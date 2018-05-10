Israeli Airstrike In Syria Was "Most Extensive Attack In Decades"

In what is now being described as the "most direct confrontation between Israel and Iran in decades," Israel exchanged fire with Syrian and Iranian forces during a late-night showdown that ended early Thursday morning.
The exchange came days after Israel called up reserve troops to the Golan Heights, the disputed border region.
It also followed by less than two days President Trump's decision to pull the US out of the Iran deal. Trump said Tuesday that the US would swiftly reimpose economic sanctions on Iran that had been lifted following the 2015 agreement.
According to Syrian media, some 28 Israeli aircraft fired around 60 air-to-surface missiles at Syria during the exchange. Iranian lawmakers have denied the IDF's claims that Iranian forces in Syria provoked Israel by firing on their positions in the Golan Heights border area.
Israel also launched roughly 10 surface-to-surface missiles, which struck military targets near Damascus and in Southern Syria, according to the Russian military.
Meanwhile, the IDF says Israel's Iron Dome defense system intercepted 20 rockets launched at Israeli targets by Syrian and Iranian forces based in Syria.
While Israeli has pointed the finger squarely at Iran, the country's bitter rival has denied any involvement.
Mohammad Javad Jamali Nobandegani, a member of Iranian parliament’s national security and foreign policy committee, said Israel’s claim was "a lie," adding that Israel's history of carrying out unprovoked attacks in Syria has been well-documented.
"Iran does not have military base in Syria," Nobandegani added.
The Israeli officials said the strikes damaged Iranian infrastructure in Syria, according to CNN.
"Israel has hit almost all of Iran's infrastructure in Syria," Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman said Thursday morning. "If it will rain in Israel, there will be a biblical flood on the other side."
Now that the dust has settled, the timeline of events is becoming more clear: On Wednesday night, Syria's state-run SANA television station reported that Israel fired several missiles at the city of Baath in Quneitra. No casualties were reported.
A short time later, Syrian state-run media reported that while dozens of "hostile" Israeli missiles had been intercepted in Syrian airspace, at least two others had hit an ammunition depot and destroyed a radar site.
Israel and Iran have been waging what the New York Times called a "shadow war" in Syria for months, as Israel has launched dozens of airstrikes, with sometimes deadly results for Syrian and Iranian soldiers.
The damage inflicted on Syrian military and civilian infrastructure is still being evaluated.
The exchange marked the first time that Syrian Army forces have fired directly on Israeli troops, according to Israeli claims. Meanwhile, RT described the Israeli air raid as one of the country's "most extensive attacks in years."
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov urged Israel and the US to avoid acts that could lead to a spiraling conflict.
While Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov denounced the exchange as dangerous, saying it would get in the way of a political settlement to end the Syrian conflict.
"The current aggravation between Israel and Iran, their exchange of strikes, is dangerous, as it distracts from the fight against ISIS, against terrorists, hampers the political settlement of the situation in Syria," said Russian deputy foreign minister Mikhail Bogdanov, the state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported.
Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin - who met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Moscow yesterday - urged restraint on the part of Israel. Israel notified Russia ahead of the attack.
"The situation, unfortunately, is very acute. I want to hope that we will be able not only to discuss with you, but also to look for solutions that would soften the situation," said Putin.
While observers, including United Nations General Secretary Antonio Guterres, have warned that tensions between Israel and Iran could spark the next world war, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad played down this claims during an interview with a Greek newspaper published Thursday.
In an interview with the Greek newspaper Kathimerini published Thursday, Assad said fears of a third world war erupting in Syria were misplaced, despite escalating tensions.
Assad told the paper that "wise Russian leadership" would prevent such an event, describing the current conflict as "something more than a cold war, less than a full-blown war." He also took aim at the US, saying the Russians "know that the agenda of the deep state in the United States is to create a conflict."
As of now, it's unclear whether Israel and Iran will escalate the conflict, or whether the tit-for-tat strikes have come to an end. SANA reported that the strikes mark "the start of a new phase of Israeli aggression against Syria," according to Sputnik.
The Golan Heights is widely seen as Israeli-occupied territory after it was taken from Syria during the 1967 Six-Day War.
Those Israeli missiles were paid for with American tax dollars.
MAGA
Israels arms industry is the best that US taxpayers can afford.
Success... Thumps Woar has Begun ...
Because the world doesn't have enough chaos and risk...
https://olduvai.ca
Don't worry, the US stock market, in all its infinite wisdom and "unmanipulated price discovery", will scream higher on the news of more "broken windows."
