Army's New Weapon: Special Goggles Allow Soldiers To Shoot Around Corners

The United States Army recently awarded BAE Systems $97 Million in orders for new night vision goggles and thermal weapon sights for the Enhanced Night Vision Goggle III and Family of Weapon Sight-Individual (ENVG III/FWS-I) program. The all-in-one weapon sight system allows soldiers to acquire and eliminate enemy targets through a wireless connection that transmits the weapon’s crosshairs and surrounding imagery directly into the soldier’s goggles.
BAE Systems ENVG III/FWS-I integrated system uses a wireless connection that transmits the weapon sight’s aim point and surrounding imagery directly into the soldier’s goggles. (Source: BAE)
With both units wirelessly integrated, soldiers are on the verge of using weapon sight imagery and aim to point technology that can wirelessly transmit the gun’s sights to the soldier’s goggles with one click of a button - for a quick tactical edge during close combat warfare.
In other words, soldiers are about to receive futuristic devices that replace traditional night vision goggles with integrated systems, and allow troops on the battlefield to “shoot around corners, see-through dense vegetation, and smoke, plus distinguish friend from foe,” said USA Today.
“It is no longer just a night vision device,” said Army Col. Christopher Schneider, the project manager for the system that can be worn night and day. “The enemy cannot see we are targeting him until we pull the trigger.”
BAE Systems promotional video titled: Own the night with ENVG III/FWS-I
(By integrating night vision goggles and weapon-mounted thermal sights into one system, BAE Systems’ Enhanced Night Vision Goggle III and Family of Weapon Sight-Individual (ENVG III/FWS-I) solution makes darkness a tactical advantage for the dismounted soldier. (Source: BAE Systems via YouTube)
“Aiming to provide the most technically advanced and lightweight solution possible, our goggles allow soldiers to quickly detect and engage targets for a tactical edge,” Marc Casseres, director of Precision Guidance and Sensing Solutions at BAE Systems, said in a recent BAE press release.
“When fully integrated with the FWS-I weapon sight, the combined solution provides superior imagery and a target acquisition capability that can greatly increase mission success and survivability,” he added.
The high-tech goggles are part of the United States Department of Defense (DoD) modernization program to keep the United States Armed Forces technologically ahead of China and Russia, which, in recent years, has shown they are quickly catching up. USA Today notes that the DoD has spent more than 17 years in Afghanistan and Iraq, as China and Russia have studied the various strategies and technologies deployed on the Middle East battlefield.
“Our adversaries have been studying our strengths and our vulnerabilities and are developing capabilities to exploit those vulnerabilities,” Gen. Mark Milley, the Army’s chief of staff, warned in a speech last year.
“They have steadily eroded our competitive advantage and are rapidly closing the capability gap that we have long enjoyed,” he added.
A thermal sight on an M4 service rifle is connected wirelessly to the new night vision goggles attached to a soldier’s helmet. (Source: Jack Gruber, USA Today)
Integrated situational awareness and thermal targeting system. (Source: BAE)
USA Today points out that America’s rapid modernization program is the most significant in five decades, as China and Russia’s technological advancements have alarmed U.S. military officials.
“With U.S. involvement in Iraq and Afghanistan winding down, the Army has embarked on its largest modernization programs since the Vietnam War nearly five decades ago to overhaul its weapons, training and tactics.
The post-Vietnam revamping transformed a large draft Army with discipline and other problems into a smaller all-volunteer fighting force equipped with modern weapons and better-trained troops.
The problems are not as desperate now, but officials are worried about the progress that Russia and China have made. Technological breakthroughs are cheaper and happen faster than decades ago when America could count on its advantages in industry and technology to power the military
“We still maintain overmatch, but they are closing the gap,” Army Undersecretary Ryan McCarthy said in a recent interview.
McCarthy said that Army is in the process of establishing a Futures Command headquarters — based in an urban environment with close relationships to academic institutions and local industry. The Army wants a location that “will help us think differently and get more people from the country to help us solve problems,” he explained.
