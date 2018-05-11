Russia Says No S-300 Missiles For Syria After Netanyahu Visit

Russia has made an apparent U-turn on its prior signaling that it would supply the advanced S-300 surface-to-air missiles to Syria after this week's major escalation between Syria and Israel, which involved scores of surface-to-surface rockets being fired by both sides, primarily across the contested Golan border, and some 28 Israeli aircraft firing around 60 air-to-surface missiles at Syria during the exchange.
Is this the beginning of a Russian lack of commitment in Syria? Or is this the realization that Syria can stand on its own after creating new rules of engagement with Israel?
Russia is now indicating Syria has "everything it needs" to repel Israeli aggression.
Reuters reports that Putin's personal aide indicated the change in calculus:
The comments, by Vladimir Kozhin, an aide to President Vladimir Putin who oversees Russian military assistance to other countries, follow a visit to Moscow by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this week, who has been lobbying Putin hard not to transfer the missiles.
"For now, we're not talking about any deliveries of new modern (air defense) systems," Izvestia cited Kozhin as saying when asked about the possibility of supplying Syria with S-300s.
The Syrian military already had "everything it needed," Kozhin added.
Late last month Russian Defense Ministry officials caught the world's attention by announcing through state-run RIA that it "plans to deliver new air defense systems to Syria in the near future" after a series of unprovoked Israeli strikes inside Syria, which Israel claims targets Iranian troops and assets. Talk of delivery of the S-300 has been a constant since President Trump ordered a massive tomahawk missile attack on Damascus and other locations on April 13th, ostensibly in retaliation for al-Qaeda linked Jaish al-Islam claims of a chemical attack on civilians by the Syrian Army.
It must also be remembered that this week's exchange of fire began just as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu concluded the 10-hour visit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, and less than a day after Trump pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal. Netanyahu told reporters immediately after the short meeting that he didn't expect Russia to act against Israeli forces as they continue escalating attacks on Syria, supposedly while enforcing their "Iranian red line."
While it's possible that Putin may have personally given a green light for Netanyau to act (or at least discussed understood limitations and conditions), what is certain is that Syria has—given its significant response in the form of between 20 and 50 missiles launched in return fire—imposed new rules of engagement.
Though international reports have consistently pointed to hits on the Israeli side, Israel has apparently been extremely careful in preventing photographs or video of any potential damage on the Israeli side to see the light of day. According to professor of Middle East history Asad AbuKhalil, "Israel censor still hasn’t allowed any reports about casualties or damage."
Syria's current missile defense systems appear to have performed well. The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported, citing a military source, that the army’s air defenses had “shot down dozens of Israeli missiles, preventing most of them from reaching their targets,” however, some of the rockets managed to hit radars and an ammunition depot. But beyond this, the multiple videos purporting to show direct intercepts by Syrian defenses make for a convincing case.
Could it be that Moscow understands that Syria's current Soviet supplied S-200 system (among other integrated systems) is doing just fine against Israeli incursions, and sees no need to further escalate tensions with Tel Aviv? Israel has long promised to attack any S-300 deliveries or installation sites even before they come online.
There's the other possibility that Moscow has in fact decided to move forward with the S-300's for Syria while publicly distancing itself. To train Syrians on the new system would take at least a month, according to past Russian military statements, and would initially involve Russian personnel to man the systems—all of which would further risk escalation with Israel, especially if Israel followed through on threats of striking missile locations with Russians present.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has previously warned that, “We never announced these deliveries as such. However, we said that after the strikes [by the US, France and the UK on Syria], Russia reserves the right to do whatever it deems necessary."
The Russian-made S-300 and S-400 are widely acknowledged to be far superior in their capability and reach that Syria's current S-200 system. If installed—something which now appears unlikely to occur anytime soon—Syria might very well become untouchable. But this is precisely what Israel worries about, as Haaretz noted recently, "With Putin's S-300, Assad's army could even 'lock-on' IAF aircraft as they take off from bases within Israel." And as one Israeli defense analyst put it, "Israel should be worried."
For now, however, it could be that Netanyahu's lobbying worked. Or perhaps Israel is already worried that Syria seems to an impressive degree already deterring some of the Israeli barrage even with its current 30-year old systems.
Comments
” and sees no need to further escalate tensions with Tel Aviv?”
” and sees no need to further escalate tensions with Zionist’s?”
Fixed it for the author.
Video From Brendan O'Connell... How Bibi Became The President Of Syria - 27 Min
........https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AQgAf3e2eKA
What's the deal? I'd like to know the offer that Putin couldn't refuse.
I found it odd from the start when Putin practically let Israhell bomb Syria...only to suggest exercising restraint on both sides AFTER the damage was done. He was warned by Bibi of the attack and did nothing to prevent it.
Putin is just bowing before his Zionist masters, that's all.
Perhaps Syria might want to ask Iran for one of it's home brews...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xRRxe8Dw3uY&t=5m44s
Nothing to see here, Bibi. Move along.
Nothing as exotic as 4-D chess, just playing opossum.
Well, they're a little larger than a postage stamp so trying to sneak them through the Bosporus Straits is gonna be tricky.
