10s flattened 2bps to 2.5bps!!
The Dollar looks like it broke its momo run...biggest drop in 2 months
And then there's Malaysia where stocks ramped as FX did not... who do you trust?
Cryptos were treading water most of the day until they suddenly kneejerked lower for no good reason...Unconfirmed chatter was that MtGox custodian was dumping 2000BTC blocks...
Dollar weakness helped the entire commodity space...
WTI closed above $71 and RBOB extended its gains post-Trump...
Either Copper needs to rip, Gold needs to dip, or 10Y notes are due a big rally...
Comments
DOW 3,000,000 by 12/31. Just remember who called it first.
Gartman ??
In reply to DOW 3,000,000 by 12/31 by Dutch1206
I might as well be. Every time I buy a stock for my IRA it's guaranteed to drop 20% within a week.
In reply to Gartman ?? by Seasmoke
Hey Dutch, buy some DDM at the open tomorrow ok?
In reply to I might as well be. Every… by Dutch1206
if the stock markets did crash, what would happen to the pension funds that are so heavily invested in stocks?
What would happen to the size of the “contributions” city and state governments would have to make to keep these pensions solvent, and keep people getting their checks?
Two questions that answer why stock “markets” will never be allowed to crash.
In reply to DOW 3,000,000 by 12/31 by Dutch1206
2019 is precisely 90 years from start of Great Depression. Not a prediction, just an interesting and slightly unnerving fact. Add in wealth gap, record asset prices, record debt etc etc etc. Lot of similarities
Without the bailouts, ESF/PPT, QE1, 2 and 3, this turd would have swirled down the drain after it fell apart in '08.
The Bigly Depression has been raging for about ten years now.
(For the rest of us)
In reply to 2019 is precisely 90 years… by davatankool
Cryptos fall for "no good reason" What is a good reason for these to rise or fall besides manipulations?
Abnormal has been the new norm for awhile.....
In reply to Cryptos fall for "no good… by the Dood
Last I checked, my Crypto account... $1.44 USD. CRYPTO is billions babe!
In reply to Cryptos fall for "no good… by the Dood
Watch for institutional monies flowing in this Summer.
In reply to Cryptos fall for "no good… by the Dood
Bank stocks love the collapsing yield curve...
Huh? Since when? Don't they need to lend to make money...
Oh!! Silly me.
I detect a breakout. I'm thinking more stocks.
Let's see if Gartman calls a new bull market tomorrow!
More good news and this ain't Friday yet.
Everything's AWEsome!
Buy, Buy, Buy!
Too close to 420 for me... those charts... the colors...
Come on people everything is tits.
Remember higher gas prices are good. Apple getting into banking with Goldman is good. Used car prices going lower is good. Higher insurance prices are good. Yield curve flattening is good. Small caps (R2K) that don't make money, making new highs is good. Twatter president who now believes unemployment numbers are real is good. Greatest economy of all time for the 1% of the 1% is good.
If I've missed anything don't worry, it's all GOOD
So oil and gas went up because the dollar went down?
So why did oil and gas go up all year so far when the dollar was climbing?
Oh, I get it. Oil goes up when the dollar goes down, but goes up when the dollar goes up for other reasons.
Fuck Wall Street.
Can I get Fucked on Wall Street? Please!
In reply to So oil and gas went up… by adr
Trader’s Corner: Multiple Time-Frame Mean-Reversion
An analogy I’ve used for the volatility envelope action in multiple frames we’ve been seeing for years in the major indices is that it’s akin to an inner watch movement: tons of little gears, of varying sizes and shapes, some ‘zigging’ while others zag, but all part of the same story, like the characters in a novel.
Recent days’ action provides a telling example, and some cash-only retail traders who prefer to operate in medium time periods (15 min to Hourly) may find extreme levels on longer charts (Daily/Weekly) can wreak havoc on ‘typical’ intraday reversion, crushing standard setups. To greatly oversimplify, it’s assumed longer charts are tackled more by deep-pocketed larger players who may hold overnight, and can survive wide stops and still pay their electric bills. With patience that can extend out several months, it’s my belief that weekly chart mavens are the chief bane of shorter-term traders, often providing that relentless mid-chart bid, or consistent upper wicks, on the Hourlies.
So, let’s back up a moment and describe a very general backdrop for envelopes in multiple time frames: embracing the heresy that markets aren’t ‘rigged’ but instead simply the bottom-up zero-sum composite of participants and, therefore, assuming algorithms are mean-reverting in all time frames similarly (like the ‘self-similarity with increased magnification’ seen in a Mandelbrot Set), based on a 20-EMA centre and volatility-driven outer envelopes, then the three general moves are: a) from center toward outer bands; b) outer bands back to EMA; c) break-through of envelope extremes, bringing the next higher envelope (or time frame) levels into play.
When key Daily, Weekly (and Monthly) envelope limits are in close proximity, with breaches occurring, as we’ve seen the past week, trading for shorter term chartists can seem especially erratic, as the ‘big boys’ battle to hit ultimate targets, take profits, begin reversal positioning, as well as bust stops to longer chart levels. PTLOs (Profit-Taking Limit Orders) placed along the way (as no one knows if we’ll go a bit past targets, or turn around early) can create volume bursts, leading 2-min traders to shout “this is it!” and enter reversals, only to be squeezed/crushed for several more hours (or days), but sudden steep reversals are just as common.
(For specifics, this week’s Russell action began at the Daily 1.0E Bollinger, rose quickly to poke above the Daily 2.0 and, as Thursday began, saw the following higher levels in shouting distance, in order: 2.0 Daily Keltner, 2.0 Monthly Keltner, 2.0 Weekly Bollinger, all with varying players positioned to take profits, reverse, or bust. SPY/DIA started near their Daily EMAs and today approached Daily 2.0 Bollingers and Weekly 1.0s/volatility stops, etc.)
A few general rules to live by for fledgling intraday index M-R traders:
This week provides is a great example in ALL indices for traders to study your ‘below the chart’ indicators in varying frames to confirm which, if any, helped forecast the immediate completion of these standard moves, bother inter- and intra-day.
In the end, while the final bursts to Weekly levels are among the most rewarding and reliable profit-makers for intraday operators, guessing on a monthly top using weeklies has crushed more than a few retail traders. So … don’t be afraid to ride along, clinging to the manatee’s back, but also don’t be a hero and get swallowed in his wake.
Happy Trading.
Thanks for taking the time.
In reply to Trader’s Corner: Multiple… by Keltner Channel Surf
Buy on FREAK'N MARGIN! OMG!
Nice to see that the Stawk market is back on an even keel.
In a nice fair "free trading market" like we have, this is how it works. It goes up all the time. No manipulation necessary!
This shit has passed well beyond the twilight zone.