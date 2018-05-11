FBI Veteran Blasts The Agency's "Shocking Disrespect For Congress"

Did the tide just change? Yesterday, we detailed The Wall Street Journal's extraordinary claims that The FBI hid a mole in the Trump campaign and the ongoing debacle playing out between House Intel Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-CA), the Department of Justice, and the Mueller investigation concerning a cache of intelligence that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein refuses to hand over.
And tonight, The Wall Street Journal again dares to publish an op-ed from a 33-year veteran of The FBI who reflects on the debacle above, proclaiming his "shock" at the disrespect being shown to Congress...
"When I was at the bureau, lawmakers’ requests for information got prompt responses..."
As Thomas Baker exclaims "it truly is a change in culture."
Last week we learned that some Republican members of Congress are considering articles of impeachment against Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein if he doesn’t hand over certain Federal Bureau of Investigation documents. In January, House Speaker Paul Ryan had to threaten the deputy attorney general and FBI Director Christopher Wray with contempt to get them to comply with a House subpoena for documents about the Steele dossier.
I spent 33 years in the FBI, including several working in the Office of Congressional and Public Affairs. The recent deterioration in the bureau’s relationship with Congress is shocking. It truly is a change in culture.
Former Directors William Webster (1978-87) and Louis Freeh (1993-2001) insisted that the FBI respond promptly to any congressional request. In those days a congressional committee didn’t need a subpoena to get information from the FBI. Yes, we were particularly responsive to the appropriations committees, which are key to the bureau’s funding. But my colleagues and I shared a general sense that responding to congressional requests was the right thing to do.
The bureau’s leaders often reminded us of Congress’s legitimate oversight role. This was particularly true of the so-called Gang of Eight, which was created by statute to ensure the existence of a secure vehicle through which congressional leaders could be briefed on the most sensitive counterintelligence or terrorism investigations.
On Aug. 27, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes asked the FBI to deliver certain documents immediately. The bulk of the documents weren’t actually delivered until Jan. 11. I can’t imagine Mr. Webster or Mr. Freeh tolerating such a delay. One of the documents Mr. Nunes requested is the electronic communication believed to have initiated the counterintelligence investigation of Donald Trump in July 2016. The FBI had previously provided a redacted text of that communication, but the Intelligence Committee wanted to see more.
On March 23 the bureau essentially told the committee it wouldn’t lift the redactions. There are legitimate reasons why the FBI would want certain portions of a sensitive document redacted, such as when information comes from a foreign partner. But there are ways around such difficulties. Select members of Congress have in the past been allowed to read highly sensitive documents under specific restrictions.
Former FBI Director James Comey didn’t even inform the Gang of Eight that the bureau had opened a counterintelligence investigation into the campaign of a major-party candidate for president. He testified on March 20, 2017, that he had kept Congress in the dark about the Trump investigation because he’d been advised to do so by his assistant director of counterintelligence—due to “the sensitivity of the matter.”
The Gang of Eight exists for precisely this purpose. Not using it is inexplicable.
This isn’t the way a law-enforcement agency should behave under our system of separation of powers.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions must push Mr. Wray to get the FBI’s relationship with Congress back on track. It won’t be easy, but the American people deserve it and the Constitution demands it.
One wonders how long before Mr. Baker - a retired FBI special agent and legal attaché - is 'probed' for being a puppet of Putin? Or when The Wall Street Journal will be 'investigated' for 'something... anything' just to slow their roll a little on this anti-establishment tilt they seem to have taken. Either way, for now, it is a refreshing change to read some common sense.
Respect is earned. Or in the case of congress, not.
When Congress has no power, no one respects them.
When was the last time they did anything significant or remarkable??? Like ending the fed, stopping endless wars, etc?
Maybe the fuckers at the FBI, CIA, and NSA should be first under the knife . . . when .gov can no longer claim control.
Emergency false flag distraction needed...just stretch this out for a few more months and maybe the voters for the Dems will swell...
The FBI served Obama. They serve him still.
They got Obamasized.
Time they get Trumproasted!
What the retired guy doesn't understand is that they have totally crossed the line into criminal behavior and showing respect for anybody is not a concern. Their only concern is to obfuscate and save their own corrupt asses for as long as they can. Because once it comes out, it's over for them and there's not going back or fixing things.
This isn’t the way a law-enforcement agency should behave under our system of separation of powers.
The FBI isn't a law enforcement agency, it's an unaccountable political weapon.
This is exactly why I have always been a big proponent of seizing the government pensions of "criminal public servants".
And that goes for the "public servants" who can never seem to balance the national checkbook too ;-)
all presidents serve them.
"It won’t be easy, but the American people deserve it and the Constitution demands it."
Just looked at the Constitution.
Can't find anything about an FBI or a gang of eight.
Missing the bigger picture...
They have power, it's not being used for some reason. This was 15 months ago.
CHAFFETZ ASKS JUSTICE DEPARTMENT TO UPHOLD INSTITUTIONAL INTERESTS OF CONGRESS
https://oversight.house.gov/release/chaffetz-asks-justice-department-up…
with a 15% approval rating I believe the story is already in on that bunch
When Mitch and Paul Ryan are your leader then you are shit out of luck
The bombshell memo. Boo!
When Mitch, Paul Ryan, Sessions, and Obuttfuck are all members of the same bath house you are definitely SOL.
