Unexpectedly Strong Demand For Record Big 30Y Auction

05/10/2018

With upsized 3 and 10 Year Treasury auctions pricing earlier this week at stronger internals than the bears had anticipated, moments ago the US Treasury sold a similarly upsized $17BN in 30Y paper - the largest long-bond auction on record - and yet the market had virtually no problem digesting the added supply, which in light of today's disappointing CPI print is probably not very surprising.

The 30Y stopped at a high yield of 3.130%, stopping through the 3.138% When Issued by 0.8bps; it was the third consecutive 30Y "stopping through" auction in a row, and 7 of the past 8. It was above last month's 3.044% and was the highest yield since March 2017, when the 30Y priced at 3.17%.

The internals were solid, with the Bid to Cover of 2.38 above the 2.27 average from the past 3 refundings, if modestly below the 6 month average of 2.42, and under last month's 2.41. Indirects were awarded 62.7%, better than both last month's 61.0% and the 6 month average 62.5%. Directs took down 8.3%, a steep drop from last month's 14.6%, and below the recent average of 10.0%. This left Dealers holding 28.9% of the allotment, modestly above 24.4% in April and above the 6MMA of 27.4%.

And so, with $73BN in gross issuance pricing this week ($31BN in 3Y; $25BN in 10Y, and $17BN in 30Y), after $33.9BN in paper matured, there was a net $39.1BN increase in coupon debt; what is surprising is how easily all of this debt was digested, resulting in a solid bid under the entire TSY curve in kneejerk response.

The names of the buyers of this debt ...

List them and you list a good portion of the Powers that Be, Status Quo protectors, cronies, Deep State, Establishment. Etc.

Now purchases may be direct or "indirect." An audit of the Fed might give us some answers. Until that day, we just have to know that "someone" ALWAYS buys the debt.

lulz like anyone (other than the fed) can't think of anywhere else to park their fiat for the next 30 YEARS?!?!? hhahahahahahhhaah too funny

smart money knows the 30-yr. is going back below 2%, and they intend to profit from this while everybody on ZH is eating ramen noodles and banging their cousins . . .