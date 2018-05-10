Watch: Syria's Air Defenses Intercept "Dozens" Of Israeli Missiles

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 05/10/2018 - 14:31

As Israel unleashed the "most extensive attack in decades" at Syrian territory, with some 28 Israeli aircraft firing over 60 air-to-surface missiles, Syrian air defense systems reportedly intercepted dozens.

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported, citing a military source that the army’s air defenses had “shot down dozens of Israeli missiles, preventing most of them from reaching their targets,” however, some of the rockets managed to hit radars and an ammunition depot.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Israeli jets fired some 60 missiles at several targets in Syria in response to what Tel Aviv has described as an Iranian attack on Israeli-held Golan Heights.

The SANA news agency has also published security camera footage showing the interception of an Israeli missile on Tuesday.

 

israhell occupies Syrian land.

israhell is stealing Syrian oil out of the land it occupies.

israhell has been giving AlQaeda medical aid out of the land it stole.

israhell has launched 100 unprovoked attacks against Syria.

When Syria retaliates,

israhell acts like the victim

israhell is an a$$hole...

Israhell is attacking Syria yet again and Israhell is spewing 'hate' propaganda against innocent Iran.

 

SIX MILLION IRANIANS' LIVES THREATENED BY SATANYAHOO's LIES!!!

 

Rothschild's satanyahoo is lying yet again folks - this time about innocent Iran.

 

For pseudo-justification of their Greater Israel ambition.  Yet another SIX MILLION LIES about Iran - I kid you not!! [See photo of newspaper articles with dates using the '6 million' lies again and again:  HERE

 

They started the '6 million' lies repeatedly over the years against Tsarist Russia (starting in 1869!!) decades before Hitler was even born!

They used the '6 million' lies against the Germans after WWII,

another '6 million' lies again against Iraq more recently to bring that nation down,

and now yet again another '6 million' Lies against IRAN!!:

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-05-09/netanyahu-meets-putin-as-russia-debates-deal-for-syrian-missiles

"....After attending a military parade in Moscow commemorating the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, the Israeli leader warned that seven decades after the Holocaust, “there is a country in the Middle East, Iran, which calls for the destruction of another 6 million Jews.”....

As for the mother of all False Flags nation, its Isra hell:

Now read this! Scroll down....we need to all know this about the extent of Isra hell's lies and dirty tricks to justify their eternal need to Destroy the Goyim: HERE

"World War 1: Britain was losing the war against Germany. The Zionists stepped in and bribed President Wilson to get the US into the war to help them. In return, the Jews asked the British Empire to deed them Palestine to create Israel. Their wish was granted in the form of the Balfour Declaration of 1917, which cost the world 18 million dead.

World War 2: The Zionists fomented that war (just like they’re doing today with Iran and other countries in the Middle East), so that European Jews could feel threatened. The deception worked as European Jews fled in droves to Palestine and took over the homes of Palestinians, who were evicted at gunpoint and then either massacred or driven out of their land into neighboring Arab countries. With enough Jews on the ground, Israel was created in 1948 at a cost of 80 million dead.

World War On Terror: Jewish neocons, in cahoots with their bought-and-paid-for politicians in the US government, perpetrated their act of terrorism on 9/11. Then they conveniently blamed it on Muslims so as to obtain a green light to destroy the Middle East using the armies of the US and NATO and the terrorist groups they finance, with the ultimate view to creating Greater Israel. So far, the death toll is over 3 million, including Christians.

World War 3: With Russia protecting Syria and Iran from Israel’s Machiavellian design, will the Zionists succeed in bringing the world once again to the brink of disaster to create Greater Israel?"

 

"'Greater Israel': The Zionist Plan for the Middle East:
The Infamous 'Oded Yinon Plan'":
(By Israel Shahak;
Introduction by Michel Chossudovsky)
http://www.globalresearch.ca/greater-isra el-the-zionist-plan-for-the-middle-east/5 324815

Not just greater Israel but the greater good for the large corporations of the world. It’s funny how these large corporations aren’t taking some of the blame. If we’re going to get to DOW 100K mass westernization needs to pick up the pace. It all comes down to greed and pressure to increase earnings, please large shareholders. 

In the name of progress, if you’re not on the same page then it will be handled another way. 

I just wonder when karma will catch up to us and some supreme alien race marches in and treats us like we currently treat a non advanced third world country. Some say we are helping them but I beg to differ and so do most native Americans. 

Why would they?

Don't you idiots understand?

Israel is trying to goad the Russians/Syria/Iran to 1.  Deploy the S 400 so they and the Americans can figure out how to get around the system and  2. To have Syria retaliate so they can say the poor Jews are under attack and need Mommy (US) and daddy (SA) to come to their rescue.

Syria is shooting most of the missiles out of the air so what damage do they do?  Minimal.  And Israel the Anglo/Zionist Empire looks bad; a PR win!!

 

According to one source the Israeli's got a bloody nose last night.

Five military outposts in the Golan were hit in a counter strike including their radar and ECM bases in

the Heights.I suspect some covert Russian help was involved.

They will double down on stupid though, its the only thing they do well.

War cabinet is meeting.

"Life and death"

Life and death is when the Russians lost 20MM plus people in WW2.

Currently, in this 'war' Russia has no deaths, Iranians and Syrians a handful-a rounding error.

Israel is just doing armed reconnaissance in order to figure out what Russia et al (esp. the S 400) will do in a REAL war.

Putin and Assad, being much smarter than you will ever be,  aren't going to let the Anglo/Zionists learn their strategies, tactics for small gains.

You need to study military history before blabbing incoherently.

You must be a know it all Millennial.

 

Exactly.  It's about having the pretense to start a war, and to a lesser extent testing AA missile effectiveness.  I am sure there are lots of back room conversations going on.  Looks like no one wants to start the big one........yet!  Hard to say whether the Israeli's are willing to kill lots of Syrians/Iranians/Russians to start the war.  I am sure creative response options are on the table with the allies (Syrians/Iranians/Russians).  A creative option may be to fuck with Saudi Arabia.  Naturally, the US has not discouraged Israeli attacks.  Tense situation unless this is just another event to distract attention elsewhere.  Anymore, I am never really sure of the motives OR even whether there are actually attacks going on.  

They aren't going to willy nilly bring s400s in. My understanding is that there have been teams trained on the s300s, and when they upgrade some of their defensive positions they will be making their way to Syria.

 

Either way I'm very thankful for how effective their current set up has been. Note, these were not Iranian targets. This is an efort to degrade Syrian Air Defense.

The usual.

All kinds of shit exploding. 50 sites wiped out.

Wonder what was intercepted?

And we are still supposed to believe Russia isn't using every  opportunity to test out their advanced AA?

Remember the intense EW reported in the US strike? You don't think it was used again?

Stuff goes ka-blooey!

 

Hey I am a JOO and I can strike you anytime I want but if you defend then it's aggression. I can because I am the chosen people.

They JOOs are smart people. Somehow they manager to tell the whole world that they are god's people.