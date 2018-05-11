Peso Plunges Back To Record Lows As JPM Warns Of "Disorder" As Notes Come Due

It appers that 1275bps of rate-hikes, hopes for an IMF bailout, and promises-promises from government are not enough to halt the capital flight from Argentina as the Peso just crashed back to a new record low over 23 per USD.

With 7-day repo-rtates at 40.00%, still the currency is collapsing...

Ironically, BNP Paribas says the Peso is too risky to even short, even taking into account the carry return...

“...we prudently decided to close our tactical short 1m NDF USDARS at 23.75,” strategists led by Gabriel Gersztein write in a report, “If anything, this is not the time to be structurally positioned in ARS assets, in our view”

But JPMorgan is even more concerned, warning that the peso may face “disorder” next week if the nation’s central bank struggles to roll over about $30 billion of short-term notes set to expire.

As Bloomberg reports, the central bank is scheduled to auction notes known as Lebacs on Tuesday, in order to roll over about 674 billion pesos ($30 billion) of securities that mature on Wednesday.

The yield on Lebacs due June jumped to 43.6 percent in the secondary market today, forcing the central bank to intervene in secondary markets.

“A failure in rolling over the maturing Lebac stock would lead to a disorder bid on the dollar and renovated capital outflow,” JPMorgan analysts Diego Pereira and Lucila Barbeito wrote in a note. "The recent measures by the central bank, together with Lebac rates above 40 percent suggest the authority would be able to roll a significant share of the stock.”

Yields on ARGENT bonds are spiking with the century bond prices tumbling.