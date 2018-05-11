Mapping Erik Prince's Private Mercenary Empire

Authored by Ty Joplin via Albawaba.com,
-
Erik Prince is the modern architect of private military firms
-
His latest venture is in training security personnel in China
-
But he's been all over the world, outsourcing militaries to cheap labor markets
-
Al Bawaba has provided a partial map to track Erik Prince's activities over the years
Erik Prince, the brain behind the infamous private military firm Blackwater, is now in China training security forces.
Prince is partially responsible for modernizing the private army for the post 9/11 world, outsourcing militaries to cheap, specialized labor pools and skirting traditional regulations meant to ensure accountability for armed forces.
His journey from hiring mercenaries to help bolster the U.S. occupation in Iraq to China is long, dizzying and includes stops around the world to train Colombian mercenaries to help make a private army for the U.A.E. and outfitting crop duster planes with missiles to be fired at Armenians.
He has become a global figure, roaming between conflicts zones to sell various governments his expertise on private armies.
To document his journey thus far, Al Bawaba has compiled a partial list of countries/regions in or for which he has done business.
United States
Prince’s trip around the world starts in the United States.
Born in an affluent Michigan family, his family maintained deep ties to the Republican establishment and several conservative, religious organizations like American Values. His sister, Betsy DeVos, married into one of the most influence political families in the Midwest, the DeVos’s, and began helping to run the Republican party machine in Michigan.
That marriage, which tied the Prince and DeVos family together, has given Erik unprecedented political access into the federal government. His list of close allies including Steve Bannon, U.S. President Donald Trump’s former chief strategist. His sister gives him a direct line of access to Trump himself.
Erik became a Navy SEAL and then established his own private military firm in 1997, Blackwater.
Once the U.S. invaded Iraq in 2003, Blackwater received billions in contracts from the U.S. government to help supplement the official mission with private boots on the ground, relatively free from accountability or laws from any particular government.
Iraq
Damaged and bloodied car in Nissour Square, Iraq, 2007 after the Blackwater massacre (AFP/FILE)
Blackwater’s activities in Iraq are infamous and account for Prince’s self-imposed exile from the United States.
Apart from harassing Iraqi civilians and running them off of roads with their armored personnel carriers, they also indiscriminately gunned down 14 innocent people in Baghdad in 2007, drawing an investigation and heavy criticism from media outlets around the world.
The incident stands as a cautionary tale for when mercenary groups such as Blackwater are able to operate without sufficient legal or logistical oversight. Facing a wave of scrutiny, Prince left Blackwater and the firm changed its name twice (to Xe and then Academi) to escape the heat.
Many thought they had seen the end of Erik Prince, but he resurfaced later at the helm of a different private military company.
U.A.E.
A satellite image of the camp in the U.A.E. built to train Prince’s 800-member mercenary battalion (Google Earth/New York Times)
In 2011, Erik Prince was appointed by the crown prince of Abu Dhabi to make a secret, private army. For this, he was paid $529 million.
In documents obtained by the New York Times, the mission of this privately commissioned battalion included “intelligence gathering, urban combat, the securing of nuclear and radioactive materials, humanitarian missions and special operations ‘to destroy enemy personnel and equipment,’ and crown-control.
Prince hired Colombians and nationals of other countries thousands of miles away to fill his ranks from two reasons. First, Prince was looking to pay them as little as possible. Second, they weren’t Muslims. Prince surmised that Muslims could not be trusted to kill other Muslims.
A few years later in 2015, Saudi Arabia began its military intervention in Yemen and recruited a host of other Arab nations to join its coalition. Abu Dhabi’s crown prince, business partner to Erik Prince, Sheik Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, signed up for the cause in order to destroy any creeping Iranian influence in the war-torn nation.
Yemen
Erik Prince and his U.A.E. private military firm helped recruit and train over 1,000 soldiers from Latin American countries. Then, their bodies started appearing on battlefields in Yemen.
A single missile reportedly killed 45 mercenaries from the U.A.E.
Prince’s initial battalion of 800 soldiers had blossomed into almost 2,000 specialized troops hired mostly from Latin America to do the U.A.E.’s business.
Although officials say Erik Prince’s formal business role with the U.A.E. had ended several years before the intervention into Yemen, his corporate blueprint to partially outsource the U.A.E.’s military is doubtlessly still in use.
The U.A.E. keeping and even expanding Prince's blueprint for a private, outsourced army demonstrates just how influencial he and his mercenary business model has become.
Azerbaijan
A militarily-modified crop duster, called the T-Bird (LASA Engineering)
After his stint in the U.A.E., Prince began doing more business with Chinese executives at the Frontier Services Group (FSG), which he heads.
