An "Audible Gasp" Was Heard When The Chicago Fed Unveiled Its "Solution" To The Pension Problem

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 05/12/2018 - 21:45

Submitted by Mark Glennon of Wirepoints

An audible gasp went out in the breakout room I was in at last month’s pension event cosponsored by The Civic Federation and the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago. That was when a speaker from the Chicago Fed proposed levying, across the state and in addition to current property taxes, a special property assessment they estimate would be about 1% of actual property value each year for 30 years.

Evidently, that wasn’t reality-shock enough. This week the Chicago Fed published that proposal formally. It’s linked here.

It surely ranks among the most blatantly inhumane and foolish ideas we’ve seen yet.

Homeowners with houses worth $250,000 would pay an additional $2,500 per year in property taxes, those with homes worth $500,000 would pay an additional $5,000, and those with homes worth $1 million would pay an additional $10,000.

Is the Chicago Fed blind to human consequences? Confiscatory property tax rates have already robbed hundreds of thousands, maybe millions, of Illinois families of their home equity — probably the lion’s share of whatever wealth they had.

Property taxes in many Illinois communities already exceed 3%, 4% and even 5% of home values. Across Illinois, the average is a sky-high 2.67 percent, the highest in the nation.

In south Cook County they already average over 5%. Most of those communities are working class, often African-American. The Fed says maybe you could make the tax progressive by exempting lower values, but that’s very difficult to do and, if you did somehow exempt the poor and working class, the bill pushed to the others would be astronomical.

Those rates have already plunged many communities into death spirals, demanding an immediate solution, but the Chicago Fed apparently wants to pour on more of the accelerant.

Don’t they understand that people won’t build on or improve property when property taxes are that high? When taxes are 3 percent to 6 percent, any value you add to your home is going to be taxed at that high rate forever. Have they never been to our communities with countless disrepaired, abandoned homes and commercial properties, which are the result?

Get this, which is part of the Fed’s reasoning:

“New taxes wouldn’t affect people thinking of moving to Illinois. While they would have to pay higher property taxes, that would be offset by not having to pay as much for their new homes. In addition, current homeowners would not be able to avoid the new tax by selling their homes and moving because home prices should reflect the new tax burden quickly.”

In other words, just confiscate wealth from current owners because they will pay, whether they stay or not, through an immediate reduction in home value.

This proposed tax would only address the five state pensions. What about the other 650-plus pensions in Illinois, particularly those for overlapping jurisdictions in Chicago which are grossly underfunded? The Fed was asked that at last month’s seminar and they, without explanation, said they didn’t bother to cover that.

I’ve earlier met Rick Mattoon, one of the Chicago Fed authors of the proposal. He’s a smart, likeable guy who I thought had lots of interesting information. For the life of me, however, I can’t understand how he would put his name on this proposal.

Property can’t leave, so seize it. That’s the basic idea.

JimmyJones Keyser Sat, 05/12/2018 - 22:42 Permalink

Create a State owned bank, all tax dollars are collected and deposited in that bank, that bank makes loans using standard practices and the interest collected finances the pension and other public works, easy. The State of North Dakota already does something similar to this. They have run a budget surplus since the late 1930s, early 1940s. Nothing prevents a municipality, village, County or State from owning and operating a bank.

Escrava Isaura Al Gophilia Sat, 05/12/2018 - 23:32 Permalink

Tax because they can’t get higher yield from the current system while the population is living longer. Duh.  

These folks ‘us’ are about to find out that getting older sucks and capitalism is a myth because it’s unsustainable even if theirs 'our' pensions were underpinned on savings instead revenues, unfortunately.

But capitalism was fun while it last.

Well, it’s not totally dead yet. Many still partying.

 

roddy6667 Keyser Sat, 05/12/2018 - 23:02 Permalink

I have to laugh when I read stuff like this. Texas is on the verge of becoming another California. The liberals own the big cities. White children are a minority in the Texas school systems now. In just a few years, all those black and Mexican kids will reach voting age and take over every elected office from dogcatcher to governor. Then they will appoint the rest. A lot of Texans are delusional about where they live. 

