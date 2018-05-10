US Moves To Cut Off Iran From Global Economy

Six years after SWIFT cut ties with Iranian banks during the last round of Western sanctions on the Persian nation, on Thursday afternoon the U.S. took another step toward cutting Iran off from the global economy when the US Treasury announced it was levying sanctions on a financing network and accusing the country’s central bank of helping funnel U.S. dollars to the blacklisted elite military unit of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard known as the Quds Force, the WSJ reported.
Acting together with the United Arab Emirates, the US Treasury said that it had sanctioned six individuals and three "front companies engaged in a large-scale currency exchange network that has procured and transferred hundreds of millions" of dollars to Iran's elite military force; overnight Israel’s government blamed the the same Quds Force for rocket attacks from Syria Wednesday night, an action that triggered massive retaliatory strikes by Israel’s military against Iranian targets in Syria, escalating the risk of a wider regional war.
In Washington, Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin accused "the Iranian regime and its Central Bank" of misusing banking access in the UAE to acquire US dollars to fund the IRGC-QF's "malign activities, and to arm its "regional proxy groups." The new sanctions also ban US individuals and entities from doing business with the currency network.
Mnuchin alleged that the sanctioned entities had concealed the acquisition of funds and transfers: "We are intent on cutting off IRGC revenue streams wherever their source and whatever their destination."
“Countries around the world must be vigilant against Iran’s efforts to exploit their financial institutions to exchange currency and fund nefarious actions of the IRGC-QF and the world’s largest state sponsor of terror,” Mnuchin also said.
Specifically, the Treasury accused an Iranian company, Jenah Aras Kish, of being a front for the Quds Force, and said the firm received oil revenues from Central Bank of Iran accounts and gave that money to couriers who exchanged it for millions of U.S. dollar notes in the U.A.E. through two Iranian firms, Khedmati & Co. and Rashed Exchange.
That cash was then taken back to the Quds Force and distributed to Iran’s regional proxies, the U.S. said. To hide the activities from U.A.E. authorities, the Treasury Department said the network used forged documents.
Washington has repeatedly accused the Iran Revolutionary Guard of backing terrorist groups and militias affiliated with Iran, including in Lebanon and Syria where missile warfare involving Israel and allegedly Al Quds unfolded on Thursday.
In February 2015, Reuters reported that at least $1 billion in cash had been smuggled into Iran despite US and other sanctions. In that case, the cash passed through money changers and front companies in Dubai, in the UAE, and Iraq. As we further reported in December 2015, the smuggling ring used gold as the key commodity used to bypass borders and monetary barriers, as well as middlemen in Turkey and the UAE where the chain of accountability led to the very top echelons of government in both nations.
The Treasury also accused Iran's central bank of being "complicit" in supplying the IRGC.
“The Central Bank of Iran is complicit with the Quds Force for use by its proxies—that should send a very powerful message,” Sigal Mandelker, Treasury’s under secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, said in an interview. “We’re going to use all of our authorities to disrupt these networks.”
Thursday's actions foreshadow the return of U.S. economic penalties as Washington reimposes sanctions that had been lifted as part of the 2015 nuclear agreement. Iran’s central bank wasn’t formally sanctioned in Thursday’s actions, but will be in the coming months, at which point the entire nations will once again be blacklisted by SWIFT, making USD-based international transactions impossible.
And while Thursday’s action targets only one network, it is a model of how the administration plans to implement a complete ban on dealings with the Central Bank of Iran and dollar transactions coming due in the months ahead.
Incidentally, this time around, SWIFT may not need to even get involved. “There are secondary sanctions consequences for doing business with these entities,” said the Treasury’s under secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, Sigal Mandelker, referring to the currency-exchange network. Secondary sanctions are actions against companies that interact with blacklisted entities.
Because of Trump’s decision to reimpose broad U.S. sanctions, the use of U.S. dollar banknotes by Iran is banned after August, “and you can expect that we’re going to take that authority very seriously,” she said. “Foreign financial institutions, governments all over the world need to be on high alert to make sure that they understand the pattern and practice that these networks use to try to gain access to the USD.”
* * *
Meanwhile, western governments and companies - many of whom disagreed with Trump's withdrawing from the nuclear deal, have been trying to figure out how aggressively Washington plans to enforce its new sanctions regime against Iran, "wary of Treasury sanctioning European bank and firms, for example, if they continue to do business with Iran beyond deadlines for compliance approaching over the next six months."
For now, European officials have said they plan to stay in the nuclear deal with Iran, which may not only give license to their companies to maintain ties to Iran, but also may be setting up a diplomatic rift between the U.S. and its closest allies.
