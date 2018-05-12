Billionaire Bloomberg Blasts "Epidemic Of Dishonesty" Since Obama Left

In what could set a new standard for cognitive dissonance, former NYC mayor Michael Bloomberg warned in a commencement speech on Saturday at Texas' Rice University that "an endless barrage of lies" and a trend toward "alternate realities" in national politics pose a dire threat to U.S. democracy.
"This is bigger than any one person. It's bigger than any one party..."
Careful not to call out President Trump specifically - having derided him as "a con" and a "dangerous demagogue" before his election - AP reports the 76-year-old billionaire told the assembled crowd that Americans are facing an "epidemic of dishonesty" in Washington that's more dangerous than terrorism or communism...
"How did we go from a president who could not tell a lie to politicians who cannot tell the truth?"
He blamed "extreme partisanship" for an unprecedented tolerance of dishonesty in U.S. politics. People are committed more to their political tribes than the truth, he said, suggesting that the nation is more divided than any time since the Civil War.
"There is now more tolerance for dishonesty in politics than I have seen in my lifetime," Bloomberg said.
"The only thing more dangerous than dishonest politicians who have no respect for the law is a chorus of enablers who defend their every lie."
Bloomberg, who flirted with a potential independent presidential bid in 2016, did take an indirect jab at President Trump with respect to cliemate change...
"If 99 percent of scientists whose research has been peer-reviewed reach the same general conclusion about a theory, then we ought to accept it as the best available information — even if it's not a 100 percent certainty," Bloomberg said. "That, graduates, is not a Chinese hoax."
As The Hill notes, last month, the former mayor pledged to cut a check for $4.5 million to fulfill the U.S.'s commitment to the Paris Climate Accords, which Trump announced the U.S. would exit last year.
And as Bloomberg's address neared its end, he dipped further into the rabbit hole of doom...
"When elected officials speak as though they are above the truth, they will act as though they are above the law,"
"And when we tolerate dishonesty, we get criminality. Sometimes, it's in the form of corruption. Sometimes, it's abuse of power. And sometimes, it's both."
Concluding ominously...
"The greatest threat to American democracy isn't communism, jihadism, or any other external force or foreign power," he continued.
"It's our own willingness to tolerate dishonesty in service of party, and in pursuit of power."
Falling just shy of calling for #resistance directly, the billionaire blamed "extreme partisanship" for an unprecedented tolerance of dishonesty in U.S. politics, pointing out that people are committed more to their political tribes than the truth... suggesting that the nation is more divided than any time since the Civil War.
Comments
Fuck You Bloomberg!!
Remember, remember!
The eleventh of September,
The Jewish treason and plot;
I know of no reason
Why the Jewish treason
Should ever be forgot!
In reply to Fuck You Bloomberg!! by 918pigpen
Truth are lies. Freedom is Slavery. War is Peace. Ignorance is Strength. Grab em by the Pussy is Grab em by the Balls. #covfefe is (I dunno, probably Hebrew for something like 'abracadabra, let's bomb Iran'. Or maybe it's an ancient Asian culture spell that makes missile test silos spontaneously cave-in).
& oh yeah ~ Fuck you Bloomberg!
In reply to Remember, remember! The… by Dr. Acula
What a fitting epitaph for Hillary's and Obama's Headstone.
In reply to Truth are lies. War is Peace. by TheWholeYearInn
What a hoot!
Typical "we know what's best for you!" Dim/Lib.
No earthly concept of reality.
In reply to . by FireBrander
Bloomberg sounds envious. All these rich and powerful people are never satisfied, and so my take on his comments are that he is a little miffed that his good ol' real estate buddy from NY is now President and in the limelight, and he's not.
And "Obama could not tell a lie"? WTF? Bloomie.... are you all there dude?
In reply to What a hoot! Typical "we… by wee-weed up
Obummer was one big fat lie from start to finish, and you Mr. Bloomburger are still caught up in that. You couldn't recognize truth if it shit on your face. You would just take a lick and say "Mmmmm. Obama chocolate dick sauce."
