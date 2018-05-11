AT&T Paid Cohen Up To $600,000 For "Insight" On Time Warner Merger

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 05/11/2018 - 07:44

When Stormy Daniels' lawyer Michael Avenatti first leaked wire transfer records showing that corporations including AT&T, Novartis, Korea Aerospace and Viktor Vekselberg's Columbus Nova had paid hundreds of thousands in "consultant" fees to Donald Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen (which, it turns out, while frowned upon are perfectly legal in the Washington swamp, just as it is legal to "donate" millions to a Clinton charity to buy influence), we congratulated Cohen for having the sheer temerity to hustle major corporations into believing he knew something he did not (as all his brand new clients would soon find out).

Then overnight, we learned that Cohen's corporate hustling was even more remarkable than initially reported, with the WaPo reported that AT&T paid Cohen up to $600,000 for "insights" - about $400,000 more than that alleged by Michael Avenatti - and asked him to specifically look into its proposed $85 billion merger with Time Warner Inc as it sought government antitrust approval.

As the WaPo adds "It is unclear what insight Cohen — a longtime real estate attorney and former taxi cab operator — could have provided AT&T on complex telecom matters."

The unstated message, naturally, is that AT&T "sponsored" Cohen to influence Trump to fast-track the merger; instead AT&T's plan backfired dramatically and while AT&T may or may not have bribed sponsored Trump's attorney, Trump's DOJ remains engaged in a bitter fight seeking to block the proposed megamerger. In other words, had AT&T simply burned the $600,000, it would have had a higher return on its investment.

Actually it was even worse, because instead of getting a favorable outcome on its investment, all AT&T got was to testify to Robert Mueller about the money: as reported previously, AT&T and pharma giant Novartis, another Cohen "client", said this week that they provided information about their dealings with Trump’s lawyer to special counsel Robert Mueller III last year. Cohen is also under investigation by prosecutors in New York for possible bank fraud and campaign finance violations.

Meanwhile, as Americans get a glimpse of how things really get done in DC, a “scope of work” describing Cohen’s contract in an internal AT&T document stated that he was hired to “focus on specific long-term planning initiatives as well as the immediate issue of corporate tax reform and the acquisition of Time Warner.” Cohen was also directed to “creatively address political and communications issues” facing the company and advise the company on matters before the Federal Communications Commission.

In an internal email to AT&T employees on Wednesday, the company said that Cohen was one of several consultants it hired to get advice on the administration’s approach on antitrust enforcement - as it sought approval for the deal that Trump had criticized - as well as a corporate tax overhaul and "regulatory reform" before the Federal Communications Commission.

However, as Bloomberg adds, the commission chairman, Ajit Pai, said Thursday that the commission never heard from Cohen. "No," Pai responded when asked at a news conference about any inquiries arranged by Cohen on possible changes to the commission’s Obama administration requirements that internet services treat all web content equally.

Meanwhile, as part of the DOJ's lawsuit to block the AT&T-Time Warner merger, a federal judge is slated to issue his ruling in that case June 12.

Finally, AT&T said in the internal email that "Cohen did no legal or lobbying work for us, and our contract with Cohen expired at the end of its term in December 2017." The company also said that "it was not until the following month in January 2018 that the media first reported, and AT&T first became aware of, the current controversy surrounding Cohen."

* * *

Below is the AT&T email in full:

From: T Now
Sent: Wednesday, May 09, 2018 12:10 PM
Subject: Perspective on the news

To: All U.S. AT&T employees

Late yesterday, many media outlets reported that in 2017, AT&T hired Michael Cohen, a former lawyer with the Trump Organization. We want you to know the facts.

In early 2017, as President Trump was taking office, we hired several consultants to help us understand how the President and his administration might approach a wide range of policy issues important to the company, including regulatory reform at the FCC, corporate tax reform and antitrust enforcement. Companies often hire consultants for these purposes, especially at the beginning of a new Presidential Administration, and we have done so in previous Administrations, as well.

Cohen was one of those consultants. Cohen did no legal or lobbying work for us, and our contract with Cohen expired at the end of its term in December 2017. It was not until the following month in January 2018 that the media first reported, and AT&T first became aware of, the current controversy surrounding Cohen.

I'd love to see a campaign against these "Charitable Foundations" the .1% use as tax dodges and for buying and selling influence.

I've worked for a few of these entities, setting up their fundraising galas.  They're scams.  It's a way for rich people to pay each other's expenses tax-free.  When the Elite Oligarchs in question have political pull, the corruption is exponential.

IF what Cohen did was wrong....the left/press will set precedent.  That precedent will ensare the Clinton Foundation (1000x larger than cohen's pocket change) 

 

What this guy was doing was essentially what the CF did...except he didn't pretend to be fully altruistic.

 

Love,

Puerto Rico (Fleeced by the clintons)

So, wait, we're finding out that DC power brokers are crooks?  No way!  I'm having a hard time imagining what we might find if we got a hold of Podesta's client info.  Of course that'll never happen b/c somehow the republicans can't do much with the gun of government except to shoot themselves in the foot with it.  THE POINT IS TO USE IT ON THE OTHER SIDE (truth, not opinion)

Anti-trust laws were originally created as a political shakedown. It was a dead letter law for 20 years until Morgan-backed democrats used to breakup Rockerfeller's Standard Oil. It's a gigantic racket.

Who's paying Cohen now? Ooops. Sort of like when H-Rod lost the devastating election. Her and Billiebob had no more influence to peddle. Maybe Cohen can flip burgers and make a mean salad when it's over.

YO, DICKHEADS AT AT&T.  I WILL TELL YOU WHATEVER YOU WANT TO KNOW FOR $125K IN SMALL, UNMARKED BILLS!

THE DEAL IS ONLY GOOD FOR TODAY, COB 5PM EST.

The first paragraph said it all when it mentioned  Stormy Daniels, Michael Avenatti, Donald Trump, Michael Cohen, and the Clinton Foundation, of just how corrupt Washington D.C. has gotten.  It's time for a French style revolt, and the battle cry of: Off with their heads!

That may well be, but I believe the larger point here is they are all dirty fucking crooks, who completely game a system set to their advantage, circumvent the law, hell they pay for the laws to be written, and in the furtherance of rent seeking and power consolidation.

“The illusion of freedom will continue as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will just take down the scenery, they will pull back the curtains, they will move the tables and chairs out of the way and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater.”

― Frank Zappa

Zappa was correct of course.

Consider that brick wall moment as having arrived ..

Clinton's campaign manager - Podesta - and his brother had one of the biggest influence peddling, pay to play firms in Washington and was proud of it.  It was their calling card that you could buy influence - and American assets on the cheap - if you paid them enough money.

Firms figured Trump was typical politician - talk a good game to get elected and then take the money.  They paid Cohen just like they paid the Podestas and Clintons directly.

They were disappointed.  Trump isn't for sale.

You pays your money and you takes your chances. Sorry, losers.

You have to laugh when you think of Clinton Foundation and things like Bill Clinton making 40 million in speeches while Crooked was head of State Department. I read NPR had a story on Russians influence on republicans since 2009 and the fact they have never reported on the Crooked/Podesta big money and influence that’s in your face is even more laughable...

This crap doesn’t work anymore except on the sheep..Cohen did what peole like him do and it’s funny that in every case the money paid had the opposite effect...Have to give Cohen some credit here....he’s a democrat after all...