Turkish Lira Tumbles As Erdogan Blasts Interest Rates Are "Mother Of All Evils"

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 05/11/2018 - 09:00

Having bounced off record lows earlier in the week, the Turkish Lira is re-tumbling following President Erdogan's comments that interest rates are "the mother and father of all evil" and that Turkey must "target double-digit economic growth."

Erdogan added a few more colorful comments sure to send shivers down the spine of any fiscal conservative (or Turk who does not want to see his currency's value hyperinflated away)...

  • *ERDOGAN: TURKEY TO EMERGE VICTORIOUS AGAINST INTEREST RATES

  • *ERDOGAN: INTEREST RATES THE REASON FOR INFLATION (umm, not sure you have that right)

  • *ERDOGAN: TURKEY MUST PULL DOWN INTEREST RATES (so much for CB independence)

  • *ERDOGAN: TURKEY WON'T STEP BACK FROM BUDGET DISCIPLINE

And that sparked Lira selling...

Erdogan says he will emerge victorious in his fight against interest rates after June 24 elections.

“FX speculators, interest rate lobby and enemies of Turkey under the guise of credit rating firms are not our concern,”  Erdogan says in Ankara, addressing business-people.

And Erdogan says recent economic disruptions in Turkey “due to global conditions.”

As long as Turkey “stands strong,” it will overcome “global negativity”

Tags
Business Finance

Comments

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
currency Fri, 05/11/2018 - 09:10 Permalink

Erdogan is an IDIOT and Insane and thinks he is the next Sultan of the Failed Ottoman Empire. He and his family are very Corrupt. The West needs to break key relations with Turkey and stop putting up with its blackmail.

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Fiat Burner Fri, 05/11/2018 - 09:23 Permalink

Every government and central bank is hell bent on destroying savers by rigging interest rates and inflating currency.  Outright theft from responsible and prudent people to bail out the irresponsible and reckless.  Fuck all of you scum.  Savings is a virtue, not profligacy.

Savers of the world need to unite and dump all fiat currency. 
 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
shizzledizzle Fri, 05/11/2018 - 09:24 Permalink

Well, unless you don't spend like a drunken sailor and would like to get something for parking your money. I know, I know... Savers are treated like sub humans these days. 