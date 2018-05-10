VIX Breaks Below Key Technical Support

Despite the world's elites decrying President Trump's decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal - fearful of the kind of Middle East instability already witnessed last night between Israel and Iran (and Syria) - it appears investors don't have a care in the world.
For the first time since mid-January, VIX is back below its 200-day moving-average, trading with a 13 handle...
What, me worry?
Comments
