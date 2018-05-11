European Stocks Surge To Longest Win Streak Since 2015 (As Economic Data Collapses)

European stocks are up seven straight weeks (the longest win streak since March 2015), accelerating into the green for 2018 this week...
All as European economic data surprises crash to their weakest since August 2011.
Once again - bad news is good news...
Draghi gets his excuse to keep doing "whatever it takes" and drone-like investors buy on his coat-tails.
Comments
No one loses. Trophies for everyone really does work.
Euro Down = Market up
But when the $ goes up = Dow up
XAU XAG
Dalio must be having night terrors...
He screwed up... thinking with logic and believing in true price discovery
Cant lose ever.
ECB and SNB buying everything.
Cant lose ever.
Cant lose ever.
Trumpism....
Exit scam.
Bullseye. Plunge protection. The sell orders are not cleared till Monday.
Ray Dalio is the new Gartman :)
Avoid investing in Banks many are already in trouble.
Pulling out of EM and getting into EU?
The Ponzi gets a little Ponzier every passing year.
Draghi should change his name to Arthur Ponzirelli.
Even the news breaking this week about it's faulty cars manufactured between 2007-2011, which all require to be recalled, didn't much impact BMW's share price.
As you say bad news is good news.
They know all problems can be fixed with limitless free money
Cost to BMW?
Zero
Free bank money for ALL (if you are rich and own stocks).
If you are almost broke just loan more money and buy more stawks.
What could go wrong.
European Economic Surprise Index ?
So where do you trade that ?
I see a big surprise coming soon.