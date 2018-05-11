UK Proposes Prison Time For Offensive Online Posts

Authored by Amy Balog via The Daily Caller,
The Sentencing Council for England and Wales has drafted new guidelines proposing prison sentences of between 26 weeks and six years for social media posts deemed hostile toward a race, religion or sexual identity.
The proposals have been made in relation to the Public Order Act, which prohibits all activities “intended or likely to stir up hatred” against minority groups, including transgender people. Many of the examples in the document reference social media use.
Those “in a position of trust, authority or influence” abusing their position to stir up hatred are facing the harshest sentences. The suggested punishment will also be more severe if the offender has a particularly large online following or if he or she is associated with any groups promoting hatred based on race or religion.
Three types of offences are considered the most serious. The first of these, understandably, are “cases where activity is encouraged which threatens or endangers life.” However, more surprisingly, the other two categories are “cases involving widespread dissemination of material and/or a strong likelihood that many would be influenced.”
Matthew, 60, a speaker on Christianity, gestures on a stepladder at Speakers’ Corner in Hyde Park, London, Britain May 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
“Volumes of these offences are extremely low and there have been no offenders sentenced for some offences,” the document says. However, the Council still believes that the use of social media channels as vehicles for hate crimes is a growing problem, “given the recent social climate and an enhanced focus on this type of offending.” Their proposals are the start of a three-month consultation process.
In August last year, the UK Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) announced that it intended to punish online hate crime as seriously as personal, face-to-face abuse. They threatened to treat offences via major social media platforms the most strictly. In October 2016, CPS notably determined that a hate crime needs only to be so perceived by a victim, without the need for objective evidence.
In January this year, Germany began enforcing a law demanding social media companies to remove hate speech and fake news from their platforms. This legislation is currently being revised, following criticism that press freedom was negatively impacted, after more content was blocked than necessary and a satirical magazine’s account was suspended.
Comments
Bulldoze it and burn whatever's left.
If you don't have free speech, you don't have freedom.
Except for offensive things said about Christianity, whites, and alpha men. Those will be the noted exceptions given to uppity niggers, sand niggers, faggots, and feminists.
In reply to Bulldoze it and burn what's… by Killtruck
Sentenced to just a few weeks at the Ministry of Love, Room 101.
In reply to Except for offensive things… by Jack McGriff
Amazing to watch a population be enslaved in real time. After being disarmed, of course.
In reply to https://www.zerohedge.com… by hedgeless_horseman
Hey UK,,,,,,Fuck you and all your Goat fucking Muzzies.......
Now throw me in jail.........Idiots.
In reply to Amazing to watch a… by tmosley
Iran should immediately attack England. The Brits are obviously a threat to everybody.
In reply to Hey UK,,,,,,Fuck you and all… by ZENDOG
Fuck Islam! There now I'm a fugitive and banned from Britain.
In reply to Iran should immediately… by silverer
Unless you pose as a poor refugee.
In reply to Fuck Islam. There now I am… by FEDbuster
To this day:
Google:
Hillary is a ___
Top result is "Democrat"
Trump is a ___
Top result is "Chump"
Really? The want me to believe that the number 1 thing people are searching for about Hillary is her political party affiliation?
And the number one search for Trump is whether or not he's a Chump? Who even uses that word?
DuckDuckGO
Hillary is a Crook
Yahoo
Hillary is a Crook
Bing
Hillary is Indicted
AOL
Hillary is a Crook
In reply to Unless you pose as a poor… by SpanishGoop
Simple solution is use a VPN and don't dox yourself (post own picture or use real info on Fagbook/Instagay/Twatter), then you can post what ever you like.
In reply to . by FireBrander
They are going to need a lot of prisons.
In reply to Simple solution is use a VPN… by eforce
This is a Monty Python skit, right?
In reply to . by FireBrander
yet the hate filled degenerate (((entertainment))) biz rolls along
perhaps an 'entertainment only' disclaimer on every holycost truth post will gum up their works?
and dont laugh at the brits. they lead the US by a few years. we used to laugh at them for having cameras everywhere. look how that turned out
In reply to This is a Monty Python skit,… by Al Gophilia
It seems that no-one in British leadership is aware of the old maxim: "Harsh measures taken against moderate opposition result in all opposition becoming radical." If one cannot vent anger an explosion will result.
