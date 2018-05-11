Alaskans Confused As NWS 'Accidentally' Issues Tsunami Warning

Just months after Hawaiian officials sent an 'ICBM Launch' false alert, sparking panic among citizens; The National Weather Service issued a 'Tsunami Warning' this morning, leaving Alaskans confused until the false alarm messages were sent out.
As BNO News reports, the incident happened just after 7 a.m. local time when a message from the Emergency Alert System appeared on TV channels in Alaska, advising that a tsunami warning was in effect.
“The National Weather Service has issued a TSUNAMI WARNING for the following counties or areas: Alaska, at 7:02 AM on May 11, 2018,” the message said.
The alert caused confusion among local residents. Jennifer Williams, the news director for KSRM, said the radio station was receiving calls from residents to ask about the warning.
There is no Tsunami Warning currently for Alaska and/or the West Coast. We issued a routine communications test message at 7am AKST that has been misinterpreted. We are investigating this issue. Repeat: There is NO Tsunami Warning— NWS Tsunami Alerts (@NWS_NTWC) May 11, 2018
The mistake happened during an internal test to determine transmission times for the dissemination of tsunami warnings, according to the National Tsunami Warning Center. “We are investigating this issue,” the center said.
KTVA reports that the Alaska State Emergency Operations Center (EOC) says they are working with the Emergency Alert System vendor and the Tsunami Warning System partners to identify why a test message was transmitted as a warning event.
Friday’s false alert did not affect the entire warning system. The warning was not sent to mobile phones in Alaska and tsunami warning sirens were not activated. As a reminder, in February, a tsunami warning was accidentally sent through third parties to a number of people along the U.S. East Coast.
Comments
we had an earthquake in my area some years back, got the government alert on my phone several hours later
Government warnings are starting to resemble Gartman calls.
We live in a bizzaro-world meritocracy, where people believe genitalia (hacked-up, mutilated or otherwise) and melanin production are actual job qualifications, and where people are promoted to the level of their own incompetence
In reply to Welcome to government work,… by Stan522
What's most important is not firing any fat-assed government employees who move like thundering sloths from fuckup to fuckup.
In reply to a while back we had an… by ted41776
a whale farted
Idiocracy in action.
Mike Judge's prophecy has been fulfilled 490 years earlier than he predicted.
That spot on the west on Hawaii that talked about earlier in the week has recently moved feet. That doesnt mean it will go but it certainly isn't good news. They made a huge deal out of it moving centimeters towards the sea a long time ago. If that ever happens again 300 meter tsunami for all Hawaiian islands and 30 feet coastal US and Alaska..
Hawaii might still be worth it. Its not like everybody isn't in danger living under a financial ticking time-bomb tyranny during grand solar minimum anyway. Life is risk, oh well. Better than Detroit or Burma...
Edit: http://seismo.berkeley.edu/blog/2018/05/07/a-slow-emergency-and-a-sudde…
Animation: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=VvMUJKFjAiA
Also the lava lake may subside beneath water table before long and explode. Have a good mask because ash cakes in lungs like asbestos. Its common sense to have mask in volcanic area. 3m particle mask can be picked up everywhere. My asshole brother survived his paper route during St. Helens with cheesy paper mask just fine.
Maybe wrong country, clearly the #emergencyalert has bugs to work out in Canada but its works in Alaska.
https://globalnews.ca/news/4198515/emergency-alert-test-in-b-c-did-not-…
These are either hacks or psyops. I believe deep state is sending out fake warnings to gauge citizen reactions before they roll out their mother of all false flags.
Or maybe its just the fact that the government is staffed mostly with incompetent, lazy morons.
In reply to These are either hacks or… by apocalypticbrother
Preparation. They know the big one is coming to the CSZ soon. Hawaii is the precursor. Similar happened to Japan prior to 2011 earthquake.
That Launch from a Deep State sub was real back in Hawaii. Deep State got their false flag shut down when Trumps defenses shot it down.
I think the Hawaiian prank was way better. He had people crawling into sewers. This one all they gota do is run up the mountain.
Social conditioning. There's another false-flag on the way.