Hellfire-Missile-Equipped Strykers Sent To Europe To Counter Russia

According to the Warrior Maven, the United States Army is scrambling to send its newest Stryker MSL (Maneuver Short-range air defense Launcher) equipped with AGM-114 Hellfire missiles and Raytheon Stinger short-range air defense missiles to Europe to counter the Russian regional threat.
Air and missile defense is one of the top modernization priorities for the Army. “We are looking for a rapid solution for the near-term fight,” Maj. Gen. John Ferarri, Director, Program Analysis and Evaluation, told Warrior Maven in an interview.
For the first time since the Cold war, the Army is speeding up the development of new Short Range Air Defense (SHORAD) capabilities in Europe by the end of 2018. The program is likely to encompass the Stryker MSL, which could deploy its first armored vehicles to Europe by 2020.
General Dynamics Land Systems presents a short promotional video of the Stryker MSL SHORAD.
It is likely that the Stryker MSLs could be assigned ” to the permanently forward-stationed 2nd Cavalry Regiment, which is already the first in U.S. Army Europe to have received 80 new Stryker ICVs armed with the 30mm cannon, and additional 87 Strykers with the CROWS-J Javelin system, both of which were engineered to help fill that SHORAD gap,” said Army Recognition.
Stryker MSL (Maneuver Short-range air defense Launcher) at White Sands Missile Range. (Source: General Dynamics)
In March, we reported how the 2nd Cavalry Regiment was actively testing a high-tech laser weapon in Europe, called the Mobile High Energy Laser (MEHEL) mounted on the M1126 Stryker armored personnel carrier for SHORAD purposes.
“Given that counterinsurgency tactics have taken center stage during the last 15 years of ground wars in Iraq and Afghanistan,” said the Warrior Maven, the Army now recognizes that increased close-in air Russian threats of cruise missiles and small unmanned aerial vehicles could be a major problem when the next conflict breaks out.
“We are looking for an end to end system that is able to detect and defeat the rotary wing fixed wing and UAS (drone) threat to the maneuvering BCT (Brigade Combat Team),” Col. Charles Worshim, Project Manager for Cruise Missile Defense Systems, told Warrior Maven in an interview.
The Stryker MSL includes a Boeing unmanned turret mounted at the rear of the vehicle; this is where a cargo area replaces the “original infantrymen compartment. The turret is armed with four Longbow Hellfires located on the right side and another pod with four launchers for Raytheon Stinger short-range air defense missile,” said Army Recognition.
Boeing-GDLS STRYKER MSL Ready for US Army “Shoot Off.” (Source: Monch)
Senior military officials believe Boeing and General Dynamics Land Systems could have the first Stryker SHORAD prototype ready by 2019 as a step toward producing 144 initial vehicles.
The Stryker MSL will be the most advanced SHORAD vehicle to meet the Army’s requirements for combating a rapidly emerging threat from enemy unmanned aerial vehicles, rotary wing, and cruise missile threats.
“We atrophied air defense if you think about it. With more near-peer major combat operations threats on the horizon, the need for SHORAD and high-tier weapons like THAAD and PATRIOT comes back to the forefront. This is a key notion of maneuverable SHORAD – if you are going to maneuver you need an air defense capability able to stay up with a formation,” the senior Army official told Warrior Maven in an interview.
The Army is conscious about the exponential rise of inexpensive, unmanned air and land-based drones on the modern battlefield, and is now actively working to field an entire fleet of Stryker MSLs to counter short-range enemy threats. Judging by the regional deployment in the early 2020s, it seems as the Pentagon is getting ready for a shooting war with Russia. Will the endless war-spending bankrupt America? We will find out shortly...
"To counter the Russian threat"
And what precisely is the "Russian Regional threat"? Please provide a single example of Russian aggression against Europe?
In reply to "To counter the Russian… by Fireman
Puhlease - the US is a global threat.
In reply to And what precisely is the … by philipat
The US has found the solution to the problem armies have of preparing to fight their last war not their next one. They simply stay at war permanently.
In reply to Puhlease - the US is a… by HowdyDoody
Hey, that is actually a good, insightful point.
Continuous war- so you never get out of practice.
You may have hit on the explanation for much horse-shit...
In reply to The US has found the… by Zero Point
But who is going to protect the EU from the USA?
Georgia ? Definitely not Crimea. Obozo broke the agreement not to take over anymore Russian border countries of the former Soviet Union. Crimea has been Russian for 300 years. You can't take or steal what you already own/have. NATO has been aggressively circling Russia for the past 8 years.
In reply to And what precisely is the … by philipat
Yes, but Georgia was started by now wanted in Georgia stateless fugitive ex-Georgian Pres Saakashvili shelling apartments in Tskhinvali city (at night?) with Grad MLRS and howitzers. Even the UN and EU agree on this. So "kills his own people". Like the Ukrops did in Odessa at the Trade Union Building by beating people, strangling, preventing them escaping and burning them alive, in the city where Saakasvili was later drafted in as Major, oddly enough.
