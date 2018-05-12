An "Audible Gasp" Was Heard When The Chicago Fed Unveiled Its "Solution" To The Pension Problem

Submitted by Mark Glennon of Wirepoints
An audible gasp went out in the breakout room I was in at last month’s pension event cosponsored by The Civic Federation and the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago. That was when a speaker from the Chicago Fed proposed levying, across the state and in addition to current property taxes, a special property assessment they estimate would be about 1% of actual property value each year for 30 years.
Evidently, that wasn’t reality-shock enough. This week the Chicago Fed published that proposal formally. It’s linked here.
It surely ranks among the most blatantly inhumane and foolish ideas we’ve seen yet.
Homeowners with houses worth $250,000 would pay an additional $2,500 per year in property taxes, those with homes worth $500,000 would pay an additional $5,000, and those with homes worth $1 million would pay an additional $10,000.
Is the Chicago Fed blind to human consequences? Confiscatory property tax rates have already robbed hundreds of thousands, maybe millions, of Illinois families of their home equity — probably the lion’s share of whatever wealth they had.
Property taxes in many Illinois communities already exceed 3%, 4% and even 5% of home values. Across Illinois, the average is a sky-high 2.67 percent, the highest in the nation.
In south Cook County they already average over 5%. Most of those communities are working class, often African-American. The Fed says maybe you could make the tax progressive by exempting lower values, but that’s very difficult to do and, if you did somehow exempt the poor and working class, the bill pushed to the others would be astronomical.
Those rates have already plunged many communities into death spirals, demanding an immediate solution, but the Chicago Fed apparently wants to pour on more of the accelerant.
Don’t they understand that people won’t build on or improve property when property taxes are that high? When taxes are 3 percent to 6 percent, any value you add to your home is going to be taxed at that high rate forever. Have they never been to our communities with countless disrepaired, abandoned homes and commercial properties, which are the result?
Get this, which is part of the Fed’s reasoning:
“New taxes wouldn’t affect people thinking of moving to Illinois. While they would have to pay higher property taxes, that would be offset by not having to pay as much for their new homes. In addition, current homeowners would not be able to avoid the new tax by selling their homes and moving because home prices should reflect the new tax burden quickly.”
In other words, just confiscate wealth from current owners because they will pay, whether they stay or not, through an immediate reduction in home value.
This proposed tax would only address the five state pensions. What about the other 650-plus pensions in Illinois, particularly those for overlapping jurisdictions in Chicago which are grossly underfunded? The Fed was asked that at last month’s seminar and they, without explanation, said they didn’t bother to cover that.
I’ve earlier met Rick Mattoon, one of the Chicago Fed authors of the proposal. He’s a smart, likeable guy who I thought had lots of interesting information. For the life of me, however, I can’t understand how he would put his name on this proposal.
Property can’t leave, so seize it. That’s the basic idea.
Comments
Officially, now from the crapper, deep down into the sewer...
How long can you hold your breath?
You mean being a sanctuary state doesn't pay dividends?
In reply to From the crapper into the… by El Oregonian
Hush now. It's Trump's fault. He failed to violate state's rights and impose a dictatorship.
In reply to Do Democrats run that state? by Team_Huli
.. “long train of abuses”
.. looks like that it might become 2nd amendment time there
In reply to Hush now. It's Trump's fault… by tmosley
Yeah that's why they stamped out the 2nd Amendment before doing all this.
In reply to .. “long train of abuses” … by Manthong
You guys just rile up the sub 90's.
That's not why we're here, is it?
In reply to Yeah that's why they stamped… by ACP
Socializing Pensions?
In reply to You guys just rile up the… by espirit
The Golem Suchs Feral Reserve System already bankrupted all pensions with their decade long ZIRP policy that funneled $ TRILLIONS to their banking Gangster owners.
In reply to Socializing Pensions? by Chupacabra-322
The Joowitch-owned Fed wants ALL your money. The poor bastards are not rich enough. Them devils!
In reply to The Golem Suchs Feral… by gregga777
The Illinois Fed knows that millions will lose their homes but they won't be homeless. Illinois will build huge buildings in Cabrini Green to house all the displaced persons and illegal immigrants.
In reply to The Joowitch-owned Fed wants… by bananas
That giant sucking sound is the middle-class Americans fleeing the big blue cities... The only problem is that Texas can't hold all of them and their fucked up political ideologies...
In reply to The Illinois Fed knows that… by Stuck on Zero
Create a State owned bank, all tax dollars are collected and deposited in that bank, that bank makes loans using standard practices and the interest collected finances the pension and other public works, easy. The State of North Dakota already does something similar to this. They have run a budget surplus since the late 1930s, early 1940s. Nothing prevents a municipality, village, County or State from owning and operating a bank.
