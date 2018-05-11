Cryptos Crushed By 24-Hour Triple-Whammy

The last 24 hours have not been pretty for cryptocurrency bulls...
Around 1pmET, the entire space tumbled almost instantly as large blocks went through in Bitcoin, with chatter suggesting the MtGox custodian was unloading once again. Prices quickly stabilized once that selling pressure abated.
However, shortly after the US market closed at 4pmET, Nvidia announced its results, posting quarterly sales that topped expectations.
However, NVDA shares fell as the company revealed for the first time that a bigger-than-anticipated portion of the demand for its powerful graphics processors came from the volatile cryptocurrency market. And then the company said that while it generated $289 million in sales to cryptocurrency miners in the first quarter, Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress said that the company expects cryptocurrency-related revenue to fall 65% to about $100 million in the next quarter...sparking a second leg of selling pressure across the crypto-space.
And then overnight the third 'whammy' of the triple whammy struck when South Korean prosecutors raided the offices of Upbit, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges.
Bloomberg reports that authorities searched the exchange’s offices on Thursday and Friday, according to an official from the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors’ Office, who asked not to be identified citing office policy. She declined to provide further details of the raid, which was first reported by the Korea Economic Daily.
“Upbit is currently under investigation by prosecutors and is cooperating,” the exchange said in a notice to clients, adding that services such as transactions and withdrawals were unaffected and that client assets were safe.
The exchange hosted about $1.6 billion of cryptocurrency trades in the past 24 hours, making it the biggest in Korea and the fourth-largest in the world among fee-charging venues tracked by Coinmarketcap.com.
And that sent crypto prices reeling...
This pushed Bitcoin well below $9,000 to 3-week lows...
And Ethereum back below $700...
Great cryptocurrency market cap visualization by @cryptokita from January 2017 to present. pic.twitter.com/gp6kjy0uQQ— Matt Odell (@matt_odell) May 10, 2018
Comments
Does McAfee need mustard, ketchup, relish? I'll provide all the fixin's
Prices will recover by EOD.
Funny that BTC should drop on NVIDIA statements. NVIDIA makes GPU cards. Anyone mining BTC with GPU is an idiot.
Now, if Bitmain came out and said they expect demand for ASICS to drop 65%, that would be huge.
This is driven by whales unloading big positions, not NVIDIA statements. Everybody except idiots know that mining Bitcoin with GPUs is a waste of time.
Yeah and their cards are stale, everyone is waiting for the next major version.
Buying opportunity
Finger on the trigger.
BTC will close the gap at 8500.
My Monopoly money is still worth the same as yesterday.
Time for some Dick Eating.
That happens with things you can not mine with a shovel.
Coulda swore I saw the same chart for things mined with a shovel last week. So strange. If anything, one would expect demand to be skyrocketing, due to the need to plate the connector pins and circuits on computers with it to mine crypto better.
I don't know what's wrong with people. The world is scary right now, and they should be buying my gold for twice as much fiat as I paid last year. Don't they know the world is gonna end, and the post-apocalyptic raider gangs will only take gold for the last cans of vienna sausage on earth? Must be them eeeevul jews and manipulashun, not the fact that people don't want gold right now.
Not alot of support between here and $6.4K, maybe one ledge over the edge, but that's about it.
It is what it is, but there is nothing there, there.
Gonna see Boot Hill museum today. They bought lead, silver and gold.
Could be worse. At least BTC isn't down 17% like all of the shitcoin.
Falling the slope of hope of a burst bubble.
When digital illusion of wealth(Crypto's) implodes, the millennial's will see what they feel like ala Oct 1987, 2000 and 2008-09. Not sure why they can't figure out whether BTC for example is worth $50 or $15,000? Sure the whole decentralized/blockchain is great technology, but value per unit ??????