The news coverage for Georgia was carefully managed after a slow start - MSM hurriedly rewrote their headlines to blame Russia as soon as it was West Coast USA breakfast time, since the Russians moved in pretty quickly to stop him and TPTB saw that as a bit of a gift. And left several days later after crushing most of his military including near Poti city AFAIK.
In reply to Georgia ? Definitely not… by I am Groot
Russia is just the politically correct Bogeyman.
I mean, what if they were claiming the Chinese threat? Hardly relevant to Europe now is it? Not going to make many sales that way.
Or the Lebanese, or Azerbaijani threat. People would just point and laugh.
Russia just happens to be in the right place at the right time to sell expensive military shit. It pretty much has to be Russia.
How do you sell "protection" to people who aren't afraid?
In reply to And what precisely is the … by philipat
Russia taking Europe might save it from itself.
In reply to "To counter the Russian… by Fireman
I still think Trump pulls the US out of NATO or at the very least pulls the troops back home. We can still be in NATO from CONUS.
Fuck the EU. They hate us now. Let them spend trillions on their own defense.
Trillions that could go into infrastructure, shoring up social security and paying down the national deficit.
In reply to I still think Trump pulls… by sheikurbootie
Learn about The Cantillon Effect.
If you spend Trillions, you have to take Trillions in wealth from ordinary people to pay for your own personal prejudices.
In reply to Trillions that could go into… by I am Groot
And why do you think Europe "hates us now"?
And what do you think can be done to fix that?
In reply to I still think Trump pulls… by sheikurbootie
I'm from Europe and I'm not aware of Russia attacking us or threatening us in any way. Keep your toys.
Does US MiC even need a pretense of an enemy any more to keep running up trillions in taxpayer money & debt with zero resistance from Dems & Repubs?
The US Constitution doesn't say PROVIDE for anything except "the Common Defense".
Fuck your social welfare programs, let the States provide welfare.
The Federal government should spend 100% of the budget on defense, before it spends less.
Seriously, read the fucking Constitution. If you don't stand for something, you stand for nothing.
In reply to Does US MiC even need a… by mosfet
Where else should they send their useless stuff. In the decades before such things were bought by Germany and other Nato countries. But nowadays they refuse to buy it because the kind of wars where such weapons made sense were the wars of the past. At least as far as Europe is concerned. These things were meant for Africa and the Middle East to be used by the US Army. But now we have a situation that the US is lacking a mayor war scenario since it is pushed out by Russia from the Middle East.
In my opinion they bring this stuff as well as the personell to Europe because they have no other place to station it. In the US it does not make sense as long as there do no plans exist for an internal war. But in Europe especially in Germany which is the main hub for the US military troops and weapons, everything is always ready to go whenever a new battle field is opened in the Middle East or Africa. As long as the US is not capable to create another mayor conflict in the aforementioned areas the stuff and troops do sit idle in Europe and it will become more and more. Or does anybody think that the US army has plans to attack Russia? SO NEXT STEP in a not so far future is that a lot of troops and material is returning to the US because its cheaper there and the troops can be used to secure the US Mexican border. Maybe this is their plan. It is difficult to find jobs for warriors when peace breaks out due to lack of new war possibilities.
Claim: NATO is a threat to Russia
Fact: NATO has reached out to Russia consistently, transparently and publicly over the past 26 years.
The Alliance created unique cooperation bodies – the Permanent Joint Council and the NATO-Russia Council – to embody its relationship with Russia. It has invited Russia to cooperate on missile defence, an invitation extended to no other partner.
In the Founding Act on Mutual Relations, Cooperation and Security, agreed with Russia in 1997 and reaffirmed at NATO-Russia summits in Rome in 2002 and in Lisbon in 2010, NATO stated that "in the current and foreseeable security environment, the Alliance will carry out its collective defence and other missions by ensuring the necessary interoperability, integration, and capability for reinforcement rather than by additional permanent stationing of substantial combat forces". The Alliance has fulfilled all such commitments.
NATO's official policy towards Russia was most recently articulated by the heads of state and government of the Alliance at the Warsaw Summit in July 2016.
They stated that "the Alliance does not seek confrontation and poses no threat to Russia. But we cannot and will not compromise on the principles on which our Alliance and security in Europe and North America rest." (The Warsaw Summit Communique can be read here).
Thus, neither the Alliance's policies nor its actions are a threat to Russia. (NATO 28 Feb 2018)
This reminded me a famous Cold War cartoon "Phrases and bases".
In reply to Claim: NATO is a threat to… by BritBob
Stryker. The vehicle that reacts like an egg to a hammer when hit by a homemade IED's.
THERE IS NO RUSSIAN THREAT
Your Mileage may vary but yes you are correct. Think of them as a snake that will not be trod on... Yes its not beyond reason they may be just the cork in the bottle.
In reply to THERE IS NO RUSSIAN THREAT by Yars Revenge
re Hellfire-Missile-Equipped Strykers Sent To Europe To Counter Russian Regional Threat
Ermmm... apart from the one conjured-up in the fevered imagination of those lyin sack-of-sh!t NeoCONs - WHAT Russian "Regional Threat" would that be?
What Russian regional threat?
To get ready for a shooting war with Russia the Pentagon must stop playing with toys and start digging deep, very deep shelters.
