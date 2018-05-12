Congress Is Planning To Spend Millions On Search For Aliens, UFOs

A new bill in the House of Representatives related to NASA’s funding proposes $10 million a year to search for signs of life out there.
A climate denier may be the reason the S-word is back in vogue in Congress. Oh yeah, not that S-word, the other one: SETI.
That’s right, Congress is talking about spending a bunch of money on the search for extraterrestrial intelligence (or SETI) for the first time in 25 years.
In 1992, a huge NASA SETI initiative was launched with the construction of two radio telescopes (one in Puerto Rico and the other in California) to comb the cosmos for signals from alien civilizations. Just a year later, however, Nevada Sen. Richard Bryan shut it down, and “SETI” became an unmentionable. [Greetings, Earthlings! 8 Ways Aliens Could Contact Us]
“[Bryan] made it clear to the administration that if they came back with SETI in their budget again, it wouldn’t be good for the NASA budget,” renowned astronomer Jill Tarter told Marina Koren of The Atlantic.
“So, we instantly became the four-letter S-word that you couldn’t say at headquarters anymore, and that has stuck for quite a while.”
(Tarter was the director of the SETI Institute for 35 years before stepping down in 2012.)
Now, the U.S. House of Representatives has proposed a bill that includes $10 million in NASA funding for the next two years “to search for technosignatures, such as radio transmissions, in order to meet the NASA objective to search for life’s origin, evolution, distribution, and future in the universe.” Such technosignatures would come in the form of radio waves that have the telltale features of being produced by TV- or radio-type technologies. An intelligent civilization could also produce those signals intentionally to communicate with other civilizations like ours.
“If it passes, it would definitely be a sea-change in Congressional attitude since Sen. Bryan terminated NASA’s SETI program, the High Resolution Microwave Survey, in 1993,” Tarter told Live Science in an email.
She added that the funding seems to be an extension of the efforts of Rep. Lamar Smith, R–Texas, to bring attention to the search for life beyond Earth when he was the chairman of the House Science Committee. (Smith, who announced that he will retire at the end of his term this year, is a known denier of human-caused climate change.)
If the legislation clears the House and passes the Senate, the result would be huge. “It allows for new instrumentation to be built, and data collected and analyzed at scale, by a global community,” Tarter said of the $10 million.
Of course, the hunt for intelligence beyond Earth has not stopped, as private companies and other organizations have funded it, but a buy-in from the federal government is a big deal. [7 Huge Misconceptions about Aliens]
“You need to remember that this is an authorization bill, not an appropriations bill. Even if it passes, the appropriators may not provide any SETI funding in their bill. But if they do, that would be a very big deal,” said Tarter, who was the basis for the heroine Ellie Arroway in Carl Sagan’s novel “Contact” and in the adapted movie by the same name.
Tarter is admittedly ecstatic about the possibility of such a federal focus on SETI. But you don’t become the director of the SETI Institute by keeping your feet on the ground.
“Bring it on! But don’t stop there,” Tarter said about the potential funding. “Earthlings everywhere are fascinated with this search and care about the answer. So, we should create an international endowment for searching for intelligent life beyond Earth. The backers should be private individuals, enlightened corporations, U.S. federal agencies and agencies from other governments around the world.”
She added, “By smoothing out the funding roller coaster that has characterized this research field from the beginning, it will be possible to attract the best and brightest minds with the best ideas from everywhere, and commit to the long-term search efforts that might be required for success.”
Are alien greetings just around the corner? Tarter said we have the technology now to search for more distant and fainter signals in ways we haven’t tried before. “But that doesn’t guarantee success in the ‘near future.’ The cosmos is vast, and we may not yet be looking in the right way, although we are doing the best job possible with what we now know.”
The “correct perspective on timing,” Tarter said, is summed up in a line from a paper published in 1959 in the journal Nature by Giuseppe Cocconi and Philip Morrison: “‘The probability of success is difficult to estimate; but if we never search, the chance of success is zero,’” Tarter said.
Comments
How about spending that $10M on Grand Solar Minimum and how to protect crops from massive losses?
Or to fix some potholes. The roads are like 3rd world quality around here. Aren't many of our bridges about to fall down, and like, way beyond expiration?