Keyser roddy6667 Sat, 05/12/2018 - 23:17 Permalink

I read the same tea leafs years ago when I was living in Texas and kept running into people moving there from Mexifornia... That, along with the increase in the latino / asian populations made it very clear to me that the days of Texas' conservative independence were coming to a close in 1 to 2 generations... Your right, just look at Houston and Austin, both Dim strong holds that give us representatives like Sheila Jackson Lee... All part of the reason I left the US, because once Texas goes, it's done... 

LaugherNYC bananas Sat, 05/12/2018 - 23:10 Permalink

The jews had nothing to do with the pension bubble. This was all done by the vast ocean of pea-brained gubmint and publik workers, voting themselves more and more benefits by paying off degenerate pols with campaign money.

There is a solution, much easier. You get out of the pension whatever is available to pay it. If it's underfunded, that's your problem. All constitutional obligations are amended out of existence. Sorry. Any and all public pensions that pay more than 60% of the average wage earned over the working life of the pensioner are cut to the cap.

Again, sorry, You can't go bankrupting 100% of the nation to pay off the 2-3% who have these ridiculous pensions. The corrupt shell game and ponzi scheme is bust. Their problem.

tdag gregga777 Sat, 05/12/2018 - 22:19 Permalink

New taxes wouldn’t affect people thinking of moving to Illinois. While they would have to pay higher property taxes, that would be offset by not having to pay as much for their new homes.

Who the fuck would want to move there knowing these same punishing, equity-sucking tax increases might well increase in the years ahead to compensate for the state's proven inability--time and time again--to manage its finances.

FEDbuster tdag Sat, 05/12/2018 - 22:44 Permalink

Moved from there 21 years ago (saw the writing on the wall).  But we are all just renters where ever we live in the US, it's just how much rent do we have to pay for the use of our real estate.  With my rentals, I consider myself a share cropper with the government and banksters.

Illinois is ground zero for the coming pension defaults. Smart Illinois residents are jumping ship before it sinks, but they will try anything to keep the sinking ship afloat including the above property tax scheme.

roddy6667 JimmyJones Sat, 05/12/2018 - 23:17 Permalink

Allodial title is mostly an Internet myth. There is a lot of chatter, but there are no examples. Publish the address of a property with an allodial title. LexisNexis can't find even one. 

Humans made up the concept and humans can change it. Thinking you can avoid  taxes in America doesn't work. Ask Irwin Schiff and Leslie Snipes how that worked out for them.

Baron von Bud ACP Sat, 05/12/2018 - 22:24 Permalink

The problem for Illinois and all states is state level pensions cannot be reduced and states can't go bankrupt. They're forced to tax. So who should pay the tax? There's only one solution. Tax the rich in one fell swoop and just take their money, their furniture, and sell the young girls to the Saudis. Since that won't happen, people and business will leave. Illinois will just be depopulated. Same will happen to CT and California.

Mazzy Baron von Bud Sat, 05/12/2018 - 22:48 Permalink

Solution: no pensions.  People need to learn to save for their own damn retirements, especially gub'mint "workers".

Pensions are an enormous Ponzi scheme that robs current and future workers in order to pay for past workers.  It works great in a system of perpetual gwoff, especially in the beginning stages when there is a worker shortage and companies are trying to attract employees by any means including pensions.....but once that gwoff stops....

rtb61 tmosley Sat, 05/12/2018 - 22:14 Permalink

How about read this document, http://cgfa.ilga.gov/Upload/0107TaxIncentive_%20IL.pdf, the interesting bit is on page 4 those numbers in thousands ie times by 1,000 for the actual value. Property taxes, yep charging the poor to give tax breaks to the rich, as in how much does a family earn who own a $250,000 house, husband and wife on minimum wage likely with more than one job, increasing their taxes by $2,500 on minimum wage times two $8.25 x 8 x 5 x 52 = 17,160 x 2 = 34320 and 2,500 / 34,320 x 100 = 7.28% increase in tax for minimum wage workers who own a house, so screw them, they are too poor to own a house but even if they pay rent they will still pay that tax. So straight up shifting taxes from the richest to the middle class because apparantly fuck the middle class, Illinois has you back, yep with a knife.