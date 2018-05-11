Sarah Palin Speaks Out For Julian Assange After Ecuadorian Embassy Cuts Off Phone Calls, Guests

Julian Assange has been denied phone calls and visitors to the Ecuadorian embassy in London, where he and his cat share a 215-square-foot room.
The decision was made amid ongoing talks between the UK and Ecuador to decide the fate of the WikiLeaks founder, according to Foreign Minister Maria Fernanda Espinosa.
"He still has no access to the Internet and communications. There is a dialogue, there is a will and an interest to move forward in the solution of that matter," said Espinosa, according to El Tiempo.
Ecuador announces that @JulianAssange remains incommunicado and that his fate is being negotiated with the UK. Although after US pressure, Ecuador has banned visitors (inc. press) & phone, apparently as a PR strategy only a "social media" ban is mentioned. https://t.co/gnnFTjvxnU— WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) May 10, 2018
In March, the embassy cut off Assange's internet access after Ecuador says he violated a written commitment "not to issue messages that might interfere with other states," when he repeatedly criticized both the British government's response to the poisoning of former Russian double-agent Sergei Skripal, as well as Spain's dispute with Catalonia.
Palin Defends Assange
Despite having her own emails hacked and leaked by WikiLeaks, former Alaska Governor and 2008 McCain running mate, Sarah Palin, went to the mat for Julian Assange at a MAGA Coalition event Thursday night at the Trump Hotel, where she was a guest speaker.
OANN's Jack Posobiec asked Palin how she felt about Julian Assange's situation at the Ecuadorian embassy, Palin gave a surprising reply:
“We do have a lot of history….he leaked, published somehow a few emails of mine and I was so ticked off–he was such a foe until I started figuring out where he was headed with his agenda with what he’s doing - is trying to provide people with information so that we can make better decisions for our own lives for the community, for our country, for the world and I really appreciate him more. I appreciate him so much I actually probably apologize to him for calling him out,” Palin said.
Impressive stand here from @SarahPalinUSA for @WikiLeaks (and others) right to inform the public given @WikiLeaks publishing her own emails in 2008 (starting 44s in) https://t.co/onNSajd31D— WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) May 11, 2018
“He’s all about freedom. He wants people to have information. That’s power,” Palin concluded.
(h/t Cassandra Fairbanks)
Earlier in the week, Senator John McCain (R-AZ) said that he regretted picking Palin as his running mate in 2008. Palin said his comments were like a "perpetual gut-punch" whenever she hears them.
“That’s not what Sen. McCain has told me all these years, as he’s apologized to me repeatedly for the people who ran his campaign,” Palin said, “some who now staff MSNBC, the newsroom there, which tells you a lot.”
(Lookin' at you Steve Schmidt)
“I attribute a lot of what we’re hearing and reading regarding McCain’s statements to his ghostwriter or ghostwriters,” Palin explained. “I don’t know all the details of his condition right now. It happens to me also where people speak for me and a bell is rung, and you can’t un-ring the bell.”
