Watch The White House Respond When Questioned About Saudis Getting Nukes: "...But Iran!"

As if US policy in the Middle East hasn't been chaotic and contradictory enough in recent weeks and months (or more honestly decades), White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders let slip a bombshell admission regarding Saudi Arabia and nuclear weapons during a Wednesday press briefing.
Or perhaps it's more important what she didn't say regarding Saudi Arabia's foreign minister announcing earlier that day that "his country stands ready to build nuclear weapons if Iran restarts its atomic weapons program."
Sanders was asked by a reporter about the White House response to Saudi Arabia's brazen statement declaring itself willing to pursue nukes. The exchange is as follows:
QUESTION: Sarah, Saudi Arabia said that they would pursue a nuclear weapons program if Iran were to pursue a nuclear weapons program. Would they have the administration’s support in the event that that occurred?
MS. SANDERS: Right now, I don’t know that we have a specific policy announcement on that front, but I can tell you that we are very committed to making sure that Iran does not have nuclear weapons.
Previously in the day on Wednesday Saudi FM Adel Al-Jubeir told CNN's Wolf Blitzer that "we will do whatever it takes to protect our people. We have made it very clear that if Iran acquires a nuclear capability we will do everything we can to do the same."
In a follow-up al-Jubeir was asked to state unambiguously that a nuclear armed Iran would mean the kingdom will work to produce its own nuclear capability, to which said firmly, "That's what we mean." So when Sanders was presented with this statement, all the White House Press Secretary could say is, "we are very committed to making sure that Iran does not have nuclear weapons."
And not even so much as a cautionary word from the White House regarding the Saudi FM's bold declaration. No doubt, both the Iranians and Saudis took note of this exchange, though largely ignored across mainstream media as Al-Jazeera's Mehdi Hasan observed: "Astonishing comment - the US has no policy on Saudi getting nukes? And yet it will be forgotten by tomorrow..."
And yet in response to the very next question Sanders reaffirmed that the US pullout of the Iran nuclear deal means "enormous sanctions" and "maximum pressure" will be put on Iran.
Sanders explained:
As the President said yesterday, he would like to see something happen, but we are 100 percent committed to making sure that Iran does not have nuclear weapons. And that’s — until we see that happen, we’re going to continue to put maximum pressure, enormous sanctions on them.
All of the sanctions that were in place before the deal are back in place, and we are preparing to add additional sanctions that may come as early as next week.
Notably, Iran has never publicly declared intent to build a nuclear bomb, and yet, Saudi Arabia just did on one of America's largest and most visible news networks.
But it appears that both the White House and mainstream media merely yawned in response, content to quickly return to Iran's supposed quest for world domination.
As many commentators have already pointed out the obvious regarding US double-dealing and hypocrisy on nuclear proliferation, none of this bodes well for Trump's impending negotiations with North Korea regarding its nuclear arsenal.
And not to mention that Wednesday's White House press briefing just gave the Saudis the green-light to do whatever they want (though perhaps capability is another thing altogether), especially as the accepted US-Saudi-Israeli position appears to be that the Iranians were already in the process of secretly restarting their program—hence the claimed need to collapse the deal.
It is quite possible that historians will look back on all of this as the week the White House triggered a Middle East nuclear arms race.
In reply to this admin rudderless clown… by Facemelt
In reply to That fat slob Huckabee… by Juggernaut x2
Checkmate====>
The Rothschild Trump Syria Connection - Major Revelations - YouTube
In reply to Saudi's don't need their own… by Joe Davola
In reply to Checkmate====> The… by DingleBarryObummer
A nuclear armed Saudi Arabia is a bargaining chip in the ongoing negotiations.
Trump is introducing new variables into the situation so that the various groups involved can get something for their concessions. Iran definitely does NOT want a nuclear armed Saudi Arabia.
In reply to All of this bull$hit... … by Yellow_Snow
In reply to A nuclear armed Saudi Arabia… by tmosley
Bingo.
Just like "plans" to permanently station B-1bs in Guam with nuclear loadouts.
In reply to A nuclear armed Saudi Arabia… by tmosley
The Saudis might well purchase nuclear weapons from Pakistan or other countries. But build them themselves? When pigs fly.
In reply to Saudi's don't need their own… by Joe Davola
Do you not keep up with international events. Pakistan has already offered to sell them some. No need for goofy US rules and controls (or worse US troops on Saudi soil)
In reply to Saudi's don't need their own… by Joe Davola
In reply to That fat slob Huckabee… by Juggernaut x2
@ Jugger,
Exactly. FYI, The following post on Zionism and any related to the Ideology gets repeatedly Censored on InfoWars.
