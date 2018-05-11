Beware Of The Coming Economic Debt Bomb

Authored by Peter Tanous, originally posted at The Street.com,
"There is a sword of Damocles hanging over the head of every American. Sadly, it is about to drop."
Sorry for the drama, but I need to get your attention.
We know that the Fed has kept interest rates low for many years until recently. Why did it do so? Here are some of the reasons we have been told:
-
The Fed wanted to stimulate the economy.
-
The Fed wanted to make it easier for Americans to borrow.
-
The Fed wanted to create a "wealth effect" to encourage spending.
Which of these statements do you think explains the primary reason for the Fed's decision to keep interest rates low? Don't bother. It is none of the above.
The primary reason the Fed kept interest rates low was to avert an economic catastrophe. Today, that catastrophe can no longer be avoided.
The trigger for the economic explosion is the rising interest payments on the federal debt.
Let's go through the numbers.
During the eight years of the Obama administration, our total national debt rose from $12.3 trillion to $20 trillion while interest rates sank to a new all-time low. (The national debt figure includes money owed by the government to itself. The debt held by the public is what interests us since the government must pay out the interest to those bond holders.)
In 2009, the year President Obama took office, the national debt held by the public was $7.27 trillion. At the end of fiscal 2016, that had soared to approximately $14 trillion. Given that our marketable debt doubled from 2009 to 2016, it's remarkable that the annual cost of the interest on the debt rose far less, from $185 billion to $223 billion.
The long march of rising rates that began recently is a dramatic reversal after nearly 40-years of declining interest rates. The new trend portends a return to more historic rates. You may be asking: what are the historic rates? We calculate that the average rate paid on the federal debt over the last 30 years was close to 5%.
The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) has just raised its estimate that debt held by the public will rise to $17.8 trillion in 2020. Some economists believe that the figure will be much higher. For our exercise though, let's stick with the CBO estimate. We are postulating that the interest rate on our national debt may return to the long-term, 30-year average of 5%. Note, too, that Treasury debt rolls over every 3 to 4 years so the maturing bonds at low interest rates will be refinanced at the then current higher rates.
Let's do the math together.
Take the CBO estimate of debt held by the public of $17.8 trillion in 2020, a 5% average interest on that amount comes to annual debt service of $891 billion, an unfathomable amount. (In 2017, interest on the debt held by the public was $458.5 billion, itself a scary number.) In its current report, the CBO added: "It also reflects significant growth in interest costs, which are projected to grow more quickly than any other major component of the budget."
Here's the danger:
-
According to CBO, individual income taxes produced $1.6 trillion in revenue in fiscal year 2017.
-
Under this 2020 scenario, over half of all personal income taxes will be required just to service the national debt.
-
Annual debt service in 2020 will exceed our newly increased defense budget of $700 billion in FY 2018.
-
Annual debt service would exceed our Social Security obligations.
Note: We are using fiscal year 2017 budget numbers for comparison. It is likely that all the numbers will be higher in 2020, but the proportions will likely be similar or worse.
These numbers are staggering, more so because the assumptions we use are reasonable and predictable. This dangerous trend is the consequence of our failure to pay enough attention to the national debt, and especially to the effect of rising interest rates.
What can we do about this coming crisis? As investors, we should prepare for higher inflation and higher interest rates. Investors should consider these moves:
-
Sell all medium and long-term bonds.
-
Consider diversifying into reasonable amounts of gold and selected commodities.
-
Buy TIPS (Inflation protected treasury bonds).
This last suggestion is an exceptionally interesting investment because these are U.S. Treasury bonds that adjust for inflation by adding to the principal every six months. So long as you buy the bonds at par, you will get all your principal back at maturity, even in the unlikely event we have a long bout of deflation. On the upside, if there is a spike in inflation, these bonds could increase substantially in value, a welcome and unusual occurrence for a bond guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury.
In time, the responsibility for solving the crisis will fall on the Administration and Congress, who have successfully ignored this predictable problem for years.
Servicing debt does not lower or eliminate debt.
Do that math and you will see it is hopeless.
If you do 3 and buy TIPS bonds you get what you deserve.
You already know that they are under reporting inflation today.
If Trump is going after the Cabal. These are the people who own shares in invisible banks that have controlling interest in the Central Banking structure. Maybe his EO back in December granting him the ability to take assets has this in mind?
