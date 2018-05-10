The US-Israeli Plan To Assassinate Iran's Elite Revolutionary Guard Commander

The United States gave Israel the green light to assassinate Iran's top military officer, Iranian Revolutionary Guards al-Quds Force commander Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, according to a widely circulated report in Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Jarida published earlier this year. News of the agreement, first published in Arabic in January, is now resurfacing in both Russian and Middle East regional media the day after Syria and Israel engaged in a massive overnight exchange of fire in what constitutes the most sustained Israeli attack on Syria in decades.
In the Arab world Al-Jarida is generally considered to be a platform through which Israel circulates news and its perspective to neighboring countries in the region. The newspaper first published report based on an Israeli government source who was cited as saying, "there is an American-Israeli agreement" that Soleimani is a "threat to the two countries' interests in the region"—which reportedly led to a Washington green-light for the Israelis to assassinate him.
General Soleimani, as leader of Iran's most elite force, also coordinates military activity between the Islamic Republic and Syria, Iraq, Hezbollah, and Hamas - a position he's filled since 1998 - and as Quds Force commander reports directly to the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ali Khamenei, and oversees Iran's covert operations in foreign countries.
Israeli officials initially "leaked" the story after days of internal Iranian anti-government protests gridlocked the country in late December and early January, bringing international media attention and discussions in Tel Aviv and Washington of a potential coup attempt in the works. Whether or not there actually ever was such a green-light given by the American side, Al-Jarida report ultimately served the purpose of a semi-official threat issued through the media by the Israelis.
The threat of assassinating Iran's most elite military commander has taken on new importance and urgency after Israel laid official blame on Gen. Soleimani on Thursday, alleging that he personally ordered a rocket attack against Israeli bases on the Golan Heights from within Syria, which triggered a massive escalation overnight. "It was ordered and commanded by Qassem Soleimani and it has not achieved its purpose," Israeli military spokesman Lieutenant-General Jonathan Conricus claimed, as cited by Reuters.
Perhaps the most interesting aspect to the report, and worth revisiting, is the revelation that Israel was supposedly "on the verge" of killing Soleimani three years ago in an operation near Damascus; however, the Obama administration was said to have warned the Iranians of the impending Israeli plot which according to Israeli sources was thwarted because of US intervention, resulting in "a sharp disagreement between the Israeli and American security and intelligence apparatuses regarding the issue."
But the Trump administration now appears to be quite at home with a "gloves off" approach as this week more evidence emerged suggesting the White House is now eyeing regime change in Tehran. As we previously reported, the Washington Free Beacon has obtained a three-page white paper now being circulated among National Security Council officials with drafted plans to spark regime change in Iran, following the US exit from the Obama-era nuclear deal and the re-imposition of tough sanctions aimed at toppling the Iranian government.
The plan, authored by , including - who else - National Security Adviser John Bolton, seeks to reshape longstanding American foreign policy toward Iran by emphasizing an explicit policy of regime change.
"The ordinary people of Iran are suffering under economic stagnation, while the regime ships its wealth abroad to fight its expansionist wars and to pad the bank accounts of the Mullahs and the IRGC command," writes the Security Studies Group, or SSG, a national security think-tank that has close ties to senior White House national security officials. "This has provoked noteworthy protests across the country in recent months" it further claims as an argument to push a "regime change" policy.
No doubt, a targeted strike or clandestine assassination attempt on Soleimani is likely now very high on the Israeli agenda and perhaps even the US agenda, especially after this week's military escalation and Israeli claim that the Iranians are firing rockets into Israel (something for which there's currently not a shred of evidence).
* * *
A recent history of high level Israeli assassinations abroad also suggests such a plan is on the books, as Israeli intelligence has been known to conduct high-risk secretive assassinations in foreign countries over the past years and decades. One notable headline grabbing operation, reportedly by Mossad agents, occurred in 2010 and resulted in the assassination of a top Hamas commander who had checked into a high end Dubai hotel after flying in from Syria.
An eleven man Israeli hit squad had entered the hotel while dressed in tennis gear and carrying tennis rackets, and were later reported to be traveling on fake Irish and French passports. After conducting surveillance the Mossad agents got Hamas' Mahmoud al-Mabhouh to open his hotel room door and quickly suffocated him without arousing suspicion from other hotel guests. By the time the body was discovered, the assassins had flown out of Dubai to various locations around the world and were never seen again.
And in 2015 a secret document revealed by The Intercept as part of the Edward Snowden leaked NSA archives confirmed that Israeli agents had assassinated a top Syrian general and personal aide to President Assad in 2008 while the general dined at his family home near Tartus, along the Syrian coast. The daring operation involved Israeli naval commandos and snipers targeting Gen. Muhammad Suleiman's house from the waters of the Mediterranean and shooting him in the head and neck. Israel considered him responsible for coordinating weapons and supplies between Iran and Lebanese Hezbollah, as well as overseeing an alleged nascent nuclear development program at Syria’s Al Kibar facility which had previously been bombed by Israeli jets.
Six months prior to Syrian General Suleiman's murder, a top Hezbollah officer was killed by a joint CIA-Mossad operation in the heart of Damascus. According to former intelligence officials who confirmed the assassination plot to the Washington Post, a car bomb planted near a Damascus downtown restaurant instantly killed Imad Mughniyah - Hezbollah's international operations chief who was believed to have masterminded several terror attacks targeting Americans.