At $23,000 a pop, the Army plans to field 36,000 FWS-Is and 64,000 ENGV IIIs to combat teams in the second half of 2018.
A soldier with the advanced goggles will be able to fire an assault rifle around corners or above his or her head because of the wireless sights attached to the Picatinny rail of the weapon. The ability to field the goggles before the next war breaks out will be critical for urban warfare in densely populated cities.
“We won’t be able to avoid the dense urban terrain or the megacities in the future,” said Maj. Gen. Maria Gervais, deputy commanding general of the Army’s combined arms center at Fort Leavenworth, Kan.
War is coming. The Army is preparing.
This will save many soldiers lives. I like it.
Someone is going to turn it sideways to look up skirts.
War is a racket!
Eventually they're just going to tie robots into a wicked cool video game, and get 10 year olds to fight their battles for them.
Saw this on Discovery channel a decade or more ago.
It's a fucking camera on a rifle; hardly amazing
Seems to me these "gee whiz" weapons we keep hearing about are a limp dick "Mee too!" response by a trillion dollar MIC caught flat-footed by genuine cutting edge weapons recently unveiled by Russia
Smart kids nowadays can build this stuff at home.
You can even shoot at stuff you couldn't possibly see at your position through other soldiers sights or drone or stationary observer scopes far away. It will allow you to sight and shoot effectively at enemy aircraft also.
I wonder how much it would cost to build a device that would jam the signal between the rifle and the goggles, or better yet, send it data that the US grunt 100 feet away in the dark is an enemy?
What used to cost $3.000,000 and take up a closet now costs $3.00. To jam you need to be able to capture and digitize raw chunks of radio spectrum and retransmit it at various time delays. Any transmitters light up the battlefield and become targets.
These optical devices themselves have the potential to become beacons to give away position via retroreflection like animals eye in the dark.
Then there are optical scanners laser scanners that first scan at very low power using non visible light. The instant it detects an eyeball it pulses the laser at incredible power and permanently burns the enemies eyeball. Thus blinding all the enemy.
America's economy is in the doghouse,
National DEBT has hit the roof,
US Navy ships are breaking down in the middle of the ocean,
their Jet Fighters are falling off the sky,
and the Space Program is pretty much dead.
But, hey, American Soldiers now can shoot around corners.
Funny, the top 10 richest countries have no such military obsession.
Sooo... not shouldering a weapon will improve sighting?
Booooondoggle...
It's about CQB - something I never want to experience - and you only need to be able to shoot a 12" group at 50yds in many such situations. But if I did have to experience it, I'd much rather stick only my rifle around a corner instead of my whole head.
Will the Chinese version be available at Walmart next year at a discount?
Local police departments are gonna love this. Just ask Broward County Sheriffs.
Ancient technology. Oswald's old bolt action rifle could do this in 1963.
The old duct tape was much better than what's produced in China today.
How about a land mine that detects high tech shit that is in the kill zone and sends a shaped decapitation charge to cut in half any personnel in the kill zone.
So...it's a weapon camera with all the same bells and whistles as already existing technology. Wow, I'm surely impressed...
At least it's good for something.
I'm willing to wear the mud, you motherfucking predators. FUCK OFF
Developed by Bill Clinton back in the 90's. Where do you think millimeter wave radar came from. You can see through womens clothes with that shit.
Oh, for sure. Many. LOL.
Clownz want to maximize the number of dead Americans so they can be "right".
This is pretty old stuff. Been around for a while.
I would like to volunteer to be a beta test site if I can keep the equipment.
Not a bad idea. What's the battery life for the the wireless video camera and receiver system?
New power scavengers coming online as we speak.
Coming to your local police department soon. Too much human ingenuity is wasted on methods of killing. What a fucking shame.
Look at what MI6 wasted on the Skripals.
I’d still rather be a cop and have sex with the women I detain.
You need not apply in Kansas. Apparently.
A friendly conversation does not make it a sexual encounter while on duty...
Yeah, but 32 other states....
We used to call that 'aim bot' in various video games.