In reply to How about spending that $10M… by Dirtnapper
Maybe those aliens have a magic printing press and can print a couple of trillion Dollars/Euros/SDR's in order to bail out the entire world? /sarc
In reply to Or to fix some potholes. … by DingleBarryObummer
This is fucking no different from spending MILLIONS to research GLOBAL WARMING.
Here, I'll save you all the BS and cut to the end:
1. YES! WOW! they find aliens (probably dig up a few Nazi flying saucers stashed in Antarctica)
2. OMFG! the aliens are hostile & want to kill us!
3. Get your checkbooks out (for 'billions', this time), so we can STOP IT & keep you all safe.
In reply to Maybe by Klassenfeind
My thoughts exactly. More global warming spending. Except the aliens might actually exist.
Global Warming has exactly 0% chance of being real.
In reply to This is fucking no different… by TheWholeYearInn
Save the money.
Just demand disclosure now.
Majestic 12 can show & tell you all you need to know.
In reply to My thoughts exactly. More… by DownWithYogaPants
Congress Is Planning To Spend Millions On Search For Aliens, UFOs
What happen to Star War? Did we finish Reagan’s ‘job’ program already?
Also, isn’t UFOs a 1960’s mumbo-jumbo to entertain the sheeple?
Anyway, hope these jobs go to the rural area so the white dudes there can get with the program, you know, stop believing in the blue ‘shitty’ color myth jobs because there’s no real growth. anymore.
In reply to Save the money. Just demand… by bobbbny
Under the assumption that we havent already recieve alien tech throughout human history... I dont underatand the idea that aliens would want to kill us or enslave us. They could get resources from any planet much large than here, clearly make advance robotics to do all their labor, and lastly I think to get a civilization to a point where travelling across space is possible, petty country vs country shit is long done so the whole war dominance thing is a giant yawn, IMO.
Everything doesnt have to be war ffs, your propaganda'd bia is showing
In reply to This is fucking no different… by TheWholeYearInn
FLAT
Gold Bitchez.......I pick up pennies !
In reply to This is fucking no different… by TheWholeYearInn
Prerequisite for Project Bluebeam .... (aka "Look! We're being attacked! Only ONE WORLD GUBMINT can save you!")
In reply to This is fucking no different… by TheWholeYearInn
How about they learn how to find their own asses with both hands first?
In reply to Maybe by Klassenfeind
Or building new Deep water reservoirs and Lakes, for times when H2o is rationed.
In reply to Or to fix some potholes. … by DingleBarryObummer
An alien appeared to me last night. He said he could bring any amount of gold to planet Earth if I would only subscribe to his newsletter.
In reply to How about spending that $10M… by Dirtnapper
How about not spending debt money at all?
Austerity is a result, not a choice, when the music stops.
Just 10 mill, pocket change to a congress critter. They can make that on one or two inside trades. So easy even a socialist democrat can do it.
Any life form, intelligent enough for interstellar travel, and with the ability to not be easily tracked, would have nothing to do with the planetary equivalent of a Baltimore.
In reply to How about spending that $10M… by Dirtnapper
Aliens already rule this world. No need to search for them they are already here and have been for centuries.
If you think that the soul less creatures that come back century after century to create war and suffering are not aliens, God help you.
$10 Million is peanuts. Why can't we see what's in Antarctica?
In reply to How about spending that $10M… by Dirtnapper
Ha. The "They Live" aliens extort more wealth by pretending to search for themselves! What a racket!
Why is this initiative even necessary?
Send NASA to California, the aliens are all here, duh...
In reply to Ha. The "They Live" aliens… by DingleBarryObummer
Pretty funny, but a dead serious comment.
So much we don't know...
In reply to Ha. The "They Live" aliens… by DingleBarryObummer
Why would anyone contact us is a mistery to me.
2 Aliens Flying by earth....
Alien #1: O damn? It's a clusterfvck down there! Should we stop and help them?
Alien #2: Nah man, Keep goin'. Those cats be crazy. Just keep on a goin'.
In reply to Why would anyone contact us… by SJ158
Alien #1 Jose
Alien #2 Maria
Maybe build the fucking wall? /s
In reply to 2 Aliens Flying by earth… by DingleBarryObummer
Time and distance make a really fucking great wall. In the meantime, Podesta is having a masturbatory binge in this newz...
