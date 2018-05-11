Merkel: "Trump's Decision Damages Trust In The International Order"

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 05/11/2018 - 06:19

One day after Angela Merkel said Europe can no longer rely on the US "to protect it" in the aftermath of Trump's unilateral withdrawal from the Iran nuclear accord, stating that "It’s no longer the case that the United States will simply just protect us. Rather, Europe needs to take its fate into its own hands, that's the task of the future", the  German Chancellor has doubled down, and said President Trump’s decision to scrap the Iran nuclear accord was “not right.”

"It’s not right to unilaterally cancel an accord that was negotiated, that was unanimously approved in the UN Security Council," Merkel said in a speech at a Catholic religious conference in Muenster, Germany "That damages the trust in the international order."

"What we’re seeing at the moment, which is probably the most alarming, is that multilateralism is in a real crisis" she added. She then echoed her prior warning: "I’ve said this about the U.S. decision on the Iran accord, I could say the same thing about the climate accord, the WTO - if we always say that something doesn’t suit us, and we don’t get a new international order, and everybody simply does what they want - then that’s bad news for the world."

Or it could simply be bad news for Europe, or rather everyone but the US, and since Trump's promise was "America first" it should hardly come as a surprise. Perhaps what Angela should be more worried about is that her disastrous "open door" immigration policy has ushered in not only Brexit but - as of yesterday - laid the groundwork for the first populist, anti-establishment government in Italy where the Five Star and League are about to form a government, which will have immigration as its key talking point.

Alas, none of this was discussed and instead Merkel kept hammering on the Iran situation, questioning whether the Iran Nuclear accord can be saved: "The extent to which we can keep this accord alive when one huge economic power isn’t taking part is something that’ll have to be discussed with Iran,” Merkel said. "We hope so, but many factors are in play and we shouldn’t pretend to be stronger than we are. That can lead to severe miscalculations."

Nonetheless, Germany confirmed its commitment to the Iranian deal, siding with the EU, France, China, Russia, France and the UK on the issue; Merkel also said that options to save the deal without the United States needed to be discussed with Tehran and added that Trump's decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal is no reason to call into question relationships between Europe and the US.

Iran's foreign minister Zarif is scheduled to meet with the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini, on Tuesday 15 May in Brussels in a meeting which will be attended by E3 Foreign Ministers (Germany, France, U.K.) to discuss Iran nuclear accord. Zarif will also meet with China and Russia on the prior two days.

 

 

DingleBarryObummer bowie28 Fri, 05/11/2018 - 06:28 Permalink

the world is not that simple.  You admonish her for her open borders policies but what do we have here?

“And we do need people coming into our country,” Trump said. “You know, at 3.9% unemployment, we need people coming in. But I will tell you this, we want people to come into our country on the basis of merit.”
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/trump-drops-a-bombshell-on-immigratio…

Merit=Lower wages.

And everyone knows unemployment is more than that.  It's more globalism.  So by your logic, trump is that same as her.

bowie28 DownWithYogaPants Fri, 05/11/2018 - 06:52 Permalink

Pathetic strawman.  Try harder.

 

1. We are not privy to the details of JCPOA.  The fact that they were so secretive about the details and were caught moving lots of cash around indicates it was a really good deal for those involved and probably NOT good for the rest of us.  Otherwise why the need for so much secrecy?  If it's so great for humanity make the details public and let us see it.

 

2. Every position Merkel takes is in line with Globalist, NWO doctrine.  Her policies have done serious damage to Germany.

 

Therefore if I do not have enough information to form an opinion about JCPOA based on facts because the people that did it went to great lengths to prevent me from seeing the details, I have no choice but to use the information available (their public statements and actions).

 

They hide the details and Merkel strongly defends it - not a big leap in logic to assume it is BAD for everyone but them.

 

 

bowie28 DingleBarryObummer Fri, 05/11/2018 - 07:11 Permalink

His tweets are actually quite effective at moving the narrative exactly where he wants it to go. 

He plays MSM like a fiddle and they fall for it EVERY TIME.

CNN is just starting to figure it out, 3 years in.

https://www.cnn.com/2018/05/10/opinions/trump-is-having-a-great-foreign-policy-week-bauerlein/index.html

Journalists and intellectuals like to speak in terms of "the narrative." What Trump has done, and what commentators on TV and in print have helped him to do, is prove that they are not critics of the story. They aren't even narrators of it. They are characters in the plot, and the author of it is the very person they presume to diagnose.

shortonoil BandGap Fri, 05/11/2018 - 07:37 Permalink

According to the JCOPA, and they have be crawling all over Iran's nuclear facilities for years, the Iranians have not produced 1 lb of weapons grade uranium. Until Trump, and the associated neo-cons come up with some verifiable evidence to the contrary this must be labeled as more MIC bullshit! It can be considered another ploy to keep the world destabilized, and on the brink of war. DC is a pig stye of corruption against humanity.

indygo55 DingleBarryObummer Fri, 05/11/2018 - 07:14 Permalink

Any thinking person knows the unemployment number is just a statistic. Its U3, the favorite statistic of governments and politicians.  It represents the people on unemployment insurance payments. If you are unemployed and have not looked for work recently, you are unemployed. Totally misleading. But then again that's the point, right? 

 

http://www.shadowstats.com/alternate_data/unemployment-charts

 

 

schatzi jcaz Fri, 05/11/2018 - 07:39 Permalink

it's not about Merkel, it's about 1000s of German jobs on the line. BASF and Siemens (amongst others) have big projects in Iran.

 

So Trump sells weapons to the Saudi shitbags worth billions and in return cuts the Iran deal so the Saudis can pump out oil at elevated prices. There's Trump shitting on the rest of us, as long as his military and Saudi pals make a good deal - and in the process give Israel something to be happy about.

 

Draining the swamp my LOL'ing ass.

CRM114 Fri, 05/11/2018 - 06:23 Permalink

1. Did he have the right to cancel it?

Yes. It was only a political commitment to the US, and it was John Kerry's State Department that said so, and Merkel knows that.

Same as the Paris Agreement on Climate Change - international accords only get signed these days because they commit nobody to anything. On which point, kindly note that Trump is following the rules on withdrawing. The reason he is withdrawing from the JCPOA immediately is because there aren't any rules against it. If Europe wanted stronger conditions on withdrawal, it should have put them in, but then it wouldn't have been signed. It's a PR exercise, not a Treaty.

2. Is the Accord being breached by the Iranians?

Yes, they still refuse free access to the weapons inspectors, and sponsor terrorism around the globe.

3. Can Europe no longer rely on the US to protect it?

The US requires Europe, specifically NATO, to do its fair share, as does the original NATO agreement. Europe has not been doing so for over 20 years.

CRM114 DingleBarryObummer Fri, 05/11/2018 - 06:47 Permalink

Who gives a cr@p is a valid question.

Ask yourself who will benefit most from the effective restrictions on Iranian oil?

Answer: US oil producers. Trump is going to be very popular in Texas bars tonight.

 

And, to take the long view, who does Iran export to?

Yup, China is the single biggest importer of Iranian oil. Shutting out Iran delays the death of the Petrodollar.

Withdrawing from this accord and re-imposing sanctions is almost solely in America's commercial interests. Stop looking at the froth of Israel this and stability that, and look deeper. It's about cash. It's about MAGA.