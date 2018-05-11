European Stocks Surge To Longest Win Streak Since 2015 (As Economic Data Collapses)

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 05/11/2018 - 11:27

European stocks are up seven straight weeks (the longest win streak since March 2015), accelerating into the green for 2018 this week...

All as European economic data surprises crash to their weakest since August 2011.

Once again - bad news is good news...

Draghi gets his excuse to keep doing "whatever it takes" and drone-like investors buy on his coat-tails.