However, if and when the US imposes a few multi-billion fines on European banks, any willingness the EU has to bypass Trump's sanctions will promptly evaporate. Furthermore, Europe "doesn’t have the power to take important decisions," said Alaeddin Boroujerdi, head of the Iranian parliament’s nation security and foreign policy committee. The "Europeans, by sanctioning Iran, seek to dance in front of the Americans."
As a result, it's only a matter of time before Iran finds itself locked out financially from the world.
Or rather the Western world, because as the US and Europe fade away as key partners for Iran, China is about to step in again.
As Bloomberg reported today, "to develop its $430 billion economy, Iran is being forced to rely on political allies in the east. Trade with China has more than doubled since 2006, to $28 billion. The biggest chunk of Iran’s oil exports go to China, about $11 billion a year at current prices."
China is “already the winner,’’ Dina Esfandiary, a fellow at the Centre for Science and Security Studies at King’s College in London, told Bloomberg. "Iran has slowly abandoned the idea of being open to the West. The Chinese have been in Iran for the past 30 years. They have the contacts, the guys on the ground, the links to the local banks.’"
And they’re more willing to defy U.S. pressure as Trump slaps sanctions back on.
In short, the more Trump pushes Iran - and the broader middle-eastern region - to comply with the will of Israel and Saudi Arabia, the closer Iran will get with China whose influence in the middle-east, where it is ideologically aligned with Russia, will only grow...
USA & Israel = Rogue states
USA & Zionist Entity = Synagogue of Satan...
Should have been in place for decades . IRGC are Islamic Nazi scum.
The Mark of the Beast= US Dollar- so that no one might buy or sell (oil) unless they have that mark
I'm tired of all this MIGA winning
Propaganda article. The Iranian central bank is too independent from the banksters. Cutting them out of SWIFT and the dollar will force them to use gold as money.
Not watching the CIPS news this week I see.
In other news China Japan and both Korea's are setting up a free trade zone.
Petroyuan daily contracts are doubling every month as are yuan bonds owned by foreigners .
BRI trade now exceeds $1.4 trn pa.projected to double every year for the next three years and the infrastructure
isn't even built yet.
If you still think a trade war worries the Chinese you aren't paying attention.They were planning on it.
... “ ... Only 4 Countries Left Without a ROTHSCHILD Central Bank ... “ ... >>>
http://humansarefree.com/2016/11/only-3-countries-left-without.html ...
... guess which ones ...
... “... In the year of 2000 there were eight countries without a Rothschild owned or controlled Central Bank:
It is not a coincidence that these countries which are listed above were and are still being under attack by the western media, since one of the main reasons these countries have been under attack in the first place is because they do not have a Rothschild owned Central Bank yet. .. “ ...
The U.S. did the same thing to Japan in the 1930s. They embargoed their oil and other raw materials thus goading them into war. They had no choice but to lash out or else watch their economy and population starve. Now they're trying the same dishonorable technique against all of the nations who refuse to allow Rothschild central banks to insidiously rule them. Iran is next on their list. Hopefully, the Persians will be impervious to this and rely on Russia and China for trade to thwart the evil plans of the usurers.
How U.S. Economic Warfare Provoked Japan's Attack on Pearl Harbor | Mises Institute
The other choice Japan had was to stop invading their way across Asia. They made their pick and laid their bets.
Yes, they were aggressive and invaded weaker countries. Indeed, they made their pick and laid their bets.
Would you make the same statement about the imperious United States of Israel? We have invaded more countries and overthrown more governments than I can count. But, we're the good guys, right? So, it's okay.
JSB, I've had people retort to similar statements as yours by saying 'well, someone is going to be the bully in the might makes right game, and it's better that it's us than them'. It's nihilistic, understood, but how does one reply to that statement when there is truth to it as long as the world is led by psychopaths that always lust for more power?
People say this might be the test of the new petro yuan.
Got gold?
"Hopefully, the Persians will be impervious to this and rely on Russia and China for trade to thwart the evil plans of the usurers."
The problem Iran has with this is Trump is already putting the screws to China on Trade and he is going to make them decide which is a more valuable trading partner - US or Iran.
I've been saying all along he is not going to invade Iran. He doesn't need to. He is going to shut down their exports and cut off their access to financial system and make sure no one comes to bail them out.
The good news is all he wants from them is a new de-nuke agreement on his terms. He is not trying to do a regime change or force a Rothschild central bank on them. Actually it's almost the opposite. Iran can stop the pain very quickly once they decide to cut ties the Rothschild and Soros puppets who are pressuring them to stay in the JCPOA.
