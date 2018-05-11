Export Prices Surge Ahead Of Imports, Highest Inflation Since Nov 2011

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 05/11/2018 - 08:38

US export price growth (+3.8% YoY) has now accelerated faster than import prices (+3.3% YoY) as April printed well below expectations of a 3.9% YoY gain).

  • Import Price MoM +0.3% vs +0.5% exp.

  • Export Price MoM +0.6% vs +0.5% exp.

  • Import Price YoY +3.3% vs +3.9% exp.

  • Export Price YoY +3.8%

This is the fastest export price growth since Nov 2011..

 

So the US is importing deflation and exporting inflation with China import prices deflating modestly in the last month...

