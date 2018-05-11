Boston Dynamics Unveils "Terrifying" Robot That Can Run, Jump And Climb

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 05/11/2018 - 21:25

The robot uprising is right on schedule as evidenced by Boston Dynamics' latest "nightmare inducing" videos of their autonomous creations. In one, their humanoid robot Atlas can be seen running through a field as if in hot pursuit of John Connor, while another video shows "spot mini" prancing around - going up and down stairs, ominously. 

"During the autonomous run, SpotMini uses data from the cameras to localize itself in the map and to detect and avoid obstacles," reads the video description.

"Once the operator presses 'GO' at the beginning of the video, the robot is on its own."

This can't be good...

And after suffering years of abuse at the hands of Boston Dynamics engineers, one wonders exactly what sentient future robots will think when they see this: 

Even Boston Dynamics founder, Marc Raibert, admitted that the robots are creepy in a February 2017 demonstration of a wheeled robot, saying "This is the debut presentation of what I think will be a nightmare-inducing robot if you're anything like me."

The company was sold by Google to Japanese tech conglomerate SoftBank for an undisclosed sum last year, and has not revealed its plans. Needless to say, Japan is now making robots that may or may not be able to be equipped with shoulder-mounted lasers and miniguns, and are most definitely kamikaze.

Dear Boston Dynamics - do you want the Matrix? Because this is how you get the Matrix. 

Comments

Billy the Poet LetThemEatRand Fri, 05/11/2018 - 21:41 Permalink

Yes, Ayn Rand was a Zionist. But why would you want to mischaracterize the vast bulk of her work which has nothing to do with Zionism?

You claimed that Rand promoted a mindless philosophy when in fact she said that morality should be based on reality rather than myth and that individuals should live according to their own values and not the values of others.

Rand's own personal failing aside, tell me why you disagree with those statements.

bruno_the Fri, 05/11/2018 - 21:29 Permalink

Performing on a stool
we've a sight to make you drool
Seven virgins and a mule
Keep it cool. Keep it cool.
We would like it to be known
the exhibits that were shown
were exclusively our own,
All our own. All our own.
Come and see the show!
Come and see the show!
Come and see the show!
See the show!

JLarryL Fri, 05/11/2018 - 21:30 Permalink

The Terminator depended on its software. Don't program the robots for killing and they won't kill. Except for the occasional accident.

Bezos changed outfits. Definitely not a badass, just a predatory capitalist.

Ms No Fri, 05/11/2018 - 21:32 Permalink

DynCorp is Cyberdine and Merk is the Ubrella corporation.  Maybe this is why the are so interested in the tech that can stall vehicles, otherwise those things would just get trash compacted. 

You can still throw bricks at it from the roof. 

 

gaoptimize Fri, 05/11/2018 - 21:32 Permalink

Need to get that riffled slug barrel for my shot gun, and tens of copper (very conductive) rounds.  Will see how that robot moves after being hit with those.

Yen Cross Fri, 05/11/2018 - 21:41 Permalink

  A HELO @ 200 meters, is much different than a robot with with night vision at ground level.

  My Kanukistani neighbor looks like he's shit outa work again. Those Canadians are losing their asses!

  I hope the fucking asshole trip's and falls into Kīlauea

Mineshaft Gap Fri, 05/11/2018 - 21:41 Permalink

Even more "terrifying," this robot identifies as a straight heterosexual white male humanoid.

It also likes hunting and has an NRA sticker on its right hydraulic quadricep. 

Whaddya know.

Fear. The. Future.