In reply to Bloomberg sounds envious. … by nope-1004
Fuck the Jew prick, and the White Housenigger. When the reckoning comes, remember this Jew's false testimony.
In reply to Obummer was one big fat lie… by King of Ruperts Land
He's a bilious midget.
In reply to Fuck the Jew prick, and the… by Government nee…
I don't care about his so called religion that he probably doesn't practice, what I care about is the fact that he profits via investments directly by pushing the global warming scam that has been exposed numerous times now using falsified data. If something is true you don't need to use falsified data.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/03/21/delingpole-noaa-2-5-…
All the real data is showing we are entering a period of very low solar activity, that means cooling and that means a real possibility of mass famine but rather than prepare for that, since it's not something that the money makers can profit from via carbon credits they deny it.
https://www.swpc.noaa.gov/communities/space-weather-enthusiasts
This has happened before and it will happen again.
In reply to He's a bilious midget. by Bigly
Is there an individual more fanatically bent on the repeal of the Second Amendment and the confiscation of all privately-held arms than billionaire Bloomberg ?
In reply to I don't care about his so… by JimmyJones
Bloomberg isn't a scientist and probably doesn't know or understand the climate hoax. Same with Obama and most politicians. Global Warming sounds good and when you're old and very rich it's something 'noble' to gift money upon. Look at Prince Harry: Young, rich and foolish. He's going to marry a half black, double divorcee and play gospel music at the wedding. Geez - heads must be shaking at Windsor Palace. Harry has his head up Obama's ass and probably thinks going caste-retro will get him some sort of acceptance by his hero - a club truly smart people would stay away from. These people hang with dumb-shit celebrities and the never-have-worked spawn of people like themselves.
In reply to Is there an individual more… by Tippoo Sultan
Doucheberg.
In reply to Bloomberg isn't a scientist… by Baron von Bud
Anyone on Instagram should post a link to this ZH article. Especially the comments section.
Those college graduates need to be educated!!!
i would do it but I don’t have an Instagram account.
In reply to Doucheberg. by Richard Chesler
""How did we go from a president who could not tell a lie to politicians who cannot tell the truth?""
This guy Bloomberg obviously isn't the one who earned the billions... he's too fucking stupid.
In reply to Bloomberg isn't a scientist… by Baron von Bud
It's sad when you think about it.
All that money and he cannot buy off the fact he is a cunt. And will be to his dying day.
Nasty insidious soulless sub-human little cunt, actually.
In reply to ""How did we go from a… by Team_Huli
Leave john "Forestal" mccain out of this, tyvm!
In reply to It's sad when you think… by CuttingEdge
What, 30,000 sealed indictments now. Anyone want to bet he's one of them?
In reply to Leave john "Forestal" mccain… by NukeChinaNow
When you live in a world constructed of lies what does the truth look like?
I try the most simple arguments possible that people can easily demonstrate for themselves to be true, and yet, they choose to believe the TV instead. Do they know they are choosing the false reality of the tube?
I try to get them to stop watching TV so they can free their minds and see the world for what it really is.
But it just does not work. Their addiction to the TV is far too strong.
It is just conformity? They all want to be be part of the tribe as described on TV?
In reply to ""How did we go from a… by Team_Huli
I think he should have said since Reagan left office but then that would cover the years he "made his fortune".
He's a dirty little POS.
In reply to When you live in a world… by snblitz
"You can KEEP your doctor." Remember that line?
Old people, short memories they have.
When nine hundred years old you become, look this good you will not.
In reply to ""How did we go from a… by Team_Huli
Is there an individual more protected by a squad of men toting guns than Bloomberg?
The local mayors office has a "no guns allowed" sign...and security guards, sporting guns, to enforce the sign...
If "no guns are allowed", that should also include police officers.
