Here Is Trump's Blueprint For Lowering Drug Prices

With Trump set to unveil his vision for lowering drug prices as part of his "American Patients First" initiative, moments ago the department of Health and Human Services released a blueprint plan on drug prices.
While the full 44 page report is at the back here is the summary of how Trump hopes to lower drug prices:
- Increased Competition
- Better Negotiation
- Incentives for Lower List Prices
- Lowering Out-of-Pocket Costs
An quick skim of the plan, highlights the following section:
- Considering fiduciary status for Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs)
And some more details from the Plan:
Increased Competition:
- Immediate Actions
- Steps to prevent manufacturer gaming of regulatory processes such as Risk Evaluation and Management Strategies (REMS)
- Measures to promote innovation and competition for biologics
- Developing proposals to stop Medicaid and Affordable Care Act programs from raising prices in the private market
- Further Opportunities
- Considering how to encourage sharing of samples needed for generic drug development
- Additional efforts to promote the use of biosimilars
Better Negotiation
- Immediate Actions
- Experimenting with value-based purchasing in federal programs
- Allowing more substitution in Medicare Part D to address price increases for singlesource generics
- Reforming Medicare Part D to give plan sponsors significantly more power when negotiating with manufacturers
- Sending a report to the President on whether lower prices on some Medicare Part B drugs could be negotiated for by Part D plans
- Leveraging the Competitive Acquisition Program in Part B.
- Working across the Administration to assess the problem of foreign free-riding
- Further Opportunities
- Considering further use of value-based purchasing in federal programs, including indication-based pricing and long-term financing
- Removing government impediments to value-based purchasing by private payers
- Requiring site neutrality in payment
- Evaluating the accuracy and usefulness of current national drug spending data
- Investigating tools to address foreign government threats of compulsory licensing or IP theft that may be harming innovation and development, driving up U.S. drug prices
Incentives for Lower List Prices
- Immediate Actions
- FDA evaluation of requiring manufacturers to include list prices in advertising
- Updating Medicare’s drug-pricing dashboard to make price increases and generic competition more transparent
- Further Opportunities
- Measures to restrict the use of rebates, including revisiting the safe harbor under the Anti-Kickback statute for drug rebates
- Additional reforms to the rebating system
- Using incentives to discourage manufacturer price increases for drugs used in Part B and Part D
- Considering fiduciary status for Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs)
- Reforms to the Medicaid Drug Rebate Program
- Reforms to the 340B Drug Discount Program
- Considering changes to HHS regulations regarding drug copay discount cards
Lowering Out-of-Pocket Costs
- Immediate Actions
- Prohibiting Part D contracts from preventing pharmacists’ telling patients when they could pay less out-of-pocket
- by not using insurance
- Improving the usefulness of the Part D Explanation of Benefits statement by including information about drug price increases and lower cost alternatives
- Further Opportunities
- More measures to inform Medicare Part B and D beneficiaries about lower-cost alternatives
- Providing better annual, or more frequent, information on costs to Part D beneficiaries
Of course, if Trump is indeed serious in his crackdown on pharma and drug companies, then the record IRR pharma companies reap through lobbying is about to crash.
Keep an eye on lobby spend to determine if Trump's plan is just more fluff or has some hope of actually working.
Although judging by the market reaction, the plan does appear to have some bit:
- BI NA HEALTHCARE SUPPLY CHAIN INDEX FALLS TO SESSION LOWS
- CVS, EXPRESS SCRIPTS DIP TO SESSION LOWS ON PRICING BLUEPRINT
- WALGREENS, CVS FALL TO SESSION LOWS AS TRUMP SPEAKS
And here are the prepared remarks by the US HHS Secretary, Alex M. Azar, who spoke alongside Trump today at the Rose Garden:
Thank you, Mr. President for that powerful call to action, and for your leadership on this issue.
You have made it clear how important it is to bring down healthcare costs for the American people and get better deals on drug pricing in particular. That’s why you’ve made history today, by laying out the most comprehensive plan of action for drug affordability of any president.
