Stocks Surge But Cryptos Tanked, ARS Spanked, & Dollar Bid Yanked

So... Trump stirs up the Middle-East by withdrawing from JCPOA and... The Dow gains 600 points (best week in 2 months), VIX tumbles to a 12 handle (lowest close since Jan), Oil rises just 1.25% on the week (but at 4 year highs), Gold managed a modest gain (the first weekly rise in a month) and The Dollar and The Long Bond end the week unchanged...
BTFINDWD!!
But it all started last week...
VIX was monkeyhammered to a 12 handle...
VIX lowest close since Jan..
The Dow found resistance at the 100DMA...
AAPL was set for the longest daily win streak since 2010... but closed lower today...
Symantec was clubbed like a baby seal..
TSLA stock remains decoupled from reality...
Healthcare-related stocks dipped then ripped on Trump's announcement...
Bank stocks started to fade a little relative to the market in the last two days as the yield curve collapsed...
Treasury yields were very mixed on the week with the long-end lower and short-end higher...
Which meant massive flattening across the curve:
- 5s30s -6bps to 27bps (flattest since Aug 2007)
- 2s30s -5bps to 57bps (flattest since Aug 2007)
- 2s10s -2bps to 43bps (flattest since Sept 2007)
- 7s10s -2bps to 2.7bps (flattest on record)
- 10s30s -3bps to 13bps (flattest Jul 2007)
As CPI sparked a significant dump...
30Y Yields peaked midweek then were bid into the weekend...
Once again 30Y yields find resistance at around 3.20%...
10Y Yields rejected 3.00% again...
The Dollar Index closed the week flat as the early week bid evaporated on Thursday and Friday...
ARS was spanked early on before BCRA piled in with massive $1 billion intervention to rescue the day (but in context the bounce is marginal ahead of next week's massive liquidity needs)...
Cryptocurrencies suffered this week as MtGox liquidation rumors, Nvidia forecasts, and a South Korean exchange raid sparked FUD...
The dollar's wild ride left all commodities green on the week, though we note that WTI gave back a lot of the mid-week gains...
Finally, we leave it to Gluskin-Sheff's David Rosenberg for some much-needed context...
The stock market has gone 74 days without making a new high but that hasn’t stopped the bulls from boasting about how it is up or flat six days in a row. I still say to sell into strength.— David Rosenberg (@EconguyRosie) May 11, 2018
Comments
Global Slowdown Is Evident
Cryptocurrencies are tanking as more and more people are waking up how they are pump and dump ponzi schemes!
On top of that, crypto prices are far too unstable to ever be accepted by businesses.
In reply to Global Slowdown Is Evident by davatankool
Please... Cryptos didn't tank. This is simply the standard jealous, loser, anti-science, no-coiner fake data being blathered about. Cryptos are consolidating, getting ready for the next moon-shot up.
BUY BITCOIN!!! Losers.
In reply to Cryptocurrencies are tanking… by lester1
You lack credibility.
In reply to Cryptocurrencies are tanking… by lester1
BUY, Buy, buy, bye, Bye, BYE!!!
In reply to Global Slowdown Is Evident by davatankool
O I G REPORT ON DECK
In reply to Global Slowdown Is Evident by davatankool
the farce is strong with this "market"... LOL on SPY volume, it's getting harder to fabricate momo ignition
Friday.
In reply to the farce is strong with… by small axe
Lowest volume week for SPY since December.
In reply to the farce is strong with… by small axe
Yes the bears lost their balls and their money right at the critical moment. It's back to the computer controlled market that only goes up, where bad news is good and good news is better. Presumably VIX goes back to zero, ok 8 then, and we all fall asleep through the summer. Dunno how everything got fixed so quick!
Wrong
#1 exactly what any overseer peeking at zh wants to see, "uh bears uh lost uh their balls yeah" No they didn't. After the last few years of 9th inning, and last several months of endgame? You're giving them some fodder
2 No, it's not just "BACK" to the fantasyland status quo all of a sudden. After a couple weeks of m.a. obtainment and vix softening. Ridiculous declaration/conclusion/posture. The logic, clear-ly, leans toward another type of fabricated mini run, as has already been the case a few times since start of feb
In reply to Yes the bears lost their… by Rise Of The Machines
The grabbing hands grab all they can ...
Grab em by the pussy!
In reply to The grabbing hands grab all… by Juliette
This 'mini leg' was Easily seen as another and/or just another antic and trick post-crack [Crack was end of Jan. start of Feb.]
The assertions, my assertions, our assertions, at the time were: This is it this Is the crack, however, there will be ...tons... of perceivable and easily-perceivable manipulation toying.
That clearly was the case. The +300 +300 +300 +300 +300 following the crack etc and at least 3 instances since then.
The mini leg of the last few to several trading sessions easily conforms to this pure-bullshit-shaking, CONTRIVED. Not fooling us or at least, me,aholes!
Looks to be the final one [antic leg] with the O i g report finally, finally, fucking coming to a head. Soon.
Today's intraday negations and ending corroborate. The forced open-surge. The natural dropping, yet at 2:10pm when the dow MOMENTARILY and BRIEFLY crossed the flatline, INSTANTLY was booted back up. So clear, for example, the subroutines running the desires of the session outcome, when a slowly naturally flatlining dow [about 3 hrs of downdrift] is so instantaneously altered. Of course close-reboosting. All fitting in conjunction with one last perception-toying-agenda and/or SHAKING-CAPITULATION-AGENDA multi day run. [Before either the o i g convergence or contingency takedown via middle east or other] See My Finger
Trumpanzees can't handle the truth:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iM8S0ePjPPg
Loadsa opportunities and loadsa money on the U.S. indices this week.
I genuinely think we non US folk are more grateful for these markets than the locals TBH. Same time next week fellas???
It all started last week when the Fed sent their minions out just as the indices were breaking down to sweet talk the "market" with promises of lower for longer regardless of inflation.
Tanked, Spanked, Yanked? Hurray for alliteration. I guess.