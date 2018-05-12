Congress Is Planning To Spend Millions On Search For Aliens, UFOs

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 05/12/2018 - 15:45

Via ValueWalk.com,

A new bill in the House of Representatives related to NASA’s funding proposes $10 million a year to search for signs of life out there.

A climate denier may be the reason the S-word is back in vogue in Congress. Oh yeah, not that S-word, the other one: SETI.

That’s right, Congress is talking about spending a bunch of money on the search for extraterrestrial intelligence (or SETI) for the first time in 25 years.

In 1992, a huge NASA SETI initiative was launched with the construction of two radio telescopes (one in Puerto Rico and the other in California) to comb the cosmos for signals from alien civilizations. Just a year later, however, Nevada Sen. Richard Bryan shut it down, and “SETI” became an unmentionable. [Greetings, Earthlings! 8 Ways Aliens Could Contact Us]

“[Bryan] made it clear to the administration that if they came back with SETI in their budget again, it wouldn’t be good for the NASA budget,” renowned astronomer Jill Tarter told Marina Koren of The Atlantic.

“So, we instantly became the four-letter S-word that you couldn’t say at headquarters anymore, and that has stuck for quite a while.”

(Tarter was the director of the SETI Institute for 35 years before stepping down in 2012.)

Now, the U.S. House of Representatives has proposed a bill that includes $10 million in NASA funding for the next two years “to search for technosignatures, such as radio transmissions, in order to meet the NASA objective to search for life’s origin, evolution, distribution, and future in the universe.” Such technosignatures would come in the form of radio waves that have the telltale features of being produced by TV- or radio-type technologies. An intelligent civilization could also produce those signals intentionally to communicate with other civilizations like ours.

“If it passes, it would definitely be a sea-change in Congressional attitude since Sen. Bryan terminated NASA’s SETI program, the High Resolution Microwave Survey, in 1993,” Tarter told Live Science in an email.

She added that the funding seems to be an extension of the efforts of Rep. Lamar Smith, R–Texas, to bring attention to the search for life beyond Earth when he was the chairman of the House Science Committee. (Smith, who announced that he will retire at the end of his term this year, is a known denier of human-caused climate change.)

If the legislation clears the House and passes the Senate, the result would be huge. “It allows for new instrumentation to be built, and data collected and analyzed at scale, by a global community,” Tarter said of the $10 million.

Of course, the hunt for intelligence beyond Earth has not stopped, as private companies and other organizations have funded it, but a buy-in from the federal government is a big deal. [7 Huge Misconceptions about Aliens]

“You need to remember that this is an authorization bill, not an appropriations bill. Even if it passes, the appropriators may not provide any SETI funding in their bill. But if they do, that would be a very big deal,” said Tarter, who was the basis for the heroine Ellie Arroway in Carl Sagan’s novel “Contact” and in the adapted movie by the same name.

Tarter is admittedly ecstatic about the possibility of such a federal focus on SETI. But you don’t become the director of the SETI Institute by keeping your feet on the ground.

“Bring it on! But don’t stop there,” Tarter said about the potential funding. “Earthlings everywhere are fascinated with this search and care about the answer. So, we should create an international endowment for searching for intelligent life beyond Earth. The backers should be private individuals, enlightened corporations, U.S. federal agencies and agencies from other governments around the world.”

She added, “By smoothing out the funding roller coaster that has characterized this research field from the beginning, it will be possible to attract the best and brightest minds with the best ideas from everywhere, and commit to the long-term search efforts that might be required for success.”

Are alien greetings just around the corner? Tarter said we have the technology now to search for more distant and fainter signals in ways we haven’t tried before. “But that doesn’t guarantee success in the ‘near future.’ The cosmos is vast, and we may not yet be looking in the right way, although we are doing the best job possible with what we now know.”

The “correct perspective on timing,” Tarter said, is summed up in a line from a paper published in 1959 in the journal Nature by Giuseppe Cocconi and Philip Morrison: “‘The probability of success is difficult to estimate; but if we never search, the chance of success is zero,’” Tarter said.

TheWholeYearInn Klassenfeind Sat, 05/12/2018 - 16:02

This is fucking no different from spending MILLIONS to research GLOBAL WARMING.

 

Here, I'll save you all the BS and cut to the end:

 

1. YES! WOW! they find aliens (probably dig up a few Nazi flying saucers stashed in Antarctica)

2. OMFG! the aliens are hostile & want to kill us!

3. Get your checkbooks out (for 'billions', this time), so we can STOP IT & keep you all safe.

Escrava Isaura bobbbny Sat, 05/12/2018 - 16:30

Congress Is Planning To Spend Millions On Search For Aliens, UFOs

 

What happen to Star War? Did we finish Reagan’s ‘job’ program already?

 

Also, isn’t UFOs a 1960’s mumbo-jumbo to entertain the sheeple?

 

Anyway, hope these jobs go to the rural area so the white dudes there can get with the program, you know, stop believing in the blue ‘shitty’ color myth jobs because there’s no real growth. anymore.

 

Rickety Rekt TheWholeYearInn Sat, 05/12/2018 - 16:07

Under the assumption that we havent already recieve alien tech throughout human history... I dont underatand the idea that aliens would want to kill us or enslave us. They could get resources from any planet much large than here, clearly make advance robotics to do all their labor, and lastly I think to get a civilization to a point where travelling across space is possible, petty country vs country shit is long done so the whole war dominance thing is a giant yawn, IMO.

Everything doesnt have to be war ffs, your propaganda'd bia is showing

any_mouse Dirtnapper Sat, 05/12/2018 - 16:09

How about not spending debt money at all?

Austerity is a result, not a choice, when the music stops.

Just 10 mill, pocket change to a congress critter. They can make that on one or two inside trades. So easy even a socialist democrat can do it.

Any life form, intelligent enough for interstellar travel, and with the ability to not be easily tracked, would have nothing to do with the planetary equivalent of a Baltimore.

Brazen Heist Ms No Sat, 05/12/2018 - 16:12

The Earth as a planet is an amazing, beautiful and incredible place. Its a marvel that something like this could ever arise and that we are lucky enough to be living in a time of relative quiet and peace on the planet, given the horrors Earth is capable of wreaking. We are also lucky that the nearest star is just dull enough not to cook us alive, and that our neighbourhood in the Milky Way is a boring, uneventful and quiet place, far away from the known monstrosities of the universe.

It sounds like paradise....until you find out who rules the world.

Ms No Sat, 05/12/2018 - 15:53

Arizona DOT camera caught some white orbs flying around and swooping down recently.  I see that type of thing all of the time and only get surprised when other people finally even notice.  I don't think it's aliens.  Its a different type of weird.

Son of Captain Nemo Sat, 05/12/2018 - 15:55

They have already made remarkable progress...

ALL OF THE ALIENS are located at these coordinates 38.9072° N, 77.0369° W, 51.5074° N, 0.1278° W, 32.0853° N, 34.7818° E, 24.7136° N, 46.6753° E

And the HUMAN cure called "Independence Day" that will be ridding the World of them reside at these coordinates 55.7558° N, 37.6173° E, 35.6892° N, 51.3890° E, 39.9042° N, 116.4074° E