The problem of high prescription drug costs is something that’s been talked about in Washington for a long time. But that’s all it’s been: talk, talk, talk.
We are privileged to have a president finally taking action, by laying out a blueprint for solving these problems using private-sector competition and private sector negotiation.
We’re not going to propose cheap political gimmicks. The President’s blueprint is a sophisticated approach to reforming and improving our system.
Everyone at HHS is rolling up their sleeves to get to work on this.
Let me just give a couple examples: Think about all the time everybody spends watching drug company ads, and how much information companies are required to put in them. If we want to have a real market for drugs, why not have them disclose their prices in the ads, too?
Consumers would have much more balanced information, and companies would have a very different set of incentives for setting their prices.
We’re immediately going to look into having the FDA require this.
President Trump has called for tougher negotiation and better deals, so we’re going to deliver on that, too. Our blueprint brings the latest negotiation tools to our government programs and expands private-sector negotiation to parts of Medicare that have never had negotiation.
These are just some of the more than 50 actions HHS has planned or under consideration. This is not a one-and-done deal—it is a comprehensive process.
We are going to drive real change in this system, while continuing to lead the world in innovation.
So thank you again, Mr. President, for your vision and leadership. We’re eager to get to work.
With real competition and the right incentives, your blueprint is going to finally put American patients first.
Full plan below (pdf link):
Comments
Yet IHE is up still. Odd. Just like healthcare stocks was announced by Obama. Went up the day it was signed, and went up the day it was repealed. Heads or Tails, they win.
In reply to Pharma ETF up. by evoila
These proposals seem reasonable, I for one stay away from Big Pharma as much as possible but I think this will help to bring in competition.
In reply to Take the RED PILLS. Throw… by TheWholeYearInn
Other countries make drugs.
Don't buy expensive American drugs.
In reply to These proposals seem… by JimmyJones
Other countries make drugs.
Don't buy expensive American drugs.
Nice idea but there are multiple laws in place to make sure that doesn't happen.
In reply to Other countries make drugs… by jal
12 years ago I bought erythromycin online from Mexico dirt cheap. Screwed the mailman up. He' didn't know what to do, or if it was legal. I assured him it was (don't know if it still is)
In reply to Other countries make drugs… by jal
Yeah, Mexico is the answer for many. A prescription I use costs $328 for a thirty day supply in the US, plus the doctor's cut for writing the script.
Same drug, same manufacturer $6 in Mexico - plus it's a 60 day supply and double strength. Needless to say I take regular trips south.
[The whole drug cartel is a scam to rip us a new one. The only winning move is not to play...]
In reply to Years ago I bought… by Oldguy05
I stay away as well. But why not just let me buy them online with no prescription if I need them. I know what I need. I'm tired of having to buy drugs sold for animals (which are the same as for people)
edit: You should see my SHTF med bad:)
In reply to These proposals seem… by JimmyJones
The best way to save on meds is not to take them. 95% of all the medicines are unnecessary, dangerous, and addictive.
In reply to I stay away as well. But why… by Oldguy05
Yep. I'm an RN that NEVER goes to see a doctor. However, occasionally there is a need for antibiotics.
I take nothing but a baby aspirin a day and an occasional nebulizer of iodine, CBD oil or colloidal silver.
In reply to The best way to save on meds… by Stuck on Zero
Yes. Some of us Deplorables have been pushing similar ideas for wider segments of the health care industry. I helped write the proposal below along with some others.
Feel free to share.
A Competitive ‘Big Bang’ for U.S. Health Care Reform
The Bottom Line
The U.S. health care industry needs a transformational ‘big bang’ transition to competition. President Trump should demand industry cooperation for the creation of a $100 billion fund, paid for up front by the industry. This fund would be used to pay the profits for those elements of the industry that demonstrate significant efficiency gains over the following three years, by greatly increasing supplier choice and bidding at all key cost points. The fund would also be used for immediate premium relief for all American households. Catastrophic care and pharmaceutical negotiations would be handled in separate arrangements, leaving a huge new competitive health care sector for nearly all services.
