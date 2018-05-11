Healthcare Stocks 'Love' Trump's Putting "American Patients First" Plan

Fri, 05/11/2018 - 13:55

Update: While stocks initially dipped on the speech, it soon became clear to the machines and the manipulators that, perhaps, there was not much there, there... and all aspects of healthcare soared...

Biotechs dipped and ripped...

 

Supply Chain dumped and pumped...

 

Pharmacies puked then exploded...

We are just going to leave this here for your consideration...

*  *  *

Will President Trump accuse healthcare system CEOs of "getting away with murder" once again?

Senior administration officials have pre-empted Trump's speech which proposes a sweeping effort to bring down US drug prices. Bloomberg reports that the blueprint, called American Patients First, is meant to increase competition and lower patients’ out-of-pocket costs. It would lift rules that prevent government programs from getting better drug discounts, push other developed nations with tighter price controls to pay more, create incentives to lower list prices and try to prevent drugmakers from gaming the system to extend their monopolies.

“One of my greatest priorities is to reduce the price of prescription drugs,” Trump said in a statement distributed by the officials.

As we detailed earlier, the plan is expected to:

  • "... aim to increase competition by ending ‘the gaming of rules’ by brand-name drug manufacturers that stymies the introduction of cost-saving generic and biosimilar drugs.

  • "... seek to improve negotiation within the Medicare program, but not by using the government's clout to negotiate for Medicare as Trump has previously proposed. It would create unspecified incentives for lower list prices of drugs and would lower out-of-pocket spending by patients.”

  • Lobbyists and industry insiders think Trump will take particular aim at middlemen known as "pharmacy benefit managers" (PBMs) - who negotiate drug coverages, payments and rebates between insurers and drug makers. 

Here’s what PBMs are watching most nervously: Whether Trump aims at narrowing the spread between high list prices and the secret, rebate prices insurers actually pay by limiting rebates to a percentage of the list price. -WaPo

  • Trump is expected to knock "unfair" practices by other countries which negotiate their drug prices. “Right now it’s very unfair what other countries are doing to us,” Trump remarked at a meeting with pharmaceutical executives in late January, accusing countries of "global freeloading," and saying that it's "very, very unfair" that the U.S. pays so much more for drugs. 

  • At the January sitdown, Trump noted that the price for over-the-counter drugs such as aspirin, saying “The numbers we pay — I mean we have cases where, if I go to a drugstore and buy aspirin, the aspirin costs me less than what the United States pays for aspirin,” adding “So I can buy at a drugstore, the aspirin, for less money. ... But we have to do something about that.

White House Domestic Policy Council's Katy Talento noted on Wednesday at an Independent Women's Forum discussion that there's "no ox that won't be gored" in today's 2 p.m. address. 

This is a fearless president and he doesn't know or care why things have always been done…It's not like your typical Republican authorizing committee that protects this model that they helped write for decades,” said Talento.

However, market participants are not expecting dramatic change... and the Nasdaq Biotech Index is jumping today...

“We expect more rhetoric than reform,” Height Securities analysts wrote in a note on Friday. “The President’s bark will be worse than his bite as he blames all parties within the drug supply distribution chain” for high prices.

Watch Live at 2pmET...

The White House released its outline for Trump's "American Patients First" plan...

blindfaith tmosley Fri, 05/11/2018 - 14:22 Permalink

 

 

Just for your smarmy information, since Obumercare came in United Health Care's CEO went from about 10 million a year to 140 million a year salary.  Any wonder why your Obama Care will nearly double next year pal?

You had better fucking care, or you will be sitting next to the street addict in the Emergency room and waiting two hours to be seen.

Honest Sam blindfaith Fri, 05/11/2018 - 15:16 Permalink

Of Course. TheBamster believes with all his blackened heart in 'equality'.

Those with great health care, and Insurance, must be brought down to the level that Illegal Aliens experience. That kind of 'equity'. 

The essence of communism and socialism is that the poor and illegal alien must have the same health care as the well off. So make the well off miserable too, and viola!! Equality.

  

ted41776 ToSoft4Truth Fri, 05/11/2018 - 14:02 Permalink

just pump them into the water supply along with the fluoride /sarc

seriously though, it doesn't look like most americans have any problems getting their opioids

https://www.hhs.gov/opioids/about-the-epidemic/

now if you look at big pharma stocks, they have been flattening lately. legal weed and dirt cheap heroin may have something to do with it. regardless, we all know what happened when insurance companies got together to pass the "affordable" "care" act

TheWholeYearInn Fri, 05/11/2018 - 13:59 Permalink

The numbers we pay — I mean we have cases where, if I go to a drugstore and buy aspirin..."

 

To get as orange as that, you need to have consumed a lot of Baby aspirin and Flintstones chewables as a kid.

Rex Andrus Fri, 05/11/2018 - 14:00 Permalink

Fellow travellers will throw tantrums over this. Their Gift to The Poor (who owe nothing) is cheap Viagra, Propecia and everything, paid for by robbing massively indebted US Caucasians. Fuck you Congress. Lock up all political criminals.

Mikeyyy Fri, 05/11/2018 - 14:06 Permalink

No mention of his campaign promise to allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices?

 

I'm shocked I tell ya, shocked!

 

"From Wikipedia, "Alex Michael Azar II is an American lawyer and former drug company executive who is the current United States Secretary of Health and Human Services"

wethecom Fri, 05/11/2018 - 14:19 Permalink

bitch and complain all you want about trump but he is getting shit done...

they are rebuilding our bridges in vermont right now they are rebuilding the highways..then the north south Korea thing..then there is the jobs he is creating(debatable)

if this happens it will be a miracle

next the need to fix the student loan scam

Betrayed Fri, 05/11/2018 - 14:27 Permalink

Looks like someone in Trumpensteins campaign is realizing he doesn't have a shit of a chance. "We need a  good PR stunt for the sheeple". 

Bibi gives his approval as long as nothing happens to drug prices.

Hey this might even get the remaining Hopium smokers to take another toke of Trumpy bullshit.

MIGA.

PiratePiggy Fri, 05/11/2018 - 14:33 Permalink

> " The numbers we pay — I mean we have cases where, if I go to a drugstore and buy aspirin, the aspirin costs me less than what the United States pays for aspirin,” adding “So I can buy at a drugstore, the aspirin, for less money. ... But we have to do something about that.” "

 

Check into a hospital and then buy an aspirin from the hospital. The price they charge you will be more than a visit to see Stormy Daniels.

Rikky Fri, 05/11/2018 - 15:20 Permalink

Maybe the reason isn't that there's nothing there but that the pharma companies would rather have republicans "rake them over the coals" rather than democrats.  I can make quite a few arguments to back this point.