Here's What To Expect From Trump's 2PM Speech On Drug Prices

President Trump is expected to outline a "comprehensive" plan to tackle drug affordability in a major address on prescription drug prices at 2 p.m. today. In a Thursday night call with reporters, senior administration officials offered a preview of today's "American Patients First" blueprint, outlining their general strategies.
The plan is expected to:
- "... aim to increase competition by ending ‘the gaming of rules’ by brand-name drug manufacturers that stymies the introduction of cost-saving generic and biosimilar drugs.
- "... seek to improve negotiation within the Medicare program, but not by using the government's clout to negotiate for Medicare as Trump has previously proposed. It would create unspecified incentives for lower list prices of drugs and would lower out-of-pocket spending by patients.”
- Lobbyists and industry insiders think Trump will take particular aim at middlemen known as "pharmacy benefit managers" (PBMs) - who negotiate drug coverages, payments and rebates between insurers and drug makers.
Here’s what PBMs are watching most nervously: Whether Trump aims at narrowing the spread between high list prices and the secret, rebate prices insurers actually pay by limiting rebates to a percentage of the list price. -WaPo
- Trump is expected to knock "unfair" practices by other countries which negotiate their drug prices. “Right now it’s very unfair what other countries are doing to us,” Trump remarked at a meeting with pharmaceutical executives in late January, accusing countries of "global freeloading," and saying that it's "very, very unfair" that the U.S. pays so much more for drugs.
- At the January sitdown, Trump noted that the price for over-the-counter drugs such as aspirin, saying “The numbers we pay — I mean we have cases where, if I go to a drugstore and buy aspirin, the aspirin costs me less than what the United States pays for aspirin,” adding “So I can buy at a drugstore, the aspirin, for less money. ... But we have to do something about that.”
White House Domestic Policy Council's Katy Talento noted on Wednesday at an Independent Women's Forum discussion that there's "no ox that won't be gored" in today's 2 p.m. address.
“This is a fearless president and he doesn't know or care why things have always been done…It's not like your typical Republican authorizing committee that protects this model that they helped write for decades,” said Talento.
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said that Trump will go into ideas beyond what he laid out to congress during his budget request earlier in the year.
“These include the high list prices set by manufacturers; seniors and government programs overpaying for drugs due to lack of the latest negotiating tools; rising out of pocket costs for consumers; and foreign governments free-riding off of American investment in innovation."
Azar told a Senate panel on Thursday that Trump's remarks would also address the fact that US drug manufacturers spend a disproportionate amount on developing new groundbreaking treatments which foreign governments can then take advantage of.
“Foreign governments, socialist, single-payer systems, get a better deal,” Azar said during a Senate Appropriations hearing. “Often that deal comes at the cost of rationing and access and patients who are suffering from cancer or HIV/AIDS or MS or rheumatoid arthritis they can't get access to the medicines that you can here in the United States because that's exactly what the socialist systems do.”
Spending on retail drugs grew only 1.3 percent in 2016, according to the actuary for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Spending grew 12.4 percent and 8.9 percent in the two years prior. The slowdown is mainly due to less spending for drugs used to treat hepatitis C, fewer new drug introductions – and slower growth in prices for brand-name and generic drugs, analysts wrote in Health Affairs in December. -WaPo
“The competitive marketplace is acting to constrain overall cost growth,” Steve Ubl, president of the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, told reporters last week.
Congressional Democrats led by Reps. Lloyd Doggett (D-TX), Peter Welch (D-VT) and Elijah Cummings (D-MD) laid out their own set of ideas they'd like to see implemented on Wednesday - insisting their ideas must be included in any "meaningful proposal" to lower drug prices.
Their ideas include: Pouring pressure on the president to give some air time to cracking down on “pay-for-delay” deals (where a generic drugmaker agrees to wait longer to launch their copycat medication if the brand-name drug maker ends patent litigation) or allowing Americans to buy drugs from foreign pharmacies at lower prices. -WaPo
Dems also expressed doubt that Azar would actually crack down on the drug industry due to his previous work at Eli Lilly.
“There is no shred of evidence that tomorrow’s announcement will lead to one price decrease by Secretary Azar’s former colleagues in the pharmaceutical industry,” said Senate Finance ranking member Ron Wyden (D-Ore.).
What's more, Trump's detractors have dinged him over campaign rhetoric that the federal government should be able to negotiate lower drug prices directly with Medicare prescription drug plans.
“On the campaign trail, he spoke like a populist,” said Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY). “He talked the talk, but he has failed — at least so far — to walk the walk.”
Watch how Trump will walk at 2PM today.
SOMEHOW... They Gonna Cost u Moar ...
Did these assholes demand that Republican ideas be incorporated into Obamacare?
Get over it libtards, the Donald is running the show now. MAGA
In reply to f by BaBaBouy
And why cannot negotiate drug price?
In reply to Did these assholes demand… by holmes
I believe he said he would but not directly through Medicare.
In reply to And why cannot negotiate… by ne-tiger
Why not? Fuck him.
In reply to I believe he said he would… by JimmyJones
Trump could be given a plan from Schumer, use it exactly as is and he would complain endlessly about it.
In reply to Did these assholes demand… by holmes
Propping up the big pharmas and getting rid of the natural healthy medicine...........
great businessman.
The msm work for trump now.
Or is it other way.