FARGIN' WAR!!!
I find the lack of support from Putin more than curious.
Does he think the Persians will respond?
The Persians are worried about themselves and have little time to support their proxies.
It appears neither will do anything at this point.
Fargin' War is postponed due to lack of opposition.
Pure Evil Zionist War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Satanic Psychopaths.
Their Fiat being a Satanic / Lucerferian System of Debt, Bondage, Enslavement & Control.
A Satanic System of Control over all Mankind which they intend to implement from their Lucerferian Hq in ZioNeoConFascist Isreal via The Yinon Plan & Operation Talpiot from their NWO Temple Mount.
And, the Zionist Globalist want to wage this Depopulation WWIII from their NWO Lucerferian Temple Mount Hq.
Zionost Kabala Babylonian “Fake Jews” who manipulate through Lucerferian / Santanic Deception Gas Lit into your Psyche.
In other words, the real “Anti-Semites.
The Lucerferian / Santic Hq.’s is Isreal.
However, Satan does set up shop in the US through his Duel Israeli minions.
"Russians don't take a shit without a plan".
We are just not privy to it, but its obvious that its long term and he is winning.NATO is splitting apart,
Israel is isolating itself and the USA is rushing into bankruptcy.Don't confuse strategy with tactics,I'm
sure Putin doesn't.
@ Winston, worth repeating.
”Israel is isolating itself and the USA is rushing into bankruptcy.”
Remember Five points:
1. Isreal will fight to the very last American Soldiers Death.
2. The Zionist screams in Pain as he Stikes you.
3.The Yinon Plan.
4.Operation TALPIOT.
5. Qatari Pipeline Petro Dollar Vs. Russia / China Petro Yaun.
...I find the lack of support from Putin more than curious....
Putin? I find Mr. Assad's remarks to a Greek newspaper equally weird. Shouldn't he be screaming bloody murder that his country was being bombarded? I mean he didn't take his shoe off and beat a table, throw dust in the air or even vow "retaliation".
And Mr. Natanyahoo in Russia at the time?
yeah.
there are consistent judaic and islamic prophesies for israel to end in march 2022. so they need to get a wriggle on to do lots in the time left
...... prophesies for israel to end in march 2022.
Yeah, due to what? Nibiru? Get real. No one will touch that little zit because they have nukes and the US political leadership is its bitch.
Defeating Irans mullahs now is cheap compared to having them nuke us in 5 years or so... Iran , in the Shah's time before Jimmuh toppled him.. was a great place to live in that part of the world ... very much like Europe of the time.
"Defeating Irans mullahs now is cheap compared to having them nuke us in 5 years or so."
Oh noes not the mushroom clouds.
Gots cartoon cutout evidence on that threat ?
You give me the Heeby jeebies...
More truth, the posters here can't stand the truth, but thank you anyway, you get my up vote.
JIDF alert. I wonder (((who))) could behind this post.
The question is how do we know the replacement wasn't controlled by the same western forces.
The west asked SA to fund extreme versions of sunni variety worldwide, why would they hesitate to promote the other side as well?
The elite control both sides and use it to create maximum chaos.
Look at large companies who donate to both R and D.
You make good and valid points about controlled opposition but let me assure you that I am not controlled.
The Replacement
war
"Israels arms industry is the best that US taxpayers can afford."
... as is their socialized healthcare
Poor little victims those Zionists. They have a nuclear weapons programme they won't allow inspectors to check, and only want to regime change and ruin the livelihoods of all those goyim around their squatter colony.
We borrow the money from China to make this sophisticated weaponry we give to Israel which they in turn sell the technology and samples to China, example, Lavi and Patriot. Are we stupid or just owned by Israel. Did they purchase us with our own money? Kind of like the Soviet used to say we'd sell the the rope for them to hang us with?
Dude we got a loan from them and still owe an ever more enormous sum to them for all of what you said. It's the best job ever, if you can get it.
This is it, the Altrockalypse
MIC... 1
Sanity... 0
It's really hard to believe Putin signed off on this but it's looking more scripted every day
Not unexpected or unplanned. This is part of Trump's negotiation with Iran.
Bibi is doing what he was instructed to do. He is not the puppet-master any more.
Putin is on board with the plan and will soon take the stage to play his part, acting as a peacemaker to convince Iran to give Trump what he wants.
Assad knows the plan as well. Even he is saying this is not going to be WW3 and people should not overreact. He is not worried and even hints that Russia will keep this from going too far...
