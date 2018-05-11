Export Prices Surge Ahead Of Imports, Highest Inflation Since Nov 2011

US export price growth (+3.8% YoY) has now accelerated faster than import prices (+3.3% YoY) as April printed well below expectations of a 3.9% YoY gain).
-
Import Price MoM +0.3% vs +0.5% exp.
-
Export Price MoM +0.6% vs +0.5% exp.
-
Import Price YoY +3.3% vs +3.9% exp.
-
Export Price YoY +3.8%
This is the fastest export price growth since Nov 2011..
So the US is importing deflation and exporting inflation with China import prices deflating modestly in the last month...
Comments
and a budget surplus to boot.........man we are awesome.....until next month; all the .gov stats workers have their erasers at the ready.
Bag of beans 1.00, Bag of Rice 1.00, Can of Beer 1.00. Beans, Rice and Beer! The economy!
Well...it’s not gonna drop with an 20% increase in gas in two months..
Shouldn't those tarriffs fix this?