In reply to Servicing debt does not… by ejmoosa
LMAO! Trump going after the Cabal? Dude, he is a major tool of the Cabal. His appointments in the Treasury Dept alone make this clear.
The stupid, candyass punk can't even keep the wet backs from coming in the country, and you think he is going after the Cabal? Idiot!
In reply to If Trump is going after the… by ikemike
Article ignores the fact that interest rates are controlled by the fed. Rates are rising ever so slightly because they are raising them. We will never see rates at 5% again so the whole premise is wrong. Rates will go to 3 maybe 3.5 and that will pop the bubble they created so they'll cut rates again down to 0.
My advice is exactly the opposite of the author...HOLD your bonds because when they start cutting rates those values are going to rise.
In reply to LMAO! Trump going after the… by bshirley1968
Ask yourself, "To whom do we owe all of this debt and interest? Whom?
There is an answer you know.
In reply to Article ignores the fact… by brushhog
Oddly enough, the growth in the national debt exactly matches the growth in wealth of the top 0.01%. Why would our illustrious leaders ever want to change that?
In reply to Article ignores the fact… by brushhog
do the math - that's they key.
Now you know why they stopped teaching math, decades ago.
In reply to Servicing debt does not… by ejmoosa
No civics either.
In reply to do the math - that's they… by bluskyes
"Servicing debt does not lower or eliminate debt."
No, but it maintains the Wealth-Transfer Mechanism, Goy Schmucks.
While transforming a sovereign nation into a plutocratic plantation.
Global feudalism is the ultimate goal.
In reply to Servicing debt does not… by ejmoosa
Seriously? When did this start and why didn't somebody tell me?
I have to get my shit together ASAP. Maybe start preparing for financial and social upheaval.
Thanks for the info.
/sarc
In reply to Servicing debt does not… by ejmoosa
Please Do Not Panic – The Last Time Stagflation Keyword Tagged This High Interest It Was 2008…. We’re in the Midst of a Global Synchronous Downturn!
shaking in boots scared.
Warren Buffet is always going on about how he should pay more taxes. Time to cut that check buddy!
Of course we know it'll be his secretary cutting the check, out of her own account.
"Sorry for the drama, but I need to get your attention."
Why? I can't do shit other than prepare a little. Only a moron isn't aware of the debt bomb and I've watched the Japanese survive 25 years. Just when exactly am I supposed to piss my pants?
The Japs survived because the rest of the world was intact. They're the kind of people that wait patiently outside their crumbled homes after the earthquake, and line up patiently for help. They survived because their culture is very subservient to their rulers. They survived because of carry-trades creating demand for their confetti-like yen. They survived because despite all of this, they made real things that the rest of the world wanted. The surviv-ED. But they about to face not surviving. The rest of the world is not Japan and will suffer no more than 2 years of deflation before their leaders' heads are on pikes. After an earthquake, our people start looting and burning.
In reply to "Sorry for the drama, but I… by lunaticfringe
I think we're just going to run away.
In reply to The Japs survived because… by Gallopin Gold
Hey, stupid. Go ahead and use the japos as your measuring stick. That's like comparing...."apples to oranges", you dunce.
I won't go into all the OBVIOUS differences between the feudal island nation that has been a protectorate, economic inflationary sink hole of the US since 1945. I'll let you do some research and thinking......for a change.
Let me just point out that Japan buys the shit out of our debt, uses the dollars to buy resources from the US, and we use our debt to buy the shit out of their technology and manufacturing......the debt sink hole I previously mentioned. The minute our corrupt banking system quits funding them.....they sink like a one egg pudding.
We have been dumping inflation on them for 60+ years but funding them in the process to keep our ponzi going. They are a "favored" nation to the federal reserve. Wake up.
In reply to "Sorry for the drama, but I… by lunaticfringe
that last sentence could be a problem.
In reply to Hey, stupid. Go ahead and… by bshirley1968
The greatest line ever written on this issue was written in 1972 by an economist called Michael Hudson in his book on Super Imperialism of the US Empire; post Nixon shock of 1971.
Here it is for those who have not read it :
"Never before has a bankrupt nation dared insist that its bankruptcy become the foundation of world economic policy; that, because of its bankruptcy, all the nations « subordinate » their economies, transferring its bankruptcy to themselves, stultifying their industries, and paying tribute to the beggar." Michael Hudson— US SUPER IMPERIALISM (1972)
This guy has developed an alternative view to economics where debt based monetary systems have dominated world history and politics all throughout time.