In reply to Is there an individual more… by Tippoo Sultan
it means no unhired guns held by free people.
Hired mobs are okay.
In reply to Is there an individual more… by FireBrander
"If 99 percent of scientists whose research has been peer-reviewed reach the same general conclusion about a theory, then we ought
to figure that these scientists will never get promoted to associate of full professor or get that corporate or government research grant if they come out with a contrary finding.
There - fixed it for the little Zionist pervert
In reply to I don't care about his so… by JimmyJones
yes - that Bloomturd would lie through his teeth about everything he told the "graduates" at that speech is really something.
the climate nonsense - really Bloomer, and while attempting to couch your virtue-signalling as truth -
the MONEY has truly ROTTED your SOUL, BloomingTurd!
In reply to I don't care about his so… by JimmyJones
Ha ha ha ha ha ha.
In reply to He's a bilious midget. by Bigly
Bloomberg is a global warming scam profiteering POS.
In reply to Fuck the Jew prick, and the… by Government nee…
..
How about the affordable healthcare plan will not cost one thin dime.
Or your cost will go down $2,500 a year.
Or if you like your plan, doctor, or hospital..
or the penalty tax
or many others too numerous to communicate here.
::
Bloombergs comments tell me he is dispicable: this whole issue is about to implode on the liberal democratic party, they know it and they are desperate. It will make no difference if the deaf dumb and blind left community ignores reality
::
I say fully investigate it all and let the chips fall where they may. Including Clintons and Obamas and the people that have enabled them.
But do not forget the conservatives who have stepped across the line.
Clean the entire swamp.
In reply to I don't care about his so… by JimmyJones
Basically keep the good and throw the rest.
In reply to .. How about the affordable… by Hal n back
You're right on climate, Jimmy. The world will get much colder over the next 10 years.
In reply to I don't care about his so… by JimmyJones
Bloomberg...what a fuckin' bozo...Obama: "you can keep your Dr. and you can keep your plan" Nah, that wasn't a lie. And yes, Benghazi started because of a video....fuck me...
In reply to Obummer was one big fat lie… by King of Ruperts Land
Will somebody on this forum pls forward the article with the comment section to Bloomberg.....I would like to make sure that he understands how transparent he is........
In reply to Obummer was one big fat lie… by King of Ruperts Land
Maybe, it all started when Obama lied—and kept right on lying, bouyed by a dishonest, corporate-owned media—about the unemployment numbers.
It breeds mistrust when government fails to count 50 million working-age US citizens who are out of the workforce. It is 95 million when citizens who are under 18 and between 60 and 65 are counted.
Many of us are tired of taking the effort to vote for politicians who do not even acknowledge our existence, but who do count every employed-in-name-only illegal alien, heading a womb-productive household while working part time to stay under the income limits for monthly welfare that covers rent and groceries.
Their paltry, negligible, earned income is likewise artificially boosted by refundable EITC child tax credits up to $6,431 that—at the max—equal 3 to 4 months of wages for many non-welfare-eligible / non-womb-productive citizens, facing rent that soaks up more than half of their earned-only income.
In reply to Bloomberg sounds envious. … by nope-1004
Since the Bureau of Lying Statistics does not distinguish between part-time and full-time employment when they calculate U-3, and many people hold two or more part-time jobs, it is quite possible that this figure, like EU interest rates, could go negative. The unemployment rate just hit a record low of -2.3%. That's the ticket and would fill me with optimism.
In reply to Maybe, it all started when… by Endgame Napoleon
"The greatest threat to American democracy isn't communism, jihadism, or any other external force or foreign power," he continued.
"It's our own willingness to tolerate dishonesty in service of party, and in pursuit of power."
You hear that Meuller, Comey, & Rosenstein?
In reply to What a hoot! Typical "we… by wee-weed up
bobbbny: "The greatest threat to American it's our own willingness to tolerate dishonesty in service of party, and in pursuit of power."
Really?