#stopwastingmymoney
I can do a better job myself...
In reply to Alien #1 Jose Alien #2 Maria… by FreeShitter
Soylent Green, and Water.
In reply to Why would anyone contact us… by SJ158
I say this is a cover for something else.
Money laundering. Dark projects. Small change, though.
It's not like a few trillion that the Pentagram can lose anytime.
In reply to I say this is a cover for… by Francis Marx
Federal make work program. They should fix infrastructure instead - water, sewer, rail, bridges, etc.
Rebuilding the infrastructure was the one thing I thought was going to get done under Trump, but I haven't heard much news or twitter victory laps about it.
In reply to Federal make work program. … by DontWorry
Some of us are aliens......and living amongst you all, studying human behaviour and trying to educate mankind to grow the fuck up!
Its easy to feel like an alien. This place is fucking weird. Its easy to feel like its some cosmic mistake that you are here, surrounded by evil and retards, with extremely dulled senses. We pretty much live in different realities anyway, based on descrepencies of perception.
In reply to Some of us are aliens… by Brazen Heist
The Earth as a planet is an amazing, beautiful and incredible place. Its a marvel that something like this could ever arise and that we are lucky enough to be living in a time of relative quiet and peace on the planet, given the horrors Earth is capable of wreaking. We are also lucky that the nearest star is just dull enough not to cook us alive, and that our neighbourhood in the Milky Way is a boring, uneventful and quiet place, far away from the known monstrosities of the universe.
It sounds like paradise....until you find out who rules the world.
In reply to Its easy to feel like an… by Ms No
Looking for real creepy aliens? No need to look any farther than Kalifornica. Maxine Waters is clearly an alien as is Nancy Pelosi. I saw both in the post office scene in Men in Black II playing themselves. No makeup necessary.
Fate the Magnificent
"Push the Button, Max"
In reply to Some of us are aliens… by Brazen Heist
i have no problem with it as long as it's genuine.
which it won't be, becaus it's never genunie....
They are here and have been for thousands of years. Read 'Stranger at The Pentagon.' Great stuff. Call off the search.
Yep, they are here. Explain this...
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNRA6V1XOJ8Y4K1U-_Wj6zg
In reply to They are here and have been… by Aliens-R-Us
Don't call us. We'll call you.
Arizona DOT camera caught some white orbs flying around and swooping down recently. I see that type of thing all of the time and only get surprised when other people finally even notice. I don't think it's aliens. Its a different type of weird.
Left over smell from Janet Napolitano.
In reply to Arizona DOT camera caught… by Ms No
lots of aliens from Mexico. No need to spend $$$ on studies, just walk down the street in any major town or visit local Walmart.
The great thing is that they are getting McDonalds'ed and Justin Bieber'ed just like white people. Now their race will become feminized, weak, and obese too.
In reply to lots of aliens from Mexico… by Cluster_Frak
They are already OBESE,the females are about 50% gorgeous until they hit 40's/50.
In reply to The great thing is that they… by DingleBarryObummer
Nibiru is coming from another dimension, just like the UFOs.
It will arrive very suddenly. Not a damn thing can be done about it.
They have already made remarkable progress...
ALL OF THE ALIENS are located at these coordinates 38.9072° N, 77.0369° W, 51.5074° N, 0.1278° W, 32.0853° N, 34.7818° E, 24.7136° N, 46.6753° E
And the HUMAN cure called "Independence Day" that will be ridding the World of them reside at these coordinates 55.7558° N, 37.6173° E, 35.6892° N, 51.3890° E, 39.9042° N, 116.4074° E
Plenty of aliens in congress. Finding intelligent life will be a challenge.
LoL, plenty of illegal ones here.
Say if Hillary Clinton won the Presidency and then aliens came and blew the White House all to fuck like in that movie. We would hail the aliens as heroes.
Sorry, no way you can compare Jack Nicholson to the purple beast.
In reply to Say if Hillary Clinton won… by Stonewall Jackson
No he's a Homo,just like 98%of all Hollyqueers.
In reply to Sorry, no way you can… by Pernicious Gol…
22,000 Billion!
Why don't they just share the information they got from their current alien buddies and put the money toward something useful.
Get me off this FUCKIN PLANET.