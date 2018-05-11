UK Proposes Prison Time For Offensive Online Posts

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 05/11/2018 - 08:48

Authored by Amy Balog via The Daily Caller,

The Sentencing Council for England and Wales has drafted new guidelines  proposing prison sentences of between 26 weeks and six years for social media posts deemed hostile toward a race, religion or sexual identity.

The proposals have been made in relation to the Public Order Act, which prohibits all activities “intended or likely to stir up hatred” against minority groups, including transgender people. Many of the examples in the document reference social media use.

Those “in a position of trust, authority or influence” abusing their position to stir up hatred are facing the harshest sentences. The suggested punishment will also be more severe if the offender has a particularly large online following or if he or she is associated with any groups promoting hatred based on race or religion.

Three types of offences are considered the most serious. The first of these, understandably, are “cases where activity is encouraged which threatens or endangers life.” However, more surprisingly, the other two categories are “cases involving widespread dissemination of material and/or a strong likelihood that many would be influenced.”

Matthew, 60, a speaker on Christianity, gestures on a stepladder at Speakers’ Corner in Hyde Park, London, Britain May 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

“Volumes of these offences are extremely low and there have been no offenders sentenced for some offences,” the document says. However, the Council still believes that the use of social media channels as vehicles for hate crimes is a growing problem, “given the recent social climate and an enhanced focus on this type of offending.” Their proposals are the start of a three-month consultation process.

In August last year, the UK Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) announced that it intended to punish online hate crime as seriously as personal, face-to-face abuse. They threatened to treat offences via major social media platforms the most strictly. In October 2016, CPS notably determined that a hate crime needs only to be so perceived by a victim, without the need for objective evidence.

In January this year, Germany began enforcing a law demanding social media companies to remove hate speech and fake news from their platforms. This legislation is currently being revised, following criticism that press freedom was negatively impacted, after more content was blocked than necessary and a satirical magazine’s account was suspended.

Tags
Social Issues

Comments

Vote up!
 14
Vote down!
 0
hedgeless_horseman Jack McGriff Fri, 05/11/2018 - 08:53 Permalink

 

Sentenced to just a few weeks at the Ministry of Love, Room 101.

In the beginning of Orwell's novel, 1984, the main character Winston writes that, “Freedom is the freedom to say that two plus two make four.” At the end of the novel, after being tortured, he sits at the cafe and writes, “2 + 2 = 5,” in the dust on his table.

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-05-07/second-zh-symposium-and-live-…

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 1
FireBrander SpanishGoop Fri, 05/11/2018 - 09:11 Permalink

To this day:

Google:
Hillary is a ___
Top result is "Democrat"

Trump is a ___
Top result is "Chump"

Really? The want me to believe that the number 1 thing people are searching for about Hillary is her political party affiliation?

And the number one search for Trump is whether or not he's a Chump? Who even uses that word?

DuckDuckGO
Hillary is a Crook

Yahoo
Hillary is a Crook

Bing
Hillary is Indicted

AOL
Hillary is a Crook

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Giant Meteor hedgeless_horseman Fri, 05/11/2018 - 09:17 Permalink

My first thought as well, Orwell, so much so I too went looking for appropriate quotes, and came across the one you've posted.

Censorship will increase, everywhere, by various means. Of that I am certain.

One major false flag away ..

They've pulled it off thus far, and continue to gain mileage, in the post 9/11 world ..

They won't be so "nice" about it next time ..

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Maghreb hedgeless_horseman Fri, 05/11/2018 - 09:20 Permalink

Just learn to speak in code. If your what your saying is true reflects reality and actually helps it will become the accepted parlance. English will fucking die because language has to serve the needs of the people who use it not the people who abuse it.

Same thing with computer languages that aren't used due to shifts in hardware, same reason black drug dealers speak in ebonics so no one knows what the fuck they are saying and nothing makes sense in court. I'm not saying I agree with some of the hateful shit said here but if you look at it philosophically language has purpose. If its not fit for purpose because anyone who follows politically correct language is getting gang raped, bred out of existence or going bankrupt the language will fucking die with the people.

Best technique is to use a High Language with a ritualized function. Classical Arabic, Latin, Greek, Mandarin. The language is structured to have an effect. High culture like Art, Literature just magnified that. There is a reason people paid big money to use these land they dominated important events. Globalization wants a cookie cutter structure and they take the piss with the language to quell resistance.  

With digital technology languages are shifting faster and harder than ever.
Its an arms race between Marshall McLuhan and the digital revolution in language and Northrop Frye and his discussions on classical and biblical language as the core of all human communication. 

Blacks are actually winning with rap music and Muslims with reverence of the Quran. Hebrew is also making a come back. 

Again bringing up Peter Thiel who brought us Pepe the Frog and the Alt-Right argot apparently he is a fan of this book. Strange idea from a strange man. Neuro-linguistic programming from pre-monothesitic societies used to create a computer language that destroys the U.S nation. You wonder if this was the inspiration for Pepe the Frog looking like the  EgyptianGod Kek. 

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Snow_Crash  

Another big player is Noam Chomsky who I have a suspicion out ranks him working at MIT linguistics department where the DARPA researchers recruit. He says its impossible to really make advances in human language and near science but you wonder whether he is being entirely honest.

End of the fucking day government can lie, tech mafia can brainwash but the Truth is the fucking truth and it keeps you alive. Speaking it is at least a step in the right direction. Brain Dead men aren't telling any tales.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1q-k-uN73Gk

Vote up!
 14
Vote down!
 0
venturen Fri, 05/11/2018 - 08:50 Permalink

Define offensive? If you threaten people's lives or with harm I am ok with that....if you are jailed for stating your opinion or fact....well then welcome to the UKKR

Vote up!
 13
Vote down!
 0
LetThemEatRand venturen Fri, 05/11/2018 - 08:53 Permalink

“intended or likely to stir up hatred” 

Just based on the language here, threats are not required.  It's easy to imagine a factually true statement that someone decides is "intended or likely to stir up hatred."  They just criminalized any statement of fact that may cause people to get angry at a given protected group.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
bowie28 LetThemEatRand Fri, 05/11/2018 - 08:59 Permalink

We currently have this same policy in the US but it is not coded into law "Yet". 

The enforcement mechanism is massive social media shaming, censorship, demonetizing of content based on arbitrary and unexplained "terms of service violations", shadow-banning and calls for boycotts and career destruction, amplified by MSM. See Kanye and all "alt-right" thought leaders for numerous examples.

 

They get around First Amendment protection with the claim that these social media cartels are "private" corporations and can do anything they want.  Based on their deep state ties and monopolistic practices an argument could be made that these are quasi-gov entities, their policies and enforcement actions are indeed dictated by the gov and therefore subject to First Amendment protections.  Would be interesting to see a class action lawsuit along these lines against Google, Facebook, Twitter, etc