So let’s put your words for a test, shall we. Trump’s cheat sheet list. And it’s long.
https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2017/01/donald-trump-scandals/474726/
In reply to "The greatest threat to… by bobbbny
They are all at it so really it is "50 shades of corruption" pick the shade you like or not.
In reply to bobbbny: "The greatest… by Escrava Isaura
Nice list of Trumps "scandals"; now, can you point me to the one that lists Hillary's?
In reply to bobbbny: "The greatest… by Escrava Isaura
Hillary is finished. Who cares.
Anyway, you’ll probably appreciate this: Trump vs. Obama. It’s a blowout.
https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/why-americans-like-obama-so-much-better-than-trump/
In reply to Nice list of Trumps … by FireBrander
Beaner, you're back! Finish early cleaning up that shithole Brazil? Missed your wanna-be intellect and Socialist douchebaggery, sweetie!
In reply to Hillary is finished. Who… by Escrava Isaura
Obama who added $10 trillion to the national debt. (After chastising Bush for adding $4 trillion, calling it irresponsible and unpatriotic)?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1kuTG19Cu_Q
Obama who had ZERO prosecutions against Wall Street for causing the financial crisis?
just two of the many
What a bunch of uninformed nitwits.
In reply to Hillary is finished. Who… by Escrava Isaura
I do not know about party. Some of those guys on your list may be Uniparty Republicans.
In reply to "The greatest threat to… by bobbbny
"I do think there are certain times we should infringe on your freedom," Mr. Bloomberg said, during an appearance on NBC.
Is "we" the Jews,Billionaires or Jewish Billionaires?
In reply to What a hoot! Typical "we… by wee-weed up
No Big-Gulp for YOU!
Rabbi Bloomberg.
No sugar.
No Fat, no fried food.
No smoking.
No nightclubs, bars, saloons open beyond 5:30 PM.
No running.
No guns, rifles, pistols, bellyburners, nickle .38's, belt fed water cooled jacked hood mounted horn synchronized. 30 cal macine guns( paired ) on coal burning modified Prius with coke addicted judges daughter riding shotgun showing tasteful underboobs.
He might, might be a citizen, but he's not American.
In reply to What a hoot! Typical "we… by wee-weed up
The man is clearly insane. It's mental illness.
He should be helped toward the medical treatment he so desperately needs.
A padded room, haloperidol and thorazine to calm him the fuck down, then lorazepam to allow him to actually use his brain to think. Then The Donald can go tell him the way things are, and give him a choice.
BE CIVIL, OR BE PUT IN A HOLE.
(But that's just me, I am an extremist, and don't care for half measures.)
In reply to . by FireBrander
Bloomburger reminds me of the character Cohaagen, in the movie Total Recall (1990), who ran Mars like a tyrant and cut off the air supply to Venusville.
In reply to The man is clearly insane. … by JohnG
And remember what Aaaaaaaaanold did to him.
In reply to Bloomburger reminds me of… by King of Ruperts Land
I am afraid that I disagree with your diagnosis, JohnG. The man is not insane (psychotic), but rather psychopathic. While psychosis is often reversible, it is considered as psychiatric dogma that psychopathy is not. Only cure is euthanasia.
In reply to The man is clearly insane. … by JohnG
My comment stands. I included euthanasia.
He should choose wisely.
In reply to I am afraid that I disagree… by el buitre
CO2 levels at 800,000 year high! Maybe even a 3 million year high!
So, what you're telling me, is that we've completed a cycle? That CO2 levels are back to where they were when the number of humans on the planet was, by a 99% consensus of scientists, ZERO!
So, how did we get those high levels 800K and 3M years ago without ANY human activity?
Oh, and why didn't those "planet destroying" CO2 levels, TWICE, in our recorded history, fail to wipe out all life on earth once and for all?
https://www.sciencealert.com/earth-carbon-dioxide-co2-levels-highest-fo…
In reply to . by FireBrander