MSM needed to make sure Chumpster sticks to the 'Israel First' plan
In reply to The msm work for trump now… by mendigo
He make the chumps believe he's fooling the media, but he's only playing games...
the media and drumpf know how the game is played...all about the ratings...and some under the table dealings...
In reply to The msm work for trump now… by mendigo
"American Patients First" blueprint = big pharm making out like freak'n bandits...
Secretary Azar previously worked at Eli Lilly (worst of the worst big pharma)
Wake up Sheeple !!!
There is no competition in the US market. Plus pharmacists charge exorbitant fees for handing you the medicine. Where I live you can buy any drug in the pharmacy....a brilliant idea which keep the cost of doctor visits very low indeed...and the drug prices for generic drugs are dirt cheap. An idea worth copying....break the vice grip of the doctors and pharmacists on the consumers' throats and prices will tumble.
Where do you live?
In reply to There is no competition in… by haruspicio
That's a fantastic idea. Where do you live? (echo)
In reply to There is no competition in… by haruspicio
If he can help people pay less more power to him.
Time will tell. Big Pharma is as evil as the big banks (worse in some ways).
What ever happened to the RFK Jr. commission on Vaccine safety? Vax industry needs to be dealt with.
https://www.fiercepharma.com/vaccines/one-year-later-rfk-jr-s-plan-for-…
VERY disappointing and discouraging to see this not going anywhere.
In reply to If he can help people pay… by istt
Chicken Little already comes out here at ZH. "Drug prices going to skyrocket!!!111"
First it was nuclear war with NK.
Then is was nuclear war with Iran.
I'm getting tired of winning...not.
Why do you have to be blind and dumb m8?
Why do you have to be ignorant? Can't you see the obvious?
In reply to Chicken Little already comes… by bladrnr_2019
Why the FUCK is Government in our Healthcare...WHY! This why Folks stay healthy eat real food, and fuck big Pharma...
Government is in our healthcare because 95% of the population in this country is dumber than a box of rocks and are toooooo stupid to take care of themselves.
Got a problem? Take a pill or call racism......
In reply to Why the FUCK is Government… by Bill of Rights
Let's just say....I work in healthcare, and leave it at that. You have NO IDEA how fucking right you are. Some people make me glad breathing is an involuntary function. Here's a real example:
Me: what's bothering you today?
Them: I don't know
Me: Ok, so why are you here?
THem: I don't know
Me: What medicine do you take
Them: I don't know
Me: do you take medicines?
Them: yes
Me: what are they?
Them: I don't know
Me: what conditions do you have that need the medicines?
THem: I don't know
Me: who gave them to you?
Them: My doctor
Me: (thinking: no shit), who is it?
Them: I don't remember the name
Me: were you seen by someone recently?
THem: yes
Me: where?
Them: I don't recall
***I left. And proceeded to slam my head in a door which was far more productive
In reply to Government is in our… by ZENDOG
OMG! And I believe you too. Dumb asses as far as the eye can see.
In reply to Let's just say....I work in… by Wild Bill Steamcock
Because people are stupid
In reply to Why the FUCK is Government… by Bill of Rights
Schumer is such a worthless toadie. Every time either He or Piglosi opens their clap traps they just bury the Demotard party deeper in manure.
FUCK THAT!
How about the 2PM speech about the absolute, complete, open in our Faces Tyrannical Lawlessness.
Real important, as the fucking Mexican drug cartels are destroying us. Send in the troops and obliterate Mexico.
Big Pharma is worse than the MIC.......
Oh and Fuk the EU...let them pay what we have to pay for the same drugs
A lot of things can f itself right now
In reply to Big Pharma is worse than the… by JoseyWalesTheOutlaw
Get Drug Cos to charge more to customers outside US, and less to customers inside US
I smell some kind of a tax rule / incentive there...
Ultimately, reduce HC costs at home and increase them Abroad.... MAGA!
But the EU will not be happy with the president and will likely call him names!
In reply to Get Drug Cos to charge more… by TacticalTrading
Allow cross state border competition and POSTING of prices. Stop paying generics to wait.
The ‘drugs lords’ need to be jailed, for life. And i’m not talking about the dealers either.
It is sad when EXACTLY the same name brand drug sells for MULTIPLES (not % but several FOLD) cheaper in places like Canada and Europe. Pennies on the dollar. Americans are mainly tapped out and something has to give. Monopolies like the FDA give to drug companies create monsters who hold people hostage for their health and in some case their very life. Open up the borders to allow prescription drugs to be imported. Then these companies would HAVE to compete. Also the scam of buying drugs that have been out for decades then raising the price 500%, 800% 2000% needs to stop. If they do this, congress has the authority to tax ALL the extra money away, place it in a trust fund and use those funds to help pay for medicine for the needy, elderly, very young. The whole health care system is no longer affordable. Why does the FDA "protect" us with "top notch medications" but at a price you can not afford. Plain and simple many folks can't afford $500 for a small tube of anti fungal cream that has less than 10 cents worth of active ingredient in it. Years ago I was charged (actually my insurance company when I had insurance) something like $150 for a couple ounce dropper (prescription) for an ear infection. The active ingredients where Acetic Acid (vinegar) and a type of hydro cortisone. An ounce or 2 of vinegar at RETAIL would be at most a few pennies. The HC by the tube over the counter was a couple of dollars. That is FRAUD AND THEFT!