Can I pick up one of these nifty things at Optics Planet...?
Sure. Not shouldering your rifle and adding a bump stock will improve your... ammunition usage.
Not sure about your expected longevity.
Or maybe when they need to look around the corner(s) to find "Iraqi" 13 or 14 "somethings" to defile and gang rape, mutilate for trophy and then douse with gasoline to burn the evidence at 2:00am in the morning "high on crack" after shooting the entire family to death?...
http://rapefilms.net/rape-scenes/269.html
Good luck finding those "around the corner targets" in places like Damascus or the Donbass "circa 2018"... Wouldn't want to be your sorry ass trying to look around the bend in the dark in those kinds of places you VERY MUCH helped to create after that one?... Well... actually?... I take that back!...
YOU WILL WISH YOU WERE MICHAEL GREEN IN PRISON TAKING THE EASY WAY OUT!!!
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/steven-dale-green-soldier-convicted-of-kil…
Footnote:
"The post-Vietnam revamping transformed a large draft Army with discipline and other problems into a smaller all-volunteer fighting force equipped with modern weapons and better-trained troops."... May we have our LMFAO moment NOW?... Was that "Dick (the Zionist chicken hawk) Cheney" sayin that in 2003?... or Donald (got my wings and "bolted" after flight school) Rumsfeld in 2006?... Does not matter as the men and women in the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines since 1991 are the biggest fucking joke in the history of the United States military...
Just ask any one of them "off the record" how good morale can be after this announcement by the 3 star Uncle Remus waving the Israeli Flag (https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-03-19/top-us-general-says-american-…) for sacrifice after what most of them already know through the "war colleges" about the U.S.S. Liberty, Beirut Barracks, U.S.S. Cole and 9/11?!!!...
Seriously!... How do you not choose to either kill that 3 star Zio-nigger "$bitch" and those that serve above him in Washington D.C.?... Or at the very least yourself out of the worst embarrassment if you're that much of a coward given the "betrayal"?!!!
Nice toy.
x 10 for the maintenance plan to make it "work"!...
$23k a pop when all they had to do was install a bicycle mirror on the picatinny rail. For $9 dollars.
My ass.
"plus distinguish friend from foe"
Wow that's great. Should really help us avoid shooting our "moderate" terrorist allies in Syria.
Cool. Until the Russians jam the bluetooth signal.
Exactly. One of their generals said: the more complicated a system is, the easier to compromise".
Most ppl. here have never seen "Ghost in the Shell" it seems. EVERYTHING can be hacked. Or one EMP over the battlefield and nothing electronic works anymore.
So this hyper expensive stuff is to fight sudanese, yemenite, syrians, the odd iraqi. Not chinese or russian troops.
IF they do it'll be the big one.
As others said, next they'll build this crap into the soldier himself. And then we have the Borg yes. Cyborgs under remote control of an AI (because no human being can coordinate that much data, even using supercomputers. Which still can be hacked. But it's human beings under central control. Like any fucking weapon system (AEGIS) they have. And that's the goal.
Soldiers will then be part of the ultimate "force multiplier", in that only a handful of people can "control" whole armies. Armies without ethics, conscience or without the will to press the nuke button, because his orders say yes, but his own sensory information says it's a flock of birds.
Armies that WILL be turned on large populations.
Forget about the Chinese, Russians. Even the cops in the USA are at war, with the own population. "We're at war, and you're the frontline troops in that war" their indoctrination experts yell at them at "courses".
It's all not so difficult to see where it is going.
Just like texting while driving, a human can only focus on one thing at a time. This runs the risk of creating confusion in the user when he's using the sighting mode with one eye and something grabs the attention of the other. We'll see...
The 'enemy' will hack it and they'll be shooting each other.
But hey,,, look at the money the MIC will reap (rape) from the tax payers.
And--- You just know the coppers will have to have them!
Looks like something out of Dr Who.
Me thinks,,, closer to the Borg.
Looking more & more like the Borg every day.
This stuff has been around since 2008.
And they still can't win in the Middle East