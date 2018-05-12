Billionaire Bloomberg Blasts "Epidemic Of Dishonesty" Since Obama Left

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 05/12/2018 - 13:18

In what could set a new standard for cognitive dissonance, former NYC mayor Michael Bloomberg warned in a commencement speech on Saturday at Texas' Rice University that "an endless barrage of lies" and a trend toward "alternate realities" in national politics pose a dire threat to U.S. democracy.

"This is bigger than any one person. It's bigger than any one party..."

Careful not to call out President Trump specifically - having derided him  as "a con" and a "dangerous demagogue" before his election - AP reports the 76-year-old billionaire told the assembled crowd that Americans are facing an "epidemic of dishonesty" in Washington that's more dangerous than terrorism or communism...

"How did we go from a president who could not tell a lie to politicians who cannot tell the truth?" 

He blamed "extreme partisanship" for an unprecedented tolerance of dishonesty in U.S. politics. People are committed more to their political tribes than the truth, he said, suggesting that the nation is more divided than any time since the Civil War.

"There is now more tolerance for dishonesty in politics than I have seen in my lifetime," Bloomberg said.

"The only thing more dangerous than dishonest politicians who have no respect for the law is a chorus of enablers who defend their every lie."

Bloomberg, who flirted with a potential independent presidential bid in 2016, did take an indirect jab at President Trump with respect to cliemate change...

"If 99 percent of scientists whose research has been peer-reviewed reach the same general conclusion about a theory, then we ought to accept it as the best available information — even if it's not a 100 percent certainty," Bloomberg said. "That, graduates, is not a Chinese hoax."

As The Hill notes, last month, the former mayor pledged to cut a check for $4.5 million to fulfill the U.S.'s commitment to the Paris Climate Accords, which Trump announced the U.S. would exit last year.

And as Bloomberg's address neared its end, he dipped further into the rabbit hole of doom...

"When elected officials speak as though they are above the truth, they will act as though they are above the law,"

"And when we tolerate dishonesty, we get criminality. Sometimes, it's in the form of corruption. Sometimes, it's abuse of power. And sometimes, it's both."

Concluding ominously...

"The greatest threat to American democracy isn't communism, jihadism, or any other external force or foreign power," he continued.

"It's our own willingness to tolerate dishonesty in service of party, and in pursuit of power."

Falling just shy of calling for #resistance directly, the billionaire blamed "extreme partisanship" for an unprecedented tolerance of dishonesty in U.S. politics, pointing out that people are committed more to their political tribes than the truth... suggesting that the nation is more divided than any time since the Civil War.

TheWholeYearInn Dr. Acula Sat, 05/12/2018 - 13:24 Permalink

Truth are lies. Freedom is Slavery. War is Peace. Ignorance is Strength. Grab em by the Pussy is Grab em by the Balls. #covfefe is (I dunno, probably Hebrew for something like 'abracadabra, let's bomb Iran'. Or maybe it's an ancient Asian culture spell that makes missile test silos spontaneously cave-in).

 

& oh yeah ~ Fuck you Bloomberg!

nope-1004 wee-weed up Sat, 05/12/2018 - 13:48 Permalink

Bloomberg sounds envious.  All these rich and powerful people are never satisfied, and so my take on his comments are that he is a little miffed that his good ol' real estate buddy from NY is now President and in the limelight, and he's not.

And "Obama could not tell a lie"?  WTF?  Bloomie.... are you all there dude?

 

JimmyJones Bigly Sat, 05/12/2018 - 13:58 Permalink

I don't care about his so called religion that he probably doesn't practice, what I care about is the fact that he profits via investments directly by pushing the global warming scam that has been exposed numerous times now using falsified data. If something is true you don't need to use falsified data.

http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/03/21/delingpole-noaa-2-5-…

All the real data is showing we are entering a period of very low solar activity, that means cooling and that means a real possibility of mass famine but rather than prepare for that, since it's not something that the money makers can profit from via carbon credits they deny it.

https://www.swpc.noaa.gov/communities/space-weather-enthusiasts

This has happened before and it will happen again. 

Baron von Bud Tippoo Sultan Sat, 05/12/2018 - 14:14 Permalink

Bloomberg isn't a scientist and probably doesn't know or understand the climate hoax. Same with Obama and most politicians. Global Warming sounds good and when you're old and very rich it's something 'noble' to gift money upon. Look at Prince Harry: Young, rich and foolish. He's going to marry a half black, double divorcee and play gospel music at the wedding. Geez - heads must be shaking at Windsor Palace. Harry has his head up Obama's ass and probably thinks going caste-retro will get him some sort of acceptance by his hero - a club truly smart people would stay away from. These people hang with dumb-shit celebrities and the never-have-worked spawn of people like themselves.

snblitz Team_Huli Sat, 05/12/2018 - 14:36 Permalink

When you live in a world constructed of lies what does the truth look like?

