How to Get Ahead in Today’s Economy

This week brought forward more evidence that we are living in a fabricated world. The popular storyline presents a world of pure awesomeness. The common experience, however, grossly falls short.
On Tuesday, for example, the Labor Department reported there were a record 6.6 million job openings in March. Based on the Labor Department’s data, there were enough jobs available – exactly – for the 6.6 million Americans who were actively looking for a job. What a remarkable feat!
In fact, this is the first time there’s been a job opening for every unemployed person since the Labor Department began keeping track of job openings nearly 20 years ago. Chris Rupkey, chief financial economist at MUFG Union Bank, took one look at the jobs and labor report and exclaimed: “The labor market is literally on fire it is so hot with job openings!”
Now, obviously, not every person is qualified for every job. A person’s skills often don’t match up with those required for a certain job. This may be why the unemployment rate’s 3.9 percent, not 0.0 percent.
Still, doesn’t the perfect harmony of a precise 1:1 ratio of job openings to unemployed persons strike you as being contrived? Well, that’s because it is.
This statistic, like many of the official numbers, is fake. It’s a fabrication. And it doesn’t stand up to the empirical first-hand experience of broad cross-sections of the population.
Fabrications
Is the labor market really so hot with job openings that it’s literally on fire? The Labor Department’s fake numbers say so. Nonetheless, let’s cross check their accuracy.
To clarify, there are various ways to reduce the unemployment rate. There are hard ways. And there are easy ways. Reducing the unemployment rate by increasing the number of people that are working is hard. It take time, hard work, and discipline. Moreover, it takes strong economic growth.
But no one likes time, hard work, and discipline. Instead, everyone likes the opposite. Everyone likes instant gratification, lethargy, and flexibility – especially government statisticians.
Hence, the quicker, easier, and simpler way to reduce the unemployment rate is to stop counting some of the people that fall in the unemployed category. Make them, in effect, disappear. Problem solved! Here, Erik Sherman, writing for Forbes, explains how the fiction is written:
“The number of jobs increased by 164,000 in April. But the number of unemployed dropped by 239,000 between March and April.
“That is why the employment-population ratio — the percentage of all people of working age (16 and up, including people who have stopped looking for work) that are employed — dropped from 60.4 percent to 60.3 percent. More people disappeared from the labor rolls.”
This is how statistics are conveniently fudged and fabricated. Of course, the disappeared unemployed didn’t actually vanish from the face of the earth. They were merely disappeared from the unemployment rate statistics.
Still, fake numbers don’t somehow make the economy awesome. Rather, they make the economy a constructed work of fiction. The sole purpose of fake number is political expedience.
How to Get Ahead in Today’s Economy
Another cross check to the Labor Department’s fake numbers is wage growth. An economy with a low unemployment rate should be an economy with high worker demand. An economy with high worker demand should be an economy where workers have the opportunity to name their price.
In short, today’s economy – the one with an unemployment rate of 3.9 percent – should be an economy with strong wage growth. But wage growth isn’t strong. In fact, any wage growth there is, has been more than consumed by inflation. People may get a raise, they may make more money in a nominal sense, but inflation eats up the extra money and then some.
How is it possible that the unemployment rate is 3.9 percent, yet wage growth is softer than a warm pile of mashed potatoes?
Simple. The unemployment rate is fake.
So what’s an industrious fellow to do, to get ahead in today’s economy? Here are several options:
Option 1: Work harder and more hours, skimp and save, and stay out of debt. Several years of this, however, and there will be no more available hours left in the day to work; though you may have squirreled away a small horde of nuts.
Option 2: Strike out on your own. With any luck, and after a decade or two of hard work and sacrifice, you’ll be an overnight success.
Option 3: Check out of the workforce, and spend your days camped out on a portable picnic chair at the Santa Monica Public Library. There’s free Wi-Fi!
As far as we can tell, it’s best to simultaneously do both Option 1 and Option 2. While it may at times be masochistic, and there’s no guarantee of success, if you stay interested, and keep your sense of urgency, you’ll always have hope.