Furthermore, Palestinian activists have pointed to a long history of Israeli assassinations of Palestinian, Iranian, and Syrian scientists, engineers, and notable figures living abroad. Most recently a Palestinian engineer was assassinated near his home in Malaysia, which was widely suspected to be the work of a Mossad hit team.
So concerning reports that Iran's Qassem Soleimani might be in Mossad's crosshairs, while such a high risk operation against a top Iranian official would be unlikely to succeed, it is certainly not without precedent.
Comments
miga
XIII.
Here we go, it's been scripted...
In reply to miga by stefan-coast
Can't wait for all that kike shit to become overdue.
Payback will be a real bitch.
Earth definitely needs a glass parking lot right there between the Sinai and the Golan
In reply to XIII. Here we go, it's been… by espirit
put the whole revolutionary guard in the ground...
In reply to . by Leakanthrophy
The photo is actually a selfie taken with his homosexual lover originally posted on a private Instagram account that was compromised by Israel. Like most Islamic men, Soleimani is rumored to be a pedophile as well.
In reply to miga by stefan-coast
What is with jews and their pubescent infatuation with sexual depravity?
In reply to The photo is actually a… by Disgruntled Goat
almost all the gays I have ever met were jews and they hated their controlling, manipulative, brutal mothers
In reply to What is with jews and their… by Juggernaut x2
What will they try next? Will they send the Power Rangers to stop Iran?
Trump is probably feeling hurt and wants to get invitation to the McCain’s funeral, thus the green light.
In reply to What will they try next? … by NemesisteM
captain planet
In reply to What will they try next? … by NemesisteM
Black Panther with vibrator
Or, at least, General Disarray
In reply to captain planet by DingleBarryObummer
Oh boy...They are sending in Gary
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=DIlG9aSMCpg
In reply to What will they try next? … by NemesisteM
How long until they decide it's okay to assassinate Putin? After Iran is gone? What's the difference other than one being stronger? Do they ever worry about other countries doing the same in retaliation? A lot Russians have died recently under obviously suspicious circumstances.
In reply to What will they try next? … by NemesisteM
www.youtube.com/watch?v=iV2ViNJFZC8
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FhTMy9ma2mQ
In reply to www.youtube.com/watch?v… by VWAndy
Israel probably does have the approval of the US government to assassinate this terrorist. And good luck. I hope they get the mother fucker.
Coming from cowboy jackoffs who have zero qualms using Salafist terrorists to kill their own people and those of others, that's rich.
In reply to Israel probably does have… by navy62802
No asylum, you have to go back
In reply to Coming from cowboy jackoffs… by Brazen Heist
forgive him...navy included in his avatar...remember Kissinger told u military men r just dumb animals 2 be used by the Zionist controlled deep state...
In reply to Coming from cowboy jackoffs… by Brazen Heist
Another will take his place, perhaps crazier and more ruthless.
In reply to Israel probably does have… by navy62802
I'm sure this plan will bring peace and stability to the region.
Can we get any dumber?
“The machiavelian threefold game of the neoconservatives”
"To realize their fantasies of world domination, the neocons resorted to a triple discourse, as Laurent Guyénot shows in this study, i.e. a cynical political philosophy developed by their mentor Leo Strauss for domestic consumption; a cold analysis of Israeli strategic interests for the benefit of the leaders in Tel Aviv, and a fear-mongering warning against imaginary dangers besetting U.S. public opinion."
http://www.voltairenet.org/article178638.html
Good read there and thanks to ZH poster, I am Jack,
In reply to I'm sure this plan will… by Beowulf55
Exterminating a rabid rat always bring peace and stability in a house.
In reply to I'm sure this plan will… by Beowulf55
The Anglo Zionist terrorist machine is a one trick pony. Are Trumptards feeling dumb yet?
Invite him to Disney World...
Esse cara ensinou muita gente, na imagem, se me parece cansado...
Assim que Israel assassinar ele (se conseguir), mais de cinquenta caras melhores que ele e mais aguerridos surgirão.
Foi assim quando explodiram "Givi" em Donbass...
Mate um cara desses e, você tem um problema muito maior...
This isn't new. They were trying to assassinate him last year, and the year before that. I'm sure they tried, or wanted to, in the battle for Der Ezor when he was damned near on the front lines leading the fight like a badass.
the joos are doing this to elevate, and if successful, perpetuate the hate by iranians toward the joos, in the event of regimen change in iran. if they simply achieved regimen change iran would just muddle along. if they kill this guy, the joos insure a blood oath toward the joos for this generation of iranian soldiers. an iranian deep state if you will.
Nuke all the fucking Islamic cocksuckers. Burn every mosque to the ground.
More internet dumb speak from an AMERIDUMB probably without a "pot to piss in"...
yeah, Sadam had weapons of mass destruction...so on and so on...
fucking moron.
In reply to Nuke all the fucking Islamic… by Aliens-R-Us
"The ordinary people of Iran are suffering under economic stagnation, while the regime ships its wealth abroad to fight its expansionist wars and to pad the bank accounts of the Mullahs and the IRGC command,"
I don't know if the irony is lost on people when you could substitute Iran for the US and Mullahs to Senators and IRGC Command to Lobbyists.
Bolton was definitely trolling. He's another dual citizen with no shame. He is a traitor to America.
In reply to "The ordinary people of Iran… by poland spring
They put this out there hoping it would make him consider turning against the moolahs. And hoping the moolahs would start to wonder about that happening.
How is this draining the Swamp. One term orange asshole