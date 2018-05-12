Happy Mothers Day America: 12 Million Millennials Still Live With Their Moms

Mother’s Day is tomorrow, and a new Zillow analysis finds 22.5 percent of millennials age 24-36 are living their moms or both parents, as this alarming trend is up more than 9 points since 2005.
Nearly 25 percent (12 million young adults) of all millennials will travel lightly this Sunday because most of them reside in their parents’ basement. On the bright side, that could translate into 12 million fewer drivers on the road; however, this is not good for a consumption-based economy.
Despite the Central-Bank-free-money-anything-goes-induced ‘economic recovery’, the total amount of millennials living with their parents had exponentially increased since 2005, when just 13.5 percent lived in their parents’ basement.
According to the Zillow analysis, the combination of inflated rents, housing affordability, and wage stagnation over the last decade have driven many millennials back to their parents’ basement, but the report notes the trend has increased even though the U.S. labor market improved. Nearly 12 percent of millennials living with their moms are unemployed, while “28 percent of recent college grads live with their parents, up from 19 percent in 2005,” said Zillow.
“As rents outpaced incomes over the past decade, young people turned to their families in large numbers to ease the housing cost crunch,” said Zillow senior economist Aaron Terrazas.
“But even as the labor market has improved, the family safety net has yet to unwind. Living with parents may allow young adults to pursue work or a passion that may not be especially lucrative, or save enough money for first and last month’s rent or a down payment on a home of their own. In booming Western markets, relatively few young adults live with parents, not because rents are cheap but because family is far away. There is also a small slice of this young adult population that has mom living with them instead. Perhaps mom needs extra care as she ages, or has moved in with an adult child to help raise her grandchildren,” he added.
“You would expect young adults living at home to return to historic norms,” said Terrazas, explaining how the economy has recovered from the housing crash. “But the trend has not decreased — if anything, it is increased.”
Terrazas said housing prices had outpaced wages, which is the primary reason why millennials are not buying homes.
According to the National Association of Realtors, student loans have become a significant obstacle in homeownership for millennials. About 80 percent of millennials age 22 to 35 with vast amounts of student debt have not yet bought a house, and blame their student debt on delaying crucial life decisions.
Here are the top cities in which millennials reside with mom.
Thanks to a decade of central planning and trillions in liquidity, one can only imagine how thrilled millennials will be when the next recession, or rather depression, hits. This lost generation of hopeless, heavily indebted souls could remain in their parents’ basement for an extended period of time, all thanks to the historic accumulation of debt, and unprecedented shifts in demographics and automation, which will only accelerate into the 2020s.
My mom does. I send her articles.
The blame for this should be on the Fed and Higher Education for selling these chumps on the lie that a college education was so necessary.
The best defense to this progressive horseshit is a strong family and shedding light on their evil. This is where the resistance should be.
The blame should be put on the social engineers and the total mind control going on.
Many cultures/societies live in multi-generational households. Makes far more sense from an economic and supportive perspective. The 'every family should own a home' seems more like propaganda to help keep the Ponzi afloat...
I'm just glad to have my mom around.
One thing I know for sure. We are born with these entities called parents and they are there your whole life until one day they are not. The difference is noticeable.
If economy is so great, why is home ownership at 50 year lows? Why can't the FED raise rates faster? I think the FED is tentatively raising rates, just because they are going to need to lower them again, and soon.
I understand it fine, I grew up* in NYC around those type of people. I probably understand it better than you do.
It doesn't help America, it just helps him. Actually, he thinks it helps him, but it really just makes him look like a nutter. We have the internet now, and he's under a microscope with everything recorded.
Wait till $4 p/gallon gas comes. I will enjoy watching him (try to*) hyperbole himself out of that one.
My Grandfather was a great New Yorker, business owner, craftsman/ironworker, and employer of many. He made and donated these doors to the church. It's hard to get the perspective but I'm guessing it's like 13' at the apex.
We are a country. . . lost.
President Donald J. Trump Proclaims May 2017 as Jewish American Heritage Month
Story above this one says Chicago wants to boost their already massive property taxes, now this story laments the number of millennials living at home...wonder if there is a connection?
At least there's a good chance mom and dad won't be drug addicted junkies who steal from you like most roommates you find these days.
have you seen the faces in the suboxone lines lately?
Maybe this cohort and their parents need each other financially in order to simply keep one roof over their collective heads. The cost of labour and materials required to build a house rise faster than people's ability to afford them based on people's stagnating wages. Do I have a point?
I see two types who still live at home well past college age. For one, the family acts more like a traditional unit where the young provide an income, or household chores, or caregiving for older members. In the other instance, they're treated like household pets who can come and go as they please with zero expectations and zero responsibilities. Often the mother deliberately keeps the child or children dependent because she has a bad or non-existent relationship with the father and doesn't want to be alone. The first is sensible, the second is actually abusive.
I think the numbers are a lot lower than they report. I know a few millennials that live in their parent's second home rent free. I would classify that as the same thing.