On this new enterprise, Prince said it “is not a patriotic endeavor,” rather, it is intended “to build a great business and make some money doing it.”
Interestingly enough, Prince’s business with FSG took him to Azerbaijan, where he was paid by the government to help it deal with its Armenian problem. Armenians are concentrated into Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region, which seceded from Azerbaijan and formed a semi-recognized, de facto state.
Azerbaijan called on Erik Prince and FSG to help it keep watch on the Nagorno-Karabakh region, also called the Republic of Artsakh. In response. Prince wanted to show the government two crop duster planes meant for agricultural use but refitted for military purposes. The planes were meant to be outfitted with state-of-the-art surveillance technology and were supposedly able to fire missiles.
They never made it to Azerbaijan after an investigation shut the sale down.
This is because the deal may have broken several laws. The Washington Post found that “executives were concerned that the company might be skirting U.S. law — known as International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) — requiring Americans to obtain special permits before defense-related technology can be transferred to foreign countries.”
In response to this controversial arms trade, all but two Americans on the FSG executive board quit due to concerns that he was not serving U.S. interests. This has freed Prince to deal more closely with the Chinese.
Eastern Africa
FSG’s ‘focus region’ (Frontier Services Group)
FSG’s public focus is on providing security and logistical help to eastern African countries such as South Sudan, Kenya, Somalia and the DRC.
“When you want logistics done in Africa, you call DHL,” said Sean McFate, a former military contractor in Africa and current expert on mercenaries at the Atlantic Council. “When you want muscle, you call Erik Prince.”
One of FSG’s ventures appears to help oust the extremist militant group, Al Shabaab, from southwest Somalia—an area it has largely controlled for years. “We have brought together strong international business leaders to team-up with talented Somali entrepreneurs to make development in South West Somalia a reality,” an FSG statement reads.
“The project will include an integrated solution of air-land-sea logistics capabilities and advanced security management.”
China
FSG’s headquarters is in Hong Kong, and though it publicly states that its focus is on eastern Africa, FSG is now reported to be doing domestic work on behalf of the Chinese government.
FSG is partially owned by CITIC, a Chinese-government own investment firm. CITIC is slowly taking more and more control of FSG and is reportedly already the dominant shareholder, meaning it has greater power than Prince to determine the company’s vision and business deals.
“The Chinese are gradually taking more control” of the company. CITIC is now playing a larger role as Frontier’s dominant shareholder, said Xin who heads the International Security Defense College that trains security personnel and is overseen by FSG.
“Prince’s share is decreasing. The Chinese are in charge, so it won’t matter.”
One of FSG’s most recent missions has been to train thousands of security personnel in China’s northwest Xinjiang province, where millions of ethnically Turkic Muslims called Uyghurs live.
Uyghurs are routinely targeted by the state due to continuous attempts by some to break away from China and form an independent state.
Thousands of Uyghurs are part of an extremist group called the Turkistan Islamic Party (TIP), whose leaders are hiding in Pakistan and whose members have a heavy presence in Syria fighting against the Syrian regime.
Human Rights Watch accused the Chinese government of “deploying a predictive policing program,” using massive surveillance technology and a web of high-tech surveillance cameras and compulsory data collection.
They’ve also reportedly sent thousands of Uyghurs to Chinese ‘re-education’ camps.
The Mercenary Prince
Erik Prince (AFP/FILE)
This list only details a few of Erik Prince’s ventures, and does not include an attempt by Prince to send thousands of mercenaries into Afghanistan and reform the political structure of the entire country to essentially be a colony for the United States.
However, Prince has transformed battlefields everywhere and fundamentally altered the way governments construct security apparatuses.
Iran is heavily reliant on outsourced Afghani mercenaries to be cannon fodder in the war in Syria. Russia is supplementing its own intervention into Syria with mercenaries hired by the state-backed Wagner Group who also sends troops to Ukraine. To beat back the nascent extremist group Boko Haram, Nigeria hired private, Apartheid-era security forces from South Africa to do the job.
Thanks to Erik Prince, outsourcing military and intelligence labor is now the norm.
Currently Prince appears to be under investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, thanks to meetings he had arranged with a close aide to Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, Kirill Dmitriev in the Seychelles Islands, a place its own government explains is “the kind of place where you can have a good time away from the media.” The meeting was allegedley to set up a backchannel between Trump and Russia in order to facilitate clandestine communications.
McFate told Al Bawaba that Prince’s use of mercenaries allows countries to enter into and escalate conflicts without having to report it to their citizens; his tactic gives governments “plausible deniability” to anything that the mercenaries do.
According to Dr. P.J. Brendese, a professor at Johns Hopkins University and expert on democratic accountability, private military firms “have greater independence to exercise their own prerogatives and 'we the people' don't get a say. That's the most dangerous thing, because they're profiting--their motivation is not God and country; their motive is money."