In reply to Hey, stupid. Go ahead and… by bshirley1968
I suspect the average rate will not be 5% in 2020 (2 years away). This will be managed through deflation until the best we can hope for is lower middle class, and a political environment ripe for socialists to take over (which has been the plan all along).
In reply to "Sorry for the drama, but I… by lunaticfringe
The moron who wrote this elementary article should be banned from ZH. The author offers no analysis, simply a series of opinions.
No analysis? The math alone is pretty compelling.
We are already printing money to make interest payments.....have been for a while. You can bet when dipshits like you know about it, the end is near.
Your arrogant assumption is the things will always be as they have been for your very short existence. History is littered with people who woke up one day to a world quite unlike the one in which they went to bed.
What happens when the interest payment is $2 trillion? $3, $4, $5 trillion? You think your world will be untouched? The debt load we carry now has affected the lives of millions of Americans in a negative way. If not you yet, just sit tight, your day is coming.
In reply to The moron who wrote this… by DavidFL
Heres the problem with the article; what will the government do long before interest rates hit 5% and interest payment reach 800 billion? They will direct the fed to cut interest rates. Cut them down to zero or in an extreme situation cut them below zero and the debt cannibalizes itself.
In reply to No analysis? The math alone… by bshirley1968
Hmmm - I guess you are correct, the article qualifies as analysis - at the Community College level, however, where I come from, the paper would have been rejected and not received a grade. Apparently, ZH readers IQ have dropped along with the interest rates.
In reply to No analysis? The math alone… by bshirley1968
Why can't I hold cash and precious metals? My debts are locked in interest wise. Why do I care if inflation spikes or not?
Did you forget your sarcasm tag?
1. You can't hold enough cash to insulate you from what the author is addressing.
2. An inflation spike will become a runaway situation overnight and the problems arising will revolve around more than just money, that I can assure you.
Your over simplification should scare the hell out of anyone depending on your leadership.
In reply to Why can't I hold cash and… by sacredfire
My leaders are so far behind that I cant hear them barking orders any moore.
In reply to Did you forget your sarcasm… by bshirley1968
Bullish! extremely Bullish.
"Consider diversifying into reasonable amounts of gold..."
No, please be unreasonable, it's quite all right. In fact, I insist.
In 2008, the US suffered the largest financial crash since the Great Depression and was a direct result of multiple government and corporate policies, specifically designed to increase corporate profits. These policies include: 1) financial de-regulation, 2) decades of tax cuts for the wealthy, 3) lack of investment of new plants and equipment and education, 3) continuing attacks on labor and job outsourcing, 4) spending astronomical amounts of money on the Pentagon and wars in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria, Yemen, (DPRK and Iran next?).
Since that time, none of the structural problems confronting US capitalism have been addressed. Indeed, equity markets and large (basically insolvent) banks have been propped up with nearly unlimited amounts of ultra-cheap money, supplied by Central Banks (US FED, ECB and BOJ) for share buybacks, MA deals and keeping trendy real estate in Boston, NYC, SF and Seattle inflated. An indication of how anemic the post-2008 economic “recovery” has been can be seen from the quote by David Stockman “net business investment today is lower than it was 17 years ago, and that’s before factoring-in the cumulative 35-40% rise in the price level during the interim.”
In a recent piece, economic historian Michael Hudson points out “92 percent of corporate profits in recent years have been spent on stock buyback programs and dividend payouts. That leaves only about 8 percent available to be re-invested in new means of production and hiring. Corporate America’s financial managers are turning financialized companies into debt-ridden corporate shells.”
I am not aware of any country that has been able to infinitely run their economy by printing money and incurring more debt. This is going to end very badly.
Notes
1. “Creating Wealth” Through Debt: the West’s Finance-Capitalist Road by Michael Hudson May 4, 2018; Link: www.counterpunch.org/2018/05/04/creating-wealth-through-debt-the-wests-…
2. David Stockman Presents: The Folly Of 2% Inflation Targeting Feb 15, 2018; Link: heisenbergreport.com/2018/02/15/david-stockman-presents-the-folly-of-2-inflation-targeting/
We live in a computer generated simulation with auto fix on don't worry nothing will go wrong.
