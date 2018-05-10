Watch: Syria's Air Defenses Intercept "Dozens" Of Israeli Missiles

As Israel unleashed the "most extensive attack in decades" at Syrian territory, with some 28 Israeli aircraft firing over 60 air-to-surface missiles, Syrian air defense systems reportedly intercepted dozens.
The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported, citing a military source that the army’s air defenses had “shot down dozens of Israeli missiles, preventing most of them from reaching their targets,” however, some of the rockets managed to hit radars and an ammunition depot.
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Israeli jets fired some 60 missiles at several targets in Syria in response to what Tel Aviv has described as an Iranian attack on Israeli-held Golan Heights.
The SANA news agency has also published security camera footage showing the interception of an Israeli missile on Tuesday.
Comments
Wake me when Damascus launches missiles at Tel Aviv.
Need to go on the offensive stat
In reply to Wake me when Damascus… by Cosmicserpent
I'm just not seeing anything in these videos.
In reply to Need to go on the offensive… by topspinslicer
if you squint your eyes, in the background you can see some IDF big wigs and Pentagon brass counting da' money!
In reply to I'm just not seeing anything… by Stuck on Zero
Now that the COWARDS from Israhell can't rely on Missiles, they're gonna have to do what THEY FEAR THE MOST.
A ground attack.
In reply to if you squint your eyes, in… by Snaffew
israhell occupies Syrian land.
israhell is stealing Syrian oil out of the land it occupies.
israhell has been giving AlQaeda medical aid out of the land it stole.
israhell has launched 100 unprovoked attacks against Syria.
When Syria retaliates,
israhell acts like the victim
israhell is an a$$hole...
In reply to lol by revolla
Israhell is attacking Syria yet again and Israhell is spewing 'hate' propaganda against innocent Iran.
SIX MILLION IRANIANS' LIVES THREATENED BY SATANYAHOO's LIES!!!
Rothschild's satanyahoo is lying yet again folks - this time about innocent Iran.
For pseudo-justification of their Greater Israel ambition. Yet another SIX MILLION LIES about Iran - I kid you not!! [See photo of newspaper articles with dates using the '6 million' lies again and again: HERE
They started the '6 million' lies repeatedly over the years against Tsarist Russia (starting in 1869!!) decades before Hitler was even born!
They used the '6 million' lies against the Germans after WWII,
another '6 million' lies again against Iraq more recently to bring that nation down,
and now yet again another '6 million' Lies against IRAN!!:
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-05-09/netanyahu-meets-putin-as-russia-debates-deal-for-syrian-missiles
"....After attending a military parade in Moscow commemorating the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, the Israeli leader warned that seven decades after the Holocaust, “there is a country in the Middle East, Iran, which calls for the destruction of another 6 million Jews.”....
As for the mother of all False Flags nation, its Isra hell:
Now read this! Scroll down....we need to all know this about the extent of Isra hell's lies and dirty tricks to justify their eternal need to Destroy the Goyim: HERE
"World War 1: Britain was losing the war against Germany. The Zionists stepped in and bribed President Wilson to get the US into the war to help them. In return, the Jews asked the British Empire to deed them Palestine to create Israel. Their wish was granted in the form of the Balfour Declaration of 1917, which cost the world 18 million dead.
World War 2: The Zionists fomented that war (just like they’re doing today with Iran and other countries in the Middle East), so that European Jews could feel threatened. The deception worked as European Jews fled in droves to Palestine and took over the homes of Palestinians, who were evicted at gunpoint and then either massacred or driven out of their land into neighboring Arab countries. With enough Jews on the ground, Israel was created in 1948 at a cost of 80 million dead.
World War On Terror: Jewish neocons, in cahoots with their bought-and-paid-for politicians in the US government, perpetrated their act of terrorism on 9/11. Then they conveniently blamed it on Muslims so as to obtain a green light to destroy the Middle East using the armies of the US and NATO and the terrorist groups they finance, with the ultimate view to creating Greater Israel. So far, the death toll is over 3 million, including Christians.
World War 3: With Russia protecting Syria and Iran from Israel’s Machiavellian design, will the Zionists succeed in bringing the world once again to the brink of disaster to create Greater Israel?"
"'Greater Israel': The Zionist Plan for the Middle East:
The Infamous 'Oded Yinon Plan'":
(By Israel Shahak;
Introduction by Michel Chossudovsky)
http://www.globalresearch.ca/greater-isra el-the-zionist-plan-for-the-middle-east/5 324815
In reply to Israel occupies Syrian land… by BullyBearish
That’s Raytheon work now, isn’t it?
