WSJ: The FBI Hid A Mole In The Trump Campaign

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 05/10/2018 - 22:21

On Wednesday we reported on an intense battle playing out between House Intel Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (D-CA), the Department of Justice, and the Mueller investigation concerning a cache of intelligence that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein refuses to hand over - a request he equated to "extortion."

On Tuesday, the Washington Post reported that Nunes was denied access to the information on the grounds that it "could risk lives by potentially exposing the source, a U.S. citizen who has provided intelligence to the CIA and FBI."

After the White House caved to Rosenstein and Nunes was barred from seeing the documents, it also emerged that this same intelligence had already been shared with Special Counsel Robert Mueller as part of his investigation into alleged Russian involvement in the 2016 US election.

On Wednesday afternoon, however, news emerged that Nunes and House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy (R-SC) would receive a classified Thursday briefing at the DOJ on the documents. This is, to put it lightly, incredibly significant.

Why? Because it appears that the FBI may have had a mole embedded in the Trump campaign

In a bombshell op-ed in the Wall Street Journal, Kimberly Strassel shares a few key insights about recent developments. Perhaps we should start with the ending and let you take it from there. Needless to say Strassel's claims, if true, would have wide ranging implications for the CIA, FBI, DOJ and former Obama administration officials.

Strassel concludes: 

"I believe I know the name of the informant, but my intelligence sources did not provide it to me and refuse to confirm it. It would therefore be irresponsible to publish it."

Authored by Kimberley Strassel, op-ed via The Wall Street Journal,

About That FBI ‘Source’

Did the bureau engage in outright spying against the 2016 Trump campaign?

The Department of Justice lost its latest battle with Congress Thursday when it allowed House Intelligence Committee members to view classified documents about a top-secret intelligence source that was part of the FBI’s investigation of the Trump campaign. Even without official confirmation of that source’s name, the news so far holds some stunning implications.

Among them is that the Justice Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation outright hid critical information from a congressional investigation. In a Thursday press conference, Speaker Paul Ryan bluntly noted that Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes’s request for details on this secret source was “wholly appropriate,” “completely within the scope” of the committee’s long-running FBI investigation, and “something that probably should have been answered a while ago.” Translation: The department knew full well it should have turned this material over to congressional investigators last year, but instead deliberately concealed it.

House investigators nonetheless sniffed out a name, and Mr. Nunes in recent weeks issued a letter and a subpoena demanding more details. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein’s response was to double down—accusing the House of “extortion” and delivering a speech in which he claimed that “declining to open the FBI’s files to review” is a constitutional “duty.” Justice asked the White House to back its stonewall. And it even began spinning that daddy of all superspook arguments—that revealing any detail about this particular asset could result in “loss of human lives.”

This is desperation, and it strongly suggests that whatever is in these files is going to prove very uncomfortable to the FBI.

The bureau already has some explaining to do. Thanks to the Washington Post’s unnamed law-enforcement leakers, we know Mr. Nunes’s request deals with a “top secret intelligence source” of the FBI and CIA, who is a U.S. citizen and who was involved in the Russia collusion probe. When government agencies refer to sources, they mean people who appear to be average citizens but use their profession or contacts to spy for the agency. Ergo, we might take this to mean that the FBI secretly had a person on the payroll who used his or her non-FBI credentials to interact in some capacity with the Trump campaign.

This would amount to spying, and it is hugely disconcerting. It would also be a major escalation from the electronic surveillance we already knew about, which was bad enough. Obama political appointees rampantly “unmasked” Trump campaign officials to monitor their conversations, while the FBI played dirty with its surveillance warrant against Carter Page, failing to tell the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court that its supporting information came from the Hillary Clinton campaign. Now we find it may have also been rolling out human intelligence, John Le Carré style, to infiltrate the Trump campaign.

Which would lead to another big question for the FBI: When? The bureau has been doggedly sticking with its story that a tip in July 2016 about the drunken ramblings of George Papadopoulos launched its counterintelligence probe. Still, the players in this affair—the FBI, former Director Jim Comey, the Steele dossier authors—have been suspiciously vague on the key moments leading up to that launch date. When precisely was the Steele dossier delivered to the FBI? When precisely did the Papadopoulos information come in?
And to the point, when precisely was this human source operating? Because if it was prior to that infamous Papadopoulos tip, then the FBI isn’t being straight. It would mean the bureau was spying on the Trump campaign prior to that moment. And that in turn would mean that the FBI had been spurred to act on the basis of something other than a junior campaign aide’s loose lips.

We also know that among the Justice Department’s stated reasons for not complying with the Nunes subpoena was its worry that to do so might damage international relationships. This suggests the “source” may be overseas, have ties to foreign intelligence, or both. That’s notable, given the highly suspicious role foreigners have played in this escapade. It was an Australian diplomat who reported the Papadopoulos conversation. Dossier author Christopher Steele is British, used to work for MI6, and retains ties to that spy agency as well as to a network of former spooks. It was a former British diplomat who tipped off Sen. John McCain to the dossier. How this “top secret” source fits into this puzzle could matter deeply.

I believe I know the name of the informant, but my intelligence sources did not provide it to me and refuse to confirm it. It would therefore be irresponsible to publish it. But what is clear is that we’ve barely scratched the surface of the FBI’s 2016 behavior, and the country will never get the straight story until President Trump moves to declassify everything possible. It’s time to rip off the Band-Aid.

