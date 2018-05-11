"Hiring Michael Cohen Was A Big Mistake" Says AT&T CEO As He "Forces Out" Exec Behind Cohen Contract

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 05/11/2018 - 10:09

Following the overnight report that AT&T had paid Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen $600,000 for "insight" on the company's Time Warner merger, moments ago AT&T's top Washington executive and policy chief, and the man who authorized the Cohen payment - Robert Quinn - was forced out of the company, and is "retiring" after what AT&T called a reputation-damaging and mistaken hiring of Mike Cohen.

AT&T executive Bob Quinn arriving for a meeting with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower; source: WSJ/Reuters

The company told employees in an internal memo Friday that Bob Quinn was retiring, but as the WSJ reported, a person familiar with the matter said Mr. Quinn was being forced to leave.

“Our company has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons these last few days and our reputation has been damaged,” CEO Randall Stephenson said in a memo to employees. “There is no other way to say it – AT&T hiring Michael Cohen as a political consultant was a big mistake.”

Full letter below:

However, it was not immediately clear why the hiring of Cohen was a big mistake: because it was corrupt, or because it failed to achieve the intended goal and "bribe" its way into a done deal with Time Warner, and instead all AT&T got for its $600,000 were several close on the record interviews with Robert Mueller and a lawsuit with the DOJ which has pushed the AT&T-Time Warner deal on the verge of collapse.

Of course, the simplest explanation is that "it was a big mistake" because... AT&T got caught.

Tags
Labor
Human Interest
Movie, TV Production & Distribution
Wireless Telecommunications Services - NEC

Comments

Vote up!
 8
Vote down!
 1
AlaricBalth BaBaBouy Fri, 05/11/2018 - 10:19 Permalink

Looks as if Cohen went around telling various corporations "I have access to Trump. If you want anything just give me a retainer of $xxx,xxx and I'm your man!" He may have even approached Pres. Trump concerning these companies. Trump most likely told him to F... off.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
NumberNone Giant Meteor Fri, 05/11/2018 - 10:50 Permalink

Haters gonna hate.  No matter who was president this is going to happen...and the other side was going to cry foul. 

What I have a problem with is basically we are again seeing the world dancing to the liberal tunes.  The biggest mistake is that AT&T and other companies were actually trying to find a way to work with Trump. GASP!! How dare they! 

How will Randall Stephenson face the people at the Yacht Club after such a faux pas?

Vote up!
 9
Vote down!
 0
Sabibaby Fri, 05/11/2018 - 10:19 Permalink

I'm sure this is the first time in history a person with ties to a president has tried to make money with a corporation by selling them inside information.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
Giant Meteor Sabibaby Fri, 05/11/2018 - 10:30 Permalink

Why not at all. But one of the (intended or unintended) consequences of the rise of Trump, as these layers of the onion are continually peeled back, piece by piece, it becomes a zero sum game of revealing the squishy rotten core at it's center ..

And all this rotten onion peeling is making people cry too ...

I'm not exactly what one would call a biblical scholar, but it seems to me it was all foretold .. revelations or something or ruther ...

Interesting stuff ..

Take all the known scandals of government, since the nations founding, put them all together, and they still don't compare on scale to present ..

This shit is toast ..

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
tunetopper Sabibaby Fri, 05/11/2018 - 10:46 Permalink

If Johnny jumps off the bridge, then does that make it ok for you, sonny boy, to jump off the bridge?   Do two wrongs make a right?  Let you, who are without sin, cast the first stone.

 

 

The issue here is character. 

 

ATT realized this - thankfully - although so late that it required a  termination - ex post facto. 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
geno-econ Fri, 05/11/2018 - 10:49 Permalink

Now this is getting interesting,  but not surprising .  Question is if it becomes an avalanche spreading from Washington to Moscow to Beijing to Telaviv  to Riyhad to Mara Lago, etc.  It appears we have a Global Swamp.   