The Zionists who are running the US, Britain, France and Israel command the major politicians and media networks in theses nations and the majority of those who identify themselves as Jewish and in positions of power and influence. The Rothschild banking network is colossal and the US financial establishment is subservient to it just as every major media chain and politician in the US has been for the past 100 years. The Rothschild's of Britain are avowed Zionists with first loyalties to Israel, which they view as their creation. However, they have a symbiotic relationship with the British establishment. Working together, it took them about 110 years to take back financial control of the the US after the 1776 Revolution, but as things ended up it is the Zionists who now control both nations.
There is a huge difference between reform-minded Christians trying to purify their church or denomination from corruption or deviations from universal Christian principles, and Jewish people trying to reform Talmudic Judaism or the Zionist movement. Talmudic Judaism is not even as universal as Islam. It regards the Jewish people as the "chosen" race and exclusive. The universal neighbor principle which so often is used to check Christians from exploitation and harm to others outside of their group (i.e., all people must be seen as children of God and eligible for salvation), is not present in Talmudic Judaism. Rather, the religious loyalties and duties are tribal and exclusive. Ratcheting these beliefs up a few notches you have the Zionist movement which (based what they have done since Herzl in the late 1800's in their ruthlessness and inciting so many wars), is a movement which appears to have no moral limits except to its own tribe. Despite its enormous self-admitted power and wealth, any criticisms of the abuses of that power are wealth are deemed as racist or hate-mongering. The control of the Middle East and its resources is just one step on their way to control of Russia, which geopolitical dominance is intended to coincide with global financial hegemony.
There are indeed many Jewish people who do not share Zionist loyalties, but unless they convert from Talmudic Judaism, it is very difficult for them to speak out, or to go against such extreme tribal loyalties. If it was not for all the good Jewish people we know and have worked with, who are liberated from all the nonsense, and who on their own merit have made such amazing contributions to others, it would be justified to subject the entire ethnic group to disapproval and correction. But we are not doing that here. We are discerning the truth and trying to avert more injustice and more senseless and unjust wars caused by a very unbalanced movement and people in its control, like Mr. Netanyahu, Mr. Trump, Mr. Bolton, Mr. Pompeo, most of members the US Congress and Senate, and the US media.
In reply to That fat slob Huckabee… by Juggernaut x2
Re post:
It’s time somebody hit the Saudi oil terminals and put them out of business for good.
In reply to this admin rudderless clown… by Facemelt
yeah, they are completely negating the wonderful foreign policy achievements of the Nobel Peace Prize winner, like umm, well you know. Like how he went around apologizing for his country and stuff.
In reply to this admin rudderless clown… by Facemelt
Yup, every drone strike was a "we're so sorry"
In reply to yeah, they are completely… by Ron_Mexico
Sunni oil = GOOD
Shia oil = BAD
Secular govt. Mid East country oil + opportunity for weapons traders and slaver traders = potentially very good
Just finish Cheney's pipeline through Syria, displace Putin's control of energy supply to eastern EU and all is well. There are enuf spoils for everyone! (but son's of the uSA HAVE and will die in the process, ...no matter, move along.)
All this crap goes on to strip indigenous peoples of their resources. Anthropology knows that for the indigenous, natural resources are the means to advancement through trade. Culture, language, laws, resources... that's a nation.
Globalism knows that elites must own all resources. The UN is like a 30's speak-easy, a Star Wars bar scene or a casino in an 007 movie. Highest per ca-pita global slavery since the 19th century and these UN buttwads act like they are Whole Foods shoppers with no hair on their ass. The UN is a gentlemen's club for arms traders.
War cycles do peak. It'll be fuggin ugly.
"Have to kill" mentality and the invention of (and justification of) preemptive strikes based on propaganda (which at this stage are facts supplied by arms dealers) put us early in the cycle.
There is no attempt, no desire, to justify or even discuss peace through open trade and free markets. The maniac arms trading, slave driving, elites will kill our sons and not blink and eye.
I don't give a shit if it is Shia oil or Sunni oil or martian shale oil supplying eastern EU. Who can do it most efficiently, cost effectively, and in an open market with fuggin competition (to keep prices honest)???
Globalists, who sell us war (war to steal local resources,) ... those globalists, they sell us war as a necessary fundamental right,
well they don't want any competition disrupting their plans to control distribution of very fuggin thing. AND until that goal can be accomplished
they'll just do more war... enriching, isn't it.
In reply to Let Toys-R-Us sell them to… by Aliens-R-Us
It appears that the Saudi's already used a tactical nuclear neutron bomb against Yemen in early April. Youtube took down the Blackstone Intelligence video on it but there are plenty of others. Here is one I watched.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I1ycCiylGiM
I am not by any means an expert analyzing visual evidence between tactical nukes and very large conventual bombs, but many experts say this is a nuke and a neutron one at that. Gee, I wonder where they got it from? Also convincing evidence that similar bombs were used by the Ukrainian neonazis against the breakaway Donbas.
In reply to I would like to give the… by Robert Trip
This isn't a bombshell.
Everybody knows the USA is biased towards Saudi Arabia.
Because of the petrodollar.
this is CNN material, talking theoretic and trying to deflect, pathetic
