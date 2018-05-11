The Death Of Free Speech: Twitter Ramps Up 'Censorship' Of "Hate Facts"

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFplan.com,
Twitter is banning conservatives and others who don’t subscribe to the leftist mentality plaguing social media. Using the excuse that people are posting “hate facts,” the social media outlet is just shutting down accounts that post any truth that doesn’t fare well for the liberal agenda.
By now, it should be well understood that the terms “hate facts” and “hate speech” are nothing more than buzzwords used by the left as an excuse to suppress the speech of those with which they disagree. This is becoming more and more apparent as we devolve quickly toward a fully totalitarian system too.
Breitbart reported that the most high-profile individual to be banned on this basis was Islam critic Tommy Robinson, who received a permanent ban from Twitter after he posted statistics showing that Muslims are vastly overrepresented in child grooming gangs in the U.K. Robinson is now taking Twitter to court to prove that “facts are now treated as hate.”
The censorship of British accounts, including those of the Britain First team, is tied to increasing pressure from European governments for social media platforms to censor their users. Robinson claims that 10,000 Twitter accounts have been closed at the request of the U.K. government over alleged “hate.”
Facebook has banned the conservative political group Britain First for breaking its rules that prohibit “hate speech” on the social media platform. Facebook said they had “repeatedly posted content designed to incite animosity and hatred against minority groups.”
Britain First described itself as “a patriotic resistance and ‘frontline’ for our long-suffering people” that will “restore Christianity as the bedrock” of national life and put British workers first. –SHTFPlan
There are now concerns that the accounts of American users are also being shut down at the request of European governments. Nick Monroe, an independent journalist based in America, says he was banned from the platform after he began an investigation of Tell MAMA, an “anti-Islamophobia” organization based in the United Kingdom. Monroe’s account was eventually restored without explanation only after he publicized his story, and Breitbart contacted Twitter for comments.
Even when European politics aren’t involved, Twitter still punishes conservatives for making factual claims. Conservative twitter user Mark Samenfink had his account locked after claiming that black-on-black homicide was more common than other types of homicide and implying that Islamic terror attacks were more common than non-Islamic terror attacks. But these facts fly in the fact of the globalist and liberal agenda of complete government control over everyone, so Twitter is doing it’s part to suppress factual information, just like Google, and Adolf Hitler in Nazi Germany.
Twitter also refuses to address attempts by left-wingers to scam its reporting system. Pro-Israel account Ozraeli Dave was hit with a temporary suspension over a tweet in which he called out an anti-semitic tweet from another user. Facebook has used this tactic as well, suspending a conservative comedian for posting violent hate messages he’s received from liberals.
Williams stated that despite multiple reports drawing Facebook’s attention to the screenshots and the abuse he keeps receiving, Facebook failed to act. “Facebook said that they reviewed the screenshots and said that none of the threats violated Facebook’s guidelines,” said Williams. –SHTFPlan
In January, Twitter employees were caught on camera boasting about discriminating against pro-Trump, conservative accounts. One employee discussed shadowbanning political accounts, a practice that Twitter has continually denied using, while another claimed that accounts that expressed an interest in “god, guns, and America” were likely to be flagged as “bots.” Another employee, Mo Norai, explained that Twitter moderators regularly discriminated against accounts deemed to be pro-Trump.
“Censorship reflects a society’s lack of confidence in itself.” –Potter Stewart
“The things that are going to be blocked are not going to be fake stories. The things that are going to be blocked and censored, the things they are going to keep from people is going to be stuff they just don’t want you to focus on or know about.” – Melissa Dykes
skype are conducting an all-out attack on the first
just google the term 'hate' and your puter will explode with their agenda
funny that their 'entertainment' is all hate all the time. perhaps we should call our work entertainment too
hate fact: Different Races have different average IQ's
https://youtu.be/6lsa_97KIlc
75% of the shit that flows through Twitter is hate/false on both sides. I followed Trump for 2 days before I just couldn't take it anymore...Right vs. Left retard comments are just brutally painful.
Twitter is not a government agency. Free Speech is not dead. We are free to not use twitter. The headline is absurd.
No. Twitter is not a government agency. However...
10. Twitter is not a government agency. Free Speech is not dead. We are free to not use twitter. The headline is absurd.
bingo. let the lefties sit in their echo chamber, they will grow tired and be back on the prowl for another avenue to attack..
give them rope,, lots of fvkn rope..
Everyone uninstall Twitter right now and Twitter is toast.
Governments are just the most powerful gang around. Nothing special about their wisdom or motives.
The Death Of Free Speech: Twitter Ramps Up 'Censorship' Of "Facts"
Truthed it
“Hate Facts.” Another in a long list of made up words.
Here’s couple more:
Assault Rifle & White Privilege.
It was a “LEAK” not a hack. Control the Language, Control the Scripted False Narrative.
His name was Seth Rich.
It's getting to the point where a white bread taxpayer can't hang out anywhere.
Hold my beer, cuz.
twatter has been suspending anyone critical of islamic filth for quite some time.
hate fact:
white-led governments kill more people than black-led governments
conclusion?
[ I oppose censorship,
and I also oppose
arguments which make illogical conclusions
based on the factual falsehood of equating correlation as cause]
And the Asians (communist Chinese) put everyone to shame. The Asians also have the highest average IQ on average. Now do black led gov't kill count when it comes to killing their own people via miss management and then their populations starving to death? Or do Black populations lack the necessary intelligence to manage to kill large populations of people?
See how much just bring up these facts or the questions related to them piss off people.