Rex Andrus DeadFred Thu, 05/10/2018 - 23:42

These guys are slow. They put in a 2 mole team + an observer and probably so did 12 of the other criminal intelligence agencies + at least 4 foreign governments, a select group from K street and all the multinationals are gay edgar hoovering all their comms. This swamp is the biggest turkey shoot on the planet.

Twee Surgeon Stan522 Thu, 05/10/2018 - 23:31

You beat me to it, that's exactly what I was thinking ! You couldn't make this stuff up. This is just unbelievable stuff and everyone knows that this Zit is getting popped. It's not just disgraceful, it's more like a clock rewind back to Medieval Italy and some renaissance Princy intrigues at the palaces. These cavorting fuckwits trying to fuck up the will of an entire population for the persuit of some fantasy politics that's abhorrent to the thinking part of the nation. Hillary predicted it herself, 'If this get's out we'll all hang!' Having an FBI spy on the inside would be a game changer. God help us if they are that low.

"This is, to put it lightly, incredibly significant." I quote from the article and reply....'Ya Think ?' You just couldn't make up a story like this and I'm waiting to see who folds first and goes into Fed Protection, then comes a Tsunami of the damned. Wow! is all I should have said. He who folds first, lives !

PLira NoDebt Thu, 05/10/2018 - 22:50

I remember reading a few weeks ago that DJT has signed an EO that would allow him to disperse current 3 letter agencies into other current agencies. Some lawyer blog had deciphered the bloviating language of it to conclude that the CIA is done as well as the FBI. They will be folded, as I rememberd it into the NSA and the DHS. At least that is what I could conclude from the article. I save a lot of shit but I didn't save this. I hope I'm right.

I've had two glasses of wine so I'm not going to search out these EO's.

I would say that the Fibbies lifespan is short as I suspect they are all frauds.

These people really do have the mindset that they are America's greatest protectors and if they have to see the actual laws in a lawbreaking way, so be it.

Comey and McCabe actually think they are the warriors on the frontline for America so if they have to break the current laws to protect America, so be it. They interpret the laws as they see fit. Big wake up coming for them, I think. They won't understand why they went to prison, of maybe they will but they are liberals and liberals don't understand facts.

You can see it plain as day as to how they speak. They all have the leftist view of saving the country. These people are sick and mental.

God Bless Trump as he is going to kick their happy asses to the curb.

Mark my words.

EDIT: I hope that any of you anons, autists or normies can prove me wrong of find that friggin EO. I welcome being proved wrong.

I'm now starting my third glass of vino. Kick my ass....

NoDebt PLira Thu, 05/10/2018 - 23:12

"They won't understand why they went to prison"

Stop.  Please, stop.  I'm getting all misty.

I don't mean to be mean but do you REALLY think any of these people are going to prison?  This is theater, my friend.  No banker went to prison over the Global Financial Crisis in 2008 and nobody will go to jail over this, either.  This is just normal regime change shit. 

Clinton's people removed all the 'W' keys from the keyboards in the WH computers when they left (and they stole all the china and silverware) before GWB came in.  Obama left useful idiots behind who thought they could depose Trump in the first year of his presidency.  No harm, no foul, right?

Believe me, they all get together, chuck a few drinks down their throats and laugh about this shit.  "Aaaaah!  You almost got me, Barry!  You're such a fucking card!  That was funny as shit, man!  By the way, I'm prosecuting you for Treason and the IRS is freezing all your assets."  <huge laughter ensues in the room>

 

bowie28 NoDebt Thu, 05/10/2018 - 22:42

And every administration since the FBI was created.

Good week for Trump.  He is winning and his enemies are self-destructing.

 

plus I think they're feeding bogus leaks to MSM just to make them look even more stupid.  Didn't NBC quote a "senior WH source" that said Trump was not going to withdraw like 20 minutes before he did withdraw?  Good stuff.  LOL

CrazyCooter Gold Pedant Thu, 05/10/2018 - 23:07

No way in hell.

I still use FF ESR because I like my classic mods which they are actively trying to squash. Status bar being a huge one because I can preview the link URL and simply decide based on the domain name I don't want to click it.

MVPS hosts helps a ton (it is a huge etc/hosts file that blocks a lot of crim domains, including ads).

And I never turn off AdBlock, etc and will always utilize those tools wherever possible.

With FF ESR, I can use a mod called tab permissions - I just turn off JS if they cut me off and reload the page. Works every time.

I dig ZH, but until they learn to serve their own ads, no thanks. A few sites are hip to this, but not many.

Regards,

Cooter

P.S. I dig my wife's ass, I don't need to see an ass avatar on ZH.

Colonel Jessup Thu, 05/10/2018 - 22:29

It was Carter Page - Jerome Corsi has been on this for a few weeks. 

 

I cannot not understand what leverage Rosenstein possibly can have that would allow him to still be trying to play hardball like this and keeping Nunes from info. He is a cornered rat - he has no out, and “they” are losing. I think it is high time to send in a rendition team on Mueller, Comey, Rosenstein and the rest and get them to Gitmo ASAP. their cells and water boarding tables are waiting. 

If folks cannot see this for themselves now, then they have chosen to take the blue pill and are lost forever to the matrix. 