VIX Breaks Below Key Technical Support

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 05/10/2018 - 09:00

Despite the world's elites decrying President Trump's decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal - fearful of the kind of Middle East instability already witnessed last night between Israel and Iran (and Syria) - it appears investors don't have a care in the world.

For the first time since mid-January, VIX is back below its 200-day moving-average, trading with a 13 handle...

What, me worry?

Tags
Politics

Comments

Vote up!
 10
Vote down!
 0
spastic_colon Thu, 05/10/2018 - 09:03 Permalink

anyone else tired of being stolen from?? fake tax breaks, fake inflation, fake interest rates, fake earnings.....need I go on?

but another fake 1-2% added to stocks today for good measure.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
small axe Thu, 05/10/2018 - 09:06 Permalink

nothing like an Israeli missile barrage on a neighboring country to instill confidence in the global financial system ... always good to know that the tribe is still in full control