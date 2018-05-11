SOS: America's Newest Nuclear-Powered Aircraft Carrier Suffers Breakdown At Sea

A significant manufacturing error on the U.S. Navy’s newest multi-billion dollar nuclear-powered aircraft carrier abruptly ended the vessel’s shakedown cruise at the beginning of this year, Bloomberg reports.
In January, the $12.9 billion USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) aircraft carrier experienced a propulsion system failure, during a period of intense performance tests. The shakedown cruise simulates working conditions for the vessel, which is typical for new ships. According to an internal Navy memo obtained by Bloomberg, the ship’s crew noticed a temperature increase of “92 degrees Fahrenheit above the trust bearing temperature setpoint.”
A thrust bearing is a critical component of the propulsion system of a vessel. It transfers the propulsive energy from the propeller to the ship’s hull, allowing the propeller to push the boat forward. According to the memo, “after securing the equipment to prevent damage, the ship safely returned to port.”
In other words, the +90,000 ton, nuclear-powered vessel experienced a catastrophic failure of its propulsion system. Luckily, the failure occurred on a shakedown cruise and not in enemy waters, because, the ship would have been a sitting duck. The memo said “prevent damage,” that is an indication that engineers advised the captain to shut off the propeller that was connected to the malfunctioning thrust block. This would have resulted in a tremendous reduction of speed as the vessel returned to port.
Interesting enough, the breakdown occurred in Janurary, but recently disclosed after Bloomberg uncovered an internal memo from Naval Sea Systems Command.
“Navy officials didn’t disclose the problem during budget hearings before Congress in recent weeks and House and Senate lawmakers didn’t ask about it,” Bloomberg observed.
According to the memo, Huntington Ingalls, the shipbuilding company responsible for manufacturing USS Gerald R. Ford, expressed to the Navy that the propulsion system breakdown was triggered by a “manufacturing defect” and “not an improper operation” by the crew aboard the ship. Huntington Ingalls declined to state who was responsible for the defective thrust bearing, but Bloomberg noted that an inspection of the parts inside the affected thrust block show that poorly machined gears were manufactured at GE’s facility in Lynn, Massachusetts as the “root cause.”
A representative from GE said the company halted all production of the internal components of the thrust block for the USS Gerald R. Ford, which leaves us with many unanswered questions… The memo said the parts are reportedly “out of spec,” and would need to be repaired or completely replaced. As we mentioned above, there are four propellers with four thrust blocks, which if GE poorly manufactured one thrust bearing, then, are the other three comprised as well?
During the “post-shakedown availability” phase, improvements are generally made while the ship is in drydock. Bloomberg fails to note the extent of the damage nor the turnaround time in bringing the world’s most expensive aircraft carrier back to full operational capacity. There is a reason why the Navy has kept this failure a secret for many months — because it is a complete embarrassment. If the Navy went out of their way to hide this failure, what else are they hiding from taxpayers?
Comments
And we're laughing about the Germans with their 4 operationl Eurofighters? Our army, navy and airforce are a JOKE. Massive money pit.
Yup they're shaking in their boots across the world.
$12.9B sounds like alot until you realize that is the equivalent of 3 days of QE when it was running at it's peak, crazy
And GE probably made that bearing under a cost plus contract so they get to build it again and bill .gov because you know they built it to spec, right?
Defective Thrust Block?
They should rename it to the USS Bill Clinton.
Ooooops, cost overrun....no one could have foreseen this event.
Pay up .......SUCKERS!
12 billion is only the boat. I wonder if the electronics is included??? I have to doubt it.
12 billion sounds like only enough to get the mechanical part together.
With it being named USS Gerald R. Ford they're lucky that it didn't just capsize before leaving port.
The Navy needs to buy some nuclear powered tugboats.
USS Fukushima!
China's and Russian's hyper-sonic missiles make carriers sitting duck, good only for bombing third world peasants. The US is a joke and hasn't won a war since 1945 because they don't have the guts to destroy cities anymore.
Go Trump🇺🇸
russian hackers
Someone's hacking us and most likely through the Chinese made parts.
GE strikes (out) again!!!!
From flaming wind turbines, exploding jet engines and broke down carriers...They bring goid things to life!!! Ahahahaha...
I will never get a cat scan, x-ray or other medical test on GE equipment.
Chili, be forewarned...
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.cnbc.com/amp/2018/05/10/ge-renewable-energy-enters-chilean-wind-power-market.html
The Pentagon actually admitted this?
Bet they switched to Obama's bio fuel and that failed too...
Even a child knows ... a boat is a hole in the water into which you must pour money
Or as the submariner would say:
"There's only two types of ships. Submarines and targets."
This is the purpose of sea trials.
Never should have christened it SS Minnow
"...on a shakedown cruise..." This is where they beat the hell out of the ship to see if it will stand up to punishment. It has happened many times before.
Um - isn't this exactly the purpose of a "shakedown cruise"?
". . . an inspection of the parts inside the affected thrust block show that poorly machined gears were manufactured at GE’s facility in Lynn, Massachusetts as the “root cause.”
Lynn, MA may be the root problem. I don't recall that part of the country being machining experts.
or GE.
There used to be a lot of industrial production in the Boston area.
I doubt that what remains is worth a spit.
Lynn was a ghetto shithole 20 years ago and probably only got much worse.
I think it would be a lot cheaper if they just built little islands all over the world. It would be a fraction of the cost and no nuclear disasters. Don't have to make new carriers all the time. Their just going to get sunk in a war.
USS Nemesis
Carriers are WW2 relics anyhow. Not sure why the zionists are in investing in obsolete hardware that modern warfare can easily defeat.
The failure was the opposite of catastrophic. It apparently was found before damage could occur, at least non-locally. The hull's intact.
The repair is probably something like: un-weld or cut off the propeller, remove thrust block assembly, install new thrust block assembly, reinstall propeller, check remaining thrust blocks to see if they too need replacement.
That's what a shakedown cruise is for, and it did its job.
Author is a moron or trying to create excitment where none is warranted.
And why wasn't it revealed immediately to taxpayers? It was probably classified information and our enemies and competitors would have found out before the thing was fixed.
GE defective, just like the turbine in that jet that killed a woman. Turns out it was made in China by a French subsidiary of GE. Shitty metallurgy. You spend cheap, you get cheap. Let's not talk about plutonium reactors. Thanks NAFTA, thanks fuckers. Give me my money back!
And when we get it working again, where are we going to find enough transsexuals to sail it?
Hmmm ... Gerald Ford, known for tripping and stumbling.