In reply to Fuck Islam. There now I am… by FEDbuster
I suppose the common household chemicals that can be used to make explosives are still available.
Though that is hard to say, given their ban on KNIVES.
In reply to It seems that no-one in… by Stuck on Zero
My solution for the "gun issue" is to simply cut off everyone's hands; we would all be much safer.
and the solution for "hate speech"; yep, cut off everyone's tongue.
No hands, no tongues; now we're all much more physically and emotionally safe from each other.
In reply to It seems that no-one in… by Stuck on Zero
Are you a fucking Jew?
In reply to Fuck Islam. There now I am… by FEDbuster
No problem until you fuck Israel.
In reply to Fuck Islam. There now I am… by FEDbuster
And invaded by a totalitarian cult that take offence at everything...by design.
In reply to Amazing to watch a… by tmosley
Well, they did eliminate all violent crimes, and are now moving to eliminating hate crimes.
In reply to Amazing to watch a… by tmosley
It's a good thing crimes with knives, fists, clubs, and broken bottles isn't violent. Paradise, it is.
In reply to Well, they did eliminate all… by Lanka
When you want a police state you need a permanent and encompassing victim to protect. Enter snowflakes, 58 genders, and any other manner of sensitive individuals.
In reply to Well, they did eliminate all… by Lanka
More pathetic than any group that would suggest such a law is any group that would accept such a law.......
In reply to https://www.zerohedge.com… by hedgeless_horseman
Pro tip: If you're a straight white male, this protection does NOT apply to you.
In reply to More pathetic than any group… by jcaz
My girlfriend is always ranting and raving about how cute and adorable her wee dog is so I thought I would turn him into the least cute thing I could think of, which is a Nazi
Buddha, want to gas the jews?
In reply to https://www.zerohedge.com… by hedgeless_horseman
My first thought as well, Orwell, so much so I too went looking for appropriate quotes, and came across the one you've posted.
Censorship will increase, everywhere, by various means. Of that I am certain.
One major false flag away ..
They've pulled it off thus far, and continue to gain mileage, in the post 9/11 world ..
They won't be so "nice" about it next time ..
In reply to https://www.zerohedge.com… by hedgeless_horseman
Just learn to speak in code. If your what your saying is true reflects reality and actually helps it will become the accepted parlance. English will fucking die because language has to serve the needs of the people who use it not the people who abuse it.
Same thing with computer languages that aren't used due to shifts in hardware, same reason black drug dealers speak in ebonics so no one knows what the fuck they are saying and nothing makes sense in court. I'm not saying I agree with some of the hateful shit said here but if you look at it philosophically language has purpose. If its not fit for purpose because anyone who follows politically correct language is getting gang raped, bred out of existence or going bankrupt the language will fucking die with the people.
Best technique is to use a High Language with a ritualized function. Classical Arabic, Latin, Greek, Mandarin. The language is structured to have an effect. High culture like Art, Literature just magnified that. There is a reason people paid big money to use these land they dominated important events. Globalization wants a cookie cutter structure and they take the piss with the language to quell resistance.
With digital technology languages are shifting faster and harder than ever.
Its an arms race between Marshall McLuhan and the digital revolution in language and Northrop Frye and his discussions on classical and biblical language as the core of all human communication.
Blacks are actually winning with rap music and Muslims with reverence of the Quran. Hebrew is also making a come back.
Again bringing up Peter Thiel who brought us Pepe the Frog and the Alt-Right argot apparently he is a fan of this book. Strange idea from a strange man. Neuro-linguistic programming from pre-monothesitic societies used to create a computer language that destroys the U.S nation. You wonder if this was the inspiration for Pepe the Frog looking like the EgyptianGod Kek.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Snow_Crash
Another big player is Noam Chomsky who I have a suspicion out ranks him working at MIT linguistics department where the DARPA researchers recruit. He says its impossible to really make advances in human language and near science but you wonder whether he is being entirely honest.