In reply to That giant sucking sound is… by Keyser
So, not only do we have Banks setting interest rates on the phony money which they print, we now have banks dictating taxation policies at government level.
Kill the beast. Hang these false bankers, counterfeiters, con artists.
In reply to Create a State owned bank,… by JimmyJones
Tax because they can’t get higher yield from the current system while the population is living longer. Duh.
These folks ‘us’ are about to find out that getting older sucks and capitalism is a myth because it’s unsustainable even if theirs 'our' pensions were underpinned on savings instead revenues, unfortunately.
But capitalism was fun while it last.
Well, it’s not totally dead yet. Many still partying.
In reply to So, not only do we have… by Al Gophilia
Doe the ND bank use Federal Reserve Notes?
In reply to Create a State owned bank,… by JimmyJones
Yes they do, they are a member of the Federal reserve system so the Federal reserve is still part of their process and does provide them with funding for their loans. However Bank or ND just like Chase bank makes the spread between the loan interest rate and the Fed lending rate. That profit finances public works.
In reply to Doe the ND bank use Federal… by atomic balm
Mr. Madigan, here's the State Bank checkbook!
In reply to Create a State owned bank,… by JimmyJones
I'm unfamiliar with that reference, what do you mean?
In reply to Mr. Madigan, here's the… by Pernicious Gol…
Which then'd be overrun by dindos and invaders looking to steal in better clime areas.
Isn't that ND's secret to keep out the riffraff? Weather?
In reply to Create a State owned bank,… by JimmyJones
I have to laugh when I read stuff like this. Texas is on the verge of becoming another California. The liberals own the big cities. White children are a minority in the Texas school systems now. In just a few years, all those black and Mexican kids will reach voting age and take over every elected office from dogcatcher to governor. Then they will appoint the rest. A lot of Texans are delusional about where they live.
In reply to That giant sucking sound is… by Keyser
I read the same tea leafs years ago when I was living in Texas and kept running into people moving there from Mexifornia... That, along with the increase in the latino / asian populations made it very clear to me that the days of Texas' conservative independence were coming to a close in 1 to 2 generations... Your right, just look at Houston and Austin, both Dim strong holds that give us representatives like Sheila Jackson Lee... All part of the reason I left the US, because once Texas goes, it's done...
In reply to I have to laugh when I read… by roddy6667
Like muslim majority 'hoods in Michigan, right? Once 'minority' groups seize power in an area it is rapidly fleeced and only those same gloating beasts and those who can't afford to get out are forced to remain.
But I don't know shit, right?
In reply to I have to laugh when I read… by roddy6667
Use fiat central banking to your advantage
In reply to The Illinois Fed knows that… by Stuck on Zero
The jews had nothing to do with the pension bubble. This was all done by the vast ocean of pea-brained gubmint and publik workers, voting themselves more and more benefits by paying off degenerate pols with campaign money.
There is a solution, much easier. You get out of the pension whatever is available to pay it. If it's underfunded, that's your problem. All constitutional obligations are amended out of existence. Sorry. Any and all public pensions that pay more than 60% of the average wage earned over the working life of the pensioner are cut to the cap.
Again, sorry, You can't go bankrupting 100% of the nation to pay off the 2-3% who have these ridiculous pensions. The corrupt shell game and ponzi scheme is bust. Their problem.
In reply to The Joowitch-owned Fed wants… by bananas
Do you see joos lurking behind every bush or are you just one of the antifa crowd or a bds feller? Or maybe you didn't die in that bunker with Eva? There are no-go zones in France that are pleading for you to come and join their 'crusade'.
Seriously.
In reply to The Joowitch-owned Fed wants… by bananas
Ask yourself, Cui Bono?
Who gets to benefit from vacant properties for an unlimited amount of time?
In reply to The Golem Suchs Feral… by gregga777
Here's a novel idea: Let the pensions go bust.
In reply to Ask yourself, Cui Bono? Who… by espirit
PBGC like the rest of us.
In reply to Here's a novel idea: Let the… by DownWithYogaPants
Demolition companies? They have done well in Detroit...
In reply to Ask yourself, Cui Bono? Who… by espirit
Who the fuck would want to move there knowing these same punishing, equity-sucking tax increases might well increase in the years ahead to compensate for the state's proven inability--time and time again--to manage its finances.
In reply to The Golem Suchs Feral… by gregga777
+1000. Nobody with brain one is moving to Illinois.
In reply to New taxes wouldn’t affect… by tdag
Moved from there 21 years ago (saw the writing on the wall). But we are all just renters where ever we live in the US, it's just how much rent do we have to pay for the use of our real estate. With my rentals, I consider myself a share cropper with the government and banksters.
Illinois is ground zero for the coming pension defaults. Smart Illinois residents are jumping ship before it sinks, but they will try anything to keep the sinking ship afloat including the above property tax scheme.
