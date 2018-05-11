AT&T Paid Cohen Up To $600,000 For "Insight" On Time Warner Merger

When Stormy Daniels' lawyer Michael Avenatti first leaked wire transfer records showing that corporations including AT&T, Novartis, Korea Aerospace and Viktor Vekselberg's Columbus Nova had paid hundreds of thousands in "consultant" fees to Donald Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen (which, it turns out, while frowned upon are perfectly legal in the Washington swamp, just as it is legal to "donate" millions to a Clinton charity
to buy influence), we congratulated Cohen for having the sheer temerity to hustle major corporations into believing he knew something he did not (as all his brand new clients would soon find out).
Then overnight, we learned that Cohen's corporate hustling was even more remarkable than initially reported, with the WaPo reported that AT&T paid Cohen up to $600,000 for "insights" - about $400,000 more than that alleged by Michael Avenatti - and asked him to specifically look into its proposed $85 billion merger with Time Warner Inc as it sought government antitrust approval.
As the WaPo adds "It is unclear what insight Cohen — a longtime real estate attorney and former taxi cab operator — could have provided AT&T on complex telecom matters."
The unstated message, naturally, is that AT&T "sponsored" Cohen to influence Trump to fast-track the merger; instead AT&T's plan backfired dramatically and while AT&T may or may not have
bribed sponsored Trump's attorney, Trump's DOJ remains engaged in a bitter fight seeking to block the proposed megamerger. In other words, had AT&T simply burned the $600,000, it would have had a higher return on its investment.
Actually it was even worse, because instead of getting a favorable outcome on its investment, all AT&T got was to testify to Robert Mueller about the money: as reported previously, AT&T and pharma giant Novartis, another Cohen "client", said this week that they provided information about their dealings with Trump’s lawyer to special counsel Robert Mueller III last year. Cohen is also under investigation by prosecutors in New York for possible bank fraud and campaign finance violations.
Meanwhile, as Americans get a glimpse of how things really get done in DC, a “scope of work” describing Cohen’s contract in an internal AT&T document stated that he was hired to “focus on specific long-term planning initiatives as well as the immediate issue of corporate tax reform and the acquisition of Time Warner.” Cohen was also directed to “creatively address political and communications issues” facing the company and advise the company on matters before the Federal Communications Commission.
In an internal email to AT&T employees on Wednesday, the company said that Cohen was one of several consultants it hired to get advice on the administration’s approach on antitrust enforcement - as it sought approval for the deal that Trump had criticized - as well as a corporate tax overhaul and "regulatory reform" before the Federal Communications Commission.
However, as Bloomberg adds, the commission chairman, Ajit Pai, said Thursday that the commission never heard from Cohen. "No," Pai responded when asked at a news conference about any inquiries arranged by Cohen on possible changes to the commission’s Obama administration requirements that internet services treat all web content equally.
Meanwhile, as part of the DOJ's lawsuit to block the AT&T-Time Warner merger, a federal judge is slated to issue his ruling in that case June 12.
Finally, AT&T said in the internal email that "Cohen did no legal or lobbying work for us, and our contract with Cohen expired at the end of its term in December 2017." The company also said that "it was not until the following month in January 2018 that the media first reported, and AT&T first became aware of, the current controversy surrounding Cohen."
* * *
Below is the AT&T email in full:
From: T Now
Sent: Wednesday, May 09, 2018 12:10 PM
Subject: Perspective on the news
To: All U.S. AT&T employees
Late yesterday, many media outlets reported that in 2017, AT&T hired Michael Cohen, a former lawyer with the Trump Organization. We want you to know the facts.
In early 2017, as President Trump was taking office, we hired several consultants to help us understand how the President and his administration might approach a wide range of policy issues important to the company, including regulatory reform at the FCC, corporate tax reform and antitrust enforcement. Companies often hire consultants for these purposes, especially at the beginning of a new Presidential Administration, and we have done so in previous Administrations, as well.
Cohen was one of those consultants. Cohen did no legal or lobbying work for us, and our contract with Cohen expired at the end of its term in December 2017. It was not until the following month in January 2018 that the media first reported, and AT&T first became aware of, the current controversy surrounding Cohen.
