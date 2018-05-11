Healthcare Stocks 'Love' Trump's Putting "American Patients First" Plan

Update: While stocks initially dipped on the speech, it soon became clear to the machines and the manipulators that, perhaps, there was not much there, there... and all aspects of healthcare soared...
Biotechs dipped and ripped...
Supply Chain dumped and pumped...
Pharmacies puked then exploded...
We are just going to leave this here for your consideration...
* * *
Will President Trump accuse healthcare system CEOs of "getting away with murder" once again?
Senior administration officials have pre-empted Trump's speech which proposes a sweeping effort to bring down US drug prices. Bloomberg reports that the blueprint, called American Patients First, is meant to increase competition and lower patients’ out-of-pocket costs. It would lift rules that prevent government programs from getting better drug discounts, push other developed nations with tighter price controls to pay more, create incentives to lower list prices and try to prevent drugmakers from gaming the system to extend their monopolies.
“One of my greatest priorities is to reduce the price of prescription drugs,” Trump said in a statement distributed by the officials.
As we detailed earlier, the plan is expected to:
-
"... aim to increase competition by ending ‘the gaming of rules’ by brand-name drug manufacturers that stymies the introduction of cost-saving generic and biosimilar drugs.
-
"... seek to improve negotiation within the Medicare program, but not by using the government's clout to negotiate for Medicare as Trump has previously proposed. It would create unspecified incentives for lower list prices of drugs and would lower out-of-pocket spending by patients.”
-
Lobbyists and industry insiders think Trump will take particular aim at middlemen known as "pharmacy benefit managers" (PBMs) - who negotiate drug coverages, payments and rebates between insurers and drug makers.
Here’s what PBMs are watching most nervously: Whether Trump aims at narrowing the spread between high list prices and the secret, rebate prices insurers actually pay by limiting rebates to a percentage of the list price. -WaPo
-
Trump is expected to knock "unfair" practices by other countries which negotiate their drug prices. “Right now it’s very unfair what other countries are doing to us,” Trump remarked at a meeting with pharmaceutical executives in late January, accusing countries of "global freeloading," and saying that it's "very, very unfair" that the U.S. pays so much more for drugs.
-
At the January sitdown, Trump noted that the price for over-the-counter drugs such as aspirin, saying “The numbers we pay — I mean we have cases where, if I go to a drugstore and buy aspirin, the aspirin costs me less than what the United States pays for aspirin,” adding “So I can buy at a drugstore, the aspirin, for less money. ... But we have to do something about that.”
White House Domestic Policy Council's Katy Talento noted on Wednesday at an Independent Women's Forum discussion that there's "no ox that won't be gored" in today's 2 p.m. address.
“This is a fearless president and he doesn't know or care why things have always been done…It's not like your typical Republican authorizing committee that protects this model that they helped write for decades,” said Talento.
However, market participants are not expecting dramatic change... and the Nasdaq Biotech Index is jumping today...
“We expect more rhetoric than reform,” Height Securities analysts wrote in a note on Friday. “The President’s bark will be worse than his bite as he blames all parties within the drug supply distribution chain” for high prices.
Watch Live at 2pmET...
The White House released its outline for Trump's "American Patients First" plan...
Comments
Clownz will hate this.
It's ok.
I hate you
But you already know that
In reply to Clownz will hate this. by tmosley
I don't even know who you are.
Nor do I care.
In reply to It's ok. I hate you But… by Labworks
Just for your smarmy information, since Obumercare came in United Health Care's CEO went from about 10 million a year to 140 million a year salary. Any wonder why your Obama Care will nearly double next year pal?
You had better fucking care, or you will be sitting next to the street addict in the Emergency room and waiting two hours to be seen.
In reply to I don't even know who you… by tmosley
I haven't walked into an Emergency room in 32 years...And I still dont CARE. We are what we EAT anyone that says any different is a fucking moron.
In reply to Just for your smarmy… by blindfaith
It's true, but some are blessed with better health than others. Sometimes you need an epipen--something that should cost $5 but instead costs $1000. They should be so cheap they are in all mid level first aid kits.
In reply to I haven't walked into an… by Bill of Rights
How do you treat your case of GRID if you don't go to a doctor?
In reply to I haven't walked into an… by Bill of Rights
>Not caring about the opinions of some crybaby on the internet means I don't care about healthcare costs
You clownz are really reaching.
In reply to Just for your smarmy… by blindfaith
taking routes i normally don't while getting supplies today, not only was i shocked, but appalled at the sheer number of new "memory care" facilites & the size of them.
between aluminum nano & cell phones, undertakers gonna be busy.
corporate genocidal pedo/necrophiles.
In reply to Just for your smarmy… by blindfaith
Came back from overseas to see my kids. Now they got not one but two pneumonia "vaccines' and one for shingles. Those mumps-measels vaccines screwed up the kids and now they want the old SS age people to be killed off. Winning.
In reply to taking routes i normally don… by WillyGroper
Of Course. TheBamster believes with all his blackened heart in 'equality'.
Those with great health care, and Insurance, must be brought down to the level that Illegal Aliens experience. That kind of 'equity'.
The essence of communism and socialism is that the poor and illegal alien must have the same health care as the well off. So make the well off miserable too, and viola!! Equality.
In reply to Just for your smarmy… by blindfaith
"I don't even know who you are.
Nor do I care."