Look at his quote "deep state in the United States is to create a conflict". He is not talking about Trump. He is talking about rogue intel agencies trying to start a war but his assurance that it will be contained implies Trump and Putin are in control.
There is a good chance that some of the "Iranian" assets Israel is hitting are deep state black sites that need to be removed. There is another war going on that is not openly discussed.
Disagree. Bad deal or good deal, part of Obama's Iran deal was that Iran be inspected regularly, to which they agreed. Now that is out the window. Trump is sabotaging the deal to sabotage the inspections (for bibi), so he can now just de facto claim Iran is dangerous (and thus react aggressively). It's a scam.
If you are correct then there will be no new deal and Israel will start hitting targets inside Iran.
If the story turns and Iran signals willingness to negotiate with Trump then I am correct.
We will soon find out.
Ask yourself why the Mockingbird MSM in the US is against Trump on this. In every other case they advocate for more war and promote false flags as real to justify it. What is different about this scenario that we are not being told?
Maybe they know Iran already has nukes, aren't quite as aggressively Zionist as trump, and are scared of nuclear war. Just a guess ???
I'm not going to twist my brain in knots trying to make sense of libtard rhetoric. It's a 50/50 shot they even mean what they say in the first place. And they are stupid so it's a 50/50 that their rhetoric is even having the intended impact they want it to. It's all just noise to me.
"Ask yourself why the Mockingbird MSM in the US is against Trump on this. In every other case they advocate for more war and promote false flags as real to justify it. What is different about this scenario that we are not being told? "
It just bears repeating.
"Ask yourself why the Mockingbird MSM in the US is against Trump on this. In every other case they advocate for more war and promote false flags as real to justify it. What is different about this scenario that we are not being told? "
The real scam was the prepared "inspections". That is one reason why we left the deal.
why isn't Israel inspected? That's a double standard. you are looking at things through the zionist lense.
Psychic powers aren't real.
Tell us more about BCH going to the moon.
Not unexpected or unplanned. This is part of Trump's negotiation with Iran.
Right, sure... It had to be that way or else nobody would understand.
In reply to Not unexpected or unplanned… by bowie28
Not sure what you are saying.
My point is the game has changed.
In the past there was one layer of deception. Neocon lies and false flags promoted by MSM to start a war. Transparent and easy to see thru it.
This is something else. There is at least one more layer of deception involved. How else do you explain MSM and deep state in the US OPPOSING the actions of Israel and the escalation of conflict against Iran, one of the 7 countries targeted for regime change by the neocons?
publicly oppose for the masses.
privately support for the money.
missiles don't make themselves.
Sounds logical and rational... Therefore, pertaining Israel... I'm not convinced your narrative plays out.
Crossing my fingers you're right.
No upvote or downvote :)
Putin plays the political "long game" as well as anyone. What he's seeing right now, who knows? He's the consummate pragmatist, so this is going to be interesting to watch.
Or he could be a fake tough-guy that let's Draft Dodger Trump push him around.
This shit will get out of control, and we'll be lucky to live through it.
Just look on the board of directors for Genie Oil in the Golan Heights: Lord Jacob Abomination Rothschild, Dick Asshole Cheney, Rupert Rothschild funded Jew Murdoch, oh, Bush Pawn for Money of course. In other words, look at your perpetrators of 911. It is time to 911 them, isn't it. You bet it is. Assholes like this have to be kicked so hard—they are sent to the moon—a place where they thought they already took you without leaving your Satanic Judaic television set.
This cannot and will not be allowed to continue. Game over for Zionism. Game over for all of the sell-out acolytes.
No more bombs dropped where kids are. These people are all dead meat. No more bombs dropped where kids are you STUPID MOTHER FUCKERS ABOUT TO EXIT THIS WORLD.
"Those Israeli missiles were paid for with American tax dollars."
So were the deaths of 34 sailors aboard the U.S.S. Liberty along with the nanothermite for the 2,977 Americans on 9/11 that got U.S. "HERE"!
Replenishment required. Recall recent 2 month T Bills? Another lot will soon be auctioned. Americans are of course responsible. Our dollar - your problem
unfortunately, the hardware involved was made in china. Oy Vey---do not use a hatchet to remove a fly from your friend's forehead...use an ax!
Well then since they are US MIC, the vaunted Russian assisted, Russian built SAMs shot down 127% of them ( 18 Russian SAMs killed 68 Jew missles )
WIN!!!
Soon Israel will bankrupt the bankrupt goy slaves even more.....so....it's a victory for Syria, or Iran or Israel since its Jews over Ameriki slaves.....
( troll thought off)
