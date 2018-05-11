Alaskans Confused As NWS 'Accidentally' Issues Tsunami Warning

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 05/11/2018 - 12:43

Just months after Hawaiian officials sent an 'ICBM Launch' false alert, sparking panic among citizens; The National Weather Service issued a 'Tsunami Warning' this morning, leaving Alaskans confused until the false alarm messages were sent out.

As BNO News reports, the incident happened just after 7 a.m. local time when a message from the Emergency Alert System appeared on TV channels in Alaska, advising that a tsunami warning was in effect.

“The National Weather Service has issued a TSUNAMI WARNING for the following counties or areas: Alaska, at 7:02 AM on May 11, 2018,” the message said.

The alert caused confusion among local residents. Jennifer Williams, the news director for KSRM, said the radio station was receiving calls from residents to ask about the warning.

The mistake happened during an internal test to determine transmission times for the dissemination of tsunami warnings, according to the National Tsunami Warning Center. “We are investigating this issue,” the center said.

KTVA reports that the Alaska State Emergency Operations Center (EOC)  says they are working with the Emergency Alert System vendor and the Tsunami Warning System partners to identify why a test message was transmitted as a warning event.

Friday’s false alert did not affect the entire warning system. The warning was not sent to mobile phones in Alaska and tsunami warning sirens were not activated. As a reminder, in February, a tsunami warning was accidentally sent through third parties to a number of people along the U.S. East Coast.

ZENDOG One of We Fri, 05/11/2018 - 13:27 Permalink

She was a shit Governor, and a piss poor wife and mother.....her family is a train wreck.

She only got elected because the other guy was a bigger piece of shit.

She did nothing for Alaska......

Traitor McCain put her on the ticket because she had a slit between her legs and didn't look like Rosie O'Donnell.

Obummer would have won anyway, even if jesus christ himself was running against him....

Ms No Fri, 05/11/2018 - 12:54 Permalink

That spot on the west on Hawaii that talked about earlier in the week has recently moved feet.  That doesnt mean it will go but it certainly isn't good news.  They made a huge deal out of it moving centimeters towards the sea a long time ago.  If that ever happens again 300 meter tsunami for all  Hawaiian islands and 30 feet coastal US and Alaska..

Hawaii might still be worth it.  Its not like everybody isn't in danger living under a financial ticking time-bomb tyranny during grand solar minimum anyway.  Life is risk, oh well.  Better than Detroit or Burma...

Edit:  http://seismo.berkeley.edu/blog/2018/05/07/a-slow-emergency-and-a-sudde…

Animation: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=VvMUJKFjAiA

Also the lava lake may subside beneath water table before long and explode.  Have a good mask because ash cakes in lungs like asbestos.  Its common sense to have mask in volcanic area.  3m particle mask can be picked up everywhere.  My asshole brother survived his paper route during St. Helens with cheesy paper mask just fine.

Rex Andrus Fri, 05/11/2018 - 12:57 Permalink

Facebook is listening to you 24/7/365.
Literally.
[F9 algorithm]
Are they recording/safe-housing?
Metadata collection?
Building 8.
DARPA.
[CHINA-CHINA-CHINA]
Q

Collapsed Fri, 05/11/2018 - 12:58 Permalink

Preparation. They know the big one is coming to the CSZ soon.  Hawaii is the precursor. Similar happened to Japan prior to 2011 earthquake. 