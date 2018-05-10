That Time John Bolton Promised Regime Change In Iran Before 2019

Authored by Caitlin Johnstone via Steemit.com,
In July of last year neoconservative death cultist John Bolton, now the National Security Advisor of the United States, gave a speech at the Grand Gathering of Iranians for Free Iran in which he openly called for regime change in Tehran.
Bolton, who is so stupid, crazy and evil that he remains one of the only high-profile individuals on this planet who still insists that the Iraq invasion was a great idea, spoke about the need to prevent the Iranian government from achieving "an arc of control" through Iraq, Syria and Lebanon. He decried the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), claiming that Iran was still a nuclear threat under the existing agreement, and spoke glowingly of aggressive sanctions against Tehran. He concluded his speech with the following statement:
"There is a viable opposition to the rule of the ayatollahs, and that opposition is centered in this room today.
I had said for over 10 years since coming to these events, that the declared policy of the United States of America should be the overthrow of the mullahs' regime in Tehran. The behavior and the objectives of the regime are not going to change, and therefore the only solution is to change the regime itself.
And that's why, before 2019, we here will celebrate in Tehran!"
Whoa there, Grandpa Clusterbomb. Back up a bit.
"There is a viable opposition to the rule of the ayatollahs, and that opposition is centered in this room today."
Who was that in that room? Who were those people applauding so enthusiastically to Bolton's regime change rhetoric? Who are these people Mustache Satan sees as a "viable opposition to the rule of the ayatollahs"?
Well that's actually where it gets even more freaky, believe it or not.
These Grand Gatherings of Iranians events are actually put on by the People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran, also known as the Mojahedin-e Khalq or MEK, a group of a few thousand members who vocally oppose the Iranian government.
The MEK is widely considered a cult, using very cult-like methods of indoctrination including exerting control over the personal and sex lives of its members and forcing them to go through weekly "ideological cleansings".
Previously listed as a terrorist organization by the US government because it has killed Americans and has an extensive history of committing acts of terrorism, in 2012 the MEK was taken off the State Department's terrorist list by Secretary of State and virulent Iran hawk Hillary Clinton.
Clinton's job, incidentally, is currently occupied by another notorious Iran hawk in Mike Pompeo.
As noted in 2012 by the New York Times, a bizarre amount of lobbying went into getting MEK taken off the terror list, the provocative nature of which was justified by the claim that "United States-Iran relations are already at such a low point that it is unlikely to make them much worse." Among those lobbying for the move was former CIA Director James "Ha ha, of course we meddle in foreign democracies" Woolsey and other CIA affiliates.
This would be the same CIA, by the way, which recently ramped up covert operations in Iran under the guidance of aggressive Iran hawk“Ayatollah Mike” D’Andrea.
The MEK reportedly has weirdly deep pockets which have enabled it to spend millions of dollars rehabilitating its image in recent years, and to pay out sizable fees for panelists and speeches by experts willing to advocate in favor of its regime change agenda. Rudy Giuliani, currently one of President Trump's attorneys, led a "regime change" chant at another MEK event in March.
So the US president has just authorized aggressive sanctions against Iran after a highly dishonest speech to the American people, and now there's a well-funded extremist group all set and groomed to become the "viable opposition" to the government of that country with the blessings of the CIA and the president's bloodthirsty National Security Advisor.
Sound familiar? Maybe sorta kinda exactly the same as what we've seen in the buildups to staged coups on Syria, Libya and Ukraine?
Americans have been reluctant to consent to boots on the ground in the Middle East since Iraq, which is why the US war machine has been switching its emphasis to psyops, armed regional militant groups, and airstrikes/drone warfare. But just because there are no flag-draped coffins flying home doesn't mean that America will be any less culpable if violence erupts in Iran in the wake of crushing, destabilizing Iran sanctions. It will have been deliberate, and the bloodshed, suffering and chaos caused will be on this administration's hands.
* * *
Internet censorship is getting pretty bad, so best way to keep seeing my daily articles is to get on the mailing list for my website, so you'll get an email notification for everything I publish. My articles and podcasts are entirely reader and listener-funded, so if you enjoyed this piece please consider sharing it around, liking me on Facebook, following my antics on Twitter, checking out my podcast, throwing some money into my hat on Patreon or Paypal, or buying my new book Woke: A Field Guide for Utopia Preppers.
Comments
Which side is John The Bolt on? ... Bibi's?
~~~)))^ False Flags - A Time Worm Pirate Tactic ^(((~~~
Who's On First?
Keep your score cards handy.
("Booze fueled, cross dressing 'she nanny guns'!" .... You can't make this shit up! .. You have to read it on ZH and watch the video links to get your 'Not Fake News' this TWISTED and entertaining!)