Globalisation used an economics that didn’t consider debt.
Technocrats trained in this economics were supposed to be able to run economies well, but they just presided over debt fuelled booms that led to busts.
This was to be expected.
The 1920s roared with debt based consumption and speculation until it all tipped over into the debt deflation of the Great Depression. No one realised the problems that were building up in the economy as they used an economics that doesn’t look at private debt, neoclassical economics.
This is what happened when it was used before in the 1920s and it led to the Great Depression.
The economics is global and so is the problem.
Everyone has been enjoying 1920s style, debt fuelled booms.
Steve Keen saw 2008 coming in 2005 by looking at the US debt-to-GDP ratio.
https://cdn.opendemocracy.net/neweconomics/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2017/04/Screen-Shot-2017-04-21-at-13.52.41.png
He has been looking at this for a long time and has now seen the same thing occurring everywhere
At 25.30 mins he has super imposed the debt-to-GDP ratios.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vAStZJCKmbU&list=PLmtuEaMvhDZZQLxg24CAiFgZYldtoCR-R&index=6
Why does neoclassical economics cause this to happen?
Everyone marvels at the wealth creation of rising asset prices, no one looks at the debt that is driving it.
“Stocks have reached what looks like a permanently high plateau.” Irving Fisher 1929.
An earlier neoclassical economist believed in price discovery, stable equilibriums and the rational decisions of market participants, and what the neoclassical economist believes about the markets means they can’t even imagine there could be a bubble; they think the market represents real, permanent wealth.
The private debt blow out leads to a public debt blow out.
Japan led the way with its debt fuelled boom in the 1980s.
Richard Koo explains and he’s had decades to study it.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8YTyJzmiHGk
In reply to Globalisation used an… by Batman11
To the American people, a rising deficit that has yet to yield dire consequences has given us a false sense of security. It is also clear that running up debt is far easier than paying it off. As things stand America continues to rack up a deficit each year of nearly $2,500 for every man woman and child in the country, such deficits were unheard of in the past unless it was during a major war.
The fact is with the artificially low-interest rates of today many people seem to have little desire to cut spending. We are literally gorging on debt, and most Americans seem to think that it is just fine and dandy to wildly run up debt as if there is no tomorrow. More on this topic, and some ugly numbers, in the article below.
http://Is The Growing National Debt No Longer.A Major Issue? html
Checkmate====>
The Rothschild Trump Syria Connection - Major Revelations - YouTube
It is hard to not see all of this as foolishness. Taxes go offshore, and do not pay for anything but bankster wealth. There is no defense spending, it is all for MIC offense with overpriced, defective garbage, with which we attack all other innocent countries offensively. The debt is odious, we had zero say or representation in the process, unless you consider your local Zionist-selected, pedophile traitor a representative?
Fortress Investment Group? Fuck you, losers. I trounced you, you had to quit! Roosevelt and Rushmore? Boy cunts supreme! Your attorneys are hacks and fat fucks to boot. They'll lose as well.
That's my economy, free house!
Meanwhile, slow spiral down unless bankers are shown the top floor.
Jubilee time!
Maybe we could claw back some stolen value from the Federal Reserve and bankster bailouts while we're at it too. ... Since the FED and the little FED kid banks were chartered illegally at their inception.
Time to put Uncle Scam back in the shed. ... He's been wandering loose long enough stealing pies out of windows in the neighborhood.
Live Hard, Spread The Claw Back Money Out To 'We The People' And Most Could Pay Off Their Cars, College Loans, Farming Expenses And Mortgages And Take The Whole Family To The Beach For A Week Or Two, Die Free
~ DC v8.8
Is it this debt bomb? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GXcLVDhS8fM
BTW: got au, ag, btc, eth?
Debt Clock http://www.usdebtclock.org/ Next!
Fake money = fake debt. The only federal government approved purpose for FRNs is for transfers between Federal Reserve banks. The courts need to take note of this fact! They are not approved for taxation and they are not approved for debt payments (think judgments) between non federal reserve parties!
The US government has around $20.5 trillion in federal debt and pays around $558 billion in interest payments a year (an effective interest rate of 2.72%).
The total federal revenues are around $4.6 trillion (Federal revenue only – state revenues not included) a year, which would mean 12% of all revenues are paid as ongoing interest.