The Problem
Health care is directly in the new Administration’s sights. There is immense appetite for change. Replacing the Affordable Care Act is proving an elusive quest for the establishment Republicans. On the Democratic side, a mix of timid incremental fixes rests uneasily with an urge to socialize the entire health care sector. If the next reforms fail, systemic collapse or a national single-payer scheme become by far the most likely outcomes. Indeed, we may see both.
The Big Idea
Facing this extreme strategic risk, it is clear that the President has an opportunity to bring in the executives of the Nation’s health care insurers, major care providers, and pharmaceutical firms. He can make, and expect to win, very tough demands and come to very big deals with these executives.
Making a large proportion of this industry into a highly competitive free market has a huge potential to benefit the American public. Cost savings, efficiency gains, better services, and more choices are all possible. This can be done as it has been in financial services, energy markets, and other examples across numerous countries. The ‘big bang’ of a planned leap from fully regulated to largely market-driven industry is really no longer just an option for health care in the U.S. It is, simply, necessary.
One lesson based on experience in other industries is crucial for U.S. health care, due to the size, complexity, and highly varied nature of industry service delivery. In cases where the exact nature of cost points and potential efficiency gains are opaque or otherwise hidden from policymakers, the use of very large incentives can force industry to find the efficiencies without excessive regulatory oversight.
The Proposal
Now is the time for a fresh proposal—one based on the fundamentally American and bipartisan tenets of liberty, free markets, and the quest for innovation. A proposal that blows by the status quo and the short-sighted strategies of the industry powers that be. A proposal, most importantly, that can be implemented quickly, offer premium relief to Americans, and create a permanent shift in an industry that makes up 20 percent of the U.S. economy.
What the President should demand is the creation of a $100 billion fund, paid for up front by the industry. One name for this could be the Joint Operations-Premium Yield (JOPY) fund. This fund would be used to pay the profits for those elements of the industry that demonstrate significant efficiency gains over the following three years. In other words, profitability would become conditional on meeting performance targets, rather than gaming the system. But on the upside, the level of profits need not be limited or regulated beyond meeting the targets for increased competition. Success would be both lucrative and unlimited, within the competitive market.
For the first time, corporate boardrooms would be seeking lean and efficient cost structures rather than padding and gold plating (to inflate or hide excess profits). Insurance companies, hospitals, medical partnerships, and patients would all share a common goal, to meet needs at the lowest cost. In practice, the key notion is to embed bidding and arbitrage throughout the system. At least five competitive sources should be sought, or if necessary created, for as many cost points as possible. Foreign providers and procedures should be allowed to compete in open marketplaces. Rewards, bonuses and other incentives should be developed at many levels to spur innovation and efficiency.
In this manner, one three-year ‘big bang’ would be the genesis of a culture of competition and, one can hope, excellence in service delivery.
Supporting Experience
Decades of work across dozens of countries and diverse economic sectors has shown that the key to well-functioning markets is to establish as much competitive bidding and price arbitrage as possible into the system. One, two or even three potential suppliers of goods and services are nearly always insufficient. Five to seven competing suppliers has been shown to be a very strong indicator that bidding and arbitrage will push prices down (competitive pricing), rather than up (oligopolistic pricing). The raw truth is, there is no such thing as neutral price arbitrage. It can only work for the consumer, and economic efficiency, or against them. This is why identification of key cost points, and putting a high priority on developing depth in the supply pool, is of the utmost importance in any market-based reform plan. Ensuring that bidding and arbitrage function as pervasively and successfully as possible is paramount. And yet, it is not as simple as simply imagining that these competitive structures can operate literally everywhere. All industries and national settings are unique (and in the U.S., some state and regions are large enough to have their own unique conditions). Paraphrasing Einstein, “make every industry as competitive as possible—but no more.”
Issues and Responses
Identifying true market failure and unique limits to competition is also needed. Market-based reforms fail when they are pushed too far or ignore fundamental, empirical facts about the industry. For the U.S. health care system there are two areas that should not be forced into a minimally regulated market.