And having a little hope, no doubt, will put you ahead of nearly everyone else.
How to "Get Ahead"
1. Don't borrow money
2. Live below your means
3. Be thankful for what you have no matter how much less you have compared to the Jones'.
Good Lord NO!
Note: If money and success are your keys to happiness, you will never be happy.
Or if you are attractive and female, become a Twitch whore. Plenty of desperate guys out there that'll give you money.
Get ahead in life:
* Buy Bitcoin Cash
* Sit and Grin
* Teh money will roll right in
"How to 'Get Ahead': 1. Don't borrow money" etc
All good advice, except that's not the fundamental problem in the US economy. The fundamental problem is that our economy has become financialized and de-industrialized in order to enrich a small group at the top. You need to make $100K today to live the lifestyle of someone making say $40K just a decade or so ago. Being a millionaire today means nothing. You can't retire at 40 with a million dollars, or even two or three (if you plan to have decent health care and anything resembling the lifestyle that you had when you were making your million+).
sounds boring
lie cheat and steal, but you'll have to get in the back of the line behind everyone else who's already been doing it for years. it's a stupid question, really. how do you win in a game where most of the players are cheating? to me, the only way to win is to not play
Well, that was a waste of a perfectly good six minutes.
There is a fourth option:
Give up your citizenship and move out of this wretched country and go to Singapore, where you will have a decent chance at making money and keeping what you make from the IRS. America isn't all that great.
Just need another passport first, no one is allowed to be left with NO nationality. Furthermore every nation limits who is allowed in.
So work on that or notice you can never leave the us shithole at all.
1. Get elected to local office, learn the ropes of how to: lie, cheat and steal.
2. Run for Congress/Senate and win. Take bribes, lie, cheat, steal, kiss babies, grope babes, use taxpayer funds to payoff sexual harassment lawsuits, get in bed with Russian spies, and take loads of vacation time.
3. Live happily ever after like Bernie 'Fuckhead' Sanders.
and sure feel free to promise whatever, its not like election promises mean anything or that there is even a hint of a return policy for feeling cheated for the vote casting cattle :D
One fairly simple solution. Take no debt, consume almost nothing. Trust that the big guys will screw over everyone else but never themselves... and invest thus failsafe in this manipulated fake economy.
Or as i learned that financial statements are wrong from the moment they are printed at the very latest. Chances are nothing else but the dating and signature are real everything else being fake. So how to measure a company? Growing dividends at 5+% rates. that without ruining the company with ever increasing debt as american companies like to do.. except they do buybacks.
Nordic smallcaps has been a wonder so far.
Furthermore we know wages will soon be a thing of the past. Same thus also ultimately with anything consumer oriented. Dividends will as such be the only income source one can depend on. Or in other words... better start living real cheap so you can toss a large majority of all income into shares.
Americans don't just want jobs, they want "good jobs" and this means full-time work that pays well and has benefits. Today few occupations are totally secure from the wave of labor-saving technology currently in the pipeline. This means it is the job of those we have sent to Washington to create or paint a vision that shows how America can integrate labor-saving devices into a job creating bonanza or at least an economy that is sustainable going forward.
The fact is in my area while we continue to hear about unemployment at sixteen-year lows many people remain underemployed and are struggling. It should be pointed out that going forward those on the government dole or a guaranteed income may find they are at the mercy of a system where at any time benefits are canceled or cut. The article below delves into this important issue.
1. no baby daddy
2. no student loans
3. don't marry a stupid loser
denounce your citizenship
come back into the country as a refugee
rent out your section 8 housing
move back into your parents basement while running your gov subsidized 7-11..
reap all the welfare bennies..
I've been making money doing side jobs for rent house owners and then taking that money and buy broken generators and other machinery on Craigslist, repair and resell it again on craigslist.
Sometimes I do purdy good. I plan to do this in retirement.