Unexpectedly Strong Demand For Record Big 30Y Auction

With upsized 3 and 10 Year Treasury auctions pricing earlier this week at stronger internals than the bears had anticipated, moments ago the US Treasury sold a similarly upsized $17BN in 30Y paper - the largest long-bond auction on record - and yet the market had virtually no problem digesting the added supply, which in light of today's disappointing CPI print is probably not very surprising.
The 30Y stopped at a high yield of 3.130%, stopping through the 3.138% When Issued by 0.8bps; it was the third consecutive 30Y "stopping through" auction in a row, and 7 of the past 8. It was above last month's 3.044% and was the highest yield since March 2017, when the 30Y priced at 3.17%.
The internals were solid, with the Bid to Cover of 2.38 above the 2.27 average from the past 3 refundings, if modestly below the 6 month average of 2.42, and under last month's 2.41. Indirects were awarded 62.7%, better than both last month's 61.0% and the 6 month average 62.5%. Directs took down 8.3%, a steep drop from last month's 14.6%, and below the recent average of 10.0%. This left Dealers holding 28.9% of the allotment, modestly above 24.4% in April and above the 6MMA of 27.4%.
And so, with $73BN in gross issuance pricing this week ($31BN in 3Y; $25BN in 10Y, and $17BN in 30Y), after $33.9BN in paper matured, there was a net $39.1BN increase in coupon debt; what is surprising is how easily all of this debt was digested, resulting in a solid bid under the entire TSY curve in kneejerk response.
Comments
Unpossible. Everybody knows bonds are a bubble.
Strong demand eh?? Who the hell are the buyers ???
Any way we can find out the names of WHO is buying??
In reply to Unpossible. Everybody… by taketheredpill
learn to read their signals
https://i.imgur.com/Qr0LBe9.png
In reply to Strong demand eh?? Who the… by lester1
Not believing any of it.
Just noise...
In reply to them https://i.imgur.com… by ted41776
The Fed.......? Duh. Who is left? Other than the worker drones that will do as the Fed says until this all collapses some day.
The Fed has been eating its own tail for some time now. They are walking a tight rope between dragging this out for as long as they can without stalling out the economy.
In reply to Strong demand eh?? Who the… by lester1
Belgium, with Switzerland on deck.
In reply to The Fed.......? Duh. Who… by bshirley1968
The additional demand is coming from indirects, which is not the Fed.
In reply to The Fed.......? Duh. Who… by bshirley1968
Sure ask Stormy Daniels' lawyer
In reply to Strong demand eh?? Who the… by lester1
Re: The names of the buyers of this debt ...
List them and you list a good portion of the Powers that Be, Status Quo protectors, cronies, Deep State, Establishment. Etc.
Now purchases may be direct or “indirect.” An audit of the Fed might give us some answers. Until that day, we just have to know that “someone” ALWAYS buys the debt.
In reply to Strong demand eh?? Who the… by lester1
lulz like anyone (other than the fed) can't think of anywhere else to park their fiat for the next 30 YEARS?!?!? hhahahahahahhhaah too funny
Sop much for rates have to go up due to all the supply. They always manage to find buyers for this shit.
So called buyers are fictitious entities. The trade itself is a fabrication. Ctrl+P is all they know.
In reply to Sop much for rates have to… by Harry Lightning
three 30's and a Ten make a Hundred, Go Long Fed, shoot for the Hundred, drop kick that Can to Infinity
Left hand has strong demand for what right hand is selling.
at the same time treasury unloaded 17B?
smart money knows the 30-yr. is going back below 2%, and they intend to profit from this while everybody on ZH is eating ramen noodles and banging their cousins . . .
Smart money? That’s pretty rich.
Central banking circle jerk is what it is.
In reply to smart money knows the 30-yr… by Ron_Mexico
And what's wrong with banging your cousin, especially if she is hot?
In reply to smart money knows the 30-yr… by Ron_Mexico
Some idiots were buying 100 year paper from the Argentinian Government not long ago....
https://www.cnbc.com/2017/06/20/argentina-sees-strong-demand-for-surpri…
Like I said, idiots.