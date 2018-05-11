Sarah Palin Speaks Out For Julian Assange After Ecuadorian Embassy Cuts Off Phone Calls, Guests

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 05/11/2018 - 11:47

Julian Assange has been denied phone calls and visitors to the Ecuadorian embassy in London, where he and his cat share a 215-square-foot room.

The decision was made amid ongoing talks between the UK and Ecuador to decide the fate of the WikiLeaks founder, according to Foreign Minister Maria Fernanda Espinosa.

"He still has no access to the Internet and communications. There is a dialogue, there is a will and an interest to move forward in the solution of that matter," said Espinosa, according to El Tiempo.

In March, the embassy cut off Assange's internet access after Ecuador says he violated a written commitment "not to issue messages that might interfere with other states," when he repeatedly criticized both the British government's response to the poisoning of former Russian double-agent Sergei Skripal, as well as Spain's dispute with Catalonia. 

Palin Defends Assange

Despite having her own emails hacked and leaked by WikiLeaks, former Alaska Governor  and 2008 McCain running mate, Sarah Palin, went to the mat for Julian Assange at a MAGA Coalition event Thursday night at the Trump Hotel, where she was a guest speaker. 

OANN's Jack Posobiec asked Palin how she felt about Julian Assange's situation at the Ecuadorian embassy, Palin gave a surprising reply:

We do have a lot of history….he leaked, published somehow a few emails of mine and I was so ticked off–he was such a foe until I started figuring out where he was headed with his agenda with what he’s doing - is trying to provide people with information so that we can make better decisions for our own lives for the community, for our country, for the world and I really appreciate him more. I appreciate him so much I actually probably apologize to him for calling him out,” Palin said.

He’s all about freedom. He wants people to have information. That’s power,” Palin concluded.

(h/t Cassandra Fairbanks)

Earlier in the week, Senator John McCain (R-AZ) said that he regretted picking Palin as his running mate in 2008. Palin said his comments were like a "perpetual gut-punch" whenever she hears them. 

That’s not what Sen. McCain has told me all these years, as he’s apologized to me repeatedly for the people who ran his campaign,” Palin said, “some who now staff MSNBC, the newsroom there, which tells you a lot.”

(Lookin' at you Steve Schmidt)

I attribute a lot of what we’re hearing and reading regarding McCain’s statements to his ghostwriter or ghostwriters,” Palin explained. “I don’t know all the details of his condition right now. It happens to me also where people speak for me and a bell is rung, and you can’t un-ring the bell.”

Endgame Napoleon HockeyFool Fri, 05/11/2018 - 12:03 Permalink

She is also right about Assange’s effort to put pressure on economic elites in government, especially in an era when the people in so-called free countries have so little power, and she had the guts to apologize, even though he targeted her. It is cruel and unusual punishment to deny Assange internet access. He lives for the internet and free speech. Nice building, though. 

Endgame Napoleon CompassionateC… Fri, 05/11/2018 - 12:18 Permalink

Comparatively speaking, it was heroic for him—as an individual, not as a matter of public policy—to stay behind for years in a Vietnamese prison when his senator father arranged to get him out.

The refusal to leave his fellow soldiers behind is not what most humans would do in that situation and is, thus, heroic. It is not the same degree of heroism as running into a hail of billets to save others, but it falls somewhere between 1 and 10 on the scale of individual heroism.

His policy stances on things like mass-scale, welfare-enabled immigration hurt American citizens and are awful.

McCain has not known a lot of economic hardship, so maybe, he cannot relate to being undercut by womb-productive illegal aliens who can afford to work for beans due to the lack of rent and grocery bills when they work part time, staying under the income limits for welfare in traceable income, and due to up to $6,431 in refundable child tax credits from Uncle Sam when they do not work under the table.

lew1024 curbjob Fri, 05/11/2018 - 12:03 Permalink

No, at her wisdom.

Everyone underestimates Sara Palin because she was a small town girl from Alaska, wasn't smooth, didn't always have the gracious reply. She didn't know much about DC and national politics.

She was authentic, really someone you could have coffee with and get to know.

Politicians never notice the astonishing frequency with which the authentic get elected, how much they appeal to middle America. If the Libertarians had had a free brain cell, our President now might well have been Jesse Ventura.

Instead, Trump was far more authentic than Hillary, and Trump is our president.

 