Comments
That’s your answer: almost no advice; in other words, a few hundred grand’s worth.
You have to give Cohen credit for spinning gold out of straw.
In reply to That’s your answer: almost… by null
How about dropping the donut, and adding up the Hillary and Bill Clinton "speeches"?
In reply to If I create by Cognitive Dissonance
I'd love to see a campaign against these "Charitable Foundations" the .1% use as tax dodges and for buying and selling influence.
I've worked for a few of these entities, setting up their fundraising galas. They're scams. It's a way for rich people to pay each other's expenses tax-free. When the Elite Oligarchs in question have political pull, the corruption is exponential.
In reply to Hillary Clinton speeches? by IntercoursetheEU
What's the big deal ? Payments like this are just another day on K Street. It's how Washington works.
In reply to If I create by Cognitive Dissonance
This same group is set on coming to the aid of the poor suffering people of Iran, Syria, Venezuela, N. Korea.
In reply to What's the big deal ?… by Stackers
Nope, they're to busy saving the American middle class.
.
.
sarc; tards
In reply to This same group is set on… by chunga
I have to find new work. Is it this easy to get paid for nothing? Companies have more money than brains.
Guess I need to change my last name first.
Blindstien
In reply to That’s your answer: almost… by null
commission chairman, Ajit Pai
Huh?
In reply to I have to find new work. Is… by blindfaith
Time to ban all lobbying and limit political donations to $100 per person or corporate entity.
Ban it and limit it!!!!!
Until then, there is no democracy.
with the customary Union carve out, right??
In reply to Time to ban all lobbying and… by TheSilentMajority
Project Hasbara in damage control panic mode.
Cohen one of their priests.
In reply to with the customary Union… by onewayticket2
Better idea is to not allow anyone who receives any money from the government, in contracts, a job, or welfare from voting due to conflict of interest.
In reply to Time to ban all lobbying and… by TheSilentMajority
So no one on social security or medicare then ? Goodbye military vote, the GOP could close up shop.
In reply to Better idea is to not allow… by milo_hoffman
Looks pretty normal to me, for America
Yeah, I don't see what the news is here. Lawyers are scum, corporate lawyers like Cohen are even worse, the end. Of course, the real issue is what the fuck does any of this have to do with collusion with Russia?
In reply to Looks pretty normal to me,… by JailBanksters
Yep. What's abnormal is Trump wasn't for sale so the companies went away poorer and unhappy.
Of course, the media won't tell this part of the story.
In reply to Looks pretty normal to me,… by JailBanksters
And we know where $130K of that $600K went
And we know why he had no trouble spending it.
The only insight he needed was that AT&T had more money than they knew what to do with...and he was happy to take it off their hands.
In reply to And we know where $130K of… by WinstonSmith1984
IF what Cohen did was wrong....the left/press will set precedent. That precedent will ensare the Clinton Foundation (1000x larger than cohen's pocket change)
What this guy was doing was essentially what the CF did...except he didn't pretend to be fully altruistic.
Love,
Puerto Rico (Fleeced by the clintons)
declassify everything
In reply to IF what Cohen did was wrong… by onewayticket2
Declassify everything
And How. How about some real “transparency,” and some real sunlight shined on these people and companies? Start with the Fed.
In reply to declassify everything by blindfaith
This dual citizen Cohen sure is one good laundromat. Sure he isn’t Chinese??
So, wait, we're finding out that DC power brokers are crooks? No way! I'm having a hard time imagining what we might find if we got a hold of Podesta's client info. Of course that'll never happen b/c somehow the republicans can't do much with the gun of government except to shoot themselves in the foot with it. THE POINT IS TO USE IT ON THE OTHER SIDE (truth, not opinion)
So that bloody stub dangling between most Republican's legs is a foot?
In reply to So, wait, we're finding out… by Dorado
Anti-trust laws were originally created as a political shakedown. It was a dead letter law for 20 years until Morgan-backed democrats used to breakup Rockerfeller's Standard Oil. It's a gigantic racket.
i thought all that was necessary was a simple fiber splice to gather "insight."
dopey me.