In reply to Israhell is attacking Syria… by Expendable Container
Not just greater Israel but the greater good for the large corporations of the world. It’s funny how these large corporations aren’t taking some of the blame. If we’re going to get to DOW 100K mass westernization needs to pick up the pace. It all comes down to greed and pressure to increase earnings, please large shareholders.
In the name of progress, if you’re not on the same page then it will be handled another way.
I just wonder when karma will catch up to us and some supreme alien race marches in and treats us like we currently treat a non advanced third world country. Some say we are helping them but I beg to differ and so do most native Americans.
In reply to Israhell is attacking Syria… by Expendable Container
Theresa May has reconfirmed the British government's firmly held conviction that Israel has the right to do whatever the fuck it likes, er, sorry: "defend" itself.
In reply to Israel occupies Syrian land… by BullyBearish
They are greateful for our tax dollars. Good friends don't come cheap.
In reply to Israel occupies Syrian land… by BullyBearish
So, didn’t take long for you to get a new handle, still links to POS biblicism institute. Curious how much you get paid per post.
Fuckwad
In reply to lol by revolla
my problem with these movie depicting missiles striking other missiles is that the explosion could just be the defensive missile blowing up. it didnt hit anything ...just blew up.
In reply to I'm just not seeing anything… by Stuck on Zero
CNN, stunning ratings victory. And the end of WhoreRoom
In reply to Need to go on the offensive… by topspinslicer
Why would they?
Don't you idiots understand?
Israel is trying to goad the Russians/Syria/Iran to 1. Deploy the S 400 so they and the Americans can figure out how to get around the system and 2. To have Syria retaliate so they can say the poor Jews are under attack and need Mommy (US) and daddy (SA) to come to their rescue.
Syria is shooting most of the missiles out of the air so what damage do they do? Minimal. And Israel the Anglo/Zionist Empire looks bad; a PR win!!
In reply to Wake me when Damascus… by Cosmicserpent
I agree with the S400 baiting. Israel and the US just can't stand not knowing how efficient and effective this system really is. The Ruskies just sit back and smile.
In reply to Why would they? Don't you… by 107cicero
According to one source the Israeli's got a bloody nose last night.
Five military outposts in the Golan were hit in a counter strike including their radar and ECM bases in
the Heights.I suspect some covert Russian help was involved.
They will double down on stupid though, its the only thing they do well.
War cabinet is meeting.
In reply to I agree with the S400… by Snaffew
syria does not need russian help.
they have the precise artillery ammo. they used it against terrorists.
now they can use it against ziofascists as well.
In reply to According to one source the… by Winston Churchill
Every little bit helps said the old lady pissing into the ocean.
The S400 radars and Russian AWACS are fully integrated into the Syrian defenses.
In reply to syria does not need russian… by oncemore1
and the S500 is ready or nearly ready.
In reply to I agree with the S400… by Snaffew
This is life and death not public relations idiot
In reply to Why would they? Don't you… by 107cicero
"Life and death"
Life and death is when the Russians lost 20MM plus people in WW2.
Currently, in this 'war' Russia has no deaths, Iranians and Syrians a handful-a rounding error.
Israel is just doing armed reconnaissance in order to figure out what Russia et al (esp. the S 400) will do in a REAL war.
Putin and Assad, being much smarter than you will ever be, aren't going to let the Anglo/Zionists learn their strategies, tactics for small gains.
You need to study military history before blabbing incoherently.
You must be a know it all Millennial.
In reply to This is life and death not… by topspinslicer
Exactly. It's about having the pretense to start a war, and to a lesser extent testing AA missile effectiveness. I am sure there are lots of back room conversations going on. Looks like no one wants to start the big one........yet! Hard to say whether the Israeli's are willing to kill lots of Syrians/Iranians/Russians to start the war. I am sure creative response options are on the table with the allies (Syrians/Iranians/Russians). A creative option may be to fuck with Saudi Arabia. Naturally, the US has not discouraged Israeli attacks. Tense situation unless this is just another event to distract attention elsewhere. Anymore, I am never really sure of the motives OR even whether there are actually attacks going on.
In reply to Why would they? Don't you… by 107cicero
I thought the Houthis did send a few more ballistics into SA just a day or so ago. But you are right, flatten SA somehow and foment unrest there. Stop the oil and that'll start things ...