He's the middle man that no one knows...LOL
In reply to I don't even know who you… by tmosley
When big pharma stocks go up on the "American Patients First" Plan...
You know there's a problem...
In reply to He's the middle man that no… by mailll
Let see, you jump from a bridge we go "WOW cool did you see that" and keep walking.
In reply to It's ok. I hate you But… by Labworks
Lol, when have I ever been rude to you?
In reply to Let see, you jump from a… by Bill of Rights
Na man I was just shooting back is all, don't take it personal, this is Fight club.
In reply to Lol, when have I ever been… by Labworks
Nobody knows. You are just so forgettable.
In reply to Lol, when have I ever been… by Labworks
Bill of Rights and tmosley together- a tagteam of ZH's biggest dumbasses
In reply to Nobody knows. You are just… by tmosley
Are you going to make fun of us for not having arguments?
In reply to Clownz will hate this. by tmosley
Only if you put forth insults and other worthless crap as though they were arguments thereby wasting my and everyone else's time.
In reply to Are you going to make fun of… by Blue Snowflake
Other countries make drug that are cheaper.
Don't buy American drugs.
In reply to Clownz will hate this. by tmosley
Like Swiss drug maker Novartis ?
In reply to Other countries make drug… by jal
Yawn.
Just as easily could have been written by a democrat
Cheap Opiods?
just pump them into the water supply along with the fluoride /sarc
seriously though, it doesn't look like most americans have any problems getting their opioids
https://www.hhs.gov/opioids/about-the-epidemic/
now if you look at big pharma stocks, they have been flattening lately. legal weed and dirt cheap heroin may have something to do with it. regardless, we all know what happened when insurance companies got together to pass the "affordable" "care" act
In reply to Cheap Opiods? by ToSoft4Truth
Give 'em cannabis, at least CBD
In reply to Cheap Opiods? by ToSoft4Truth
“The numbers we pay — I mean we have cases where, if I go to a drugstore and buy aspirin..."
To get as orange as that, you need to have consumed a lot of Baby aspirin and Flintstones chewables as a kid.
When the same medicine costs 1/10 as much in Tijuana as in San Diego, it is a moral imperative to rob beneficiaries of the Medical-Insurance-Government-Con until they are ostracized, homeless and shoeless.
In reply to “The numbers we pay — I mean… by TheWholeYearInn
Fellow travellers will throw tantrums over this. Their Gift to The Poor (who owe nothing) is cheap Viagra, Propecia and everything, paid for by robbing massively indebted US Caucasians. Fuck you Congress. Lock up all political criminals.
the problem for most people is not how much it costs to medicate yourself, but how much it costs to pay for everything else
I say, over medicate to the MAX,,,,
Better living thru modern chemistry....
No mention of his campaign promise to allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices?
I'm shocked I tell ya, shocked!
"From Wikipedia, "Alex Michael Azar II is an American lawyer and former drug company executive who is the current United States Secretary of Health and Human Services"
Uncle Sham runs almost entirely on bombs and pills. This one is going nowhere.
Good luck Trumpy, I am rooting for you on this but I am not holding my breath.
Cheap amphetamines for all. "Trump is literally Hitler booming the economy with drugs as the liberal cries."
Probably something more along the lines of "cheap epipens" and such.
In reply to Cheap amphetamines for all. … by Haboob
Hopefully as monopoly on an injector for a 1 dollar drug is insane.
In reply to Probably something more… by tmosley
bitch and complain all you want about trump but he is getting shit done...
they are rebuilding our bridges in vermont right now they are rebuilding the highways..then the north south Korea thing..then there is the jobs he is creating(debatable)
if this happens it will be a miracle
next the need to fix the student loan scam
stop gubbermint insurance on student loans. Fixed it in 10 seconds
In reply to bitch and complain all you… by wethecom
America(ns) first? ROFLMAO!
It's MIGA and nothing but MIGA.
That is all folks.
Nothing will be done to upset the (((AMA))).
Watch Live (next):
The knives will come out from big pharma
This is where I say NO THANK YOU MR PRESIDENT, stay the fuck out of the healthcare business.
Saying it is the easy part. Making it all happen is the hard part. Wish them luck.
You're kidding right? Harvoni is $1,200 a pill here. The generics in India are $600 for an 84-day supply. Wake-up
Looks like someone in Trumpensteins campaign is realizing he doesn't have a shit of a chance. "We need a good PR stunt for the sheeple".
Bibi gives his approval as long as nothing happens to drug prices.
Hey this might even get the remaining Hopium smokers to take another toke of Trumpy bullshit.
MIGA.
Ya ok that Blue Wave your dreaming about is just that a Dream . The Dems are done for, for a long long time.
In reply to Looks like someone in… by Betrayed
> " The numbers we pay — I mean we have cases where, if I go to a drugstore and buy aspirin, the aspirin costs me less than what the United States pays for aspirin,” adding “So I can buy at a drugstore, the aspirin, for less money. ... But we have to do something about that.” "
Check into a hospital and then buy an aspirin from the hospital. The price they charge you will be more than a visit to see Stormy Daniels.
All news is good news. Except for Gold where all news is bad news. Have a great weekend. Nothing is real !!!
Ahh, the good old "they'll make it up in volume" plan. Now you can take more opioids with less prescriptions - make america higher again.
Maybe the reason isn't that there's nothing there but that the pharma companies would rather have republicans "rake them over the coals" rather than democrats. I can make quite a few arguments to back this point.