Getting them through Georgia shouldn't be a problem but him trucking them through Turkey or Northern Iraq through the Sunni Triangle could get a little sketchy ;-)
They brought their own S-400 in a plane.
Well, they're a little larger than a postage stamp so trying to sneak them through the Bosporus Straits is gonna be tricky.
Any reason why they can't be delivered to Tartus?
beemasters I found it odd from the start when Putin practically let Israhell bomb Syria…
Not odd at all. Your answer is on the Jewish Bible that, by the way, conveniently predicts that the enemies of Israel will bow to Israel or they will be destroyed by their monotheistic God, who is Jew, after all, monotheistic god didn’t exist before the Jews created it.
Anyway, lots of unnecessary if’s in this article because we know how this end. How can you tell?
Putin is already repenting, contrary to the Egyptian Pharaoh that went after the folklore figure of Moses.
Which goes back to my first statement, you know, the bow to the god part of it or, get destroyed like the mystic Pharaoh.
"For now, we're not talking about any deliveries of new modern (air defense) systems,"
That sentence did not specify anything about S300. It's as vague as can be. Besides, the S400 is the new system.
"Syria has everything it needs" can also mean it has the S300. No one will ever know.
Satanyahoo is spinning the whole thing in order to make everyone in his hellhole APARTHEID country see
it's okay to continue attacking Syria until the BIG WAR explodes.
It seems nobody is reading beyond the headline.
Even some Russian bloggers are beginning to question Putin's motivations (the Saker):
https://russia-insider.com/en/russias-lack-reaction-israels-strikes-syr…
Israel: 70 Years Of Turmoil, Treachery, Death And Destruction
https://russia-insider.com/en/israel-70-years-turmoil-treachery-death-a…
Israel Will Now Drive the US to War With Iran (by Patrick Lang):
https://russia-insider.com/en/israel-will-now-drive-us-war-iran/ri23414
Here's what needs to be understood.
1. Putin cannot lose Assad, otherwise he will lose his base in Syria, which he doesn't want to happen - he'll look like a fool.
2. Putin is not interested in a wider war nor in provoking one. He wants to position himself as the level-headed peace-seeking adult in the room for the future World Order that will send every country running to him.
3. Putin has FOR SURE contingencies for when the BIG WAR explodes. Contingencies that will most likely be COVERTLY executed.
4. Russia wants to sell the S-300 to others. But their total annihilation by Israel is not exactly good for the marketing. So better to keep them at home until some fool spend hundred of millions for a can of tomatoes with a burp.
Here is more of a nuanced view (by Adam Garrie) that explains Russia's and thereby Putin's interests in Syria:
http://www.eurasiafuture.com/2018/05/10/netanyahu-and-putin-in-moscow-w…
That article is full of erroneous assumptions.
Where is the Putin fan club now?
I've been saying for yrs that Putin had not delivered any S300 due to fear Syria would USE them in self defense. But all you fan boys said otherwise.
FYI:
Just look at the stages of destruction in the region.
1. Russia agrees to UN resolutions against Iraq. Russia is point man in getting Iraq to give up chemical weapons and other powerful weapons that are a threat to any invaders. Then Iraq is attacked and destroyed. Russia refused to even supply intelligence or logistical advice to Iraq.
2. Russia agrees to UN resolutions against Libya. Russia is point man in getting Libya to give up chemical weapons that are a threat to any invaders. Then Libya is attacked and destroyed. Russia did nothing.
3. Russia agrees to UN resolutions against Syria. Russia is point man in getting Syria to give up chemical weapons that are a threat to any invaders. Then Syria is attacked, greatly destroyed (still ongoing), the US places over 20 military bases in eastern Syria (region taken) and for the last 8 yrs has refused to sell the S300 to Syria (but agreed to sell the S400 to the Saudis and Turkey). Russia attacks "ISIS" but does nothing to stop direct attacks by the US, France, Israel.
4. Russia agreed to UN resolutions against Iran. (But not US independent sanctions) Russia is point man in getting Iran to give up all it's enriched uranium which is a powerful weapon to deter any invasion. Iranian forces in Syria, supposedly allies to Russia, are repeatedly bombed by Israel and US. Russia does nothing.
5. Russia agreed to UN resolutions against the rebels in Yemen. Iran finds ways to deliver arms to the rebels but Russia supports a blockade of Yemen in an attempt to stop weapons and supplies (including humanitarian) from getting into Yemen.
I have in the past expressed suspicions that it was not "just" cowardice by Russia/Putin but that perhaps Russia was party to the NWO plan, that Russian elite might also be gaming the destruction to try and bank profits from it - and that regardless Russia has a proven track record of backstabbing and betraying the allies. I would point out that track record and how inconsistent Russia's actions were with the public statements.
Putin is the figure head, perhaps the actual head, of the Russian mafia that took over from the Yeltsin mafia. Those who profess that Putin is ethical, moral, a christen icon, brave and noble are completely WRONG. Putin also does not give a damn about the Russian people long term.
Putin and Russia are scum. Absolute scum.