End of the fucking day government can lie, tech mafia can brainwash but the Truth is the fucking truth and it keeps you alive. Speaking it is at least a step in the right direction. Brain Dead men aren't telling any tales.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1q-k-uN73Gk
In reply to https://www.zerohedge.com… by hedgeless_horseman
"There is no racial bigotry here. I do not look down on niggers, kikes, wops or greasers. Here you are all equally worthless."
~Gunnery Sgt. Hartman
In reply to Except for offensive things… by Jack McGriff
Suh? Do we have to eat with niggahs? [/Maggot, The Dirty Dozen ]
In reply to "There is no racial bigotry… by TheWholeYearInn
Don't forget about the Juice. They can say anything they want and if you challenge them they'll hurt your feelings by calling you ANTI-SEMITIC.
In reply to Except for offensive things… by Jack McGriff
That's so Gay.
In reply to Bulldoze it and burn what's… by Killtruck
Maybe the UK can lease and reopen some Gulags in Syberia
In reply to Bulldoze it and burn what's… by Killtruck
Hell, they can rent the space the US has gotten ready for their citizens.
In reply to Maybe the UK can lease and… by Azannoth
“Scary” becomes “scarier” every day. 1984 has arrived.
In reply to Bulldoze it and burn what's… by Killtruck
So dumb and unproductive. Why not just tax free speech?
In reply to Bulldoze it and burn what's… by Killtruck
Fuck Islam
In reply to Bulldoze it and burn what's… by Killtruck
Define offensive? If you threaten people's lives or with harm I am ok with that....if you are jailed for stating your opinion or fact....well then welcome to the UKKR
its quite simple.
Offensive = Anything the deep state does not want you to say.
In reply to Define offensive? If you… by venturen
Notice how this initiative comes along just as Israel is ramping up its bombing exercises in the Levant.
In reply to its quite simple. Offensive … by bowie28
"Yes, never diss them. Lets us bomb, drone, fragment and torture them for you.
Micro aggression no ! Fragmentation -yes "
" Insult-no. Slaughter - yes"
In reply to its quite simple. Offensive … by bowie28
“intended or likely to stir up hatred”
Just based on the language here, threats are not required. It's easy to imagine a factually true statement that someone decides is "intended or likely to stir up hatred." They just criminalized any statement of fact that may cause people to get angry at a given protected group.
In reply to Define offensive? If you… by venturen
We currently have this same policy in the US but it is not coded into law "Yet".
The enforcement mechanism is massive social media shaming, censorship, demonetizing of content based on arbitrary and unexplained "terms of service violations", shadow-banning and calls for boycotts and career destruction, amplified by MSM. See Kanye and all "alt-right" thought leaders for numerous examples.
They get around First Amendment protection with the claim that these social media cartels are "private" corporations and can do anything they want. Based on their deep state ties and monopolistic practices an argument could be made that these are quasi-gov entities, their policies and enforcement actions are indeed dictated by the gov and therefore subject to First Amendment protections. Would be interesting to see a class action lawsuit along these lines against Google, Facebook, Twitter, etc
In reply to “intended or likely to stir… by LetThemEatRand
The most offensive examples of speech I see are these sort of legislative action.
In reply to “intended or likely to stir… by LetThemEatRand
how about against stupid proposals or against ridiculous govt??
Germany: 89 Year-Old Grandmother Thrown In Jail For Questioning The Holocau$t
http://incogman.net/2018/05/little-old-lady-jailed-in-germany-over-holo…
Germany: Attorney Sylvia Stolz Barred From Practicing Law And Jailed For Questioning The Holocau$t
https://www.thelocal.de/20150225/ex-lawyer-jailed-again-for-holocaust-d…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PoJY5cBxmdw
double post
thoughts are Crimes!
Wait until they roll out Thought Pre-crime. They will jail you for the thoughts they predict you will have in the future.
In reply to thoughts are Crimes! by venturen
The NWO "people" are trying to grip the world like a fistful of sand. The harder they squeeze, the more will slip through their fingers.
Build lots of prisons for ZH posters!