Comments
Who in the f**k is this guy? The only Erik worthy of the kick-ass "k" in his name is the Norseman "Erik The Red". Ooooo, this Erik guy looks and sounds so menacing. The son-of-a-bitch is just another treasonous opportunist who serves the (((masters))) of our destruction.
he's jew muscle
In reply to WHo by J S Bach
yeah but he has a good pedigree. white shoes and all. hires guys that we wouldn't let make cereal with milk for children. lovely bunch. great family. kisses!
In reply to he's jew muscle by dark pools of soros
There's a special place in HELL for people like him.
In reply to yeah but he has a good… by a Smudge by an…
>>> re: "special place in hell" <<<
Kaz, I'm already a demon.
Heaven isn't my kinda place anyway.
In reply to There's a special place in… by revolla
These are felonies, a US citizen can not serve in another nations military even if they're called a mercenary.
It proves once again, a whole host of people believe they're above the law. When someone is outed for felonies, there are never indictments and convictions. I don't care if it's bankers who robbed us, or mercenaries operating all over the world in an extrajudicial capacity murdering in the name of America.
This is the legacy of Bush I, Clinton I, Bush II and Obama I.
Funny how the Clinton Foundation is up and running. It's the snake head of the elite control of this country. We'll never be able to escape, we thought Trump would free us from this Satanic slavery.
The mercenary concept was extended after Iraq to secret wars in Libya and Syria. We have murdered and murdered, it's time, we'll see the murdering intensify here in the US.
People are murdered and it's always a suicide or an unknown killer, even though the victims are in a high profile political capacity. When political murder is a dime a dozen in the US, will anyone stop it? No because an infrastructure of murder was created and it will not die, it will only get stronger.
Erik Prince must be gunned down for freedom.
Don't forget the 17 intelligence agencies and their 200,000 contract mercenaries. And people believe in America, freedom and all the lies. Brainwashed to not stop it.
Antifa, what a joke, fights in the streets, statues taken down etc. Then the school shooters and all the other shooters, cowards not going for hard targets. In Dallas a black man went up against the crooked and I mean crooked retirement robbing Dallas police, he killed five. What happens across this nation when we hear reports of police being killed at 100 a week. When it gets up to a 1000 a week, the police will quit. Then it's national guard, politically unreliable and most will not fight. What do the heathens in Washington have, 200,000 mercenaries directing federal troops who will quit.
That's how weak all of this is and the reason for fear. This is why they must always lie to us, if we had the truth we would kill them.
In reply to >>> re: "special place in… by Laowei Gweilo
Yet another psychopath, desperately needing to be fed into a woodchipper.
Would love to see him turned over to Iraqi prison guards.
In reply to These are felonies, a US… by MK ULTRA Alpha
This guy must still have friends in the U.S. government. If I did one thing on that list I'd be in the slammer.
He must be CIA.
In reply to These are felonies, a US… by MK ULTRA Alpha
The article was quite informative, however that fucking video was complete garbage.
In reply to This guy must still have… by DownWithYogaPants
"contractor" = Don't worry, they all get 1099's, so it's fine.
In reply to These are felonies, a US… by MK ULTRA Alpha
How anyone can establish a business like that is beyond comprehension. Profiting from other people's misery.
Uh... wait a minute... doesn't the US have a bunch of companies whose business is war? And what about countries like APARTHEID Israhell whose specialty is the misery of others?
Well, I guess the world is still full of vampires.
Time to call on the Lord above and show these bloodsuckers, like in the movies of old, the power of the cross!
In reply to he's jew muscle by dark pools of soros
He's a Zionist.
He might not know it but Rothschild's patron god is Lucifer.
His version of Christianity is a Lucifarian Death Cult that was fooled into believing the fake Scoffield Bible. These mercenaries are Zionist idiotic tools and traitors to their race just like the Masons before them.
In reply to he's jew muscle by dark pools of soros
He's Barbara DeVoss' brother, our Secrectary of Education.
He is running a new Phoenix program.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YXs4VOwNVjA
It worked so well in Nam
And dont just think they are going to use it on the darkies. Its coming home to roost
In reply to WHo by J S Bach
I’m glad you posted that. I just wish I hadn’t read it.
The nepotism is infuckingsane.
In reply to He's Barbara DeVoss' brother… by Mustafa Kemal
He is nothing. The 'Mercans can't fight to save their own sorry asses in any real war, this guy is a 'Mercan, so you bet he has only been rented to please the USA and keep it off Chinese business.
The real work is done by serious militaries like Russia, Iran, Hezbollah. Anything American is only there for "optics",as Hillary would say.