First, catastrophic care can be seen as the long end of the risk tail for health care costs. It is unrealistic to expect a patient with immediate or chronic need for the most expensive medical services to obtain bids, and for suppliers to maintain such costly technologies while risking losing bids. Catastrophic care should be provided by a consortium of specialized insurance and provider entities, which could be public or private. In many ways this catastrophic care system could remain much like today’s arrangement, but with performance-based reimbursement and profitability reforms.
Similarly, pharmaceutical negotiations could aim for more competitive outcomes in the long term, but in the current crisis simple and dramatic price reductions should be demanded. The past five to ten years of consolidation and profiteering in medical drugs will have to tide these firms over; the American public simply has to see major and immediate relief in this area.
In reply to These proposals seem… by JimmyJones
The problem of monopoly status for drug companies isn't even addressed. COMPETITION!?! WAT? Do you know that EVERY other country pays substantially less for drugs from American Phama and then the U.S. is murdered by the monopoly. Trump love is another form of human stupid that NEVER gets old.
In reply to These proposals seem… by JimmyJones
Take our pills and die so we can get rid of the republic...........
Take our pills and never be cured so you can live with less symptoms (sometimes) and we have a life long customer.
In reply to Take our pills and die so we… by Labworks
Don't pay any attention to the pills that actually heal you, take our pills instead
In reply to Take our pills and never be… by Oldguy05
There are very few pills that actually heal you and if they do they are expensive to the tune of thousands a month.
Diet and natural methods seem to help much more. Don't tell anyone I said that. I'm an RN that passes A LOT of medications. I hate my job. Although I'll still save your life and do what I can to make it better...if you want me to.
In reply to Don't pay any attention to… by Labworks
I had one of those. Also a tiger tail and stick on plastic horseshoes:)
I still have the buddy L Texaco truck I was able to ride when I was 3. 57 years ago.
Geez....Big oil didn't brainwash me right?
In reply to I like that '76' ball… by Consuelo
Still have my Tony Conigliaro autographed slugger I got in 1966-68 (forget exactly) at bat day at Fenway Park.
In reply to I have a spare Louisville… by RumpleShitzkin
Tax cut for average person essentially meant an extra $50 on the standard deduction.
Endless war polcies have expanded.
Torture reiterated by CIA appointments.
JOHN BOLTON who was instrumental in organizing death squads in South and Central America.
GOLDMAN FUCKING SACKS EVERYWHERE.
Israel EVERYWHERE.
Another TRILLION in debt to be added over one fucking year!
Sessions! Civil asset forfeiture. Lip service to cleaning out justice and DOJ.
on and on and on, same as it ever was...
In reply to Ive said it before, Trump… by JimmyJones
So, he's not going to use Medicaid purchasing power as leverage? How about filing a RICO lawsuit against individual players in the industry? How about revoking bullshit patent extension schemes? How about requiring the drug companies to sell their products to US consumers at the same prices they offer to foreign consumers to level the playing field? How about aggregating risk pools nationally (like hemophilia) to increase negotiating leverage?
This is just more political theater. Real reform would require the drug companies to take a major hit to profit levels, lose their special legisilative sweetheart set-asides, develop organizational process efficiencies, and focus on efficacy rather than opportunistic rent-seeking profitability.
https://market-ticker.org/akcs-www?post=233464
Drugs are physical goods. Therefore they are subject to Robinson-Patman. But Congress and the Executive have allowed drug firms to play this game with foreign sales that are a rank violation of the intent of said law, and they have passed laws preventing re-importation or simple importation by anyone without the drug company's permission.
Had that not been done you could get on a plane, fly to India, fill your suitcase full of Sovaldi and come back to the US. Doing so would instantly collapse drug prices in the United States -- in many cases by 90% or more.
We don't have a President that gives a damn about Americans and medical costs. We haven't had one who gave a damn since the problem began; instead every one of them, and all of Congress, profit from screwing you blind instead.
In reply to So, he's not going to use… by economessed