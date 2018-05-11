The 2017 Statistics Just Came Out... And The "War On Cops" Is Officially A Myth

Though right-wing commentators continue to decry the ‘war on cops,’ the latest data released by the country’s top law enforcement undermines that alarmist narrative.

According to the FBI’s annual Law Enforcement Officers Killed and Assaulted report, released this week, there were fewer police deaths in 2017 than in 2016. In 2016, 118 law enforcement officers died in the line of duty while in 2017, that number was 93.

More telling is the type of death the officers suffered. Last year, 46 officers were killed “feloniously” on the job while 47 died in accidents. As the FBI’s press release noted, “Both numbers have decreased from 2016, during which 66 officers were feloniously killed and 52 were accidentally killed, for a total of 118 line-of-duty deaths.”

The data is collected from “local, state, tribal, campus, and federal law enforcement agencies from around the country, as well as organizations that track officer deaths.”

A closer look at the statistics reveals further just how nonexistent the war on cops actually is. Of the 46 officers feloniously killed on the job, five were ambushed (defined as “entrapment/premeditation” by the FBI) and 3 were victims of unprovoked attacks. Twenty-one died during “investigative or enforcement activities,” which include traffic stops, investigating suspicious persons, or tactical situations.

In other words, they were killed doing the jobs they signed up to do (consider the popular refrain that ‘cops risk their lives’ — that’s part of the job description), though police officer does not even crack the top ten most dangerous jobs in the United States.

The takeaway here is that while some officers die on the job - and that is unfortunate - the deliberate sentiment to kill officers simply because they are police officers is not on the rise.

Thirty-five officers died in car accidents — more than four times the number killed by ambushes and unprovoked attacks (eight) — and according to the FBI, “of the 29 officers killed in automobile accidents, 12 were wearing seatbelts, and 15 were not,” though two of the officers not wearing seatbelts were sitting in parked cars.  Regardless, more officers died in car accidents while not wearing seatbelts (a violation of the laws they enforce, as it happens) than died as a result of flagrant attacks on their lives isolated from situational circumstances.

Further, the total number of officers killed by accident far dwarfs the number killed in ambushes or unprovoked attacks, and the total is still greater than all law enforcement deaths recorded in the annual report.

Further still, the number of cops killed feloniously was higher in 2016, 2014, 2012, 2011, 2010, and 2009 than it was last year, suggesting the rate of cop murders is subject to fluctuation and not consistently on the rise.

In another relevant detail, zero federal law enforcement agents were killed in 2017. In 2016, one was killed.

Despite the ongoing claims that police are under assault (as they continue to assault the public) — and despite congressional action to designate killing police officers a hate crime — for yet another year, this war on cops notion is proving to be nothing more than a myth.

MonsterSchmuck Fri, 05/11/2018 - 20:34 Permalink

BS.

There is a war on policing by the Left.

Across the country diversity hiring and sensitivity training is slowly turning our policing into the soft British version of Keystone cops. 

snblitz LetThemEatRand Fri, 05/11/2018 - 21:00 Permalink

My Mom was watching a TV show called "Chicago PD".  I do not know it it is current or re-run.  I became confused by a cop torturing someone that they had in custody.  I asked my Mom about it.

She said this particular cop (in the show) did indeed regularly torture people they had in custody downstairs in a room they had some name for which I have forgotten.

I asked doesn't this lead to his cases getting thrown out.  She said no, that while other officers (in the show) occasionally had qualms, all in all the methodology was successful.

Is Hollywood conditioning my Mom to accept a future of abusive cops where the ends justify the means?  Or possibly a future where this is simply standard operating procedure?

 

Juggernaut x2 Fri, 05/11/2018 - 20:34 Permalink

The police department in my dipshit, lily-white suburban town is now offering 3-day rentals to citizens for radar detectors- the citizens get trained, run the radar, get the plate #s and the cops mail the offenders a sternly-worded letter- it will free the cops ($100K/year salary) up so they have more time to BS on their cell phones.

MonsterSchmuck Fri, 05/11/2018 - 20:37 Permalink

Is ZH trying to appeal to the leftist parasites infecting this site in the last year?

 

By the down voting, hipster  soy boys taking time out from from Buzzfeed it looks like, Yes. 

JTBfromtheWL Fri, 05/11/2018 - 20:38 Permalink

Nice pic. Being held at gunpoint is pretty typical believe it or not. Happened twice to me. Riding bike home down sidewalk from work. Cop stops me, cars spotlight right on my face. has me put hands in the air at gunpoint. Doesn't ask my name, just proceeds to put his hands in all my pockets then tells me I look like someone they're looking for, and that I can go. All he wanted to do was scare me and check if I had anything illegal. I bet he was begging for me to drop my hands or flinch so he could justify shooting me. Bullies.

Drop-Hammer Fri, 05/11/2018 - 20:39 Permalink

If we rid America of all jews and non-Caucasians (legal/illegal), we can go back to being a high-trust white country, and the police can spend their time getting cats out of trees.

TuPhat Fri, 05/11/2018 - 20:45 Permalink

I have seen more officers of the law violating the traffic laws they should be enforcing than I have seen doing their job.  The article uses data to support the idea that no more people hate cops and want to kill them than in years past.  That is simply not the case.  There is a lot more hate against corrupt LEOs but most people don't want to destroy their own lives by taking them out.  People used to want to help LEOs but that is a thing of the past.  I have had them steal my property when they had no cause and I will not trust any of them.  Very few people can watch the abuse videos and still think they are good guys.

MonsterSchmuck Fri, 05/11/2018 - 21:01 Permalink

This is the comment section you get from suburban white boys listening to rap and hip hop from innercity drug dealers and old lady purse snatchers. What did we call them? What was that term we used for these pussies vicariously living through BS rap lyrics? 

tangent Fri, 05/11/2018 - 21:11 Permalink

Most cops would sooner shoot someone than risk breaking a nail. I don't know any cops who would take risks... just ones that shoot people because their perp is running away.

Cabreado Fri, 05/11/2018 - 21:15 Permalink

While I believe local LE is generally cleaning up its act a bit, due to social pressure enabled by communication...

"the country’s top law enforcement undermines that alarmist narrative"

How ironic...

FBI report, really?

Chief Joesph Fri, 05/11/2018 - 21:38 Permalink

It's like the military.  They play on people's fear, to justify more spending and more shootings of innocent civilians they "suspect" are criminals. (Of course, American police are world renown for their low IQs, not to mention anything about their poor judgement and lack of social abilities).  Next, they will be asking for F-35B jets to use in riot control, or the latest battle tank to drive through buildings, and remote control robots to drive through your house, to check for contraband, weapons, and money..   