In reply to Exactly. It's about having… by The Ram
Well said, especially your last sentence. At the end of the day, we don't have the full picture of what's really going on and may never. So we follow our guts and go from there.
In reply to Exactly. It's about having… by The Ram
Its funny to me how people alter reality to fit their beliefs.
You know NK said people in the US are so poor and hungry that they were forced to survive off snow.
In reply to Why would they? Don't you… by 107cicero
And the East Germans were told the Wall was built to protect them!!
In reply to Its funny to me how people… by 44_shooter
They aren't going to willy nilly bring s400s in. My understanding is that there have been teams trained on the s300s, and when they upgrade some of their defensive positions they will be making their way to Syria.
Either way I'm very thankful for how effective their current set up has been. Note, these were not Iranian targets. This is an efort to degrade Syrian Air Defense.
In reply to Why would they? Don't you… by 107cicero
Denigrate the integrated Air Defense net a little at a time, wear them down, make them defenseless. After that the Israeli Air and Space Defense Force can bomb at will just like the U.S. did in Iraq. Putin will be sending in Volunteers with aircraft and armor however.
In reply to They aren't going to willy… by Canadian Dirtlump
Next level jewing from the desert warrior jew in Mockiestan.
In reply to Why would they? Don't you… by 107cicero
Amen. Drive the Jews back to Eastern Europe where they came from.
In reply to Wake me when Damascus… by Cosmicserpent
Screw this, DROP MOABS.
In reply to Wake me when Damascus… by Cosmicserpent
Looks like that old arcade game, Missile Command. Probably use it for training, it is the same concept.
I think I used to play that on my Tandy 1000.
In reply to Looks like that old arcade… by BandGap
i had it on the Atari 2600 and my TRS-80---state of the art....80 fucking k
In reply to I think I used to play that… by DingleBarryObummer
lmao, TRS-80 was my first pc.
In reply to i had it on the Atari 2600… by Snaffew
Mine too:)
In reply to lmao, TRS-80 was my first pc. by Krugg
Old man had it a full size in an arcade way back when.
Man that was a fun time. Spend a day playing what you wanted and when you ran out of tokens, you just asked the girl for another stack.
pods
In reply to lmao, TRS-80 was my first pc. by Krugg
Re: "Missile Command"
In the old days, when you lost your last city, you were supposed to say, "There goes Cleveland".
Whadd'ya say these days? "There goes Baghdad?" It is sooo difficult to keep up with the modern world.
In reply to Looks like that old arcade… by BandGap
its still Cleveland
In reply to In the old days, when you… by Charles Wilson
and its pretty far gone...
In reply to its still Cleveland by dark pools of soros
But Cleveland was lost decades ago. Get in, see the Rock N Roll Hall of Fame, and get out.
In reply to its still Cleveland by dark pools of soros
Yet "NOT ONE" missile was intercepted when the 3 fuktards bombed Syria? Suuuuure.
How' Genie Oil & Gas trading ? \S
@Raga
Sadly ~ That's gonna fly right over most people's heads.
For all anyone knows, (((they))) gave Fat Boy, way over there in NorkLand a 'Eduardo Saverin' style slice of the Genie Oil & Gas Pie.
In reply to How' Genie Oil & Gas trading… by RagaMuffin
The usual.
All kinds of shit exploding. 50 sites wiped out.
Wonder what was intercepted?
And we are still supposed to believe Russia isn't using every opportunity to test out their advanced AA?
Remember the intense EW reported in the US strike? You don't think it was used again?
Stuff goes ka-blooey!
IDIOT
The Russians know fully well how their S 400 systems work why would they give the Israeli's and the Americans a free look so they can figure out how to get around the system?
Used to be plenty of smart guys on ZH; now it seems to be populated by know it all Millennials
In reply to The usual. All kinds of shit… by LaugherNYC
...and don't forget JIDF whose job it is to come here and complain about Goyim noticing negative things involving jews we shouldn't be noticing.
In reply to IDIOT The Russians know… by 107cicero
Hey I am a JOO and I can strike you anytime I want but if you defend then it's aggression. I can because I am the chosen people.
They JOOs are smart people. Somehow they manager to tell the whole world that they are god's people.
At the heart of it they are Turks and nothing more former nomads an sheet
In reply to Hey I am a JOO and I can… by Angry Panda