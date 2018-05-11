Meanwhile, At A Bar In Tehran...

Comments

Vote up!
 23
Vote down!
 3
LetThemEatRand Fri, 05/11/2018 - 20:47 Permalink

Funny cartoon but it fails to address the key issue that Isreal wants war with Iran and all of this war mongering shit is bullshit.  I don't care if the deal was good or bad, we don't need another Middle East war.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 3
New_Meat LetThemEatRand Fri, 05/11/2018 - 20:53 Permalink

Of course Hezb'Allah and Qdz Force are all about peace'n'shit.

Deal was bad, no inspections, no enforcement.

Yep, "we" don't "need" another war.  But, y'know, that's a unilateral decision to start.

Evidently you are a proponent for the Iranians to process enough U235 through all of those previously fucked-up centrifuges and then get enough weapons-grade shit to make many devices.  Or tell us that you are not on this side of the discussion and then tell us what you deem to be the correct course of action.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
ThrowAwayYourTV Fri, 05/11/2018 - 20:57 Permalink

Obama said it himself in his comment about Trump shuttering the Iran/Obama deal.

"SO MISGUIDED" he said.

In other words. HE! (Obama) was guided by (Soro's) when HE handed Iran the store on a silver platter.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 2
NinthLive Fri, 05/11/2018 - 20:59 Permalink

Funny. The ones who didn't fall for it were the Iranians. This was all part of a plan hatched by the Brookings institute, intended as a trap for Iran, put into motion by puppets Obomba n Kerry. 'The Path to Persia' details said trap, and when the Iranian's took the deal, they outsmarted one of the supposed top dog think tanks on the planet.

Always remember, obomba was put in place for his flash his charisma and his ability to lie with a straight face. Not for any tangible commander in chief ability.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
Buddha 71 Fri, 05/11/2018 - 21:06 Permalink

trump is no different than any other us president lying to get into office, then fucking over his base constituency.

just blowjobbing saudis to drive up the price of oil, lying and killing to ensure saudis have no competition and allowing israelis to kill all of their enemies, allowing saudis to kill all of their competitors, and finally the main event will be when the saudis and israelis face off for the championship. popcorn time. fuck them all. saudis, israelis, democrats, republicans, all lying corrupted killers. fuckem.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Jackprong Fri, 05/11/2018 - 21:08 Permalink

The Iranian government is a despot and made government appear almost Western.  The 1979 American Embassy overthrow and taking of American hostages was an act of War!  Barack (Jimmy Carter's second and third term) Hussein Obama attempted to "jump the shark."  An accounting of the Iranian government's bad acts and bad actors require a reckoning.  They only understand the use of force in the Iranian government, not bribes with a pallet of foreign legal tender (as the Obama administration paid a bribe that didn't work).

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
KimAsa Fri, 05/11/2018 - 21:33 Permalink

Iran nuclear deal would have been used and abused in the same way the Megatons to Megawatts program that ushered in Hillary Clinton’s approval of Uranium One sale was.  Remember the good old days when Democrats fought for the rights of the middle class working man? Nah, me neither.  What ever “deal” they make is, and always has been, about money.  