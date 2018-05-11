The 2017 Statistics Just Came Out... And The "War On Cops" Is Officially A Myth

Authored Carey Wedler via TheAntiMedia.com,
Though right-wing commentators continue to decry the ‘war on cops,’ the latest data released by the country’s top law enforcement undermines that alarmist narrative.
According to the FBI’s annual Law Enforcement Officers Killed and Assaulted report, released this week, there were fewer police deaths in 2017 than in 2016. In 2016, 118 law enforcement officers died in the line of duty while in 2017, that number was 93.
More telling is the type of death the officers suffered. Last year, 46 officers were killed “feloniously” on the job while 47 died in accidents. As the FBI’s press release noted, “Both numbers have decreased from 2016, during which 66 officers were feloniously killed and 52 were accidentally killed, for a total of 118 line-of-duty deaths.”
The data is collected from “local, state, tribal, campus, and federal law enforcement agencies from around the country, as well as organizations that track officer deaths.”
A closer look at the statistics reveals further just how nonexistent the war on cops actually is. Of the 46 officers feloniously killed on the job, five were ambushed (defined as “entrapment/premeditation” by the FBI) and 3 were victims of unprovoked attacks. Twenty-one died during “investigative or enforcement activities,” which include traffic stops, investigating suspicious persons, or tactical situations.
In other words, they were killed doing the jobs they signed up to do (consider the popular refrain that ‘cops risk their lives’ — that’s part of the job description), though police officer does not even crack the top ten most dangerous jobs in the United States.
The takeaway here is that while some officers die on the job - and that is unfortunate - the deliberate sentiment to kill officers simply because they are police officers is not on the rise.
Thirty-five officers died in car accidents — more than four times the number killed by ambushes and unprovoked attacks (eight) — and according to the FBI, “of the 29 officers killed in automobile accidents, 12 were wearing seatbelts, and 15 were not,” though two of the officers not wearing seatbelts were sitting in parked cars. Regardless, more officers died in car accidents while not wearing seatbelts (a violation of the laws they enforce, as it happens) than died as a result of flagrant attacks on their lives isolated from situational circumstances.
Further, the total number of officers killed by accident far dwarfs the number killed in ambushes or unprovoked attacks, and the total is still greater than all law enforcement deaths recorded in the annual report.
Further still, the number of cops killed feloniously was higher in 2016, 2014, 2012, 2011, 2010, and 2009 than it was last year, suggesting the rate of cop murders is subject to fluctuation and not consistently on the rise.
In another relevant detail, zero federal law enforcement agents were killed in 2017. In 2016, one was killed.
Despite the ongoing claims that police are under assault (as they continue to assault the public) — and despite congressional action to designate killing police officers a hate crime — for yet another year, this war on cops notion is proving to be nothing more than a myth.
Today, mythes are called fake news...
Cops are a lot safer than I am. But I’d be safer open carrying too.
Why do I have an NWA song running in the back of my head?
BS.
There is a war on policing by the Left.
Across the country diversity hiring and sensitivity training is slowly turning our policing into the soft British version of Keystone cops.
Cops don't care if you are an R or D when they are kicking in your head or seizing some cash that you may have in your car
Soy Boy.
another song, "ebony and ivory" "don't matter" killenemall, men women, kids, dogs..... rabid dog steroided fucks.
The police are pissed because they got caught a few times icing people thanks to current technology that records it. The Left is right to question their authoritay. Time was the Right was not too keen on a police state either. Pick your battles. The police deserve respect and safety when they earn it.
The first 3 stories on the Chicago news last night involved CPD corruption/fuck ups.
More Soy POV.
My Mom was watching a TV show called "Chicago PD". I do not know it it is current or re-run. I became confused by a cop torturing someone that they had in custody. I asked my Mom about it.
She said this particular cop (in the show) did indeed regularly torture people they had in custody downstairs in a room they had some name for which I have forgotten.
I asked doesn't this lead to his cases getting thrown out. She said no, that while other officers (in the show) occasionally had qualms, all in all the methodology was successful.
Is Hollywood conditioning my Mom to accept a future of abusive cops where the ends justify the means? Or possibly a future where this is simply standard operating procedure?
"Is Hollywood conditioning my Mom to accept a future of abusive cops where the ends justify the means?"
Yes.
There is a war on police.The Police in London are being captured and eaten by gay J.P Morgan bankers as we speak.
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2016/nov/14/sadomasochist-found-gui…
The useful idiots may have their stupid little no police chants, but there is no war on policing by the left. There is, however, a war on non-selective policing. They don't want the laws enforced against them, just us.
