Boston Dynamics Unveils "Terrifying" Robot That Can Run, Jump And Climb

The robot uprising is right on schedule as evidenced by Boston Dynamics' latest "nightmare inducing" videos of their autonomous creations. In one, their humanoid robot Atlas can be seen running through a field as if in hot pursuit of John Connor, while another video shows "spot mini" prancing around - going up and down stairs, ominously.
"During the autonomous run, SpotMini uses data from the cameras to localize itself in the map and to detect and avoid obstacles," reads the video description.
"Once the operator presses 'GO' at the beginning of the video, the robot is on its own."
This can't be good...
And after suffering years of abuse at the hands of Boston Dynamics engineers, one wonders exactly what sentient future robots will think when they see this:
Anyway Boston dynamics is terrifying and we’re all gonna die pic.twitter.com/I33Comdi54— Sally Kuchar📚📬☕️👩🏻💻💋 (@sallykuchar) May 11, 2018
This is nothing. In a few years, that bot will move so fast you’ll need a strobe light to see it. Sweet dreams… https://t.co/0MYNixQXMw— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 26, 2017
Even Boston Dynamics founder, Marc Raibert, admitted that the robots are creepy in a February 2017 demonstration of a wheeled robot, saying "This is the debut presentation of what I think will be a nightmare-inducing robot if you're anything like me."
The company was sold by Google to Japanese tech conglomerate SoftBank for an undisclosed sum last year, and has not revealed its plans. Needless to say, Japan is now making robots that may or may not be able to be equipped with shoulder-mounted lasers and miniguns, and are most definitely kamikaze.
Dear Boston Dynamics - do you want the Matrix? Because this is how you get the Matrix.
How much armor can they carry?
"Steve Austin... a man barely alive.
We can rebuild him. We have the technology to create the world's first bionic man."
Err.... please forgive my reverie. I was dreaming of a TV show I once watched as a youth.
(Jamie Sommers was hot.)
In reply to How much armor can they… by Billy the Poet
During his reconstruction by NASA scientists, he had a bionic eye implanted that could discern if a person is lying. He could literally see the truth.
EDIT: As I kid I watched the bionic man, and the bionic woman. I stole from "Mindhorn," a pretty funny British take on that genre that is on Netflix.
In reply to Steve Austin... a man barely… by J S Bach
What film is the bottom video from?
In reply to During his reconstruction by… by LetThemEatRand
We ALL have that implanted eye, sir. All you need to read is the name's suffix... "berg" "stein" "wicz", "cohen", etc... Also, any precious metal... "silver", "gold", "kristol", etc...
It's pretty easy once you get the hang of it. These identifying labels make it easy to discern whether or not a whopper is being spewed.
In reply to What film is the bottom… by Lost in translation
The Animatrix: The Second Renaissance, Part 1
In reply to What film is the bottom… by Lost in translation
Which JOO is prohibited in your avatar?
In reply to What film is the bottom… by Lost in translation
Makes you wonder why he worked for a man named Goldman.
In reply to During his reconstruction by… by LetThemEatRand
But can it fold laundry?
In reply to During his reconstruction by… by LetThemEatRand
General Braveheart asks, "can we weaponize it"?
In reply to During his reconstruction by… by LetThemEatRand
See, we've got all these smart bombs, but we're wasting them in the ME. Don't we have any left for Boston?
In reply to During his reconstruction by… by LetThemEatRand
Yes, but can Atlas shrug?
It is after all a mindless machine that follows its programming, so I'm thinking yes.
Basing morality on reality and living by your own principles rather than by those imposed upon you by others is wrong and should be chastised and laughed at.
Like you I believe that morality should be based on fantasy and that I should always do what others tell me do. To hell with Ayn Rand!
In reply to Yes, but can Atlas shrug? … by LetThemEatRand
Ayn Rand was a Zionist whose moral code was "how can I profit from this." She dated Alan Greenspan. Nice role model for you I suppose, but I'll pass.
In reply to Basing morality on reality… by Billy the Poet
Yes, Ayn Rand was a Zionist. But why would you want to mischaracterize the vast bulk of her work which has nothing to do with Zionism?
You claimed that Rand promoted a mindless philosophy when in fact she said that morality should be based on reality rather than myth and that individuals should live according to their own values and not the values of others.
Rand's own personal failing aside, tell me why you disagree with those statements.
In reply to Ayn Rand was a Zionist whose… by LetThemEatRand
Duracell or Energizer batteries?
Hopefully Tesla batteries.
In reply to Duracell or Energizer… by Smerf
Jump in water and let him sink to the bottom, or, unplug him from his power source. Fukk robots!
The Terminator depended on its software. Don't program the robots for killing and they won't kill. Except for the occasional accident.
Bezos changed outfits. Definitely not a badass, just a predatory capitalist.
What are the odds they won't be programmed for killing?
In reply to The Terminator depended on… by JLarryL
DynCorp is Cyberdine and Merk is the Ubrella corporation. Maybe this is why the are so interested in the tech that can stall vehicles, otherwise those things would just get trash compacted.
You can still throw bricks at it from the roof.
Wait until they make a BBC one that runs around and buttfucks all the crackers in the name of justice
Need to get that riffled slug barrel for my shot gun, and tens of copper (very conductive) rounds. Will see how that robot moves after being hit with those.
Do these things come with a rape feature for terrorizing populations? Just curious. Does it pop out like that bikers dick gun in Dusk Till Dawn?
If at some point it can climb a tree like a chimp and swim like a dolphin, we are all done.
....and go and ruin it all with that troglodyte Jeff "Dr evil" Bezos'...
A HELO @ 200 meters, is much different than a robot with with night vision at ground level.
My Kanukistani neighbor looks like he's shit outa work again. Those Canadians are losing their asses!
I hope the fucking asshole trip's and falls into Kīlauea
Even more "terrifying," this robot identifies as a straight heterosexual white male humanoid.
It also likes hunting and has an NRA sticker on its right hydraulic quadricep.
Whaddya know.
Fear. The. Future.