Turkish Lira Tumbles As Erdogan Blasts Interest Rates Are "Mother Of All Evils"

Having bounced off record lows earlier in the week, the Turkish Lira is re-tumbling following President Erdogan's comments that interest rates are "the mother and father of all evil" and that Turkey must "target double-digit economic growth."
Erdogan added a few more colorful comments sure to send shivers down the spine of any fiscal conservative (or Turk who does not want to see his currency's value hyperinflated away)...
*ERDOGAN: TURKEY TO EMERGE VICTORIOUS AGAINST INTEREST RATES
*ERDOGAN: INTEREST RATES THE REASON FOR INFLATION (umm, not sure you have that right)
*ERDOGAN: TURKEY MUST PULL DOWN INTEREST RATES (so much for CB independence)
*ERDOGAN: TURKEY WON'T STEP BACK FROM BUDGET DISCIPLINE
And that sparked Lira selling...
Erdogan says he will emerge victorious in his fight against interest rates after June 24 elections.
“FX speculators, interest rate lobby and enemies of Turkey under the guise of credit rating firms are not our concern,” Erdogan says in Ankara, addressing business-people.
And Erdogan says recent economic disruptions in Turkey “due to global conditions.”
As long as Turkey “stands strong,” it will overcome “global negativity”
Comments
Interest rates are only evil when they're going up, Erdogan. They are a God-send when they are on the way down. The Fed told me so.
I guess he just figured out that this is what CB's and Big Banks Live Off Of... In Perpetuity ...
In reply to Interest rates are only evil… by 2ndamendment
I thought the U.S. was the mother of all evils?
Are they just reusing a tired old meme, or is the U.S. no longer the great Satan?
In reply to I by BaBaBouy
I hope they knock this fuckers currency right out. Maybe then the Turks will regain some sanity.
Erdogan is an IDIOT and Insane and thinks he is the next Sultan of the Failed Ottoman Empire. He and his family are very Corrupt. The West needs to break key relations with Turkey and stop putting up with its blackmail.
He wants to be caliph.
In reply to Erdogan is an IDIOT and… by currency
Sigh. Politicians just can't let the interest rate float freely. :(
Sigh. Banksters just can't let the interest rate float freely. :(
fixed it.
In reply to Sigh. Politicians just can't… by e-recep
Why do career politicians throw mother and granny under the bus? What's a pound of flesh go for these days in Turkey anyway? Turkey Time!
Been to Turkey several times, some very nice areas there and the Turks seems very nice. No clue why they were punished with this tyrant.
No worries, some Gulf State will bail them out in return for Turkey's political co-operation over Syria.
Every government and central bank is hell bent on destroying savers by rigging interest rates and inflating currency. Outright theft from responsible and prudent people to bail out the irresponsible and reckless. Fuck all of you scum. Savings is a virtue, not profligacy.
Savers of the world need to unite and dump all fiat currency.
Well, unless you don't spend like a drunken sailor and would like to get something for parking your money. I know, I know... Savers are treated like sub humans these days.
Here's who Turkey is up against. It's an international global order of banking headquartered in London, England which isn't even part of the United Kingdom. President Trump is up against it as well:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EC0G7pY4wRE