In reply to Anti-trust laws were… by Catullus
Time to ban all lobbying and limit political donations to $100 per person or corporate entity.
Ban it and limit it!!!!!
Until then, there is no democracy.
but if we do that, how will the Tony Podesta's of the world afford their lavish lifestyles and "world class" art collections?
In reply to Time to ban all lobbying and… by TheSilentMajority
How about NO corporate donations? Every donation should come from a US citizen. No others should be permitted.
In reply to Time to ban all lobbying and… by TheSilentMajority
Good gawd almighty, I know some folks who live in trailers and they be smarter than some of these swamp critters!
Lock him up!
For what, exactly?
In reply to Lock him up! by LordWillingly
Who's paying Cohen now? Ooops. Sort of like when H-Rod lost the devastating election. Her and Billiebob had no more influence to peddle. Maybe Cohen can flip burgers and make a mean salad when it's over.
Assuming he has the manual labor skills of the typical Washington elite, I'm pretty sure he'd be fired from that burger flipping job pretty quick. He'll probably end up telemarketing, or making Kickstarters to fund iOS apps..
In reply to Who's paying Cohen now?… by Nuclear Winter
she's peddling it in NZ now.
commerce war going on w/5 eyes?
In reply to Who's paying Cohen now?… by Nuclear Winter
THE Scots should have paid him for insights on the Irn Bru decision.
YO, DICKHEADS AT AT&T. I WILL TELL YOU WHATEVER YOU WANT TO KNOW FOR $125K IN SMALL, UNMARKED BILLS!
THE DEAL IS ONLY GOOD FOR TODAY, COB 5PM EST.
The first paragraph said it all when it mentioned Stormy Daniels, Michael Avenatti, Donald Trump, Michael Cohen, and the Clinton Foundation, of just how corrupt Washington D.C. has gotten. It's time for a French style revolt, and the battle cry of: Off with their heads!
That's what Donald is doing. Patience.
In reply to The first paragraph said it… by Chief Joesph
pffffft. This is chump change compared to the influence selling at the Clinton Foundation.
Moral relativism much ?
Here's an idea,lets stomp ALL of it out.
Put Cohen and Hitlary in the same cell, or turn DC into a supermax.
In reply to pffffft. This is chump… by milo_hoffman
But Cohen didn't break any laws like the Clintons.
In reply to Moral relativism much ? Here… by Winston Churchill
That may well be, but I believe the larger point here is they are all dirty fucking crooks, who completely game a system set to their advantage, circumvent the law, hell they pay for the laws to be written, and in the furtherance of rent seeking and power consolidation.
“The illusion of freedom will continue as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will just take down the scenery, they will pull back the curtains, they will move the tables and chairs out of the way and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater.”
― Frank Zappa
Zappa was correct of course.
Consider that brick wall moment as having arrived ..
In reply to pffffft. This is chump… by milo_hoffman
AT&T.... the original deep state.
Proudly spying on the US population since 1960.
The Deep State are Jews, though nobody dare say it in public.
Sure they hire fools like commission chairman, Ajit Pai who have no problem subverting America.
In reply to AT&T.... the original deep… by The Count
Clinton's campaign manager - Podesta - and his brother had one of the biggest influence peddling, pay to play firms in Washington and was proud of it. It was their calling card that you could buy influence - and American assets on the cheap - if you paid them enough money.
Firms figured Trump was typical politician - talk a good game to get elected and then take the money. They paid Cohen just like they paid the Podestas and Clintons directly.
They were disappointed. Trump isn't for sale.
You pays your money and you takes your chances. Sorry, losers.
"Insight" is on its way to Mars.. How much did that cost?
The Swamp is a hell of a drug.
You have to laugh when you think of Clinton Foundation and things like Bill Clinton making 40 million in speeches while Crooked was head of State Department. I read NPR had a story on Russians influence on republicans since 2009 and the fact they have never reported on the Crooked/Podesta big money and influence that’s in your face is even more laughable...
This crap doesn’t work anymore except on the sheep..Cohen did what peole like him do and it’s funny that in every case the money paid had the opposite effect...Have to give Cohen some credit here....he’s a democrat after all...