Watch: Syria's Air Defenses Intercept "Dozens" Of Israeli Missiles

As Israel unleashed the "most extensive attack in decades" at Syrian territory, with some 28 Israeli aircraft firing over 60 air-to-surface missiles, Syrian air defense systems reportedly intercepted dozens.

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported, citing a military source that the army’s air defenses had “shot down dozens of Israeli missiles, preventing most of them from reaching their targets,” however, some of the rockets managed to hit radars and an ammunition depot.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Israeli jets fired some 60 missiles at several targets in Syria in response to what Tel Aviv has described as an Iranian attack on Israeli-held Golan Heights.

The SANA news agency has also published security camera footage showing the interception of an Israeli missile on Tuesday.