The police department in my dipshit, lily-white suburban town is now offering 3-day rentals to citizens for radar detectors- the citizens get trained, run the radar, get the plate #s and the cops mail the offenders a sternly-worded letter- it will free the cops ($100K/year salary) up so they have more time to BS on their cell phones.
The next time a cop runs a red light to get to the donut shop faster (yes he really did pull in to the donut shop) I might just ram him broadside instead of hitting the brakes.
Sounds like someone is jealous.
Ooozing with Soy.
Is ZH trying to appeal to the leftist parasites infecting this site in the last year?
By the down voting, hipster soy boys taking time out from from Buzzfeed it looks like, Yes.
Only a bitch has to hide behind some cop, soy boy
Sounds like someone got rejected in hiring on. Poor boy.
According to the judge's decision in "Robert Jordan VS The City of New London, CT"- a person can be "Too Smart To Be Hired As a Cop"
Dude MS is a copgang member, duh...
You are exactly why a lot of people who aren't leftists hate cops. Sometimes y'all do fuck up big time, and there are corrupt cops. But you'll double down on the false mythos of what the police are.
While I don't mind cops who are generally part of the community, I neither need, nor want your protection.
Nice pic. Being held at gunpoint is pretty typical believe it or not. Happened twice to me. Riding bike home down sidewalk from work. Cop stops me, cars spotlight right on my face. has me put hands in the air at gunpoint. Doesn't ask my name, just proceeds to put his hands in all my pockets then tells me I look like someone they're looking for, and that I can go. All he wanted to do was scare me and check if I had anything illegal. I bet he was begging for me to drop my hands or flinch so he could justify shooting me. Bullies.
Then just don’t bike through my neighborhood at night next time.
Not your hood. Don't forget, cops work for tax payers, not the other way around. Act like an entitled parasite and you'll go the way of one. EDIT: Jew alert. Puff your chest and troll because you have nothing of value to offer.
while you can't see it
most do
without the backing of arbitrary state backed power
you are impotent
In reply to Then just don’t bike through… by MonsterSchmuck
If we rid America of all jews and non-Caucasians (legal/illegal), we can go back to being a high-trust white country, and the police can spend their time getting cats out of trees.
the cops' war on civilians and our civil liberties is not a myth
It’s not cops, it’s the lawyers you voted into political office.
A small town cop called me a civilian and I told him that I am a citizen and you are not military.
I’ve posted about this phenomena multiple times.
The change in the lexicon is an overt sign of police militarization. It’s in all MSM forms of communication, now.
”You know the score, pal? Well you’re not cop, you’re little people!”
Ridley Scott warned us...
I have seen more officers of the law violating the traffic laws they should be enforcing than I have seen doing their job. The article uses data to support the idea that no more people hate cops and want to kill them than in years past. That is simply not the case. There is a lot more hate against corrupt LEOs but most people don't want to destroy their own lives by taking them out. People used to want to help LEOs but that is a thing of the past. I have had them steal my property when they had no cause and I will not trust any of them. Very few people can watch the abuse videos and still think they are good guys.
I was coming home the other day, and a cop turned onto the road in front of me. He was ending his day of enforcing victimless crimes. He leaves his hiding spot at 4pm.
He generally drives home doing about 50 in 40 zone.
You don't need the police.
They very much $$$need you, however...
Killed less. But fatter than ever.
This is the comment section you get from suburban white boys listening to rap and hip hop from innercity drug dealers and old lady purse snatchers. What did we call them? What was that term we used for these pussies vicariously living through BS rap lyrics?
It's now a bullshit fascist country with near zero freedom of speech,youtube strikes,etc.
Faggoty ass fascist commie puritanical hell hole.And that's the nice areas...
https://youtu.be/TsxAkmdyK9c
Most cops would sooner shoot someone than risk breaking a nail. I don't know any cops who would take risks... just ones that shoot people because their perp is running away.
While I believe local LE is generally cleaning up its act a bit, due to social pressure enabled by communication...
"the country’s top law enforcement undermines that alarmist narrative"
How ironic...
FBI report, really?
FBI? They are the worse.
It's like the military. They play on people's fear, to justify more spending and more shootings of innocent civilians they "suspect" are criminals. (Of course, American police are world renown for their low IQs, not to mention anything about their poor judgement and lack of social abilities). Next, they will be asking for F-35B jets to use in riot control, or the latest battle tank to drive through buildings, and remote control robots to drive through your house, to check for contraband, weapons, and money..