Elon Musk Releases Video Of First Completed "Loop" Tunnel Under Los Angeles

Now that NHTSA has joined the NTSB in probing the "secret sauce" inside Tesla's unexpectedly inflammable batteries after the latest deadly Model S crash in which two teenagers were burned to death, trapped inside the electric vehicle, Elon Musk needed another distraction.

He delivered it late on Thursday when the CEO released a video of the first completed tunnel that makes up the "Loop" electric transit network under Los Angeles, being currently built by Musk's The Boring Company.

As reported previously, the Boring Company had already completed a 305-feet (100 meters) tunnel with an entrance in SpaceX’s parking lot in Hawthorne last year when they also started working on extending the tunnel by 2 miles in Hawthorne toward the Los Angeles International Airport, according to a proposal with the municipality. With last nith's update, it looks like they have now completed that tunnel.

This is what Musk wrote on Instagram:

First Boring Company tunnel under LA almost done! Pending final regulatory approvals, we will be offering free rides to the public in a few months.

Super huge thanks to everyone that helped with this project. Strong support from public, elected officials & regulators is critical to success.

As mentioned in prior posts, once fully operational (demo system rides will be free), the system will always give priority to pods for pedestrians & cyclists for less than the cost of a bus ticket.

The post included a time-lapse video of movement through the Loop tunnel:

 

The tunnel, once completed, is expected to serve as the proof of concept for the company’s vision of a network of tunnels under Los Angeles. As Elektrek adds, the Boring Company unveiled a concept map of the planned Los Angeles tunnel network last year and they are already working to receive approval from regulators for other tunnels in the network.

The good news: unlike Tesla, there is no risk of the Boring Company suspending operations any time soon if it can't obtain funding - Elon Musk just injected $100MM of his own money in the company:

The Los Angeles project is also only one of several projects that the Boring Company is working on now that it is flush with cash. They recently raised $112.5 million, which came mostly from Musk himself.

In addition to his project in LA, Musk’s latest startup is also working on a mix of ‘loop’ and hyperloop project on the east coast and a loop a mass transit system in Chicago. On Friday, the CEO said that another hyperloop project could get started between Los Angeles and San Francisco as soon as next year (taxpayer subsidies contingent):

As a reminder, the LA-SF route was the original hyperloop route proposed by Musk as an example for his white paper on the hyperloop technology to transport people inside pods propelled at high speeds inside low-pressure tubes; it remains unclear just how the hyperloop will offset for the risk of a major faultline-breaching earthquake.

Musk plans to use Tesla’s electric powertrain technology for the propulsion system with Elektrek reporting that Tesla plans to sell $400,000 worth of ‘electric motors and batteries’ to the startup in order to build the prototypes.

Yes.  Of course the tunnels will also have the latest radiation load providing instant everything for everyone in the tunnels; it will be glowingly successful. This may actually be the key to blowing up LA so the politicians can rebuild it for more profits and higher taxes.  Lithium batteries and a tunnel too.  Then there's the ease of child trafficking and the market for body parts unseen in all the "little tunnels" off the big tunnels. 

Hope they have some good black boxes with video cameras on those pods.  When about 20 of those pods end up smashing into the same rock like 2 seconds apart, it's gonna be epic fireworks and red mist.  I can already hear Tom Brokejaw saying "I must warn you this is graphic footage, not for the faint of heart".

Yet another waste of Taxpayer money.....will this shit government never stop wasting our money?

Fucking Idiots are running this country......

Ya, the Bullshitt Train is working great too...

""But that plan has been crushed by the acknowledgment Tuesday that the cost of building just 119 miles of rail between the farm towns of Madera and Wasco has soared from about $6 billion to $10.6 billion, siphoning off money that the authority had planned to allocate to the ultimate goal of connecting Los Angeles and San Francisco.""

Why do I expect to see the amusement park 'cars' from a kiddy ride down there, on little rails, when he offers these "free rides" in a month?

 

Is this supposed to be part of the hyper loop?  Dear Elon. California. Earthquakes. Near vacuum? 

 

As to the LA to SanFran.... Keeping a vacuum in a tube built with sections and seams at the connections is a recipe for disaster with current technology.  Even the smallest fissure will get ripped open by the pressure differential between the inside and outside of the sectional tube and a wall of air will be forced through the tube at the speed of sound. What will that do to each section's seams? What will it do when it hits the pod carrying people that is travelling at 1/10th the speed of that wall of air? What will it do when it hits the station at the end of the tunnel? 

 

If it's not hyper loop, then is it just another subway? 

 

Sure looks like just another layer in the ponzi scheme with the Boring company using Elon's money to buy stuff from one of his other companies. You can't make this stuff up.

Did Tesla actually claim that their massive Li-ion battery packs were non-flammable?  That's hilarious.

If it's any consolation to the parents, your idiot kids probably would have autopilot crashed a gas-powered car into a tree anyway, and burned up the good ol' fashioned Paul Walker way.

One hundred million dollars does not go far on such projects today! Just look at Teslas cash burn.

Whenever Musk is in trouble he goes into a dance, anything to distract or take eyes off the past promises he has failed to carry out. Like the proverbial snake oil salesman hyping the miraculous powers of his product and making outlandish claims accompanied by a tremendous amount of razzle-dazzle Musk tends to over promise. More on this subject in the article below.

 http://Elon Musk Continues to Razzle Dazzle The Masses html

The local governments should just outlaw automobiles and make The Loop mandatory for all y'all Californian goyim.  Yep, now that's how you create guaranteed revenue streams!

Okay, so we've got his safety-tested electric vehicle technology moving "pressurized pods in near vacuum tunnels & faster than jetliner".

What could go wrong???