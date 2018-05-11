Is This The Real Reason Why Facebook Banned All Crypto Ads?

In January, Facebook became the first social media company to ban ads for cryptocurrencies and ICOs.
The company created a new policy "that prohibits ads that promote financial products and services that are frequently associated with misleading or deceptive promotional practices, such as binary options, initial coin offerings and cryptocurrency."
Facebook lists the follow four examples of ads that will no longer be allowed:
Shortly after, every other social media company or ad-carrying entity signaled their virtue by following Facebook's lead. However, at the time we questioned why... wondering aloud if Zuckerberg had in mind his own Facebook-coin...
Zuckerberg also announced that he’s “looking into cryptocurrency” in his January 5th announcement on Facebook...
"Back in the 1990s and 2000s, most people believed technology would be a decentralizing force. But today, many people have lost faith in that promise. With the rise of a small number of big tech companies - and governments using technology to watch their citizens - many people now believe technology only centralizes power rather than decentralizes it. There are important counter-trends to this - like encryption and cryptocurrency - that take power from centralized systems and put it back into people’s hands. But they come with the risk of being harder to control. I’m interested to go deeper and study the positive and negative aspects of these technologies, and how best to use them in our services."
Earlier in the week, Facebook announced a major shakeup in management, creating a new area of responsibility focused on blockchain. As CoinTelegraph reported, David Marcus, the head of Facebook’s messaging app Messenger, announced that the social media site is exploring possible applications for blockchain technology, CNBC reported May 8.
“I'm setting up a small group to explore how to best leverage blockchain across Facebook, starting from scratch,” Marcus shared in a post Tuesday afternoon on his personal page.
Marcus has been leading Messenger for almost four years. In December, he joinedcryptocurrency exchange Coinbase as a board member. Facebook, however, hasn’t revealed how interested it is in applying blockchain.
image courtesy of CoinTelegraph
Which brings us to today, and a report from Alex Heath at Cheddar that Facebook is exploring the creation of its own cryptocurrency, a virtual token that would allow its billions of users around the world to make electronic payments, people familiar with Facebook’s plans told Cheddar.
“They are very serious about it,” said one of the people, who asked not to be identified discussing unannounced plans.
Facebook started studying blockchain almost a year ago, when a member of its corporate development team, Morgan Beller, began looking at how the social platform could use the emerging technology.
During an interview at a conference in February, Marcus said Facebook didn’t have plans to integrate cryptocurrency into its apps anytime soon.
"Payments using crypto right now is just very expensive, super slow, so the various communities running the different blockchains and the different assets need to fix all the issues, and then when we get there someday, maybe we'll do something,” Marcus said.
All of which would explain why Zuckerberg wanted the rest of the cryptocurrencies off his site. It's perhaps going to be a little tricky to explain why his cryptocurrency is not the terrible financial weapon of mass deception that led to the ad ban.
Comments
Facebook cannot release a crypto-currency. If it comes from a private company, it is a TOKEN.
In reply to I concur. by JFKFC
I think it's great that Banks and Zuck are getting involved in crypto... it will just show why the truly decentralized P2P currencies are so much better and worth so much more.
In reply to World of Warcraft is beyond… by TheWholeYearInn
FTC - Report antitrust violations:
https://www.ftc.gov/faq/competition/report-antitrust-violation
" The Sherman Act outlaws "every contract, combination, or conspiracy in restraint of trade," and any "monopolization, attempted monopolization, or conspiracy or combination to monopolize." Long ago, the Supreme Court decided that the Sherman Act does not prohibit every restraint of trade, only those that are unreasonable. "
In reply to Fuck that guy. by Killtruck
NSA Book intends to introduce NSA Coin. What a shock!
Is Facebook a DARPA creation? Or is the Hollywood version the real story (boy genius Zuckerberg realizes the American Dream and becomes multi-billionaire)?
You decide:
https://www.wired.com/2004/02/pentagon-kills-lifelog-project/
http://i.magaimg.net/img/32fa.png
"But civil libertarians immediately pounced on the project when it debuted last spring, arguing that LifeLog could become the ultimate tool for profiling potential enemies of the state.
Researchers close to the project say they're not sure why it was dropped late last month. Darpa hasn't provided an explanation for LifeLog's quiet cancellation. "A change in priorities" is the only rationale agency spokeswoman Jan Walker gave to Wired News."
In reply to NSA Book intends to… by LetThemEatRand
Given that we know FaceBerg is a CIA op, maybe this will finally put to rest the stupid idea that BitCoin was created by the CIA. Because if that was the case, they'd just use Facebook to actually promote Bitcoin, instead of trying to compete with it.
In reply to Is Facebook a DARPA creation… by bowie28
That is a rational statement, but it is dangerous to dismiss skepticism. I find it more likely that the NSA had a hand in Bitcoin, if any Deep State agency did. On that angle, it's also known that many XYZ agencies (particularly the more corrupt ones) compete with each other for power, attempting to establish their own fiefdoms. NSA vs. CIA is one such known source of rivalry.
In reply to Given that we know FaceBerg… by Buckaroo Banzai
Facebook knows cryptocurrencies are ponzi schemes. They dont want any liability when the crypto market implodes and a lot of people are wiped out.
I get the trend. The conditioning of the populace to believe that a paper promise is money has been so successful that people no longer recognize hard money as anything more than a collector item. The average person has never even seen a fifty dollar gold piece and they certainly don't appreciate its intrinsic value. With that conditioning in place it is easy to understand that many within the populace will take the next step and believe that an electronic promise is money. Look at how many credit card transactions take place every day. Bitcoin is the next step up from credit cards. As long as everything is up and running, it is all good.
Hurricanes have taken the grid down in my area four times in the last 14 years. In that situation nothing works except barter and cash. Put all your eggs in one basket if you choose. Good luck.
Hurricanes have taken the grid down in my area four times in the last 14 years. In that situation nothing works except barter and cash. Put all your eggs in one basket if you choose. Good luck.
In reply to Crypto is not going anywhere… by Bitchface-KILLAH
Crypto is just another MORE EXPENSIVE and energy intensive (prohibitively so) type of fiat. It is a confidence currency if it is a currency at all.