Look! ........ There's a little dog on the field!
Live Hard, Follow The Big Money (FTBM) And Score A Home Run With The (Covert) Bases Loaded. ....... A Well Worn History Book Worm Tactic, Die Free
~ DC v8.8
Any of you pro-war faggots wanna dance? Bring your racism. There are lines you don't want to cross.
Flyover country is defeated and demoralized. Only true libertarians hold the line now.
Haters of all ilks beware. Talk about (((parantheticals)) all you want. You are talking down a muzzle.
In reply to Who's side is John The Bolt… by DuneCreature
Bolton, who is so stupid, crazy and evil that he remains one of the only high-profile individuals on this planet who still insists that the Iraq invasion was a great idea
The Iraq war gave Iran control over major swaths of Iraq and opened a corridor for them to link up with their Syrian allies. If Bolton, who hates Iran, thinks that was a good idea then he doesn't seem to be playing with a full deck.
In reply to Any of you pro-war faggots… by a Smudge by an…
The global death rate of every war since 1400:
http://thesoundingline.com/global-deaths-in-conflicts-since-the-year-14…
In reply to Bolton, who is so stupid,… by Billy the Poet
Bolton is of PNAC fame with famous Neocons and Zionists like Kristol, Kagan, Wolfowitz, Cheney, Rumsfeld and others. Pretty clear these lunatics and assholes would nuke a US city to further their twisted globalist agenda.
Another false flag like 9/11 is coming. Probably soon.
In reply to Bolton, who is so stupid,… by Billy the Poet
Or, let Iran gain momentum in Iraq over the years (while selling more arms) so as to gain the upper hand later on: "Iran has spread their influence in the region... They are now in Iraq and Syria. Can't you see what threat they are to our allies IR and SA?".
Something like that.
In reply to Bolton, who is so stupid,… by Billy the Poet
Well you have to give it to Bolton - he sticks with a plan. The M.E.K. were GWB's Contra's or seemed to be heading that way, I'm sure we'll be hearing more about them soon.
Iran & deep state are the unhappy couple.
https://www.lrb.co.uk/v39/n21/andrew-bacevich/a-prize-from-fairyland
In reply to Any of you pro-war faggots… by a Smudge by an…
Dont worry...trump campaigned on US disengagement in the middle east and the US has a long history in not getting involved in the affairs of other countries.
What could go wrong?
Trump always said that he wanted to end the Iran deal. Belief in an Orange Jesus is a liberal fantasy. Trump voters always knew he was the less bad choice when compared to Clinton.
In reply to Dont worry...trump… by Shibumi2
Trump [narrowly] beat the worst candidate ever [by far] in US political history and has proceeded to surround himself with advisors who would have fit perfectly in the aforementioned 'worse candidate in US political history's' cabinet and advisory staff..
In reply to Trump always said that he… by Billy the Poet
I wouldn't have minded so much if Trump had filled his cabinet with assholes, I just wish they weren't the exact same assholes who have been screwing us for years.
In reply to Trump [narrowly] beat the… by TheWholeYearInn
Not always. In the early days he repeatedly said that he would abide by the terms of the deal. Ne changed horses in midstream only after he secured the nomination.
In reply to Trump always said that he… by Billy the Poet
Could be. I wasn't taking Trump seriously at that time.
In reply to Not always. In the early… by GooseShtepping Moron
The 2016 election was a PSYOP, as in; Psychological operations.
Trump was always the one intended to occupy 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.
But the powers that shouldn't be knew that if the average American voter knew that, they would reject him.
Look at the facts, they always project the idea of the lesser of two evils as the only choice we have, hence the reason all the negative information about Clinton being "Exposed".
While the corporate media pretended to hate him, they were talking about him 24/7/365. Any publicity is good for the candidate, and they made his name a household word.
It's all smoke and mirrors, the same puppet masters are still in control, so the illegal wars of aggression will continue unabated, the rich will continue to get richer, and all the while, they will keep the population fighting amongst themselves and blissfully unaware of the real agenda.
Trump was always the one intended to occupy 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.
But the powers that shouldn't be knew that if the average American voter knew that, they would reject him.... It's all smoke and mirrors, the same puppet masters are still in control,
If the powers that be have complete control over ever single thing that ever happens anywhere, anytime then why would they need to maintain an illusion of choice?
Look at the facts, they always project the idea of the lesser of two evils
Look at the facts. Life is a series of not so great choices.
In reply to The 2016 election was a… by herefortheshow17
The Neocunts always make America look really dumb.
Good luck "voting" your way out of this shithole.
War is coming, the US and their proxies just keeps pushing, it's only a matter of time till someone pushes back.