I try the most simple arguments possible that people can easily demonstrate for themselves to be true, and yet, they choose to believe the TV instead.  Do they know they are choosing the false reality of the tube?

I try to get them to stop watching TV so they can free their minds and see the world for what it really is.

But it just does not work.  Their addiction to the TV is far too strong.

It is just conformity?  They all want to be be part of the tribe as described on TV?

el buitre JimmyJones Sat, 05/12/2018 - 14:35 Permalink

"If 99 percent of scientists whose research has been peer-reviewed reach the same general conclusion about a theory, then we ought

to figure that these scientists will never get promoted to associate of full professor or get that corporate or government research grant if they come out with a contrary finding.

 

There - fixed it for the little Zionist pervert

Hal n back JimmyJones Sat, 05/12/2018 - 14:04 Permalink

..

How about the affordable healthcare plan will not cost one thin dime.

Or your cost will go down $2,500 a year.

Or if you like your plan, doctor, or hospital..

or the penalty tax

or many others too numerous to communicate here.

::

Bloombergs comments tell me he is dispicable:  this whole issue is about to implode on the liberal democratic party, they know it and they are desperate. It will make no difference if the deaf dumb and blind left community ignores reality

::

I say fully investigate it all and let the chips fall where they may. Including Clintons and Obamas and the people that have enabled them.

But do not forget the conservatives who have stepped across the line.

 

Clean the  entire swamp.

 

Endgame Napoleon nope-1004 Sat, 05/12/2018 - 14:21 Permalink

Maybe, it all started when Obama lied—and kept right on lying, bouyed by a dishonest, corporate-owned media—about the unemployment numbers.

It breeds mistrust when government fails to count 50 million working-age US citizens who are out of the workforce. It is 95 million when citizens who are under 18 and between 60 and 65 are counted.

Many of us are tired of taking the effort to vote for politicians who do not even acknowledge our existence, but who do count every employed-in-name-only illegal alien, heading  a womb-productive household while working part time to stay under the income limits for monthly welfare that covers rent and groceries.

Their paltry, negligible, earned income is likewise artificially boosted by refundable EITC child tax credits up to $6,431 that—at the max—equal 3 to 4 months of wages for many non-welfare-eligible / non-womb-productive citizens, facing rent that soaks up more than half of their earned-only income. 

el buitre Endgame Napoleon Sat, 05/12/2018 - 14:43 Permalink

Since the Bureau of Lying Statistics does not distinguish between part-time and full-time employment when they calculate U-3, and many people hold two or more part-time jobs, it is quite possible that this figure, like EU interest rates, could go negative.  The unemployment rate just hit a record low of -2.3%.  That's the ticket and would fill me with optimism.

Offthebeach wee-weed up Sat, 05/12/2018 - 15:27 Permalink

No Big-Gulp for YOU!

Rabbi Bloomberg. 

No sugar.

No Fat, no fried food.

No smoking.

No nightclubs, bars, saloons open beyond 5:30 PM.

No running.

No guns, rifles, pistols, bellyburners, nickle .38's, belt fed water cooled jacked hood mounted horn synchronized. 30 cal macine guns( paired ) on coal burning modified Prius with coke addicted judges daughter riding shotgun showing tasteful underboobs.

He might, might be a citizen,  but he's not American.  

 

JohnG FireBrander Sat, 05/12/2018 - 13:37 Permalink

The man is clearly insane.  It's mental illness.

He should be helped toward the medical treatment he so desperately needs.

A padded room, haloperidol and thorazine to calm him the fuck down, then lorazepam to allow him to actually use his brain to think.  Then The Donald can go tell him the way things are, and give him a choice.

BE CIVIL, OR BE PUT IN A HOLE.

 

 

 

(But that's just me, I am an extremist, and don't care for half measures.)

FireBrander FireBrander Sat, 05/12/2018 - 13:39 Permalink

CO2 levels at 800,000 year high! Maybe even a 3 million year high!

So, what you're telling me, is that we've completed a cycle? That CO2 levels are back to where they were when the number of humans on the planet was, by a 99% consensus of scientists, ZERO!

So, how did we get those high levels 800K and 3M years ago without ANY human activity?

Oh, and why didn't those "planet destroying" CO2 levels, TWICE, in our recorded history, fail to wipe out all life on earth once and for all?

https://www.sciencealert.com/earth-carbon-dioxide-co2-levels-highest-fo…