While Chairman Mao's oft-quoted decree that "All power comes from the barrel of a gun" is the supreme truth, the ultimate reality is that violence, or the threat of violence, will continue to rule over the hearts and minds of humanity.
Until one is willing to pick up a weapon and commit extreme violence by defying the State's stormtroopers and jack-booted thugs with equal violence, then nothing will change for the better.
Supposedly we're civilized. If Pagliano was tossed in prison (like you or I would have been for ignoring congressional subpoenas...twice) the others who are in the habit of thumbing their noses might behave differently.
The DNC servers are another example. Congress could do something about that.
But they don't.
Agree, although it still comes down to the threat of violence.
Once the threat of violence is reversed, then any semblance of government becomes moot.
One must be willing to sacrifice their own life through the use of violence...against the State.
The U.S. Constitution REQUIRES compliance by the DOJ bureaucrats with congressional orders and subpoenas.
The swamp has no respect for congress and it's their own fault..
It all started with Rove and spread globally, a phenomenon that still goes unrecognized.
Rove defies subpoena, refuses to testify:
https://www.denverpost.com/2008/07/10/rove-defies-subpoena-refuses-to-testify/
Lerner:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yIi6PZ8JVgU
Americans hardly bat an eye at this sedition and now reap the predictable - and predicted - results.
Nothing new going on here, this time they just happen to get caught.
BS story. Until arrests are made, nothing has changed.
these are drips over the transom. And we all know it only takes ONE drip (at the margin) for the whole thing to collapse.
maybe this Agent greases the skids for another Agent to stand up. Then another. Drip, drip, drip.
Problem is, Mueller has 20 top lawyers bailing out their boat with an unlimited budget.
Who wins?
Did the tide change? Fuck all with that. The FBI junta is still doin dat coup shit nigga
Some amazing shit happening lately. It's actually hard to wrap your head around it all. The country is lost to corruption. It's bad. Not much else needs to be said. It's bad.
That guy must have just awaken from a long long nap. Obama and Clinton have corrupted every fuking think in DC to a higher degree. The senate is as corrupt as the Obama/Clinton Cabal.
Judge Roy Bean speaking about the FBI/CIA/Congress
I understand you have taken exception to my calling you whores. I'm sorry. I apologize. I ask you to note that I did not call you callous-ass strumpets, fornicatresses, or low-born gutter sluts. But I did say "whores." No escaping that. And for that slip of the tongue, I apologize.
Congress has yielded all power to the Exec so to can seem important but never get blamed...useless now. In Nevada our Assembly allows bills to come to the floor as "MUST PASS" ....these guys are redundant...and did I mention therefore USELESS?
The FBI has devolved into oppressive scum.
Either that or they've heard my "what do the people think" Temperature Sensors goin off and bitching again. I presume they're off trying to pull up the corners of the Rug with bent needle nose pliars, for Operation Clean sweeper, the problem is the Carpet will be DIRTY, LUMPY and unsafe.
Deactivate the FBI.
Remember these people will blow a few more holes in this sinking ship as they exit out the door or exit out of this life. These people really think they are the smartest people in the room. The ones that know they are not the smartest are just smug assholes who managed to bumble their way thru life and somehow ended up in charge. Survival creates leaders by default.
When they were one and the same they got along very well. MAGA
"I spent 33 years in the FBI"
That sounds like the 33 years Gina Haspel spent in the CIA
33 yrs? 1 year in training, 32 fucking off making puppies.
Fuck Congress. How about FBI's disrespect for the Rule of Law, the US Constitution, the Bill of Rights, and all American Citizens?
As a realist, the worst is yet to come. We will look back on this and long for it.
Isn't this the gumment agency that was founded by a guy who kept secret files on his enemies and liked to run around in women's undies as a prelude to buggery?
What's the problem then?
Why should it have any congressional respect?
Congress hasn't arrested James Clapper, so why should the FBI have any fear?
The escalating deterioration of the “Russia, Russia, Russia” scam is long before the MidTermElections: UH OH!
None of this was supposed to be needed: “Clinton Will Win” - “I should be way ahead” “There will never be a President Trump”
Halper could be the breaking of the dike, but I’m not really holding my breath.
The two sides of this - either the Obama Administration (+ Clinton cartel, Comey, Brennan, et el) or the Trump Administration - have grown farther and farther apart. One side is truly very guilty & there has to be a huge price paid.
So much information being tossed out, it has to come to resounding conclusion
Who nominated Sessions & Wray? This is one large Kabuki Show for theatre goers consumption.
>I spent 33 years in the FBI, including several working in the Office of Congressional and Public Affairs. The recent deterioration in the bureau’s relationship with Congress is shocking.
But covering up JFK's murder, 9/11, and the vegas shootings isn't shocking?
They are always trying to shine that turd. Any type of spookish agency is always running constant positive publicity campaigns for themselves.
I have no confidence in the Justice Department, FBI, Congress, Republican Party, Democratic Party, and all Congressional Commitees. Did I miss anyone? USA SES management FAILS.
The key part in this, as it has always been, is the simple fact the Gang Of Eight by law must be told every four months about the existence of a probe like the type going on with the Fake Russia collusion bullshit....Think about that..That level of lawlessness and spit in your face arrogance....laws are for little people according to Obama FBI/DOJ...
I don't respect congress either. They are both arbitrary.