666, the man's number. The amount of Gold that Solomon after his apostasy collected in talents of gold per year when he went "I can't get enough money" attitude.
Bingo it's a number about money the Zionist apostates have used the American system to tow the line or else.
Not USA / Israel. They are puppets.
This is City of London private central bankers.
Same effect though.
China = Winning.
So you are saying you wouldn't do the sword dance with King Salman?
if israel is so great and jews are so smart, why does Merica have to give their fake money to them so they can pay their bills?
Both are puppets of the City of London / Bank of England private central banking cartel.
They love their colonial / divide and conquer model.
Israel was created to give the Rothschild P.C.B.s direct controlling access to the governmental monopoly on violence and a full up intelligence service. The Mossad in turn has tapped into the 5 eyes thing leveraging that up by a huge factor.
So now we get down to the real reason for war against Iran.
China is the winner in this conflict?
The rabbithole runs deep...
Smellin desparation ...
Time to call for WTO and UN meetings regarding imposing illegal "sanctions" (= extortion) on a global scale where decisions need to be made about actual illegal sanctions and other agreements.
Discuss the "fines" when you don't agree with the extortion politics of the USA and what happens if such fines are not paid. The US too will suffer if countries finally become more independent: perhaps time to "sanction" the US for its misbehaviour at all fronts.
Why would one continue to pay the Mafia boss if solidarity can resolve this?
Ridiculous that humanity has to bow for a criminal bully as if all life is lost when there is temporarily less money. The whole principle of the debt economy should be on the table and addressed instead of following subserviently whatever these private companies dictate (which own most wealth on this earth).
Time to wake up!
$11 billion of Iranian oil a year?? They use 11,670,000 BPD
That is 20 DAYS of china's oil use at $60 a barrell!!!!!
We supposed to believe China is going to assist this regime in blowing itself up in a war with Israel and the US for three weeks of oil supply?
If so, maybe the Chinese aren't quite as smart as we give them credit for.
A little here, a little there.
No waves, patience is a virtue.
Trump is further pushing the US into a solitary nation, pitted against the globe. Once our few 'true' allies realize the US will bring them down in a ball of fiery ash, they'll jump ship with China, Russia, N & S Korea (yes, North and South Korea are working together now and they will bail on the US together and become allied with Russia & China because Russia & China won't do what the US has done for the last several decades).
The US is toast and no one even wants to talk about that.
Not much to say, I guess. There's no way the US can ever win when it's fighting the rest of the world. Thanks Trump. . . took you less than 4 years to turn every nation to China & Russia. Great work.
Unlike real estate development where he could bully and scam a party, then move onto the next sucker; he's stuck with the same handfull of leaders now.
Dude, who are Russia's allies? Syria, Iran, maybe China and few shit hole countries. Let Russia start some serious shit and see who has "the world against them".
The whole reason they killed the nuke deal was to reinstate a state of war due to the Saudi/USA/Gulf States/Sunni Terrorist loss in Syria. Sanctions like this are an act of war.
Pyrrhus of Epirus discovered that, the more he fought the Romans, the more they learned to fight him. The Romans kept rebuilding their forces and eventually defeated Pyrrhus. The USA grossly abused the SWIFT system as a tool of punishment along with its economic leverage, with the result that the world is learning how to bypass the USA.
Playing whack-a-mole on these front companies is a useless exercise, other than wasting U.S. taxpayer dollars and driving Iran further into the loving arms of Russia and China.
Yes just like the U.S. military industrial complex drove Ho Chi Minh to Russia and China, and "communism" when Vietnam came to the U.S. first to end the France's effort to recolonize Vietnam. Just like we drove Cuba to Russia when Castro first came to the U.S. to restore a Democracy, end Batista's dictatorship, and remove the American/Italian mafias infiltration of the country. Just like we drove Iran to the Iranian Revolution and religious extremism and Ayatollah Khoemeini, because we installed the Shah of Iran dictatorship.
The list goes on and on.
This is so stupid. Trump is doing exactly what he said he wouldn't do in his campaign. The neocons and military industrial complex are running him completely. He has no idea what he is doing. He is going to bring damage to America instead of "making it great again"
Well, no. Unfortunately Iran is run by a bunch of religious nut cases.
So is America. The U.S. drove Iran to the Iranian Revolution and religious extremism and Ayatollah Khoemeini, because we installed the Shah of Iran dictatorship, and overthrew Mohammad Mosaddeg who ran a secular democracy. The U.S. and Britain turned Iran into what it is today, because our oil companies wanted to control the oil there.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ruhollah_Khomeini
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mohammad_Mosaddegh
Ironic, as the world moves to cut the FED out of the glo-bull eCONomy.