Why do so many white folks live in run down trailer parks?
Usery? Demonizing of Christianity?
Better question: Why are whites demonized when everyone likes the towns/cities/countries they run due to the plumbing, electrical, engineering, policing, courts. ect??
Asshole.
I have no idea, Whites don't lead in average IQ among the races. Why do so many whites live in high rise pent houses? Perhaps its because there are more white people in the US?
Lets throw this hate fact in as well, there are less retarded women vs men (low IQ), however there are also less women vs men that have Genius level IQ's.
Why do so many white folks live in run down trailer parks?
Maybe to get away from the dindus, & the Rosensteinenbergs
There is evidence that all races other than Dindu, will chose to live away from the Dindus.
Lol. That is a hate fact. However one should point out that Caucasians are not number one. Merely discussing these issues does not make one a supremacist.
Different populations have different characteristics. The population who can flee middle east war legally with passport, visa, and plane ticket are superior on average in just about every way compared to the population that enters illegally after being smuggled over. There is no comparison. People are not all the same. It is amazing that has to be repeated. People are not all the same.
I did in another post on this article, the Asians are on top as a race for average IQ.
In reply to Lol. That is a hate fact. … by Vilfredo Pareto
Whomever has an active Twitter or Facebook account, deserves to be "regulated" and monitored, IMO. Pull it......
Don't fall for the IQ bs.
Fact of the matter is that all races have limitless potential and we're all of the human race.
You will find, that everything is merely a biology of belief.
You give me a group of black kids, brown kids, white kids, you give me any race or any religion: and they will be trained to believe that they can do anything and are fantastic. And? That is exactly what will start to happen.
The Jewish Religion has perverted this by Black Magic. So they want to say that only the Jewish kid is it, and the rest are animals. That is called Black Magic. Bringing others down to raise yourself up is Black Magic. Black Magic always loses and is for losers.
What is happening now is that the Satanic Jewish religion is finally, being burned down to the ground. No more fucking around. It is time to clear the World Stage of ignorant evil. Socrates was right, evil is only tremendous ignorance. This sick cult that tried to convince you that they were smart—was the dumbest Black Magic act in town.
www.21stcenturyworldmessage.com
I agree with a highly motivated person can totally out perform a unmotivated person with a higher IQ.
For example, The Magic Negro.
You shall accept cultural ethnic cleansing/genocide or yee shall be jailed!!!
Don't ya hate it when that happens?
Have a good weekend fellow ZH'rs, I've gotta head to the mountains for a 3-day send-off for a lifelong friend. My/our world will not be as good of place without him.
Stay safe and sane...
BT
Twitter is a joke if it can only be used for globalist approved "free speech".
Fcuk Twitter!...gab.ai is the place to be!
Wait for that swan then the Iron curtain comes down, its happened many times in the past why should now be different?
Simple; STOP using Twitter. I wonder when a free speech alternative to these censorship programs is created. We need a new Youtube also
Google, Facebook and all the social media are censoring. It will ramp up before the midterms. It will eventually be their undoing. We need an Internet Bill Of Rights.
No, we need an internet liberal enema.
Or some other clever person, that sees a market niche for free speech content, and creates his own uncensored version of Youtube. Watch the people flock to it
Boycott.
Hate Speech = The truth about Islam =
Pedophilia
Beastiality
Rape Gangs
Repression of Females
Female Genital Mutilation
Murder of Homosexuals
The problem in Britain, and soon to be all of Europe, is that there are so many Islamics that they have achieved political power to the degree that they can force censorship of the Truth about Islam.
Islamics support "multiculturalism", but only until they can achieve total control, then its nothing but theocratic repression going forward .... Christian or Jew? .... you are a "nonbeliever".
Just ask the Armenians, or the Christians in Lebanon .... or the Christians in Syria ... (if you can find any left) what happenned after Islam gained control of society ...
Bravo Tommy!
How you can tell you have entered a moslem no go zone? There are no women on the streets. A real French woman checks it out
https://youtu.be/5tSYGfEg1IY
That's true, and it will be firmly dealt with. But don't just look at Islam fanatics.
Look at the real Semitic problem, the Satanic Jews. For they are steering you to look at Muslims.
You're being used if you only see what they are showing you on American owned Satanic Judaic media.
Don't let these arrogant Jewish assholes use you any longer. Get wise.
Who do you think is flooding Europe with immigrants? That's right. Look to Israel. How many immigrants are being flooded into Israel?
Get the picture?
This is very true, the Muslims wouldn't even be here if it wasn't for whining liberal kike media manufacturing consent for it.
Before everyone got too jew wise thanks to the internet and a final glorious solution could be implemented, they pulled the stopgap measure and encouraged Muslims to go to Europe, Canada, Australia and America under the guise of "refugees".
Now we have to deal with the Muslims that should be in the M.E. near israel so they can get the cultural enrichment (knife attacks, trucks of peace, gang rape, child grooming, acid attacks) they so sorely lack and we have in abundance.
It's not going to work. For the religion and false state of hate is already burning down: Satanic Judaic Zionism.
These Satanic Jews are so dumb, they think they can simply walk right in and control a few gate post positions to control you.
No fucking around Yahoo, Trump, under Rothschild. Listen up. Satanic Judaism will no longer be allowed upon the World Stage. Satanic Zionism is going to be burned down completely—faster than the Twin Towers you Zionist sick assholes brought down. Something is coming in over your heads. Fire.
www.21stcenturyworldmessage.com
Glad I don't use either of those mediums.
Soumission
— Houellebecq
The 1984 of our time.
