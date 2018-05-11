Boston Dynamics Unveils "Terrifying" Robot That Can Run, Jump And Climb

The robot uprising is right on schedule as evidenced by Boston Dynamics' latest "nightmare inducing" videos of their autonomous creations. In one, their humanoid robot Atlas can be seen running through a field as if in hot pursuit of John Connor, while another video shows "spot mini" prancing around - going up and down stairs, ominously.

"During the autonomous run, SpotMini uses data from the cameras to localize itself in the map and to detect and avoid obstacles," reads the video description.

"Once the operator presses 'GO' at the beginning of the video, the robot is on its own."

This can't be good...

And after suffering years of abuse at the hands of Boston Dynamics engineers, one wonders exactly what sentient future robots will think when they see this:

Anyway Boston dynamics is terrifying and we’re all gonna die pic.twitter.com/I33Comdi54 — Sally Kuchar📚📬☕️👩🏻‍💻💋 (@sallykuchar) May 11, 2018

This is nothing. In a few years, that bot will move so fast you’ll need a strobe light to see it. Sweet dreams… https://t.co/0MYNixQXMw — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 26, 2017

Even Boston Dynamics founder, Marc Raibert, admitted that the robots are creepy in a February 2017 demonstration of a wheeled robot, saying "This is the debut presentation of what I think will be a nightmare-inducing robot if you're anything like me."

The company was sold by Google to Japanese tech conglomerate SoftBank for an undisclosed sum last year, and has not revealed its plans. Needless to say, Japan is now making robots that may or may not be able to be equipped with shoulder-mounted lasers and miniguns, and are most definitely kamikaze.

Dear Boston Dynamics - do you want the Matrix? Because this is how you get the Matrix.