Can it manage increasing interest rates/yields? Yes for now but on a long enough timeline ...
Graphs and data:
https://thistimeitisdifferent.com/us-cope-rising-bond-yields
The comment about "The national debt figure includes money owed by the government to itself" is not quite correct. The U.S. government is very arrogant and predatory. It will put the burden on its taxpayers to pay, and it will continue to scavenge the entitlement programs for money to pay its bills, (like it has to Social Security since 1985. Any wonder why Social Security is broke)? This arrogance has been repeated many times since 1971 when the U.S. first said to the Europeans: "the dollar is our money and your problem". They will tell the taxpayers the same thing. The government's idea of improving the economy is how many people it can enslave. That is what borrowing and spending is all about. Oh no! Never a word about improving the infrastructure or manufacturing anything to improve the economy, rather, servicing debt happens to be the #1 industry in the U.S., and to do that, you must make people obligated to pay.........like slaves.
-- Under this 2020 scenario, over half of all personal income taxes will be required just to service the national debt. --
Ummm.....hate to break it to ya, bud. But I'm pretty sure that's been the case since at least 1982-84 (see Grace Commission). And that was back when the national debt had officially breached the $1 trillion mark. Thus I would imagine these days most, if not all, of the illegal personal income tax stolen from the people....goes straight to debt service (i.e. the fed banksters).
What makes you think the Feds will honor those "TIPS" bonds? You think they won't pass some kind of statute to dishonor that inflation clause? (Or just plain ignore it)............
by law bonds are the first to get paid when the money does run out, teachers, cops fireman, all volunteer w/iou's b4 Mr. Bond does.
so that's what me think it. the official policy is to pay everything by "inflating your way out", and its been working just fine.
In reply to What makes you think the… by Doppelganger71
Might want to go check out how that "theory" worked for GM bond holders in 2008-2009.
In reply to by law bonds are the first… by 1 Alabama
It is extraordinary that in an era of historically low interest rates, that most economies increased their nominal level of indebtedness. Nominal worldwide debt rose from $170 trillion in 2008 to $240 trillion by 2018. That's 40% increase in debt levels
One would assume that with interest rates as low as they were, most economies would use that opportunity to pay down as much debt as they could.
Interest rates could not remain this low forever and it appears that forever has begun to finish now. The bond market has seen yield rate increases. Bank interest rate increases will follow.
And all that newly acquired debt, as well as the legacy debt, will need to be repaid - with interest.
Or the debt can be defaulted upon.
Either way, lots of pain is about to be (self)inflicted.
Mariner Eccles, FED chair 1934 – 48, passes comment the last time they used neoclassical economics in the US in the 1920s.
“a giant suction pump had by 1929 to 1930 drawn into a few hands an increasing proportion of currently produced wealth. This served then as capital accumulations. But by taking purchasing power out of the hands of mass consumers, the savers denied themselves the kind of effective demand for their products which would justify reinvestment of the capital accumulation in new plants. In consequence as in a poker game where the chips were concentrated in fewer and fewer hands, the other fellows could stay in the game only by borrowing. When the credit ran out, the game stopped”
This time it’s global.
2014 – “85 richest people as wealthy as poorest half of the world”
2016 – “Richest 62 people as wealthy as half of world’s population”
2017 - World's eight richest people have same wealth as poorest 50%
Look at the returns on capital; they are low/negative because there is no demand for it.
Look at inflation; it is so low because of the subdued demand.
The system falls over when the wealthy hoard too much.
So few people understand the reality of money and debt in the fiat era and get themselves and others neurotic about it. Here is the reality:
The level of government debt does matter, but ONLY to those who expect the debt to be repaid in full, which it won't be because it cannot be.
So interest payments will continue to be made, the level of government debt will continue to explode higher, until the interest payments become too burdensome, and then the government will just create more money to repay the debt and also just erase a large amount of the debt.
Ordinary people will be affected only by the declining purchasing power of the USD, unless they are on the escalator that raises their incomes along with the declining declining purchasing power of the USD.
So if you loaned your money to IL, CT, NJ, CA, USA, etc, then you will lose your investment long-term, but that is still many years in the future because the government has many many ways of pushing the default out in time.
So go fishing, have a delicious meal & drink, play with your dogs, enjoy life, the end is NOT near.