In reply to New taxes wouldn’t affect… by tdag
Alloadial (spelled incorrectly) title is still available on some land in Texas from what I understand.
We basically all are share croppers in today's world, well not Larry Epstein, he owns a private Island where kids are sexually abused by famous people in Hollywood and DC.
In reply to Moved from there 21 years… by FEDbuster
Allodial title is mostly an Internet myth. There is a lot of chatter, but there are no examples. Publish the address of a property with an allodial title. LexisNexis can't find even one.
Humans made up the concept and humans can change it. Thinking you can avoid taxes in America doesn't work. Ask Irwin Schiff and Leslie Snipes how that worked out for them.
In reply to Alloadial (spelled… by JimmyJones
100% legal method to pay no income tax:
stop working.
In reply to Allodial title is mostly an… by roddy6667
When they drive down the value of real estate through higher taxation it means they will have to further increase the % of the tax rate to get the required revenue. That will further put pressure on real estate values lower and it becomes the cat chasing its tail.
In reply to New taxes wouldn’t affect… by tdag
Exactly!
In reply to The Golem Suchs Feral… by gregga777
That's still cheaper then the new areas of Texas where property taxes are a whopping 3.5% +. Mainly to pay for schools.
In reply to Exactly! by rejected
The problem for Illinois and all states is state level pensions cannot be reduced and states can't go bankrupt. They're forced to tax. So who should pay the tax? There's only one solution. Tax the rich in one fell swoop and just take their money, their furniture, and sell the young girls to the Saudis. Since that won't happen, people and business will leave. Illinois will just be depopulated. Same will happen to CT and California.
In reply to Yeah that's why they stamped… by ACP
Rauner sucks but if that fat bastard, Pritzker, gets elected in Nov it will be hard to find a U-Haul truck in IL
In reply to The problem for Illinois and… by Baron von Bud
Solution: no pensions. People need to learn to save for their own damn retirements, especially gub'mint "workers".
Pensions are an enormous Ponzi scheme that robs current and future workers in order to pay for past workers. It works great in a system of perpetual gwoff, especially in the beginning stages when there is a worker shortage and companies are trying to attract employees by any means including pensions.....but once that gwoff stops....
In reply to The problem for Illinois and… by Baron von Bud
Many Govt workers took those jobs for less pay than private sector because of those pension packages, a offer was made and accepted, consideration was provided.
In reply to Solution: no pensions. … by Mazzy
So...
Would municipal bonds be a good buy?
In reply to Many Govt workers took those… by JimmyJones
Shit happens. On the other hand, most took those jobs and savored the job security which is why they were able to stay long enough to earn the pension in the first place. Not smart enough to save money along the way because of your "guaranteed" pension ???
Shit happens.
In reply to Many Govt workers took those… by JimmyJones
Tough shit. Things change. Get over it.
In reply to Many Govt workers took those… by JimmyJones
How about a tax on the pensions themselves? that way those fat undeserved pensions go back into the pension fund keeping the schemes fully funded without taxpayer monies. Here your million dollar pension less your 900000 dollar tax bill.
In reply to The problem for Illinois and… by Baron von Bud
States can't file for bankruptcy, but they can BE bankrupt. They can write the pension checks and stop funding everything else the state pays for. Let the roads crumble. Close all the state offices--all of them. Last guy turns off the lights. Then maybe the ignorant citizens will understand that there is NO FUCKING MONEY.
In reply to The problem for Illinois and… by Baron von Bud
States can't file for bankruptcy, but they can BE bankrupt. They can write the pension checks and stop funding everything else the state pays for. Let the roads crumble. Close all the state offices--all of them. Last guy turns off the lights. Then maybe the ignorant citizens will understand that there is NO FUCKING MONEY.
In reply to The problem for Illinois and… by Baron von Bud
Bake Sale
In reply to Hush now. It's Trump's fault… by tmosley
How about read this document, http://cgfa.ilga.gov/Upload/0107TaxIncentive_%20IL.pdf, the interesting bit is on page 4 those numbers in thousands ie times by 1,000 for the actual value. Property taxes, yep charging the poor to give tax breaks to the rich, as in how much does a family earn who own a $250,000 house, husband and wife on minimum wage likely with more than one job, increasing their taxes by $2,500 on minimum wage times two $8.25 x 8 x 5 x 52 = 17,160 x 2 = 34320 and 2,500 / 34,320 x 100 = 7.28% increase in tax for minimum wage workers who own a house, so screw them, they are too poor to own a house but even if they pay rent they will still pay that tax. So straight up shifting taxes from the richest to the middle class because apparantly fuck the middle class, Illinois has you back, yep with a knife.
In reply to Hush now. It's Trump's fault… by tmosley