The BEST that can be hoped for is that it is simply that Putin is a Pussy.
pssst - I have, as have others, pointed out that Putin passed a law making it a felony to deny the official holocaust narrative. Also, in Russia, TODAY, there is a strong movement to bring back the image of Stalin as being a Russian hero. Their George Washington. It is unclear but there seems to be govt support for this.
Putin fan club right now seems to be in Damascus.
Funny how that works.
In reply to Ha ha ha.... Putin chickened… by yomutti2
Putin put a line in the sand on this decision - at Syria's hour of need to go the nine years and give them hundreds or thousands of S 400's.... he folds - what will Iran think / NK / China ?
86% approval rating and he was just elected - can take risks - and he knows Bolsheviks murdered millions of Russians - after a 4 year investment of blood and treasure
sad for the world
It does appear that Putin is in on the game. Really hard to resist Central Rothschild banksters and endless money printing.
Sorry Assad, you and your folks are on their own - and you're all dead men.
After Amerikansky is bomb crap of Syria, is now really really bad credit score and cannot pay for missile in cash. Beside, almost all land for pipeline is already clear and only now is job of remove debris.
Is Russia Heineman naval base in Syria not important to Putin?
Is Putin lackey for global oligarchs?
I think we can assume there is a deal under which Putin gets to keep the base. For now.
the base has no value without Syria
Unfortunately, it appears that way.
Both the recent attacks on Syria - by the US coalition AND Israel have been costly are largely ineffective !!
There is little doubt who is superior !!
The Zio/US is just clutching at straws now - since Russia arrived in Syria - over 100 thousand ISUS have been terminated !
Considering ISUS are the Rothschilds financed Zionist army - there is little doubt that Russia is genuine FUCKING opposition !!
agreed...i wonder...
maybe we'll see what shakes out over the next few days...grab your popcorn!!
Saw a picture of Bush, Putin & China’s President photo taken at a secret Grand Lodge meeting. They’re all in the same club, answering to the same Lord, pretending that they are enemies because that keeps them in power, so that they can introduce tighter Draconian measures in each of their respective Countries to keep the swill down and insure THEIR BREED stays on top.
I’m sure if one does a search & views it....it will explain the Elite Political Theater we see unfolding before our eyes.
At the end of the day, “they’re all in on it.”
They may be among the most powerful men in the world, but George Bush and Vladimir Putin looked more like a couple of Harry Potter's masters at Hogwarts school. The American and Russian presidents were wearing traditional silk Vietnamese robes to mark the end of the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Hanoi, along with the leaders of 19 other countries.
Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-417395/Bush-Putins-thoroughly-wizard-outfits.html#ixzz5FETuwiDx
https://pics.me.me/grand-lodge-freemasons-bush-putin-and-chinas-preside…
Better weapons than the S-300 can turn the tide. Two weapons are needed in mass, the man launched anti-aircraft system and the man launched anti-tank missile.
If thousands of MANPAD anti-aircraft systems were launching barrages at Israeli aircraft, then Israel would be neutralized. The MANPAD can't be tracked and targeted. (This includes covert use in Lebanon to prevent the use of the Lebanon launch stations. Certainly with MANPAD saturation in Syria, Israeli fighters wouldn't be as bold and would most definitely take losses. That's the key to make them pay for air strikes on Syria. The more Israeli losses, the more war hawks in Israel lose power.)
Iran needs to start cloning the most advanced MANPAD and anti-tank missiles. Or buy the weapons from Russia and China.
The Israelis have intelligence on large Syrian anti-aircraft weapons. It's easy to launch missiles from Israeli fighters at these targets.(The Israelis have bragged by showing a picture at moment of missile strike on a large anti-aircraft target, it wouldn't have happened with MANPADS.)
If thousands of MANPAD launchers with many reloads are used, then there would be less successful targeting of Syrian strategic assets.
If thousands of anti-armor missiles were deployed between Damascus and Golan, and in the region where Turkey is using tanks, then Syria would be able to secure it's own territory. ,
The beauty of the modern Arab soldier is that you can give him numbers, superior weapons, surprise, and position, and he will fuck it up every time. History does not lie. The only army a Syrian army can defeat is...the Syrian Army.
Not the sharpest tool in the shed are you !!
Perhaps he were threatened...
Sampson Option: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Samson_Option
suitcase nuke: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Suitcase_nuclear_device
I remember hearing something about this in the 90s:
84 Missing Russian Suitcase Nuke Bombs: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kR2IarjjmxE
Because Putin, unlike yourself has a functional brain.
Bibi wants to start a major war as he is not stupid either as he knows America through its monstrous debt, monstrous current deficit and slow growth (China is probably lying at 6.7% growth but 3.8% is my number and it is still way beyond Western growth levels) knows the time is to attack now while America has resources..
Putin , Assad , China, Iran and now Pakistan are just waiting out the US inevitable economic demise.
They are not in a hurry but the Anglo/Zionist crazies are ; are you starting to catch on, beemaster?
You are but a Millennial Chimp you need to learn from a real Master, not me, Putin.
If true, that fucking sucks then.
Global depopulation is a biological imperative for the oligarchs who rule over us.
Kissinger’s useless eaters
Putin plays the opposition but it's clear he is the controlled opposition.
