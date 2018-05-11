Iran Accuses US Of Pushing Up Oil Prices

Authored by Irina Slav via OilPrice.com,
U.S. President Trump has made a deal with some OPEC producers to keep prices high as they support the U.S. economy and boost federal taxes. This is what Iran’s Energy Minister Bijan Zanganeh said on state TV this week as quoted by Bloomberg, adding that Trump was engaging in “shenanigans” on the oil market.
It’s not too hard to guess which the OPEC producers Zanganeh mentioned are...
Saudi Arabia has been a strong opponent of the Iran nuclear deal and was now quick to offer to fill any gap that new U.S. sanctions would leave on international oil markets by curbing Iran’s abilities to export its crude.
Saudi Arabia is also the most vocal supporter of ever-higher prices, as it prepares to list its state energy giant Aramco and struggles with a much too high breakeven price for its crude.
Iran, on the other hand, has repeatedly called for more “reasonable” prices, which for the Tehran officials are prices between US$60 and $65 a barrel. Like many analysts, Iran is concerned that pricey crude oil will start affecting demand, and not in a good way.
Now, some forecast oil could reach US$100 a barrel by next year, with one hedge fund manager, notorious Pierre Andurand, going as high as US$300 a barrel. Apparently, according to the bull camp, oil can reach US$300 without hurting demand enough to start sliding back down.
This stance is questionable, to say the least. Already some experts, such as Reuters’ John Kemp, are warning that the imposition of new U.S. sanctions on Iran would spur other OPEC members into increasing their production levels, which would effectively put an end to the OPEC production cut deal. Should this happen, prices will not get even close to US$100, they will start sliding back to US$60.
Another group of people tracking events in the oil world believes that sanctions will not have a serious negative effect on Iranian oil shipments to its biggest clients. China has stated its commitment to Iranian imports, and as an added benefit for both, is ready to settle these imports in yuans, undermining the dominance of the greenback. Other importers, including staunch U.S. allies Japan and South Korea, are also looking for ways to keep on buying Iranian crude.
Comments
did anything ever come out of that 911 victim family saudi arabia lawsuit?
At this point you could accuse the USA Israel GB and SA of almost anything vile and underhanded And you'd be right
In reply to did anything ever come out… by ted41776
Yes. The US Government started paying the victims the damages that were awarded to them. The US Feral Government paid. Not the Saudis.
In reply to did anything ever come out… by ted41776
USA accuses Iranian men of pedophilia
In reply to did anything ever come out… by ted41776
China will be the big winner with the Petro Yuan - Everybody is heading EAST where they see great opportunity !!
If Europe are forced to abandon Iranian trade through sanctions - China will just take up the slack !
In reply to did anything ever come out… by ted41776
so glad you asked!
why just last week, a united states federal court ruled that IRAN was responsible for 9/11 and ordered IRAN to pay " $7.5billion to 9/11 victims’ families, including $2million to each victim’s estate for pain and suffering, and another $6.88m in punitive damages. "
and last year, that same judge " threw out a claim asking for damages from Saudi Arabia, after lawyers for the country contested it, he found there was no evidence of Saudi financing of the plot, and Riyadh had sovereign immunity. "
https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/651859/9-11-was-down-to-IRAN-Shock…
In reply to did anything ever come out… by ted41776
Higher price brings on shale & exploration and energy independence.
Has ye ole Ayatollah seen Stormy Daniels?
"the imposition of new U.S. sanctions on Iran would spur other OPEC members into increasing their production levels, which would effectively put an end to the OPEC production cut deal"
I don't have a problem with that.
They are bitching because they signed long term commitments on the cheap.
Rarely do pro rug traders get taken.
300 dollar oil? that guy has shit for brains if he thinks that won't hurt.
Total shit for brains. That'd be a retirement play on my GUSH tho, so, I say "bomb them to hell"
In reply to 300 dollar oil? that guy… by InflammatoryResponse
Huh? Aren't they dead if oil is below $100?
Cry. Whine. Bitch. You have no agency you filthy goat fuckers. China will pay you high price for your oil and they will bend over and ask for more.
Oh, but Trump said that rising gas prices was disgusting. I expect him fix it shortly. An Executive Action anyone. Whip out that felt pen one more time 0 Exalted One.
...and the world is accusing Iran of fostering global terrorism, repressing the rights and freedoms fo it's people and trying to undermine democracy world wide.