Don't believe me? Check how many wars the US has won since WW2. None. And even WW2 was 80% won by the Soviet Red Army. 20% for all the remaining "allies" (the US, France, Great Britain, Canada and others), of which the US was only part.
Aaand the US wouldn't fight because thy SHARED the Nazis ideas, pretty much like you today.
The US were useless, yesterday like today.
In reply to WHo by J S Bach
He is a leading light in the world's shadow government who does away with non-conformists, dissidents of all stripes. You do don't agree with the 1 %? Off with your head!
It is not a surprise that he evolved from the US, where money has bought more deaths than lives, destroyed more than they built up. Therefore a better economy in the US is a serious concern because gains do not flow to the people but support destructive foreign adventures of many kinds, while enriching the 1%.
In reply to WHo by J S Bach
Nothing new in the history of world...just a different flavor..
Privatize it, bitchez!
Didn't Reagan teach us that privatizing the military was a good thing because government is here to help etc?
For fuck's sake we're all stupid sheeple. Don't privatize it. Pare it down to the nub where it is necessary to protect the country. So simple.
Privatization paralyses democracy because your elected representatives have no jurisdiction over private corporations.
In reply to Privatize it, bitchez! Didn… by LetThemEatRand
Oh no. Not paralyzing democracy! The horror!
Government has no jurisdiction over private corporations? Complete and total nonsense. All corporations are chartered by the state.
Private security forces are clearly superior by every measure. If the public is sick of their bullshit wars they just pull funding. But it's not funded privately, is it? It's not paid for by voluntary contributions. It's paid for by stolen tax dollars collected by the terrorist state. Once again, the problem is government, yes even your precious pathetic democracy.
In reply to Privatization paralyses… by uhland62
Blackwater has been re-named 'Sewage Plant'.
Where's the A-Team, when you need them?
if no one else can help... and if you can find them... maybe you can hire... The A-Team.
I'm pretty sure if Trump had not been born of money, he would have had the A-Team van as a teenager (which is a good thing in my book).
In reply to Blackwater has been re… by Yen Cross
Why was Rand junked? That was a great comment.
Past vendettas much?
Who want's to short $usd with me next week?
In reply to if no one else can help… by LetThemEatRand
Thanks, man.
Loving my NSU, PAAS, and GPL longs lately YenCross. Kind of a dollar short.
In reply to Why was Rand junked? That… by Yen Cross
YES INDEED ERIK PRINCE!...
He provides protection to terrorists where the U.S. MIC wants to "stir up shit"... Torturing and killing where needed to raise fear through coercion in government(s) that have lots of resources "HIS COMPANY" obtains ON BEHALF OF HIS "INTERNATIONAL CLIENT(S)" that serves both criminal culprits and their victims "alike"!
With Iraq, Libya, Syria, Somalia, Afghanistan?... Protect the DODs efforts that created Al Qaeda, Al Nusra, ISIS nom du jour here x__________ with logistics to protect and move them around the globe CIA/MI6/Mossad's investment in terror... Moving them out of harms way since Russia and Iran started kicking the ever loving shit out of them in Syria!...
With China?... Create the Uyghur terrorists for a couple decades and then once they blow up enough shit and create enough fear and panic domestically?... Provide the special "key" services to remove the problem Erik's boy(s) created in the first place!!!
Why he hasn't been skinned and his head placed on a stick since he started his lucrative business operations creating and removing "terrorists" since 2003 is anyones guess???.... Needless to say... He should have been in the car alongside Bandar bin Sultan 6 years ago when his care exploded and now on permanent holiday in "Aspen" for eternity given the damage his for profit concern had given the World since he's "been open for business"!
YOU CAN'T MAKE THIS SHIT UP in our 9/11 Apocalypse!!!
Mercenaries of this ilk are yet another timestamp on the collapsing timeline of the US empire. And that's a good thing.
The steady demise of the USD, an unstoppable phenomenon, will end these fucks!
Prince's sister Betsy DeVoss is in charge of the Department of Education, she hasn't done a thing to put a halt to the Marxist insanity in our schools. Prince family is Jew puppets. Build up Israel, tear everything else down.
....
Erik Prince knows exactly who framed Trump and what Loretta Lynch did to prevent the Weiner laptop criminal (exposing many) emails from seeing the light of day. Hopefully, the emails will eventually be made public.
Hell of an interview:
https://soundcloud.com/breitbart/breitbart-news-daily-erik-prince-novem…
Yep. Good interview. Question is, what is Prince up to now?
In reply to Erik Prince knows exactly… by G-R-U-N-T
Government wants not just a monopoly on violence but a monopoly on terror. No one knows where their loyalties lie, but it should not be with any government. the ultimate in corruption and deceit are government agencies hiding their operations even from the leaders of their countries.